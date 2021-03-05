Last Updated 5:16 PM, March 05, 2021

Live coverage of the 2021 women's gymnastics championship

Timothy Nwachukwu | NCAA Photos2021 women's gymnastics championship: Selection date, schedule
Everything you need to know for the selection show

When: The 2021 NC women's gymnastics championship selection show will be at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22.
How to watch: The selection show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 — in Fort Worth, Texas.

Below is the full championship event schedule. 

All times Central and are subject to change

Friday, April 16 | Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Specialist Competition | 12 p.m.

  • Semifinal I: 12:00 p.m.
  • Semifinal II: 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 | National Championship | 2:30 p.m.

Championship history

Oklahoma (198.3375) edged LSU (197.8250) to take home the women's gymnastics team national championship last season. It was the Sooners' fourth national title. All four came in the past seven years.

Click or tap here for the full final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas
2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis
2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas
2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas
2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah