Stanford wins the 2021 NC men's gymnastics national championship

Last Updated 12:55 AM, April 18, 2021Stanford wins the 2021 NC men's gymnastics national championship Stanford wins the men's gymnastics national championship Stanford won its second-consecutive national championship in NC men's gymnastics on Saturday. It's also the program's seventh national title in the sport. The Cardinal posted a final score of 414.521. Listed below are the final team standings and individual winners. For the complete results from the 2021 championship, click or tap here. Team standings 1. Stanford — 414.521 2. Oklahoma — 411.591 3. Michigan — 410.358 4. Nebraska — 406.624 5. Minnesota — 406.291 6. Illinois — 397.991 Floor: Gage Dyer, Oklahoma, 15.266 Pommel: Ian Sirkey, Illinois, 14.166 Rings: Shane Wiskus, Minnesota, 14.400 Vault: Gage Dyer, Oklahoma, 15.033 P Bars: Shane Wiskus, Minnesota, 14.433 H Bar: Brody Malone, Stanford, 14.466 All-Around: Brody Malone, Stanford, 85.064 NC men's gymnastics championships: Finals begin at 8 p.m. ET Oklahoma Athletics The 2021 men's gymnastics national championship is finally here. Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, Stanford, Michigan and Minnesota are set to compete for the team title at 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. Individual champions will also be crowned tonight. Stanford aims for its second consecutive national title, while Oklahoma looks for revenge after finishing runner-up in 2019. If the Sooners win today, it will be their fifth national championship in six seasons. For Michigan, it would be its first national title since 2014, when the Wolverines won back-to-back national championships. You can view the full NC men's gymnastics championship history, dating back to 1938, here. To track all live scores, click here. 2021 NC men's gymnastics championships: Session 1, Session 2 results Now that Session 1 and Session 2 of the pre-qualifying sessions are complete, the 2021 national championship is set. The winners of Session I — Nebraska, Oklahoma and Illinois — join the winners of Session II — Stanford, Michigan and Minnesota — for tomorrow's national title. The individual qualifiers from Session 1 and 2 will also compete on Saturday. The event is set for 8 p.m. and can be watched on Big Ten Network. The results for Session 1 and Session 2 are below. Session 1 results Nebraska 408.623, Oklahoma 406.190, Illinois 400.721, Ohio State 394.956, Navy 390.990, William & Mary 371.256 | Final stats YOUR HUSKERS ARE THE NUMBER ONE QUALIFIER FOR TOMORROW'S FINALS. pic.twitter.com/dtwzIYm1vU — Nebraska Men's Gym (@NebraskaMensGym) April 16, 2021 Individual qualifiers All-around results: Jesse Tyndall of Ohio State (81.665) Frankie Valentin of Air Force (79.130) Ryan McVay of Navy (78.564) Floor: Josh Williams of Navy (13.966) David Toussaint of Navy (13.933) Kazuki Hayashi of Ohio State (13.866) Pommel: David Toussaint of Navy (13.400) Jake Carlson of Navy (13.400) Luke Smigliani of Ohio State (12.833) Rings: Christian Marsh of William & Mary (13.533) Josh Seltzer of Ohio State (13.333) Josh Williams of Navy (13.266) Vault: Dexter Roettker of Ohio State (14.733) Connor Van Loo of Navy (14.500) Donovan Hewitt of Ohio State (14.300) P bars: Andrew Lyubovsky of William & Mary (13.600) Sean Neighbarger of Ohio State (12.933) Tyler Rockwood of Ohio State (12.833) H bars: Giovanni Gambatese of Navy (13.566) Garrett Braunton of Air Force (13.366) Domenic Sciulli of Ohio State (13.166) Session 2 Stanford 413.855, Michigan 413.855, Minnesota 404.623, Penn State 402.356, Iowa 401.120, Cal 392.055 | Final stats Cummings with a 14.333, Juda with a 14.633 as we go 70.065 on VT.#GoBlue〽 pic.twitter.com/EmUGe8lO1b — Michigan Gymnastics 🏆 (@UMichGym) April 17, 2021 Individual qualifiers All-around results: Evan Davis of Iowa (81.931) Bennet Huang of Iowa (81.898) Ethan Dick of Penn State (80.464) Floor: Matt Cormier of Penn State (14.900) Kaleb Booth of Penn State (14.000) Yu-Chen Lee of Cal (13.966) Pommel: Nick Mock of Penn State (13.800) Jack Baldwin of Penn State (13.766) Michael Jaroh of Penn State (13.700) Rings: Parker Clayton of Penn State (14.133) Peyton Hobson of Iowa (13.766) James Friedman of Iowa (13.700) Vault: Amari Sewell of Iowa (14.566) Kaleb Booth of Penn State (14.400) Caleb Rickard of Cal (14.300) P bars: Michael Jaroh of Penn State (13.766) Carter Tope of Iowa (13.733) Peyton Hobson of Iowa (13.466) H bars: Alex Frack of Penn State (13.400) Caleb Rickard of Cal (13.233) Noah Newfeld of Cal (13.166) 2021 NC men's gymnastics championships: Pre-qualifying sessions are today Nebraska Athletics The 2021 NC men's gymnastics championships begin today with two pre-qualifying sessions. Three teams from each session will advance to tomorrow's finals. The top three all-around competitors who are not on one of the qualifying teams will advance, as will the top three athletes of each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor. The complete list of qualifiers can be found here. The results are below. Session 1 Nebraska 408.623, Oklahoma 406.190, Illinois 400.721, Ohio State 394.956, Navy 390.990, William & Mary 371.256 | Final stats Session 2 Stanford 413.855, Michigan 413.855, Minnesota 404.623, Penn State 402.356, Iowa 401.120, UC Berkeley 392.055 | Final stats Attendance policy for men's gymnastics championshipDue to state mandates on social distancing, public tickets are not being sold at this time. Minnesota's current fan capacity is 150 spectators. Qualifying teams will receive an allotment of 20 tickets for family and friends. Individual qualifiers will also receive 1 family/friend ticket. NC men's gymnastics championship selections announced The 2021 National Collegiate Men's Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced by the NCAA Men's Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 16 at Maturi Sports Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. Three teams and the top three all-around gymnasts not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals from each event that haven't already qualified will advance to the finals session which will be held April 17. This year's team selections include 2019 champion and runner-up Stanford and Oklahoma. See the full list of selections here Everything you need to know for Tuesday's selections releaseWhen: 2021 NC men's gymnastics championship selections will be revealed via press release right here on NCAA.com at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 6. The 2021 individual and team championships will be decided over two days, April 16 and 17. University of Minnesota will host this year's event at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis. Below is the full championship event schedule: Friday, April 16 — 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET Saturday, April 17 — 8 p.m. ET Men's gymnastics championship historyStanford (415.222 points) edged Oklahoma (414.556) to take home the men's gymnastics team national championship in 2019. It was the Cardinal's sixth national title overall and first since 2011. Click or tap here for final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled because of the pandemic. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1938. YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE 2019 Stanford Thom Glielmi 415.222 Oklahoma 414.556 Illinois 2018 Oklahoma Mark Williams 414.858 Minnesota 411.923 Chicago 2017 Oklahoma Mark Williams 431.95 Ohio State 423.70 Army 2016 Oklahoma Mark Williams 443.400 Stanford 434.050 Ohio State 2015 Oklahoma Mark Williams 447.050 Stanford 440.450 Oklahoma 2014 Michigan Kurt Golder 445.050 Oklahoma 441.650 Michigan 2013 Michigan Kurt Golder 443.200 Oklahoma 440.100 Penn State 2012 Illinois Justin Spring 358.850 Oklahoma 357.450 Oklahoma 2011 Stanford Thom Glielmi 363.450 Oklahoma 361.600 Ohio State 2010 Michigan Kurt Golder 360.500 Stanford 359.800 Army 2009 Stanford Thom Glielmi 362.800 Michigan 361.800 Minnesota 2008 Oklahoma Mark Williams 363.200 Stanford 362.750 Stanford 2007 Penn State Randy Jepson 221.000 Oklahoma 220.200 Penn State 2006 Oklahoma Mark Williams 221.400 Illinois 220.975 Oklahoma 2005 Oklahoma Mark Williams 225.675 Ohio State 225.450 Army 2004 Penn State Randy Jepson 223.350 Oklahoma 222.300 Illinois 2003 Oklahoma Mark Williams 222.600 Ohio State 220.700 Temple 2002 Oklahoma Mark Williams 219.300 Ohio State 218.650 Oklahoma 2001 Ohio State Miles Avery 218.125 Oklahoma 217.775 Ohio State 2000 Penn State Randy Jepson 231.975 Michigan 231.850 Iowa 1999 Michigan Kurt Golder 232.550 Ohio State 230.850 Nebraska 1998 California Barry Weiner 231.200 Iowa 229.675 Penn State 1997 California Barry Weiner 233.825 Oklahoma 232.725 Iowa 1996 Ohio State Peter Kormann 232.150 California 231.775 Stanford 1995 Stanford Sadao Hamada 232.400 Nebraska 231.525 Ohio State 1994 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.250 Stanford 285.925 Nebraska 1993 Stanford Sadao Hamada 276.500 Nebraska 275.500 New Mexico 1992 Stanford Sadao Hamada 289.575 Nebraska 288.950 Nebraska 1991 Oklahoma Greg Buwick 288.025 Penn State 285.500 Penn State 1990 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.400 Minnesota 287.300 Minnesota 1989 Illinois Yoshi Hayasaki 283.400 Nebraska 282.300 Nebraska 1988 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.150 Illinois 287.150 Nebraska 1987 UCLA Art Shurlock 285.300 Nebraska 284.750 UCLA 1986 Arizona State Don Robinson 283.900 Nebraska 283.600 Nebraska 1985 Ohio State Michael Wilson 285.350 Nebraska 284.550 Nebraska 1984 UCLA Art Shurlock 287.300 Penn State 281.250 UCLA 1983 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.800 UCLA 283.900 Penn State 1982 Nebraska Francis Allen 285.500 UCLA 281.050 Nebraska 1981 Nebraska Francis Allen 284.600 Oklahoma 281.950 Nebraska 1980 Nebraska Francis Allen 563.300 Iowa state 557.650 Nebraska 1979 Nebraska Francis Allen 338.275 Oklahoma 446.625 LSU 1978 Oklahoma Paul Ziert 439.350 Arizona State 437.075 Oregon 1977 Indiana State/Oklahoma Roger Counsil/Paul Ziert 434.475 Southern Connecticut State 425.125 Arizona State 1976 Penn State Gene Wettstone 432.075 LSU 425.125 Temple 1975 California Hal Frey 437.325 LSU 433.700 Indiana State 1974 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 328.675 Arizona State 324.900 Penn State 1973 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 325.150 Penn State 323.025 Oregon 1972 Souther Illinois Bill Meade 315.925 Iowa State 312.325 Iowa State 1971 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 319.075 Southern Illinois 316.650 Michigan 1970 Michigan Newton Loken 164.150 Iowa State 164.050 Temple 1969 Iowa Mike Jacobson 161.175 Penn State 160.450 Washington 1968 California Hal Frey 188.250 Southern Illinois 188.150 Arizona 1967 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 189.550 Michigan 187.400 Southern Illinois 1966 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 187.200 California 185.100 Penn State 1965 Penn State Gene Wettstone 68.5 Washington 51.5 Southern Illinois 1964 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 84.5 Southern California 69.5 Cal State Los Angeles 1963 Michigan Newton Loken 129 Southern Illinois 73 Pittsburgh 1962 Southern California Jack Beckner 95.5 Southern Illinois 75 New Mexico 1961 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Southern Illinois 80.5 Illinois 1960 Penn State Gene Wettstone 112.5 Southern California 65.5 Penn State 1959 Penn State Gene Wettstone 152 Illinois 87.5 California 1958 Michigan State/Illinois George Szypula/Charley Pond 79 Penn State 72.5 Michigan State 1957 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Illinois 80 Navy 1956 Illinois Charley Pond 123.5 Penn State 67.5 North Carolina 1955 Illinois Charley Pond 82 Penn State 69 UCLA 1954 Penn State Gene Wettstone 137 Illinois 68 Illinois 1953 Penn State Gene Wettstone 91.5 Illinois 68 Syracuse 1952 Florida State Hartley Price 89.5 Southern California 75 Colorado 1951 Florida State Hartley Price 26 Illinois/Southern California 23.5 Michigan 1950 Illinois Charley Pond 26 Temple 25 Army 1949 Temple Max Younger 28 Minnesota 18 California 1948 Penn State Gene Wettstone 55 Temple 34.5 Chicago 1942 Illinois Hartley Price 39 Penn State 30 Navy 1941 Illinois Hartley Price 69 Minnesota 52.5 Chicago 1940 Illinois Hartley Price 20 Navy/Temple 17 Chicago 1939 Illinois Hartley Price 21 Army 17 Chicago 1938 Chicago Don Hoffer 22 Illinois 18 Chicago No meets were held from 1943 to 1947 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link