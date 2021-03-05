Live coverage of the 2021 women's gymnastics championship

When: The 2021 NC women's gymnastics championship selection show will be at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22.

How to watch: The selection show will stream here on NCAA.com.

The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 — in Fort Worth, Texas.

Below is the full championship event schedule.

All times Central and are subject to change

Friday, April 16 | Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Specialist Competition | 12 p.m.

Semifinal I: 12:00 p.m.

Semifinal II: 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 17 | National Championship | 2:30 p.m.