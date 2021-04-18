Last Updated 12:55 AM, April 18, 2021

Stanford wins the 2021 NC men's gymnastics national championship

Top highlights from the 2021 men's gymnastics championship finals
Stanford wins the men's gymnastics national championship

Stanford won its second-consecutive national championship in NC men's gymnastics on Saturday. It's also the program's seventh national title in the sport. The Cardinal posted a final score of 414.521. 

Listed below are the final team standings and individual winners. For the complete results from the 2021 championship, click or tap here

Team standings
1. Stanford — 414.521
2. Oklahoma — 411.591
3. Michigan — 410.358
4. Nebraska — 406.624
5. Minnesota — 406.291
6. Illinois — 397.991
 
Floor: Gage Dyer, Oklahoma, 15.266
Pommel: Ian Sirkey, Illinois, 14.166
Rings: Shane Wiskus, Minnesota, 14.400
Vault: Gage Dyer, Oklahoma, 15.033
P Bars: Shane Wiskus, Minnesota, 14.433
H Bar: Brody Malone, Stanford, 14.466
All-Around: Brody Malone, Stanford, 85.064
 
NC men's gymnastics championships: Finals begin at 8 p.m. ET

Oklahoma Athletics Oklahoma men's gymnastics in the 2021 national championship

The 2021 men's gymnastics national championship is finally here.

Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, Stanford, Michigan and Minnesota are set to compete for the team title at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Individual champions will also be crowned tonight.

Stanford aims for its second consecutive national title, while Oklahoma looks for revenge after finishing runner-up in 2019. If the Sooners win today, it will be their fifth national championship in six seasons.

For Michigan, it would be its first national title since 2014, when the Wolverines won back-to-back national championships. You can view the full NC men's gymnastics championship history, dating back to 1938, here.

To track all live scores, click here

2021 NC men's gymnastics championships: Session 1, Session 2 results

Stanford men's gymnastics

Now that Session 1 and Session 2 of the pre-qualifying sessions are complete, the 2021 national championship is set.

The winners of Session I — Nebraska, Oklahoma and Illinois — join the winners of Session II — Stanford, Michigan and Minnesota — for tomorrow's national title. The individual qualifiers from Session 1 and 2 will also compete on Saturday. The event is set for 8 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten Network. 

The results for Session 1 and Session 2 are below.

Session 1 results

Nebraska 408.623, Oklahoma 406.190, Illinois 400.721, Ohio State 394.956, Navy 390.990, William & Mary 371.256 | Final stats

Individual qualifiers

  • All-around results:
    1. Jesse Tyndall of Ohio State (81.665)
    2. Frankie Valentin of Air Force (79.130)
    3. Ryan McVay of Navy (78.564)
  • Floor:
    1. Josh Williams of Navy (13.966)
    2. David Toussaint of Navy (13.933)
    3. Kazuki Hayashi of Ohio State (13.866)
  • Pommel:
    1. David Toussaint of Navy (13.400)
    2. Jake Carlson of Navy (13.400)
    3. Luke Smigliani of Ohio State (12.833)
  • Rings:
    1. Christian Marsh of William & Mary (13.533)
    2. Josh Seltzer of Ohio State (13.333)
    3. Josh Williams of Navy (13.266)
  • Vault:
    1. Dexter Roettker of Ohio State (14.733)
    2. Connor Van Loo of Navy (14.500)
    3. Donovan Hewitt of Ohio State (14.300)
  • P bars:
    1. Andrew Lyubovsky of William & Mary (13.600)
    2. Sean Neighbarger of Ohio State (12.933)
    3. Tyler Rockwood of Ohio State (12.833)
  • H bars: 
    1. Giovanni Gambatese of Navy (13.566)
    2. Garrett Braunton of Air Force (13.366)
    3. Domenic Sciulli of Ohio State (13.166)

Session 2

Stanford 413.855, Michigan 413.855, Minnesota 404.623, Penn State 402.356, Iowa 401.120, Cal 392.055 | Final stats

Individual qualifiers

  • All-around results:
    1. Evan Davis of Iowa (81.931)
    2. Bennet Huang of Iowa (81.898)
    3. Ethan Dick of Penn State (80.464)
  • Floor:
    1. Matt Cormier of Penn State (14.900)
    2. Kaleb Booth of Penn State (14.000)
    3. Yu-Chen Lee of Cal (13.966)
  • Pommel:
    1. Nick Mock of Penn State (13.800)
    2. Jack Baldwin of Penn State (13.766)
    3. Michael Jaroh of Penn State (13.700)
  • Rings:
    1. Parker Clayton of Penn State (14.133)
    2. Peyton Hobson of Iowa (13.766)
    3. James Friedman of Iowa (13.700)
  • Vault:
    1. Amari Sewell of Iowa (14.566)
    2. Kaleb Booth of Penn State (14.400)
    3. Caleb Rickard of Cal (14.300)
  • P bars:
    1. Michael Jaroh of Penn State (13.766)
    2. Carter Tope of Iowa (13.733)
    3. Peyton Hobson of Iowa (13.466)
  • H bars:
    1. Alex Frack of Penn State (13.400)
    2. Caleb Rickard of Cal (13.233)
    3. Noah Newfeld of Cal (13.166)
2021 NC men's gymnastics championships: Pre-qualifying sessions are today

Nebraska Athletics Nebraska men's gymnastics

The 2021 NC men's gymnastics championships begin today with two pre-qualifying sessions. Three teams from each session will advance to tomorrow's finals.

The top three all-around competitors who are not on one of the qualifying teams will advance, as will the top three athletes of each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor. The complete list of qualifiers can be found here

The results are below.

Session 1

Nebraska 408.623, Oklahoma 406.190, Illinois 400.721, Ohio State 394.956, Navy 390.990, William & Mary 371.256 | Final stats

Session 2

Stanford 413.855, Michigan 413.855, Minnesota 404.623, Penn State 402.356, Iowa 401.120, UC Berkeley 392.055 | Final stats

Attendance policy for men’s gymnastics championship

Due to state mandates on social distancing, public tickets are not being sold at this time. Minnesota’s current fan capacity is 150 spectators. Qualifying teams will receive an allotment of 20 tickets for family and friends. Individual qualifiers will also receive 1 family/friend ticket.
NC men's gymnastics championship selections announced

men's gymnastics selections

The 2021 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee.

The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

Three teams and the top three all-around gymnasts not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals from each event that haven't already qualified will advance to the finals session which will be held April 17. 

This year's team selections include 2019 champion and runner-up Stanford and Oklahoma. 

See the full list of selections here

Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selections release

When: 2021 NC men's gymnastics championship selections will be revealed via press release right here on NCAA.com at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6.

The 2021 individual and team championships will be decided over two days, April 16 and 17. University of Minnesota will host this year's event at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Below is the full championship event schedule:

  • Friday, April 16 — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 17 — 8 p.m. ET
Men's gymnastics championship history

Stanford (415.222 points) edged Oklahoma (414.556) to take home the men's gymnastics team national championship in 2019. It was the Cardinal's sixth national title overall and first since 2011.

Click or tap here for final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled because of the pandemic. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1938.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2019 Stanford Thom Glielmi 415.222 Oklahoma 414.556 Illinois
2018 Oklahoma Mark Williams 414.858 Minnesota 411.923 Chicago
2017 Oklahoma Mark Williams 431.95 Ohio State 423.70 Army
2016 Oklahoma Mark Williams 443.400 Stanford 434.050 Ohio State
2015 Oklahoma Mark Williams 447.050 Stanford 440.450 Oklahoma
2014 Michigan Kurt Golder 445.050 Oklahoma 441.650 Michigan
2013 Michigan Kurt Golder 443.200 Oklahoma 440.100 Penn State
2012 Illinois Justin Spring 358.850 Oklahoma 357.450 Oklahoma
2011 Stanford Thom Glielmi 363.450 Oklahoma 361.600 Ohio State
2010 Michigan Kurt Golder 360.500 Stanford 359.800 Army
2009 Stanford Thom Glielmi 362.800 Michigan 361.800 Minnesota
2008 Oklahoma Mark Williams 363.200 Stanford 362.750 Stanford
2007 Penn State Randy Jepson 221.000 Oklahoma 220.200 Penn State
2006 Oklahoma Mark Williams 221.400 Illinois 220.975 Oklahoma
2005 Oklahoma Mark Williams 225.675 Ohio State 225.450 Army
2004 Penn State Randy Jepson 223.350 Oklahoma 222.300 Illinois
2003 Oklahoma Mark Williams 222.600 Ohio State 220.700 Temple
2002 Oklahoma Mark Williams 219.300 Ohio State 218.650 Oklahoma
2001 Ohio State Miles Avery 218.125 Oklahoma 217.775 Ohio State
2000 Penn State Randy Jepson 231.975 Michigan 231.850 Iowa
1999 Michigan Kurt Golder 232.550 Ohio State 230.850 Nebraska
1998 California Barry Weiner 231.200 Iowa 229.675 Penn State
1997 California Barry Weiner 233.825 Oklahoma 232.725 Iowa
1996 Ohio State Peter Kormann 232.150 California 231.775 Stanford
1995 Stanford Sadao Hamada 232.400 Nebraska 231.525 Ohio State
1994 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.250 Stanford 285.925 Nebraska
1993 Stanford Sadao Hamada 276.500 Nebraska 275.500 New Mexico
1992 Stanford Sadao Hamada 289.575 Nebraska 288.950 Nebraska
1991 Oklahoma Greg Buwick 288.025 Penn State 285.500 Penn State
1990 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.400 Minnesota 287.300 Minnesota
1989 Illinois Yoshi Hayasaki 283.400 Nebraska 282.300 Nebraska
1988 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.150 Illinois 287.150 Nebraska
1987 UCLA Art Shurlock 285.300 Nebraska 284.750 UCLA
1986 Arizona State Don Robinson 283.900 Nebraska 283.600 Nebraska
1985 Ohio State Michael Wilson 285.350 Nebraska 284.550 Nebraska
1984 UCLA Art Shurlock 287.300 Penn State 281.250 UCLA
1983 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.800 UCLA 283.900 Penn State
1982 Nebraska Francis Allen 285.500 UCLA 281.050 Nebraska
1981 Nebraska Francis Allen 284.600 Oklahoma 281.950 Nebraska
1980 Nebraska Francis Allen 563.300 Iowa state 557.650 Nebraska
1979 Nebraska Francis Allen 338.275 Oklahoma 446.625 LSU
1978 Oklahoma Paul Ziert 439.350 Arizona State 437.075 Oregon
1977 Indiana State/Oklahoma Roger Counsil/Paul Ziert 434.475 Southern Connecticut State 425.125 Arizona State
1976 Penn State Gene Wettstone 432.075 LSU 425.125 Temple
1975 California Hal Frey 437.325 LSU 433.700 Indiana State
1974 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 328.675 Arizona State 324.900 Penn State
1973 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 325.150 Penn State 323.025 Oregon
1972 Souther Illinois Bill Meade 315.925 Iowa State 312.325 Iowa State
1971 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 319.075 Southern Illinois 316.650 Michigan
1970 Michigan Newton Loken 164.150 Iowa State 164.050 Temple
1969 Iowa Mike Jacobson 161.175 Penn State 160.450 Washington
1968 California Hal Frey 188.250 Southern Illinois 188.150 Arizona
1967 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 189.550 Michigan 187.400 Southern Illinois
1966 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 187.200 California 185.100 Penn State
1965 Penn State Gene Wettstone 68.5 Washington 51.5 Southern Illinois
1964 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 84.5 Southern California 69.5 Cal State Los Angeles
1963 Michigan Newton Loken 129 Southern Illinois 73 Pittsburgh
1962 Southern California Jack Beckner 95.5 Southern Illinois 75 New Mexico
1961 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Southern Illinois 80.5 Illinois
1960 Penn State Gene Wettstone 112.5 Southern California 65.5 Penn State
1959 Penn State Gene Wettstone 152 Illinois 87.5 California
1958 Michigan State/Illinois George Szypula/Charley Pond 79 Penn State 72.5 Michigan State
1957 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Illinois 80 Navy
1956 Illinois Charley Pond 123.5 Penn State 67.5 North Carolina
1955 Illinois Charley Pond 82 Penn State 69 UCLA
1954 Penn State Gene Wettstone 137 Illinois 68 Illinois
1953 Penn State Gene Wettstone 91.5 Illinois 68 Syracuse
1952 Florida State Hartley Price 89.5 Southern California 75 Colorado
1951 Florida State Hartley Price 26 Illinois/Southern California 23.5 Michigan
1950 Illinois Charley Pond 26 Temple 25 Army
1949 Temple Max Younger 28 Minnesota 18 California
1948 Penn State Gene Wettstone 55 Temple 34.5 Chicago
1942 Illinois Hartley Price 39 Penn State 30 Navy
1941 Illinois Hartley Price 69 Minnesota 52.5 Chicago
1940 Illinois Hartley Price 20 Navy/Temple 17 Chicago
1939 Illinois Hartley Price 21 Army 17 Chicago
1938 Chicago Don Hoffer 22 Illinois 18 Chicago

No meets were held from 1943 to 1947