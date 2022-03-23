2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship: Teams, schedule, how to watch

Last Updated 8:12 PM, March 23, 2022NCAA.com2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship: Teams, schedule, how to watchShare Who to watch in 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics regionals 9:52 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest4:05 pm, March 22, 2022Regional selections announced for 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship NC women's gymnastics: 2022 selection show INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections were announced today by the NCAA. The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for regional competition. The committee named the top 16 teams and seeded them in the bracket. Seeding determined at the time of selections will be maintained through the championship. Teams 17-36 were placed geographically at one of the four regional sites. Nine teams will compete at each of the four regional sites. The committee also selected the top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists based on national qualifying scores and placed them geographically into one of the four regional sites, keeping individuals from the same team together. The list of all-arounders and individual event specialists included individual qualifying scores from the teams competing in the first round to ensure those individuals will compete in the individual competition if their team does not advance from the first round. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire women's gymnastics championship In the event of a tie for the last berth into regional competition and for seeding purposes, the team, all-around competitor or individual event specialist with the highest score, not including the six used to calculate the national qualifying score, qualified. If a tie still existed, the process was continued until the tie was broken. The qualifying teams and individuals are listed below. All regionals will be conducted Wednesday through Saturday, March 30 – April 2 and will air on ESPN+. Auburn Regional (Auburn University, host) Teams Florida *Auburn Kentucky Denver Ohio State Georgia Southern Utah Iowa State Western Michigan All-Around Competitors Hannah Demers, Central Michigan Payton Murphy, Western Michigan Rachel Decavitch, Kent State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Makayla Maxwell, Iowa State Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Vault – Katie Kowalski, Central Michigan Vault – Emilie Hong, Iowa State Vault – Sarah Moravansky, Western Michigan Uneven Bars – Mara Titarsolej, LIU Uneven Bars – Mei Li Costa, Brown Uneven Bars – Sarah Haxton, Kent State Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Amanda Gruber, Western Michigan Floor Exercise – Maddie Diab, Iowa State Floor Exercise – Sierra Demarinis, Central Michigan Floor Exercise – Karlie Franz, Kent State Floor Exercise – Alyssa Guns, Kent State Norman Regional (University of Oklahoma, host) Teams *Oklahoma Minnesota California Arizona State Arkansas Boise State Utah State West Virginia Arizona All-Around Competitors Angelica Labat, Illinois State Malia Hargrove, Arizona Individual Event Specialists Vault – Suki Pfister, Ball State Vault – Alana Laster, Illinois State Vault – Gayla Griswold, Lindenwood Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State Uneven Bars – Alysen Fears, Arizona Uneven Bars – Lauren Bridgens, Penn State Uneven Bars – Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona Balance Beam – McCaleigh Marr, Penn Balance Beam – Ella Chemotti, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Bella Salcedo, Penn State Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Jaye Mack, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Caroline Herry, Arizona Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Raleigh Regional (North Carolina State University, host) Teams Michigan LSU Missouri UCLA Maryland Iowa *North Carolina State Towson North Carolina All-Around Competitors Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Deja Chambliss, George Washington Julia Knower, North Carolina Individual Event Specialists Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple Vault – Emily Leese, Rutgers Vault – Lali Dekanoidze, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Uneven Bars – Kathryn Doran, Bridgeport Uneven Bars – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Balance Beam – Belle Huang, Rutgers Balance Beam – Hallie Copperwheat, Pittsburgh Balance Beam – Jenna Weitz, Towson Floor Exercise – Belle Huang, Rutgers Floor Exercise – Brooke Donabedian, Temple Floor Exercise – Kendall Whitman, George Washington Seattle Regional (University of Washington, host) Teams Utah Alabama Michigan State Oregon State Illinois BYU *Washington Stanford San Jose State All-Around Competitors Kyla Bryant, Stanford Jada Mazury, San Jose State Kyla Kessler, UC Davis Lauren Macpherson, San Jose State Individual Event Specialists Vault – Madison Kirsch, San Jose State Vault – Emma Morgenthaler, Sacramento State Vault – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Vault – Keanna Abraham, UC Davis Vault – Anapaula Guiterrez, Stanford Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Clara Colombo, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Jolie Miller, SEMO Balance Beam – Emma Milne, San Jose State Balance Beam – Amber Koeth, Sacramento State Balance Beam – Brenna Neault, Stanford Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Balance Beam – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Floor Exercise – Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, SEMO Floor Exercise – Megan Ray, UC Davis Floor Exercise – Taylor Lawson, Stanford * Denotes Regional Host. The top two teams from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. In addition, the top all-around competitor and top event specialist from round two at each regional (who is not on a team advancing to nationals) will advance to the national championships. Event specialist qualifiers will only compete in the events they qualified. The national championships will take place April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena. The championship event is hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady. The top two teams from the Norman and Seattle regionals will compete in the first semifinal, and the top two teams from the Auburn and Raleigh regionals will compete in the second semifinal. For tickets and information regarding the National Collegiate Women's Gymnastics Championships, log on to www.NCAA.com/wgymnastics. How to watch the 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show

The 2022 NC women's gymnastics selection show is at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 22. You can watch it live on NCAA.com.

When: 12 p.m. ET Tuesday, March 22
Where: Live on NCAA.com

Regionals will begin Wednesday, March 30. The national championships will take place April 14-16 at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

2022 NC Women's Gymnastics Championship Information

The 2022 NC women's gymnastics championship teams, all-around competitors, and individual event specialists will be announced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, prior to regionals. The 2022 individual and team championship will be decided over three days — Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 14-16 — in Fort Worth, Texas. Regionals and championship information can be seen below:

March 30 - April 2 | Regionals
Auburn, Alabama | Auburn Arena
Raleigh, North Carolina | Reynolds Coliseum
Seattle, Washington | Alaska Airlines Arena
Norman, Oklahoma | Lloyd Noble Center

April 14 - April 16 | National Championships
Fort Worth, Texas | Dickie's Arena

NC Gymnastics championship history

Michigan defeated defending-champion Oklahoma to win its first-ever women's gymnastics team national championship last season

Click or tap here for the full bracket from the 2021 championships.

The 2020 championships were canceled amid COVID-19 concerns.

Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE
2021 Michigan Bev Plocki 198.2500 Oklahoma 198.1625 Fort Worth, Texas
2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas 2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis 2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis 2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas 2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas 2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala.
2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA
2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech
2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland
2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida
2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska
2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia
2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah
2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State
2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn
2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA
2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska
2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama
2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia
2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State
1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah
1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA
1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida
1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama
1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia
1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah
1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State
1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota
1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama
1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State
1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia
1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah
1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah
1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida
1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah
1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA
1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah
1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah