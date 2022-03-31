2022 NCAA gymnastics regionals: Live coverage, news, results

Last Updated 6:23 PM, March 31, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA gymnastics regionals: Live coverage, news, resultsShare Suni Lee dazzles on beam to help Auburn reach regional finals 3:15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:53 pm, March 31, 2022Alabama and Michigan State advance to Regional Finals Alabama and Michigan State have advanced to the Regional Finals of the Seattle Regional. Washington and BYU's seasons have ended. It all came down to the fourth and final rotation in this regional as just one tenth of a point separated Washington at No. 2 and Michigan State at No. 3 following the third rotation. MSU's Skyla Schulte and Ashley Hofelich had huge floor routines, each scoring a 9.950 to take the lead over Washington 197.325 to 197.175. Here is the full score breakdown from Seattle: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, March 31, 2022Kentucky and Auburn advance to Regional Finals Kentucky and Auburn have advanced out of Session one of the Auburn Regional to compete in the Regional Finals on Saturday. Two-seed Kentucky pulled off the slight upset over one-seed Auburn 197.750 to 197.500. Auburn's Suni Lee had the highest score on any event with a 9.975 on beam. A 9.975 for Suni Lee 🌟 The highest score on the beam in the Auburn Regional so far! pic.twitter.com/ohjopUJW2r — ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:56 pm, March 31, 2022Minnesota and Cal advance to the Regional Finals Session one of the Norman Regional is complete with the two seeds, Minnesota and Cal, advancing to the Regional Finals. Utah State and Boise State have been knocked out of the tournament. The Gophers had a really strong finish on beam in the final rotation to secure the top spot by less than half a point, and Cal recorded its best ever floor score this year when they needed it most. Needing to deliver, @grace_quinn00 recorded her SEVENTH STRAIGHT 9.925+ score!! 💻 https://t.co/9eMt3Ai0IP pic.twitter.com/YW0SIgrCQu — Cal Women’s Gymnastics (@CalWGym) March 31, 2022 Here is the score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:58 pm, March 31, 2022Missouri and Iowa advance to Regional Finals in Raleigh Session one of the Raleigh regional is complete, and the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Missouri led with a score of 197.150 followed by Iowa with 196.800. Six-seed LSU and NC State's seasons end in Raleigh with a heartbreaking ending for LSU's five super-seniors. The Hawkeyes were in third heading into the final rotation but LSU had a fall on the beam, and couldn't mathematically catch Iowa. Here were the final scores: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:46 pm, March 31, 2022Round 2 of regionals is today Florida Athletics The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues today with Round 2 at four regionals. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET with Session 1 of the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight. Yesterday in Round 1, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa State and Stanford all advanced. Click or tap here to see the updated bracket, including the schools in each regional quartet. Here is the schedule for Thursday's second round (all times ET): Raleigh Regional Session One | Missouri and Iowa advance Session Two | 7-9 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN+ Auburn Regional Session One | Kentucky and Auburn advance Session Two | 8-10 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN+ Norman Regional Session One | Minnesota and Cal advance Session Two | 8-10 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN+ Seattle Regional Session One | Alabama and Michigan State advance Session Two | 10-11:55 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN+ share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:23 am, March 31, 2022Stanford University advances to Round 2After having its 2021 season disrupted due to COVID-19, Stanford University has advanced to Round 2 of regional competition in the Seattle Regional. No. 29 Stanford defeated No. 34 San Jose State 196.425 to 195.150. How about a 9.90 for our floor QUEEN Taylor?Watch Live: https://t.co/bbCWigWjzT#FlipTheScript | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/pNwChBbyZl— Stanford Gymnastics (@StanfordWGym) March 31, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:50 pm, March 30, 2022Iowa State advances to Round 2Iowa State advances to Round 2 of regional competition in the Auburn Regional. The Cyclones defeated Western Michigan by 2.175 points, 195.750 to 193.575. Bars | Ariana Orrego closes out our second rotation with a 9.850.#GoCyclones | 🚨🌪️🚨 pic.twitter.com/ZZs76Bd7eF — Cyclone Gymnastics (@CycloneGYM) March 30, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:43 pm, March 30, 2022Arizona advances to Round 2The University of Arizona GymCats are moving on to compete in Round 2 of the Norman Regional tomorrow. They defeated West Virginia University 196.525 to 195.925. Malia anchors the bars rotation with a 9.90 to tie her career high! 🙌 💻 ESPN+ 📱 https://t.co/1h5YgwSnVJ pic.twitter.com/K34GynXPYj — Arizona Gymnastics (@ArizonaGymCats) March 30, 2022 Here is the full score breakdown for both teams: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:29 pm, March 30, 2022UNC advances to Round 2 North Carolina and first-year head coach Danna Durante have advanced out of the first round and will compete in the second round of regional competition in the Raleigh regional. The Tar Heels defeated Towson by half a point, 195.725 to 195.250. In the final rotation UNC had two great anchor performances on beam from Elizabeth Culton (9.925) and Bri Greenlow (9.875). We see no lies. https://t.co/GKwgKmgkpo — Carolina Gymnastics (@uncgymnastics) March 30, 2022 Here is a full score breakdown: share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:17 pm, March 30, 2022North Carolina, Iowa State, Arizona and Stanford advance to Round 2, regionals continue Thursday The first round of the 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship has wrapped up. North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa State and Stanford all advanced out of the first round. Each school will join three other schools as regionals continue on Thursday. Click or tap here to see the bracket, including the schools in each regional quartet. Below are all the results from Wednesday's matchups: Raleigh regional North Carolina 195.725, Towson 195.250 | Results Norman regional Arizona 196.525, West Virginia 195.925 | Results Auburn regional Iowa State 195.750, Western Michigan 193.575| Results Seattle regional Stanford 196.425, San Jose State 195.150 | Results Click here for the full championship predictions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:37 pm, March 27, 2022🔮 College Gym News predicts the championships Florida Athletics After 11 long weeks, countless broken program records, a plethora of perfect 10s and too many other exciting moments to count, it’s finally time for the 2022 NCAA gymnastics championships. With five rounds of competition over just about four weeks, the most exciting time of the season is right around the corner. The bracket has been released, and we finally know where every team and individual is going for regionals. Let’s break down each round of competition, go through what you should watch for and highlight any particularly interesting storylines to keep an eye on. Click here for College Gym News' full break down. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:05 pm, March 22, 2022Regional selections announced for 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship NC women's gymnastics: 2022 selection show INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA. The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites. The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire women's gymnastics championship In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken. The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 30 – April 2 and will air on ESPN+. Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host) Teams Florida *Auburn Kentucky Denver Ohio State Georgia Southern Utah Iowa State Western Michigan All-Around Competitors Hannah Demers, Central Michigan Payton Murphy, Western Michigan Rachel Decavitch, Kent State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Vault – Katie Kowalski, Central Michigan Vault – Emilie Hong, Iowa State Vault – Sarah Moravansky, Western Michigan Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, LIU Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown Uneven Bars – Sarah Haxton, Kent State Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Amanda Gruber, Western Michigan Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State Floor Exercise – Sierra Demarinis, Central Michigan Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host) Teams *Oklahoma Minnesota California Arizona State Arkansas Boise State Utah State West Virginia Arizona All-Around Competitors Angelica Labat, Illinois State Malia Hargrove, Arizona Individual Event Specialists Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host) Teams Michigan LSU Missouri UCLA Maryland Iowa *North Carolina State Towson North Carolina All-Around Competitors Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Deja Chambliss, George Washington Julia Knower, North Carolina Individual Event Specialists Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport Uneven Bars – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Balance Beam – Belle Huang, Rutgers Balance Beam – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Jenna Weitz, Towson Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host) Teams Utah Alabama Michigan State Oregon State Illinois BYU *Washington Stanford San Jose State All-Around Competitors Kyla Bryant, Stanford Jada Mazury, San Jose State Kyla Kessler, UC Davis Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Madison Kirsch, San Jose State Vault – Emma Morgenthaler, Sacramento State Vault – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Clara Colombo, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Jolie Miller, SEMO Balance Beam – Emma Milne, San Jose State Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State Balance Beam – Brenna Neault, Stanford Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Balance Beam – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Floor Exercise – Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis Floor Exercise – Taylor Lawson, Stanford * Denotes Regional Host. The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified. The national championships will take place April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Norman and Seattle regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh regionals will compete in the second semifinal. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at NCAA.com. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:55 pm, March 21, 2022How to watch the 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show The 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show is at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. When: 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 22 Where: Live on NCAA.com Regionals will begin Wednesday, March 30. The national championships will take place April 14-16 at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:53 pm, March 21, 20222022 NC Women's Gymnastics Championship Information The 2022 NC women’s gymnastics championship teams, all-around competitors, and individual event specialists will be announced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, prior to regionals. The 2022 individual and team championship will be decided over three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 14-16 — in Fort Worth, Texas. Regionals and championship information can be seen below: March 30 - April 2 | Regionals Auburn, Alabama | Auburn Arena Raleigh, North Carolina | Reynolds Coliseum Seattle, Washington | Alaska Airlines Arena Norman, Oklahoma | Lloyd Noble Center April 14 - April 16 | National Championships Fort Worth, Texas | Dickie's Arena share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:52 pm, March 21, 2022NC Gymnastics championship history Michigan defeated defending-champion Oklahoma to win its first-ever women's gymnastics team national championship last season Click or tap here for the full bracket from the 2021 championships. The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2021 Michigan Bev Plocki 198.2500 Oklahoma 198.1625 Fort Worth, Texas 2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas 2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis 2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis 2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas 2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas 2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala. 2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA 2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech 2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland 2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida 2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska 2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia 2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah 2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State 2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn 2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA 2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska 2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama 2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia 2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State 1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah 1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA 1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida 1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama 1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia 1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah 1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State 1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota 1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama 1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State 1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia 1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah 1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah 1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida 1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah 1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA 1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah 1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link