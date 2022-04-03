Live coverage, news, schedule from the NCAA gymnastics championships

Last Updated 1:18 AM, April 03, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage, news, schedule from the NCAA gymnastics championshipsShare Suni Lee dazzles on beam to help Auburn reach regional finals 3:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:03 am, April 3, 2022The 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships are set The Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics tournament are complete, and eight teams are headed to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships. (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II. The regional finals were filled with spectacular performances across the board. See below for a recap of each regional final, score breakdowns and video. The NCAA Championships semifinals will be on April 14 at 1 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. ET.
Utah and Alabama are headed to Fort Worth for NCAA Championships The final two teams have secured their spots at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Utah and Alabama advance out of the regional finals with scores of 198.200 and 198.175, respectively. Utah had back-to-back perfect 10s on beam from Kara Eaker and Maile O'Keefe. Alabama made some history with a 49.650 on floor, the highest postseason score in program history. Michigan State and Stanford have been knocked out of the tournament. KARA EAKER IS PERFECT!! KARA SCORES A 10.0‼️ 📺 ESPN+ 💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMCGvA pic.twitter.com/rbBcbv6rBb — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 3, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown:
Oklahoma and Minnesota advance to NCAA Championships Another two teams are headed to Fort Worth to compete at nationals. Oklahoma and Minnesota advance out of the Norman Regional with scores of 198.250 and 197.725. Ona Loper closed out the final rotation for Minnesota with a 9.950 on floor to take over the second place spot from Cal and secure her team a spot in the NCAA Championships. Check out that performance here: THERE'S NO OTHER WAY TO CLOSE THIS OUT. pic.twitter.com/tUhuSihKoe — Minnesota Women's Gym (@GopherWGym) April 2, 2022 Cal and Arkansas have been eliminated from the tournament. Here is the final score breakdown from the Norman Regional:
Florida and Auburn advance to the NCAA Championships Nothing new for Suni Lee 🤩 She scores a perfect 🔟 on beam!@sunisalee_ | @AuburnGym pic.twitter.com/2FlzTlSNj9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2022 We have two more teams advancing to the NCAA Championship — Florida and Auburn move on from the regional finals with scores of 198.775 and 197.775, respectively. Kentucky gave Auburn a run for it, with a close third place score of 197.500. Florida set a new program record with that score, which is third best all-time. This regional was full of amazing performances, and four perfect scores. Trinity Thomas racked up another two perfect 10 performances on floor and vault for Florida, followed by a perfect 10 from her teammate Leanne Wong on vault, Suni Lee scored a 10 on beam for Auburn and Kentucky's Raena Worley had three scores of 9.900 or better. Thomas continues her success with her fourth perfect 10 of the weekend. 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 👑@GatorsGym's Leanne Wong with a 10.0 on vault! pic.twitter.com/3AR7HUqZqX — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Trinity Thomas has only competed in two events so far tonight. Floor: PERFECT 🔟 Vault: PERFECT 🔟@Gym_Trin is UNSTOPPABLE 😤👏 @GatorsGym pic.twitter.com/kXrA7hOOrz — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Kentucky and Denver have been knocked out of the tournament. Here is the full score breakdown:
Michigan wins regional title, Missouri advances to semifinals for first time The first regional final is complete with Michigan and Missouri advancing. The 2021 reigning champs, Michigan, will continue their journey after winning the regional title in Raleigh with a score of 197.800. Missouri earned the second qualifying spot, just barely outscoring UCLA 197.425 to 197.400. They advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. UCLA and Iowa have been eliminated from the NCAA tournament. A PERFECT 10 from Gabby Wilson 🙌 @UMichWGym pic.twitter.com/oDgzJLtPxt — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown:
The regional finals start today The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues with the regional finals this weekend. The action starts at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 2, with the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight. Click or tap here for an updated bracket. Here is the schedule for the regional finals (all times ET): Raleigh Regional Teams: Missouri, Iowa, UCLA, Michigan Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 5 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Auburn Regional Teams: Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, Denver Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 6 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Norman Regional Teams: Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Arkansas Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 6 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Seattle Regional Teams: Alabama, Michigan State, Utah, Stanford Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 8 p.m Watch: ESPN+ The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the semifinals on April 14 in Fort Worth, TX.
Utah, Stanford advance to Regional Finals In the last session of Round 2, Utah and Stanford have secured the final two spots in the Seattle Regional. It all came down to the final floor routine in the last rotation where by Stanford was able to hang on to its lead over Oregon State by only .025. Utah finished with a score for 197.800 and Stanford with a 197.450. Unranked Stanford is the only team to advance from the first round into the regional final. Check out Utah's back-to-back 9.95 routines here: This beam team 😱 @cristal_isaa and @_karaeaker follow Lexi's lead and add back-to-back 9.95s! 📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMCGvA pic.twitter.com/FsPTsiol99— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 1, 2022 Here is the full breakdown:
Oklahoma, Arkansas advance to Regional Finals Oklahoma and Arkansas have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Norman Regional. Oklahoma led with a 198.175 followed by Arkansas with a 196.925. Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers received the top two highest scores of the session on vault (9.950) and bars (9.975). Individual All-Around went to Arkansas Kennedy Hambrick. Have yourself a night, JB. The freshman sticks the dismount, shows off those handstands and it's a 9.975! pic.twitter.com/yr1GJvUHXd— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 1, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown:
Florida, Denver advance to Regional Finals Florida and Denver have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Auburn Regional. They will be joining Kentucky and Auburn in the finals on Saturday. The Gators finished with a 198.125 while the Pioneers finished with a 197.075. Gator Trinity Thomas completed her season slam with a perfect 10 on bars. Thomas had not one but two perfect 10's tonight in the Auburn Regional Check out Thomas' 10 on the floor and bars here: Trinity Thomas completes season slam at regionals with two Perfect 10s Here is the full score breakdown:
UCLA, Michigan advance to Regional Finals UCLA and Michigan have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Raleigh Regional. They will join Missouri and Iowa in the finals on Saturday. UCLA pulled off the upset for the top spot over Michigan outscoring them 197.800 to 197.400. Maryland and North Carolina's seasons have ended. The Bruins scored 49.625 on floor, counting five scores of 9.900 or higher. Check out this Jordan Chiles routine: .@ChilesJordan making it look easy 😤 @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/trLWvh4wXW — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown:
Alabama and Michigan State advance to Regional Finals Alabama and Michigan State have advanced to the Regional Finals of the Seattle Regional. Washington and BYU's seasons have ended. It all came down to the fourth and final rotation in this regional as just one tenth of a point separated Washington at No. 2 and Michigan State at No. 3 following the third rotation. MSU's Skyla Schulte and Ashley Hofelich had huge floor routines, each scoring a 9.950 to take the lead over Washington 197.325 to 197.175. Here is the full score breakdown from Seattle:
Kentucky and Auburn advance to Regional Finals Kentucky and Auburn have advanced out of Session one of the Auburn Regional to compete in the Regional Finals on Saturday. Two-seed Kentucky pulled off the slight upset over one-seed Auburn 197.750 to 197.500. Auburn's Suni Lee had the highest score on any event with a 9.975 on beam. A 9.975 for Suni Lee 🌟 The highest score on the beam in the Auburn Regional so far! pic.twitter.com/ohjopUJW2r — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2022
Minnesota and Cal advance to the Regional Finals Session one of the Norman Regional is complete with the two seeds, Minnesota and Cal, advancing to the Regional Finals. Utah State and Boise State have been knocked out of the tournament. The Gophers had a really strong finish on beam in the final rotation to secure the top spot by less than half a point, and Cal recorded its best ever floor score this year when they needed it most. Needing to deliver, @grace_quinn00 recorded her SEVENTH STRAIGHT 9.925+ score!! 💻 https://t.co/9eMt3Ai0IP pic.twitter.com/YW0SIgrCQu — Cal Women's Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 31, 2022 Here is the score breakdown:
Missouri and Iowa advance to Regional Finals in Raleigh Session one of the Raleigh regional is complete, and the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Missouri led with a score of 197.150 followed by Iowa with 196.800. Six-seed LSU and NC State's seasons end in Raleigh with a heartbreaking ending for LSU's five super-seniors. The Hawkeyes were in third heading into the final rotation but LSU had a fall on the beam, and couldn't mathematically catch Iowa. Here were the final scores:
Round 2 of regionals is today Florida Athletics The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues today with Round 2 at four regionals. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET with Session 1 of the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight. Yesterday in Round 1, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa State and Stanford all advanced. Click or tap here to see the updated bracket, including the schools in each regional quartet. Here is the schedule for Thursday's second round (all times ET): Raleigh Regional Session One | Missouri and Iowa advance Session Two | UCLA and Michigan advance Auburn Regional Session One | Kentucky and Auburn advance Session Two | Florida and Denver advance Norman Regional Session One | Minnesota and Cal advance Session Two | Oklahoma and Arkansas advance Seattle Regional Session One | Alabama and Michigan State advance Session Two | Utah and Stanford advance