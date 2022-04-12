Live coverage and scores from the NCAA gymnastics championships

Last Updated 9:42 AM, April 12, 2022NCAA.comLive coverage and scores from the NCAA gymnastics championshipsShare Florida gymnastics' Trinity Thomas breaks down her perfect 10 performances, previews NCAA Championships 7:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest12:25 pm, April 10, 2022Predictions, schedule for the 2022 gymnastics championship The 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championships, previewed College Gym News expert Elizabeth Grimsley sat down with NCAA.com ahead of the championships to break down the top storylines, contenders and to make some predictions. Press the play button above to hear from her and Michella Chester and click or tap here to read the article that goes along with the video. Some areas they cover include: Why Florida is the favorite for a national title Prediction: Utah and Alabama will be the most exciting storyline The reasons Trinity Thomas is the front-runner for the individual title Here is the schedule, links to live scoring and how to watch the semifinals and championships: Oklahoma, Utah, Alabama and Minnesota are in the first semifinal session at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. It's televised on ESPN2. Here is a link to live scores. The second semifinal is at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday and features Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Missouri. It's also on ESPN2 and live scores are here. The national championship is at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be televised on ABC. Live scores are here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 am, April 3, 2022The 2022 NCAA Gymnastics Championships are set The Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics tournament are complete, and eight teams are headed to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships: (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II. Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions at 1 and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition at 1p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC. The NCAA announced the team, all-around individual qualifiers and qualifiers for individual events on Monday: Team Competition: Team Regional Regional Final SCORE Florida Auburn 198.775 Oklahoma Norman 198.250 Utah Seattle 198.200 Alabama Seattle 198.175 Michigan Raleigh 197.800 Auburn Auburn 197.775 Minnesota Norman 197.725 Missouri Raleigh 197.425 All-Around Individual Qualifiers: Qualifiers School Regional Regional Score Jade Carey Oregon State Seattle 39.850 Raena Worley Kentucky Auburn 39.700 Norah Flatley UCLA Raleigh 39.575 Kennedy Hambrick Arkansas Norman 59.575 Individual Event Qualifiers: EVENT NAME School Regional Regional Score Vault Gayla Griswold Lindenwood Norman 9.975 Kiya johnson LSU Raleigh 9.950 Elexis Edwards Ohio State Auburn 9.950 Mia Townes Illinois Seattle 9.925 Bars Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950 Cally Nixon Kentucky Auburn 9.950 Sarah Shaffer Arkansas Norman 9.950 Mia Takekawa Illinois Seattle 9.950 Beam Adeline Kenlin Iowa Raleigh 9.950 Sirena Linton Arizona Norman 9.925 Skyla Schulte Michigan State Seatte 9.925 Abbie Thompson Denver Auburn 9.900 Floor Kyla Bryant Stanford Seattle 9.950 Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950 Hailey Davis Kentucky Auburn 9.950 Jaye Mack Illinois State Norman 9.925 ROTATION ORDER: Click or tap here for rotation order at the championships Michigan will seek to defend its title after winning its first-ever national championship in National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics in 2021. The Wolverines edged out the Oklahoma Sooners by 0.088 to capture the win. Rounding out the top four finishers in 2021 were Utah and Florida. Individual champions included Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) in the all-around; Haleigh Bryant (LSU) and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) on vault; Maya Bordas (Cal) and Maile O'Keefe (Utah) on uneven bars; Luisa Blanco (Alabama) on balance beam; and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), Maile O'Keefe (Utah), and Lexi Graber (Alabama) on floor exercise. BRACKET: Click or tap here for the semifinal bracket The regional finals were filled with spectacular performances across the board. See below for a recap of each regional final, score breakdowns and video. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:38 am, April 3, 2022Utah and Alabama are headed to Fort Worth for NCAA Championships The final two teams have secured their spots at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Utah and Alabama advance out of the regional finals with scores of 198.200 and 198.175, respectively. Utah had back-to-back perfect 10s on beam from Kara Eaker and Maile O'Keefe. Alabama made some history with a 49.650 on floor, the highest postseason score in program history. Michigan State and Stanford have been knocked out of the tournament. KARA EAKER IS PERFECT!! KARA SCORES A 10.0‼️ 📺 ESPN+ 💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMCGvA pic.twitter.com/rbBcbv6rBb — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 3, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:45 pm, April 2, 2022Oklahoma and Minnesota advance to NCAA Championships Another two teams are headed to Fort Worth to compete at nationals. Oklahoma and Minnesota advance out of the Norman Regional with scores of 198.250 and 197.725. Ona Loper closed out the final rotation for Minnesota with a 9.950 on floor to take over the second place spot from Cal and secure her team a spot in the NCAA Championships. Check out that performance here: THERE'S NO OTHER WAY TO CLOSE THIS OUT. pic.twitter.com/tUhuSihKoe — Minnesota Women’s Gym (@GopherWGym) April 2, 2022 Cal and Arkansas have been eliminated from the tournament. Here is the final score breakdown from the Norman Regional: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:30 pm, April 2, 2022Florida and Auburn advance to the NCAA Championships Nothing new for Suni Lee 🤩 She scores a perfect 🔟 on beam!@sunisalee_ | @AuburnGym pic.twitter.com/2FlzTlSNj9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2022 We have two more teams advancing to the NCAA Championship — Florida and Auburn move on from the regional finals with scores of 198.775 and 197.775, respectively. Kentucky gave Auburn a run for it, with a close third place score of 197.500. Florida set a new program record with that score, which is third best all-time. This regional was full of amazing performances, and four perfect scores. Trinity Thomas racked up another two perfect 10 performances on floor and vault for Florida, followed by a perfect 10 from her teammate Leanne Wong on vault, Suni Lee scored a 10 on beam for Auburn and Kentucky's Raena Worley had three scores of 9.900 or better. Thomas continues her success with her fourth perfect 10 of the weekend. 𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐖𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 👑@GatorsGym's Leanne Wong with a 10.0 on vault! pic.twitter.com/3AR7HUqZqX — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Trinity Thomas has only competed in two events so far tonight. Floor: PERFECT 🔟 Vault: PERFECT 🔟@Gym_Trin is UNSTOPPABLE 😤👏 @GatorsGym pic.twitter.com/kXrA7hOOrz — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Kentucky and Denver have been knocked out of the tournament. Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:52 pm, April 2, 2022Michigan wins regional title, Missouri advances to semifinals for first time The first regional final is complete with Michigan and Missouri advancing. The 2021 reigning champs, Michigan, will continue their journey after winning the regional title in Raleigh with a score of 197.800. Missouri earned the second qualifying spot, just barely outscoring UCLA 197.425 to 197.400. They advance to the semifinals for the first time in program history. UCLA and Iowa have been eliminated from the NCAA tournament. A PERFECT 10 from Gabby Wilson 🙌 @UMichWGym pic.twitter.com/oDgzJLtPxt — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 2, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:43 pm, April 2, 2022The regional finals start today The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues with the regional finals this weekend. The action starts at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 2, with the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight. Click or tap here for an updated bracket. Here is the schedule for the regional finals (all times ET): Raleigh Regional Teams: Missouri, Iowa, UCLA, Michigan Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 5 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Auburn Regional Teams: Kentucky, Auburn, Florida, Denver Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 6 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Norman Regional Teams: Minnesota, California, Oklahoma, Arkansas Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 6 p.m Watch: ESPN+ Seattle Regional Teams: Alabama, Michigan State, Utah, Stanford Date: Saturday, April 2 Time: 8 p.m Watch: ESPN+ The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the semifinals on April 14 in Fort Worth, TX. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:44 am, April 1, 2022Utah, Stanford advance to Regional Finals In the last session of Round 2, Utah and Stanford have secured the final two spots in the Seattle Regional. It all came down to the final floor routine in the last rotation where by Stanford was able to hang on to its lead over Oregon State by only .025. Utah finished with a score for 197.800 and Stanford with a 197.450. Unranked Stanford is the only team to advance from the first round into the regional final. Check out Utah's back-to-back 9.95 routines here: This beam team 😱 @cristal_isaa and @_karaeaker follow Lexi's lead and add back-to-back 9.95s! 📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMCGvA pic.twitter.com/FsPTsiol99— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 1, 2022 Here is the full breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:03 am, April 1, 2022Oklahoma, Arkansas advance to Regional Finals Oklahoma and Arkansas have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Norman Regional. Oklahoma led with a 198.175 followed by Arkansas with a 196.925. Oklahoma's Jordan Bowers received the top two highest scores of the session on vault (9.950) and bars (9.975). Individual All-Around went to Arkansas Kennedy Hambrick. Have yourself a night, JB. The freshman sticks the dismount, shows off those handstands and it's a 9.975! pic.twitter.com/yr1GJvUHXd— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 1, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:43 am, April 1, 2022Florida, Denver advance to Regional Finals Florida and Denver have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Auburn Regional. They will be joining Kentucky and Auburn in the finals on Saturday. The Gators finished with a 198.125 while the Pioneers finished with a 197.075. Gator Trinity Thomas completed her season slam with a perfect 10 on bars. Thomas had not one but two perfect 10's tonight in the Auburn Regional Check out Thomas' 10 on the floor and bars here: Trinity Thomas completes season slam at regionals with two Perfect 10s Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:59 am, April 1, 2022UCLA, Michigan advance to Regional Finals UCLA and Michigan have advanced to the Regional Finals in the second session of the Raleigh Regional. They will join Missouri and Iowa in the finals on Saturday. UCLA pulled off the upset for the top spot over Michigan outscoring them 197.800 to 197.400. Maryland and North Carolina's seasons have ended. The Bruins scored 49.625 on floor, counting five scores of 9.900 or higher. Check out this Jordan Chiles routine: .@ChilesJordan making it look easy 😤 @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/trLWvh4wXW — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:53 pm, March 31, 2022Alabama and Michigan State advance to Regional Finals Alabama and Michigan State have advanced to the Regional Finals of the Seattle Regional. Washington and BYU's seasons have ended. It all came down to the fourth and final rotation in this regional as just one tenth of a point separated Washington at No. 2 and Michigan State at No. 3 following the third rotation. MSU's Skyla Schulte and Ashley Hofelich had huge floor routines, each scoring a 9.950 to take the lead over Washington 197.325 to 197.175. Here is the full score breakdown from Seattle: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, March 31, 2022Kentucky and Auburn advance to Regional Finals Kentucky and Auburn have advanced out of Session one of the Auburn Regional to compete in the Regional Finals on Saturday. Two-seed Kentucky pulled off the slight upset over one-seed Auburn 197.750 to 197.500. Auburn's Suni Lee had the highest score on any event with a 9.975 on beam. A 9.975 for Suni Lee 🌟 The highest score on the beam in the Auburn Regional so far! pic.twitter.com/ohjopUJW2r — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:56 pm, March 31, 2022Minnesota and Cal advance to the Regional Finals Session one of the Norman Regional is complete with the two seeds, Minnesota and Cal, advancing to the Regional Finals. Utah State and Boise State have been knocked out of the tournament. The Gophers had a really strong finish on beam in the final rotation to secure the top spot by less than half a point, and Cal recorded its best ever floor score this year when they needed it most. Needing to deliver, @grace_quinn00 recorded her SEVENTH STRAIGHT 9.925+ score!! 💻 https://t.co/9eMt3Ai0IP pic.twitter.com/YW0SIgrCQu — Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 31, 2022 Here is the score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:58 pm, March 31, 2022Missouri and Iowa advance to Regional Finals in Raleigh Session one of the Raleigh regional is complete, and the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Missouri led with a score of 197.150 followed by Iowa with 196.800. Six-seed LSU and NC State's seasons end in Raleigh with a heartbreaking ending for LSU's five super-seniors. The Hawkeyes were in third heading into the final rotation but LSU had a fall on the beam, and couldn't mathematically catch Iowa. Here were the final scores: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +