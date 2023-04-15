Last Updated 11:10 PM, April 15, 2023
Stanford wins fourth-consecutive NCAA men's gymnastics title

2023 men's gymnastics championship finals full replay: floor
2:28:19
11:45 pm, April 15, 2023

🏆 Stanford wins fourth straight national title

Stanford men's gymnastics

Stanford won its fourth consecutive NCAA men's national championship with a score of 422.458. Michigan, Oklahoma, Illinois, Nebraska and Penn State also competed in the final. 

Here's a look at the final scores ⬇️

Men's gymnastics

Individual and all-around champions were also crowned with Michigan's Fred Richard taking the all-around title. Here is the full list of winners: 
 
men's gym individual champs
7:07 pm, April 12, 2023

Schedule, updates, results for 2023 NC men's gymnastics championships

gymnastics

The 2023 men's gymnastics championships are April 14-15 at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The finals competition session will take place April 15. After Friday's first two sessions, we now know the teams and individual competitors competing in the final round. Here are the teams and individuals competing for national championships, as well as the rotation schedule.

You can watch live streams of the final sessions on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET. You can find live stats here.

The championships began with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14. Click or tap here to see a list of the qualifying teams and individuals for April 14's sessions.

Here are the final stats from Friday.

Here's how advancement to the finals session works:

  • The top three teams advance
  • The top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams advance
  • The top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor advance
6:58 pm, April 4, 2023

2023 championship qualifier selections announced

The 2023 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14 at Rec Hall on the campus of Pennsylvania State University.

Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 15, also at Penn State.

To see a list of the 2023 qualifying teams and individuals, click or tap here.

4:02 pm, April 2, 2023

Gymnastics selections set for April 4

Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images A gymnast applies chalk to his handsA gymnast applies chalk to his hands during the Division I Men’s Gymnastics Championship held at the Lloyd Noble Center on April 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma.

When: Selections for the 2023 NC men's gymnastics championship will be announced on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Where: You can find the qualifiers here on ncaa.com. They will be published in a press release.

Championship Info: The 2023 men's gymnastics championship will take place April 14-15, 2023 at University Park, Pennsylvania.

3:54 pm, April 2, 2023

Championship History

Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images The Stanford Cardinal celebrates winning the Men’s Gymnastics ChampionshipThe Stanford Cardinal celebrates winning the Men’s Gymnastics Championship title after the Division I Men’s Gymnastics Championship held at the Lloyd Noble Center on April 16, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma.
YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SCORE HOST OR SITE
2022 Stanford Thom Glielmi 423.628 Oklahoma 414.555 Oklahoma
2021 Stanford Thom Glielmi 414.521 Oklahoma 411.591 Minnesota
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- --
2019 Stanford Thom Glielmi 415.222 Oklahoma 414.556 Illinois
2018 Oklahoma Mark Williams 414.858 Minnesota 411.923 Chicago
2017 Oklahoma Mark Williams 431.95 Ohio State 423.70 Army
2016 Oklahoma Mark Williams 443.400 Stanford 434.050 Ohio State
2015 Oklahoma Mark Williams 447.050 Stanford 440.450 Oklahoma
2014 Michigan Kurt Golder 445.050 Oklahoma 441.650 Michigan
2013 Michigan Kurt Golder 443.200 Oklahoma 440.100 Penn State
2012 Illinois Justin Spring 358.850 Oklahoma 357.450 Oklahoma
2011 Stanford Thom Glielmi 363.450 Oklahoma 361.600 Ohio State
2010 Michigan Kurt Golder 360.500 Stanford 359.800 Army
2009 Stanford Thom Glielmi 362.800 Michigan 361.800 Minnesota
2008 Oklahoma Mark Williams 363.200 Stanford 362.750 Stanford
2007 Penn State Randy Jepson 221.000 Oklahoma 220.200 Penn State
2006 Oklahoma Mark Williams 221.400 Illinois 220.975 Oklahoma
2005 Oklahoma Mark Williams 225.675 Ohio State 225.450 Army
2004 Penn State Randy Jepson 223.350 Oklahoma 222.300 Illinois
2003 Oklahoma Mark Williams 222.600 Ohio State 220.700 Temple
2002 Oklahoma Mark Williams 219.300 Ohio State 218.650 Oklahoma
2001 Ohio State Miles Avery 218.125 Oklahoma 217.775 Ohio State
2000 Penn State Randy Jepson 231.975 Michigan 231.850 Iowa
1999 Michigan Kurt Golder 232.550 Ohio State 230.850 Nebraska
1998 California Barry Weiner 231.200 Iowa 229.675 Penn State
1997 California Barry Weiner 233.825 Oklahoma 232.725 Iowa
1996 Ohio State Peter Kormann 232.150 California 231.775 Stanford
1995 Stanford Sadao Hamada 232.400 Nebraska 231.525 Ohio State
1994 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.250 Stanford 285.925 Nebraska
1993 Stanford Sadao Hamada 276.500 Nebraska 275.500 New Mexico
1992 Stanford Sadao Hamada 289.575 Nebraska 288.950 Nebraska
1991 Oklahoma Greg Buwick 288.025 Penn State 285.500 Penn State
1990 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.400 Minnesota 287.300 Minnesota
1989 Illinois Yoshi Hayasaki 283.400 Nebraska 282.300 Nebraska
1988 Nebraska Francis Allen 288.150 Illinois 287.150 Nebraska
1987 UCLA Art Shurlock 285.300 Nebraska 284.750 UCLA
1986 Arizona State Don Robinson 283.900 Nebraska 283.600 Nebraska
1985 Ohio State Michael Wilson 285.350 Nebraska 284.550 Nebraska
1984 UCLA Art Shurlock 287.300 Penn State 281.250 UCLA
1983 Nebraska Francis Allen 287.800 UCLA 283.900 Penn State
1982 Nebraska Francis Allen 285.500 UCLA 281.050 Nebraska
1981 Nebraska Francis Allen 284.600 Oklahoma 281.950 Nebraska
1980 Nebraska Francis Allen 563.300 Iowa state 557.650 Nebraska
1979 Nebraska Francis Allen 338.275 Oklahoma 446.625 LSU
1978 Oklahoma Paul Ziert 439.350 Arizona state 437.075 Oregon
1977 Indiana State/Oklahoma Roger Counsil/Paul Ziert 434.475     Arizona State
1976 Penn State Gene Wettstone 432.075 LSU 425.125 Temple
1975 California Hal Frey 437.325 LSU 433.700 Indiana State
1974 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 328.675 Arizona State 324.900 Penn State
1973 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 325.150 Penn State 323.025 Oregon
1972 Souther Illinois Bill Meade 315.925 Iowa State 312.325 Iowa State
1971 Iowa State Ed Gagnier 319.075 Southern Illinois 316.650 Michigan
1970 Michigan Newton Loken 164.150 Iowa State 164.050 Temple
1969 Iowa Mike Jacobson 161.175 Penn State 160.450 Washington
1968 California Hal Frey 188.250 Southern Illinois 188.150 Arizona
1967 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 189.550 Michigan 187.400 Southern Illinois
1966 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 187.200 California 185.100 Penn State
1965 Penn State Gene Wettstone 68.5 Washington 51.5 Southern Illinois
1964 Southern Illinois Bill Meade 84.5 Southern California 69.5 Cal State Los Angeles
1963 Michigan Newton Loken 129 Southern Illinois 73 Pittsburgh
1962 Southern California Jack Beckner 95.5 Southern Illinois 75 New Mexico
1961 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Southern Illinois 80.5 Illinois
1960 Penn State Gene Wettstone 112.5 Southern California 65.5 Penn State
1959 Penn State Gene Wettstone 152 Illinois 87.5 California
1958 Michigan State/Illinois George Szypula/Charley Pond 79     Michigan State
1957 Penn State Gene Wettstone 88.5 Illinois 80 Navy
1956 Illinois Charley Pond 123.5 Penn State 67.5 North Carolina
1955 Illinois Charley Pond 82 Penn State 69 UCLA
1954 Penn State Gene Wettstone 137 Illinois 68 Illinois
1953 Penn State Gene Wettstone 91.5 Illinois 68 Syracuse
1952 Florida State Hartley Price 89.5 Southern California 75 Colorado
1951 Florida State Hartley Price 26 Illinois/Southern California 23.5 Michigan
1950 Illinois Charley Pond 26 Temple 25 Army
1949 Temple Max Younger 28 Minnesota 18 California
1948 Penn State Gene Wettstone 55 Temple 34.5 Chicago
1942 Illinois Hartley Price 39 Penn State 30 Navy
1941 Illinois Hartley Price 69 Minnesota 52.5 Chicago
1940 Illinois Hartley Price 20 Navy/Temple 17 Chicago
1939 Illinois Hartley Price 21 Army 17 Chicago
1938 Chicago Don Hoffer 22 Illinois 18 Chicago

No meets were held from 1943 to 1947