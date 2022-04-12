Last Updated 9:42 AM, April 12, 2022
Live coverage and scores from the NCAA gymnastics championships

12:25 pm, April 10, 2022

Predictions, schedule for the 2022 gymnastics championship

The 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championships, previewed

College Gym News expert Elizabeth Grimsley sat down with NCAA.com ahead of the championships to break down the top storylines, contenders and to make some predictions. Press the play button above to hear from her and Michella Chester and click or tap here to read the article that goes along with the video.

Some areas they cover include:

  • Why Florida is the favorite for a national title
  • Prediction: Utah and Alabama will be the most exciting storyline
  • The reasons Trinity Thomas is the front-runner for the individual title

Here is the schedule, links to live scoring and how to watch the semifinals and championships:

  • Oklahoma, Utah, Alabama and Minnesota are in the first semifinal session at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. It's televised on ESPN2. Here is a link to live scores.
  • The second semifinal is at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday and features Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Missouri. It's also on ESPN2 and live scores are here.
  • The national championship is at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be televised on ABC. Live scores are here.
2:03 am, April 3, 2022

The 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships are set

The Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics tournament are complete, and eight teams are headed to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships: (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions at 1 and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition at 1p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.

The NCAA announced the team, all-around individual qualifiers and qualifiers for individual events on Monday:

Team Competition:

Team Regional Regional Final SCORE
Florida Auburn 198.775
Oklahoma Norman 198.250
Utah Seattle 198.200
Alabama Seattle 198.175
Michigan Raleigh 197.800
Auburn Auburn 197.775
Minnesota Norman 197.725
Missouri  Raleigh 197.425

All-Around Individual Qualifiers:

Qualifiers School Regional Regional Score
Jade Carey Oregon State Seattle 39.850
Raena Worley Kentucky Auburn 39.700
Norah Flatley UCLA Raleigh 39.575
Kennedy Hambrick Arkansas Norman 59.575

Individual Event Qualifiers:

EVENT NAME School Regional Regional Score
Vault        
  Gayla Griswold Lindenwood Norman 9.975
  Kiya johnson LSU Raleigh 9.950
  Elexis Edwards Ohio State Auburn 9.950
  Mia Townes Illinois Seattle 9.925
         
Bars        
  Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950
  Cally Nixon Kentucky Auburn 9.950
  Sarah Shaffer Arkansas Norman 9.950
  Mia Takekawa Illinois Seattle 9.950
         
Beam        
  Adeline Kenlin Iowa Raleigh 9.950
  Sirena Linton Arizona Norman 9.925
  Skyla Schulte Michigan State Seatte 9.925
  Abbie Thompson Denver Auburn 9.900
         
Floor        
  Kyla Bryant Stanford Seattle 9.950
  Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950
  Hailey Davis Kentucky Auburn 9.950
  Jaye Mack Illinois State Norman 9.925

ROTATION ORDER: Click or tap here for rotation order at the championships

Michigan will seek to defend its title after winning its first-ever national championship in National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics in 2021. The Wolverines edged out the Oklahoma Sooners by 0.088 to capture the win. Rounding out the top four finishers in 2021 were Utah and Florida. Individual champions included Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) in the all-around; Haleigh Bryant (LSU) and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) on vault; Maya Bordas (Cal) and Maile O'Keefe (Utah) on uneven bars; Luisa Blanco (Alabama) on balance beam; and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), Maile O'Keefe (Utah), and Lexi Graber (Alabama) on floor exercise.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the semifinal bracket

The regional finals were filled with spectacular performances across the board. See below for a recap of each regional final, score breakdowns and video. 

1:38 am, April 3, 2022

Utah and Alabama are headed to Fort Worth for NCAA Championships

The final two teams have secured their spots at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Utah and Alabama advance out of the regional finals with scores of 198.200 and 198.175, respectively. Utah had back-to-back perfect 10s on beam from Kara Eaker and Maile O'Keefe. Alabama made some history with a 49.650 on floor, the highest postseason score in program history. Michigan State and Stanford have been knocked out of the tournament. 

Here is the full score breakdown:

11:45 pm, April 2, 2022

Oklahoma and Minnesota advance to NCAA Championships

Another two teams are headed to Fort Worth to compete at nationals. Oklahoma and Minnesota advance out of the Norman Regional with scores of 198.250 and 197.725. Ona Loper closed out the final rotation for Minnesota with a 9.950 on floor to take over the second place spot from Cal and secure her team a spot in the NCAA Championships. Check out that performance here:

Cal and Arkansas have been eliminated from the tournament. Here is the final score breakdown from the Norman Regional:

11:30 pm, April 2, 2022

Florida and Auburn advance to the NCAA Championships

We have two more teams advancing to the NCAA Championship — Florida and Auburn move on from the regional finals with scores of 198.775 and 197.775, respectively. Kentucky gave Auburn a run for it, with a close third place score of 197.500. Florida set a new program record with that score, which is third best all-time. This regional was full of amazing performances, and four perfect scores. Trinity Thomas racked up another two perfect 10 performances on floor and vault for Florida, followed by a perfect 10 from her teammate Leanne Wong on vault, Suni Lee scored a 10 on beam for Auburn and Kentucky's Raena Worley had three scores of 9.900 or better. Thomas continues her success with her fourth perfect 10 of the weekend. 

 

Kentucky and Denver have been knocked out of the tournament. Here is the full score breakdown:

 

10:52 pm, April 2, 2022

Michigan wins regional title, Missouri advances to semifinals for first time

The first regional final is complete with Michigan and Missouri advancing. The 2021 reigning champs, Michigan, will continue their journey after winning the regional title in Raleigh with a score of 197.800. Missouri earned the second qualifying spot, just barely outscoring UCLA 197.425 to 197.400. They advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. UCLA and Iowa have been eliminated from the NCAA tournament. 

Here is the full score breakdown:

12:43 pm, April 2, 2022

The regional finals start today

gymnastics

The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues with the regional finals this weekend. The action starts at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 2, with the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight.

Click or tap here for an updated bracket.

Here is the schedule for the regional finals (all times ET):

Raleigh Regional

  • Teams: Missouri, Iowa, UCLA, Michigan
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 5 p.m
  • Watch: ESPN+

Auburn Regional

  • Teams: Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, Denver
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 6 p.m
  • Watch: ESPN+

Norman Regional

  • Teams: Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Arkansas
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 6 p.m
  • Watch: ESPN+

Seattle Regional

  • Teams: Alabama, Michigan State, Utah, Stanford
  • Date: Saturday, April 2
  • Time: 8 p.m
  • Watch: ESPN+

The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the semifinals on April 14 in Fort Worth, TX. 

3:44 am, April 1, 2022

Utah, Stanford advance to Regional Finals

In the last session of Round 2, Utah and Stanford have secured the final two spots in the Seattle Regional. It all came down to the final floor routine in the last rotation where by Stanford was able to hang on to its lead over Oregon State by only .025. Utah finished with a score for 197.800 and Stanford with a 197.450. Unranked Stanford is the only team to advance from the first round into the regional final.

Check out Utah's back-to-back 9.95 routines here:

Here is the full breakdown:

2:03 am, April 1, 2022

Oklahoma, Arkansas advance to Regional Finals

Oklahoma and Arkansas have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Norman Regional. Oklahoma led with a 198.175 followed by Arkansas with a 196.925. Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers received the top two highest scores of the session on vault (9.950) and bars (9.975). Individual All-Around went to Arkansas Kennedy Hambrick.

Here is the full score breakdown:

1:43 am, April 1, 2022

Florida, Denver advance to Regional Finals

Florida and Denver have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Auburn Regional. They will be joining Kentucky and Auburn in the finals on Saturday. The Gators finished with a 198.125 while the Pioneers finished with a 197.075. Gator Trinity Thomas completed her season slam with a perfect 10 on bars.

Thomas had not one but two perfect 10's tonight in the Auburn Regional Check out Thomas' 10 on the floor and bars here:

Trinity Thomas completes season slam at regionals with two Perfect 10s

Here is the full score breakdown:

12:59 am, April 1, 2022

UCLA, Michigan advance to Regional Finals

 

UCLA and Michigan have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Raleigh Regional. They will join Missouri and Iowa in the finals on Saturday. UCLA pulled off the upset for the top spot over Michigan outscoring them 197.800 to 197.400. Maryland and North Carolina's seasons have ended. 

The Bruins scored 49.625 on floor, counting five scores of 9.900 or higher. Check out this Jordan Chiles routine:

Here is the full score breakdown:

9:53 pm, March 31, 2022

Alabama and Michigan State advance to Regional Finals

Alabama and Michigan State have advanced to the Regional Finals of the Seattle Regional. Washington and BYU's seasons have ended. It all came down to the fourth and final rotation in this regional as just one tenth of a point separated Washington at No. 2 and Michigan State at No. 3 following the third rotation. MSU's Skyla Schulte and Ashley Hofelich had huge floor routines, each scoring a 9.950 to take the lead over Washington 197.325 to 197.175. 

Here is the full score breakdown from Seattle: 

8:02 pm, March 31, 2022

Kentucky and Auburn advance to Regional Finals

Kentucky and Auburn have advanced out of Session one of the Auburn Regional to compete in the Regional Finals on Saturday. Two-seed Kentucky pulled off the slight upset over one-seed Auburn 197.750 to 197.500. Auburn's Suni Lee had the highest score on any event with a 9.975 on beam. 

Here are the scores: 

7:56 pm, March 31, 2022

Minnesota and Cal advance to the Regional Finals

Session one of the Norman Regional is complete with the two seeds, Minnesota and Cal, advancing to the Regional Finals. Utah State and Boise State have been knocked out of the tournament. The Gophers had a really strong finish on beam in the final rotation to secure the top spot by less than half a point, and Cal recorded its best ever floor score this year when they needed it most. 

Here is the score breakdown:

6:58 pm, March 31, 2022

Missouri and Iowa advance to Regional Finals in Raleigh

Session one of the Raleigh regional is complete, and the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Missouri led with a score of 197.150 followed by Iowa with 196.800. Six-seed LSU and NC State's seasons end in Raleigh with a heartbreaking ending for LSU's five super-seniors. 

The Hawkeyes were in third heading into the final rotation but LSU had a fall on the beam, and couldn't mathematically catch Iowa. Here were the final scores: 

 