Last Updated 11:07 PM, April 02, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 women's gymnastics championship

NC women's gymnastics: 2021 selection show
15:36
3:05 am, April 3, 2021

NC women's gymnastics: Round 2 results

Michigan Athletics Michigan women's gymnastics

The second round of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships is complete. Two four-team sessions took place in eight locations, and the top two teams (highlighted below in bold) from each meet advanced to tomorrow's regional finals.

Here are the final results from Friday:

Athens Regional 

 Session I 

  • Minnesota 197.625, Denver 196.775, Georgia 196.750, Oregon State 196.375 | Results

Session II 

  • Florida 197.950, NC State 196.775, Illinois 196.375, Central Michigan 195.575 | Results 

Morgantown Regional 

Session I

  • Cal 197.725, Ohio State 196.525, BYU 196.350, Towson 195.025 | Results 

Session II

  • Michigan 197.650, UCLA 197.050, West Virginia 195.650, Kent State 194.300 | Results 

Tuscaloosa Regional 

Session I 

  • Alabama 197.525, Arkansas 197.250, Iowa 197.050, Iowa State 196.525 | Results 

Session II 

  • Oklahoma 148.450, Missouri 147.875, Maryland 145.950, Auburn* | Results

*Auburn was unable to compete due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing.

Salt Lake City Regional 

Session I 

  • Utah 197.500, Arizona State 196.600, Southern Utah 195.975, Boise State 195.825 | Results

Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Kentucky 197.125, LSU 197.025, Arizona 196.025, Utah State, 196.025 | Results 
9:38 pm, April 2, 2021

NC women's gymnastics: Session I results from the second round

Alabama Athletics Alabama women's gymnastics

The first sessions for the second round of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships have come to a close. Minnesota, Denver, Cal, Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah and Arizona State have all advanced to the third round. 

Here are results from the first sessions, along with the schedule for each night session:

Athens Regional 

Session I 

  • Minnesota 197.625, Denver 196.775, Georgia 196.750, Oregon State 196.375 | Results

Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Florida, Illinois, Central Michigan, NC State

Morgantown Regional 

Session I

  • Cal 197.725, Ohio State 196.525, BYU 196.350, Towson 195.025 | Results 

Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Michigan, West Virginia, Kent State, UCLA

Tuscaloosa Regional 

Session I 

  • Alabama 197.525, Arkansas 197.250, Iowa 197.050, Iowa State 196.525 | Results 

Session II | 8 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Maryland, Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri

Salt Lake City Regional 

Session I 

  • Utah 197.500, Arizona State 196.600, Southern Utah 195.975, Boise State 195.825 | Results

Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • LSU, Kentucky, Utah State, Arizona
 
2:22 pm, April 2, 2021

NC women's gymnastics regionals: Day 2

California Athletics Cal women's gymnastics in the 2021 women's gymnastics championships regionals

The NC women's gymnastics regionals continue today. Two four-team sessions take place in eight locations, with the top two teams from each meet advancing to tomorrow's regional finals. Teams will compete in the following events: vault, bar, beam and floor. Click here to view the current bracket.

Check out Day 2's regional matchups below.

Athens Regional (Stageman Center - University of Georgia)

Session I | 1 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Minnesota, Denver, Georgia, Oregon State

Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Florida, Illinois, Central Michigan, NC State

Morgantown Regional (WVU Coliseum - West Virginia University)

Session I | 1 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • BYU, Cal, Ohio State, Towson

Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Michigan, West Virginia, Kent State, UCLA

Tuscaloosa Regional (Coleman Coliseum - University of Alabama)

Session I | 2 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State

Session II | 8 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Maryland, Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri

Salt Lake City Regional (Maverik Center - University of Utah)

Session I | 3 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Southern Utah

Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring

  • LSU, Kentucky, Utah State, Arizona
9:52 pm, April 1, 2021

NC women's gymnastics: Round 1 results

Maryland Athletics Maryland gymnastics won its first round matchup on Thursday, April 1.

The first day of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships have come to a close with NC State, West Virginia, Maryland and Arizona moving on to the 8-team regional semifinals on Friday, April 2. 

Here are the final scores from today's opening-round matchups:

Athens Regional

  • NC State 196.425, Western Michigan 195. 075 | Results |

Morgantown Regional

  • West Virginia 195.950, Penn State 195.325 | Results |

Tuscaloosa Regional

  • Maryland 195.525, Eastern Michigan 195.475 | Results |

Salt Lake City Regional

  • Arizona advances, Temple withdraws due to COVID-19 protocols 
2:31 pm, April 1, 2021

NC women's gymnastics regionals begin today

NC State Women's Gymnastics

The 2021 NC women's gymnastics regionals start today. The first round of the weekend's competition takes place at four regional sites with the eighth and ninth seeds in each region squaring off. Teams will compete in the following events: vault, bars, beam and floor. The winning team will advance to the eight-team regional semifinal on Friday, April 2. Check out the first round regional matchups below.

Athens Regional 3 p.m. ET (Stageman Center - University of Georgia)

Morgantown Regional 3 p.m. ET (WVU Coliseum - West Virginia University)

Tuscaloosa Regional 4 p.m. ET (Coleman Coliseum - University of Alabama)

Salt Lake City Regional 5 p.m. ET (Maverik Center - University of Utah)

9:03 pm, March 22, 2021

National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections announced 

The NCAA announced the teams, top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists that will compete in the regionals set for Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for the regionals. The committee named the top 16 and seeded them into the bracket. Teams 17 through 36 were then placed geographically at one of four regional sites — meaning nine teams will compete at each region.

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. The top event specialist at each regional who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will also advance in that event only.

Click or tap here for the 2021 championship bracket.

Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host)

Teams:
Florida
Minnesota
Denver
Illinois
*Georgia
Oregon State
Central Michigan
NC State
Western Michigan

All-Around Competitors:
Emily Shepard, NC State
Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina
Payton Murphy, Western Michigan

Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Anika Dujakovich, Nebraska 
Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Uneven Bars – Kynsee Robey, Nebraska
Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska
Uneven Bars – Katelyn Cox, NC State
Uneven Bars – Meredith Robinson, NC State
Balance Beam – Kynsee Roby, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Kaitlyn Higgins, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Kathryn Thaler, Nebraska
Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State
Floor Exercise – Kylie Piringer, Nebraska
Floor Exercise – Isabel Goyco, Texas Woman’s

Click here for the Athens Regional competition rotation order

Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host)

Teams:
Michigan
California
Brigham Young
UCLA
Ohio State
Towson
Kent State
Penn State
*West Virginia

All-Around Competitors:
Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State
Hannah Joyner, Rutgers
Belle Huang, Rutgers 

Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood
Vault – Aleah Leman, Lindenwood
Vault – Kyndall Baze, Lindenwood
Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi. New Hampshire
Uneven Bars – Ava Verdeflor, Penn State
Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State
Uneven Bars – Katrina Coca, Pittsburgh
Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh
Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire
Balance Beam – Lauren Beckwith, Pittsburgh
Floor Exercise – Robyn Kelly, New Hampshire
Floor Exercise –Melissa Astarita, Penn State 
Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia
Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia
Floor Exercise – Kiana Lewis, West Virginia

Click here for the Morgantown Regional competition rotation order

Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host)

Teams:
LSU
*Utah
Arizona Sate
Kentucky
Boise State
Southern Utah
Utah State
Temple
Arizona

All-Around Competitors:
Ariana Castrence, Temple
Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington
Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois

Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Geneva Thompson, Washington
Vault – Deja Chambliss, George Washington
Vault – Allie Smith, Washington 
Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple
Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona
Vault – Amara Cunningham, Washington
Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois
Uneven Bars – Geneva Thompson, Washington
Uneven Bars – Alexandra Fochler, Bowling Green
Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona
Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona
Balance Beam – Zoie Schroeder, Northern Illinois
Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State
Floor Exercise – Amara Cunningham, Washington
Floor Exercise – Faith Leary, Temple
Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State
Floor Exercise – Julianna Roland, Temple
Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Click here for the Salt Lake City Regional competition rotation order

Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host)

Teams:
Oklahoma
*Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Iowa
Iowa State
Missouri
Eastern Michigan
Maryland

All-Around Competitors:
Audrey Barber, Maryland
Angelica Labat, Illinois State 
Hadyn Crossen, Eastern Michigan

Individual Event Specialists:
Vault – Alexis Rubio, Maryland
Vault – Reese McClure, Maryland
Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State
Vault – Collea Burgess, Maryland
Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan
Uneven Bars – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan
Uneven Bars – Grace Evans, Ball State
Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State
Balance Beam – Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan
Balance Beam – Reese McClure, Maryland
Balance Beam – Shannon Gregory, Eastern Michigan
Floor Exercise – Cameron Topp, Illinois State
Floor Exercise – Claudia Goyco, Ball State
Floor Exercise – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan

Click here for the Tuscaloosa Regional competition rotation order

* Denotes Regional Host.

10:18 pm, March 4, 2021

The gymnastics selection show streams live today

The 2021 women's gymnastics selection show will stream live at 5 p.m. ET today on this page here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 — in Fort Worth, Texas.

Below is the full championship event schedule. 

All times Central and are subject to change

Friday, April 16 | Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Specialist Competition | 12 p.m.

  • Semifinal I: Noon
  • Semifinal II: 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 | National Championship | 2:30 p.m.

2:39 pm, March 22, 2021
Peng Peng Lee's perfect 10 to clinch 2018 NCAA championship for UCLA
3:05
8:23 pm, March 5, 2021

Championship history

Oklahoma (198.3375) edged LSU (197.8250) to take home the women's gymnastics team national championship last season. It was the Sooners' fourth national title. All four came in the past seven years.

Click or tap here for the full final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas
2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis
2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas
2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas
2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah
2:40 pm, March 22, 2021
UCLA's Kyla Ross crushes floor routine in 2019 NCAA gymnastics semifinal
2:49