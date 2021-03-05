Live coverage of the 2021 women's gymnastics championship
Everything you need to know for the selection show
When: The 2021 NC women's gymnastics championship selection show will be at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, March 22.
How to watch: The selection show will stream here on NCAA.com.
The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 — in Fort Worth, Texas.
Below is the full championship event schedule.
All times Central and are subject to change
Friday, April 16 | Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Specialist Competition | 12 p.m.
- Semifinal I: 12:00 p.m.
- Semifinal II: 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 17 | National Championship | 2:30 p.m.
Championship history
Oklahoma (198.3375) edged LSU (197.8250) to take home the women's gymnastics team national championship last season. It was the Sooners' fourth national title. All four came in the past seven years.
Click or tap here for the full final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2019
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|198.3375
|LSU
|197.8250
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2018
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|198.0750
|Oklahoma
|198.0375
|St. Louis
|2017
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|198.3875
|LSU
|197.7375
|St. Louis
|2016
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|197.675
|LSU
|197.450
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2015
|Florida
|Rhonda Faehn
|197.850
|Utah
|197.800
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2014
|Florida, Oklahoma
|Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler
|198.175
|LSU
|197.600
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2013
|Florida
|Rhonda Faehn
|197.575
|Oklahoma
|197.375
|UCLA
|2012
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.850
|Florida
|197.775
|Georgia Tech
|2011
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.65
|UCLA
|197.375
|Cleveland
|2010
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.725
|Oklahoma
|197.25
|Florida
|2009
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.575
|Nebraska
|2008
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.45
|Utah
|197.125
|Georgia
|2007
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.85
|Utah
|197.25
|Utah
|2006
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.75
|Utah
|196.8
|Oregon State
|2005
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.4
|Auburn
|2004
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|198.125
|Georgia
|197.2
|UCLA
|2003
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.275
|Nebraska
|2002
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.575
|Georgia
|197.25
|Alabama
|2001
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.575
|Georgia
|197.4
|Georgia
|2000
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.3
|Utah
|196.875
|Boise State
|1999
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|196.85
|Michigan
|196.55
|Utah
|1998
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.725
|Florida
|196.35
|UCLA
|1997
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.15
|Arizona State
|196.85
|Florida
|1996
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|198.025
|UCLA
|197.475
|Alabama
|1995
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|196.65
|Alabama, Michigan
|196.425, 196.425
|Georgia
|1994
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|196.4
|Alabama
|196.35
|Utah
|1993
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|198
|Alabama
|196.825
|Oregon State
|1992
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|195.65
|Georgia
|194.6
|Minnesota
|1991
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|195.125
|Utah
|194.375
|Alabama
|1990
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|194.9
|Alabama
|194.575
|Oregon State
|1989
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|192.65
|UCLA
|192.6
|Georgia
|1988
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|190.05
|Utah
|189.5
|Utah
|1987
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|187.9
|Utah
|187.55
|Utah
|1986
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|186.95
|Arizona State
|186.7
|Florida
|1985
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|188.35
|Arizona State
|186.6
|Utah
|1984
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|186.05
|UCLA
|185.55
|UCLA
|1983
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|184.65
|Arizona State
|183.3
|Utah
|1982
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|148.6
|Cal State Fullerton
|144.1
|Utah