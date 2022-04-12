Live coverage and scores from the NCAA gymnastics championships

The Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Gymnastics tournament are complete, and eight teams are headed to Fort Worth for the NCAA Championships: (1) Oklahoma, (8) Minnesota, (4) Utah and (5) Alabama in Semifinal I, and then (2) Florida, (7) Auburn, (3) Michigan and (11) Missouri in Semifinal II.

Team semifinal and individual competition will be conducted in two sessions at 1 and 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. The top two teams from each semifinal will advance to the championship final competition at 1p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16. Both semifinals will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and championship final competition will be broadcast live on ABC.

The NCAA announced the team, all-around individual qualifiers and qualifiers for individual events on Monday:

Team Competition:

Team Regional Regional Final SCORE Florida Auburn 198.775 Oklahoma Norman 198.250 Utah Seattle 198.200 Alabama Seattle 198.175 Michigan Raleigh 197.800 Auburn Auburn 197.775 Minnesota Norman 197.725 Missouri Raleigh 197.425

All-Around Individual Qualifiers:

Qualifiers School Regional Regional Score Jade Carey Oregon State Seattle 39.850 Raena Worley Kentucky Auburn 39.700 Norah Flatley UCLA Raleigh 39.575 Kennedy Hambrick Arkansas Norman 59.575

Individual Event Qualifiers:

EVENT NAME School Regional Regional Score Vault Gayla Griswold Lindenwood Norman 9.975 Kiya johnson LSU Raleigh 9.950 Elexis Edwards Ohio State Auburn 9.950 Mia Townes Illinois Seattle 9.925 Bars Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950 Cally Nixon Kentucky Auburn 9.950 Sarah Shaffer Arkansas Norman 9.950 Mia Takekawa Illinois Seattle 9.950 Beam Adeline Kenlin Iowa Raleigh 9.950 Sirena Linton Arizona Norman 9.925 Skyla Schulte Michigan State Seatte 9.925 Abbie Thompson Denver Auburn 9.900 Floor Kyla Bryant Stanford Seattle 9.950 Jordan Chiles UCLA Raleigh 9.950 Hailey Davis Kentucky Auburn 9.950 Jaye Mack Illinois State Norman 9.925

ROTATION ORDER: Click or tap here for rotation order at the championships

Michigan will seek to defend its title after winning its first-ever national championship in National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics in 2021. The Wolverines edged out the Oklahoma Sooners by 0.088 to capture the win. Rounding out the top four finishers in 2021 were Utah and Florida. Individual champions included Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) in the all-around; Haleigh Bryant (LSU) and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) on vault; Maya Bordas (Cal) and Maile O'Keefe (Utah) on uneven bars; Luisa Blanco (Alabama) on balance beam; and Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), Maile O'Keefe (Utah), and Lexi Graber (Alabama) on floor exercise.

BRACKET: Click or tap here for the semifinal bracket

The regional finals were filled with spectacular performances across the board. See below for a recap of each regional final, score breakdowns and video.