Stanford wins fourth-consecutive NCAA men's gymnastics title

The 2023 men's gymnastics championships are April 14-15 at Rec Hall on the campus of Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The finals competition session will take place April 15. After Friday's first two sessions, we now know the teams and individual competitors competing in the final round. Here are the teams and individuals competing for national championships, as well as the rotation schedule.

You can watch live streams of the final sessions on NCAA.com at 6 p.m. ET. You can find live stats here.

The championships began with two pre-qualifying sessions conducted April 14. Click or tap here to see a list of the qualifying teams and individuals for April 14's sessions.

Here are the final stats from Friday.

Here's how advancement to the finals session works: