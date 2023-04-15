Stanford wins fourth-consecutive NCAA men's gymnastics title
🏆 Stanford wins fourth straight national title
Stanford won its fourth consecutive NCAA men's national championship with a score of 422.458. Michigan, Oklahoma, Illinois, Nebraska and Penn State also competed in the final.
Here's a look at the final scores ⬇️
Individual and all-around champions were also crowned with Michigan's Fred Richard taking the all-around title. Here is the full list of winners:
Schedule, updates, results for 2023 NC men's gymnastics championships
The 2023 men's gymnastics championships are April 14-15 at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.
The finals competition session will take place April 15. After Friday's first two sessions, we now know the teams and individual competitors competing in the final round. Here are the teams and individuals competing for national championships, as well as the rotation schedule.
The championships began with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14.
Here are the final stats from Friday.
Here's how advancement to the finals session works:
- The top three teams advance
- The top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams advance
- The top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor advance
2023 championship qualifier selections announced
The 2023 National Collegiate Men’s Gymnastics Championships qualifier selections were announced today by the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Committee. The championships will begin with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14 at Rec Hall on the campus of Pennsylvania State University.
Three teams and the top three all-around competitors not on one of the qualifying teams, plus the top three individuals on each event not already qualified on a team or as an all-around competitor, will advance from each pre-qualifying session to the finals session. Finals competition will take place April 15, also at Penn State.
To see a list of the 2023 qualifying teams and individuals, click or tap here.
Gymnastics selections set for April 4
When: Selections for the 2023 NC men's gymnastics championship will be announced on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Where: You can find the qualifiers here on ncaa.com. They will be published in a press release.
Championship Info: The 2023 men's gymnastics championship will take place April 14-15, 2023 at University Park, Pennsylvania.
Championship History
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SCORE
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Stanford
|Thom Glielmi
|423.628
|Oklahoma
|414.555
|Oklahoma
|2021
|Stanford
|Thom Glielmi
|414.521
|Oklahoma
|411.591
|Minnesota
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Stanford
|Thom Glielmi
|415.222
|Oklahoma
|414.556
|Illinois
|2018
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|414.858
|Minnesota
|411.923
|Chicago
|2017
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|431.95
|Ohio State
|423.70
|Army
|2016
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|443.400
|Stanford
|434.050
|Ohio State
|2015
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|447.050
|Stanford
|440.450
|Oklahoma
|2014
|Michigan
|Kurt Golder
|445.050
|Oklahoma
|441.650
|Michigan
|2013
|Michigan
|Kurt Golder
|443.200
|Oklahoma
|440.100
|Penn State
|2012
|Illinois
|Justin Spring
|358.850
|Oklahoma
|357.450
|Oklahoma
|2011
|Stanford
|Thom Glielmi
|363.450
|Oklahoma
|361.600
|Ohio State
|2010
|Michigan
|Kurt Golder
|360.500
|Stanford
|359.800
|Army
|2009
|Stanford
|Thom Glielmi
|362.800
|Michigan
|361.800
|Minnesota
|2008
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|363.200
|Stanford
|362.750
|Stanford
|2007
|Penn State
|Randy Jepson
|221.000
|Oklahoma
|220.200
|Penn State
|2006
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|221.400
|Illinois
|220.975
|Oklahoma
|2005
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|225.675
|Ohio State
|225.450
|Army
|2004
|Penn State
|Randy Jepson
|223.350
|Oklahoma
|222.300
|Illinois
|2003
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|222.600
|Ohio State
|220.700
|Temple
|2002
|Oklahoma
|Mark Williams
|219.300
|Ohio State
|218.650
|Oklahoma
|2001
|Ohio State
|Miles Avery
|218.125
|Oklahoma
|217.775
|Ohio State
|2000
|Penn State
|Randy Jepson
|231.975
|Michigan
|231.850
|Iowa
|1999
|Michigan
|Kurt Golder
|232.550
|Ohio State
|230.850
|Nebraska
|1998
|California
|Barry Weiner
|231.200
|Iowa
|229.675
|Penn State
|1997
|California
|Barry Weiner
|233.825
|Oklahoma
|232.725
|Iowa
|1996
|Ohio State
|Peter Kormann
|232.150
|California
|231.775
|Stanford
|1995
|Stanford
|Sadao Hamada
|232.400
|Nebraska
|231.525
|Ohio State
|1994
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|288.250
|Stanford
|285.925
|Nebraska
|1993
|Stanford
|Sadao Hamada
|276.500
|Nebraska
|275.500
|New Mexico
|1992
|Stanford
|Sadao Hamada
|289.575
|Nebraska
|288.950
|Nebraska
|1991
|Oklahoma
|Greg Buwick
|288.025
|Penn State
|285.500
|Penn State
|1990
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|287.400
|Minnesota
|287.300
|Minnesota
|1989
|Illinois
|Yoshi Hayasaki
|283.400
|Nebraska
|282.300
|Nebraska
|1988
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|288.150
|Illinois
|287.150
|Nebraska
|1987
|UCLA
|Art Shurlock
|285.300
|Nebraska
|284.750
|UCLA
|1986
|Arizona State
|Don Robinson
|283.900
|Nebraska
|283.600
|Nebraska
|1985
|Ohio State
|Michael Wilson
|285.350
|Nebraska
|284.550
|Nebraska
|1984
|UCLA
|Art Shurlock
|287.300
|Penn State
|281.250
|UCLA
|1983
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|287.800
|UCLA
|283.900
|Penn State
|1982
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|285.500
|UCLA
|281.050
|Nebraska
|1981
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|284.600
|Oklahoma
|281.950
|Nebraska
|1980
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|563.300
|Iowa state
|557.650
|Nebraska
|1979
|Nebraska
|Francis Allen
|338.275
|Oklahoma
|446.625
|LSU
|1978
|Oklahoma
|Paul Ziert
|439.350
|Arizona state
|437.075
|Oregon
|1977
|Indiana State/Oklahoma
|Roger Counsil/Paul Ziert
|434.475
|Arizona State
|1976
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|432.075
|LSU
|425.125
|Temple
|1975
|California
|Hal Frey
|437.325
|LSU
|433.700
|Indiana State
|1974
|Iowa State
|Ed Gagnier
|328.675
|Arizona State
|324.900
|Penn State
|1973
|Iowa State
|Ed Gagnier
|325.150
|Penn State
|323.025
|Oregon
|1972
|Souther Illinois
|Bill Meade
|315.925
|Iowa State
|312.325
|Iowa State
|1971
|Iowa State
|Ed Gagnier
|319.075
|Southern Illinois
|316.650
|Michigan
|1970
|Michigan
|Newton Loken
|164.150
|Iowa State
|164.050
|Temple
|1969
|Iowa
|Mike Jacobson
|161.175
|Penn State
|160.450
|Washington
|1968
|California
|Hal Frey
|188.250
|Southern Illinois
|188.150
|Arizona
|1967
|Southern Illinois
|Bill Meade
|189.550
|Michigan
|187.400
|Southern Illinois
|1966
|Southern Illinois
|Bill Meade
|187.200
|California
|185.100
|Penn State
|1965
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|68.5
|Washington
|51.5
|Southern Illinois
|1964
|Southern Illinois
|Bill Meade
|84.5
|Southern California
|69.5
|Cal State Los Angeles
|1963
|Michigan
|Newton Loken
|129
|Southern Illinois
|73
|Pittsburgh
|1962
|Southern California
|Jack Beckner
|95.5
|Southern Illinois
|75
|New Mexico
|1961
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|88.5
|Southern Illinois
|80.5
|Illinois
|1960
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|112.5
|Southern California
|65.5
|Penn State
|1959
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|152
|Illinois
|87.5
|California
|1958
|Michigan State/Illinois
|George Szypula/Charley Pond
|79
|Michigan State
|1957
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|88.5
|Illinois
|80
|Navy
|1956
|Illinois
|Charley Pond
|123.5
|Penn State
|67.5
|North Carolina
|1955
|Illinois
|Charley Pond
|82
|Penn State
|69
|UCLA
|1954
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|137
|Illinois
|68
|Illinois
|1953
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|91.5
|Illinois
|68
|Syracuse
|1952
|Florida State
|Hartley Price
|89.5
|Southern California
|75
|Colorado
|1951
|Florida State
|Hartley Price
|26
|Illinois/Southern California
|23.5
|Michigan
|1950
|Illinois
|Charley Pond
|26
|Temple
|25
|Army
|1949
|Temple
|Max Younger
|28
|Minnesota
|18
|California
|1948
|Penn State
|Gene Wettstone
|55
|Temple
|34.5
|Chicago
|1942
|Illinois
|Hartley Price
|39
|Penn State
|30
|Navy
|1941
|Illinois
|Hartley Price
|69
|Minnesota
|52.5
|Chicago
|1940
|Illinois
|Hartley Price
|20
|Navy/Temple
|17
|Chicago
|1939
|Illinois
|Hartley Price
|21
|Army
|17
|Chicago
|1938
|Chicago
|Don Hoffer
|22
|Illinois
|18
|Chicago
No meets were held from 1943 to 1947