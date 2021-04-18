Stanford wins the 2021 NC men's gymnastics national championship

Oklahoma Athletics

The 2021 men's gymnastics national championship is finally here.

Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, Stanford, Michigan and Minnesota are set to compete for the team title at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Individual champions will also be crowned tonight.

Stanford aims for its second consecutive national title, while Oklahoma looks for revenge after finishing runner-up in 2019. If the Sooners win today, it will be their fifth national championship in six seasons.

For Michigan, it would be its first national title since 2014, when the Wolverines won back-to-back national championships. You can view the full NC men's gymnastics championship history, dating back to 1938, here.

