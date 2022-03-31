Last Updated 6:23 PM, March 31, 2022
2022 NCAA gymnastics regionals: Live coverage, news, results

Suni Lee dazzles on beam to help Auburn reach regional finals
9:53 pm, March 31, 2022

Alabama and Michigan State advance to Regional Finals

Alabama and Michigan State have advanced to the Regional Finals of the Seattle Regional. Washington and BYU's seasons have ended. It all came down to the fourth and final rotation in this regional as just one tenth of a point separated Washington at No. 2 and Michigan State at No. 3 following the third rotation. MSU's Skyla Schulte and Ashley Hofelich had huge floor routines, each scoring a 9.950 to take the lead over Washington 197.325 to 197.175. 

8:02 pm, March 31, 2022

Kentucky and Auburn advance to Regional Finals

Kentucky and Auburn have advanced out of Session one of the Auburn Regional to compete in the Regional Finals on Saturday. Two-seed Kentucky pulled off the slight upset over one-seed Auburn 197.750 to 197.500. Auburn's Suni Lee had the highest score on any event with a 9.975 on beam. 

7:56 pm, March 31, 2022

Minnesota and Cal advance to the Regional Finals

Session one of the Norman Regional is complete with the two seeds, Minnesota and Cal, advancing to the Regional Finals. Utah State and Boise State have been knocked out of the tournament. The Gophers had a really strong finish on beam in the final rotation to secure the top spot by less than half a point, and Cal recorded its best ever floor score this year when they needed it most. 

6:58 pm, March 31, 2022

Missouri and Iowa advance to Regional Finals in Raleigh

Session one of the Raleigh regional is complete, and the Missouri Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes advance to the regional finals on Saturday. Missouri led with a score of 197.150 followed by Iowa with 196.800. Six-seed LSU and NC State's seasons end in Raleigh with a heartbreaking ending for LSU's five super-seniors. 

12:46 pm, March 31, 2022

Round 2 of regionals is today

Florida Athletics UF Gymnastics

The NCAA women's gymnastics championship continues today with Round 2 at four regionals. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET with Session 1 of the Raleigh Regional, and continues through approximately midnight.

Yesterday in Round 1, North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa State and Stanford all advanced.  Click or tap here to see the updated bracket, including the schools in each regional quartet.   

Here is the schedule for Thursday's second round (all times ET):

Raleigh Regional

Auburn Regional

Norman Regional

Seattle Regional

  • Session One | Alabama and Michigan State advance
  • Session Two | 10-11:55 p.m. | Watch live on ESPN+
12:23 am, March 31, 2022

Stanford University advances to Round 2

After having its 2021 season disrupted due to COVID-19, Stanford University has advanced to Round 2 of regional competition in the Seattle Regional. No. 29 Stanford defeated No. 34 San Jose State 196.425 to 195.150.

9:50 pm, March 30, 2022

Iowa State advances to Round 2

Iowa State advances to Round 2 of regional competition in the Auburn Regional. The Cyclones defeated Western Michigan by 2.175 points, 195.750 to 193.575. 

9:43 pm, March 30, 2022

Arizona advances to Round 2

The University of Arizona GymCats are moving on to compete in Round 2 of the Norman Regional tomorrow. They defeated West Virginia University 196.525 to 195.925. 

8:29 pm, March 30, 2022

UNC advances to Round 2

North Carolina and first-year head coach Danna Durante have advanced out of the first round and will compete in the second round of regional competition in the Raleigh regional. The Tar Heels defeated Towson by half a point, 195.725 to 195.250. In the final rotation UNC had two great anchor performances on beam from Elizabeth Culton (9.925) and Bri Greenlow (9.875).

12:17 pm, March 30, 2022

North Carolina, Iowa State, Arizona and Stanford advance to Round 2, regionals continue Thursday

Arizona gymnastics

The first round of the 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship has wrapped up. North Carolina, Arizona, Iowa State and Stanford all advanced out of the first round. Each school will join three other schools as regionals continue on Thursday. Click or tap here to see the bracket, including the schools in each regional quartet.   

Raleigh regional 

  • North Carolina 195.725, Towson 195.250 | Results 

Norman regional 

  • Arizona 196.525, West Virginia 195.925  | Results 

Auburn regional 

  • Iowa State 195.750, Western Michigan 193.575| Results 

Seattle regional 

  • Stanford 196.425, San Jose State 195.150 | Results

11:37 pm, March 27, 2022

🔮 College Gym News predicts the championships

Florida Athletics Trinity Thomas of Florida gymnastics

After 11 long weeks, countless broken program records, a plethora of perfect 10s and too many other exciting moments to count, it’s finally time for the 2022 NCAA gymnastics championships. With five rounds of competition over just about four weeks, the most exciting time of the season is right around the corner. The bracket has been released, and we finally know where every team and individual is going for regionals.

Let’s break down each round of competition, go through what you should watch for and highlight any particularly interesting storylines to keep an eye on.

Click here for College Gym News' full break down.

4:05 pm, March 22, 2022

Regional selections announced for 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship

NC women's gymnastics: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA.

The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites.

The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round.

LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire women's gymnastics championship

In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken.

The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 30 – April 2 and will air on ESPN+.

Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host)

Teams

  • Florida
  • *Auburn
  • Kentucky
  • Denver
  • Ohio State
  • Georgia
  • Southern Utah
  • Iowa State
  • Western Michigan

All-Around Competitors

  • Hannah Demers, Central Michigan
  • Payton Murphy, Western Michigan
  • Rachel Decavitch, Kent State

Individual Event Specialists

  • Vault – Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State
  • Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
  • Vault – Katie Kowalski, Central Michigan
  • Vault – Emilie Hong, Iowa State
  • Vault – Sarah Moravansky, Western Michigan
  • Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, LIU
  • Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown
  • Uneven Bars – Sarah Haxton, Kent State
  • Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire
  • Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire
  • Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire
  • Balance Beam – Amanda Gruber, Western Michigan
  • Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State
  • Floor Exercise – Sierra Demarinis, Central Michigan
  • Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State
  • Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State

Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host)

Teams

  • *Oklahoma
  • Minnesota
  • California
  • Arizona State
  • Arkansas
  • Boise State
  • Utah State
  • West Virginia
  • Arizona

All-Around Competitors

  • Angelica Labat, Illinois State
  • Malia Hargrove, Arizona

Individual Event Specialists

  • Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State
  • Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State
  • Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood
  • Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State
  • Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona
  • Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State
  • Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State
  • Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona
  • Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn
  • Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan
  • Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia
  • Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State
  • Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia
  • Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State
  • Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona
  • Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia

Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host)

Teams

  • Michigan
  • LSU
  • Missouri
  • UCLA
  • Maryland
  • Iowa
  • *North Carolina State
  • Towson
  • North Carolina

All-Around Competitors

  • Hannah Joyner, Rutgers
  • Deja Chambliss, George Washington
  • Julia Knower, North Carolina

Individual Event Specialists

  • Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple
  • Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers
  • Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina
  • Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh
  • Uneven Bars – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina
  • Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport
  • Uneven Bars – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh
  • Balance Beam – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina
  • Balance Beam – Belle Huang, Rutgers
  • Balance Beam – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh
  • Balance Beam – Jenna Weitz, Towson
  • Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers
  • Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple
  • Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington

Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host)

Teams

  • Utah
  • Alabama
  • Michigan State
  • Oregon State
  • Illinois
  • BYU
  • *Washington
  • Stanford
  • San Jose State

All-Around Competitors

  • Kyla Bryant, Stanford
  • Jada Mazury, San Jose State
  • Kyla Kessler, UC Davis
  • Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State

Individual Event Specialists

  • Vault – Madison Kirsch, San Jose State
  • Vault – Emma Morgenthaler, Sacramento State
  • Vault – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska
  • Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford
  • Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis
  • Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford
  • Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois
  • Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska
  • Uneven Bars – Clara Colombo, Nebraska
  • Uneven Bars – Jolie Miller, SEMO
  • Balance Beam – Emma Milne, San Jose State
  • Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State
  • Balance Beam – Brenna Neault, Stanford
  • Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, SEMO
  • Balance Beam – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska
  • Floor Exercise – Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois
  • Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, SEMO
  • Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis
  • Floor Exercise – Taylor Lawson, Stanford

* Denotes Regional Host.

The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified.

The national championships will take place April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Norman and Seattle regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh regionals will compete in the second semifinal.

For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. The complete 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships bracket is available online at NCAA.com.

8:55 pm, March 21, 2022

How to watch the 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show

The 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show is at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22. You can watch it live on NCAA.com. 

When: 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 22

Where: Live on NCAA.com

Regionals will begin Wednesday, March 30. The national championships will take place April 14-16 at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX. 

8:53 pm, March 21, 2022

2022 NC Women's Gymnastics Championship Information

The 2022 NC women’s gymnastics championship teams, all-around competitors, and individual event specialists will be announced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, prior to regionals. 

The 2022 individual and team championship will be decided over three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 14-16 — in Fort Worth, Texas.

Regionals and championship information can be seen below: 

March 30 - April 2  | Regionals  

  • Auburn, Alabama | Auburn Arena  
  • Raleigh, North Carolina | Reynolds Coliseum 
  • Seattle, Washington | Alaska Airlines Arena 
  • Norman, Oklahoma | Lloyd Noble Center

April 14 - April 16 | National Championships 

  • Fort Worth, Texas | Dickie's Arena 
8:52 pm, March 21, 2022

NC Gymnastics championship history

Michigan defeated defending-champion Oklahoma to win its first-ever women's gymnastics team national championship last season 

Click or tap here for the full bracket from the 2021 championships. The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS

HOST OR SITE
2021 Michigan Bev Plocki 198.2500 Oklahoma 198.1625 Fort Worth, Texas
2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas
2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis
2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis
2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas
2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas
2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah

 