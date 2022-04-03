Live coverage, news, schedule from the NCAA gymnastics championships

The Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics tournament are complete, and eight teams are headed to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships. (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II. The regional finals were filled with spectacular performances across the board. See below for a recap of each regional final, score breakdowns and video.

The NCAA Championships semifinals will be on April 14 at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.