Live updates: 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship
How to watch the women's gymnastics selection show
The 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics selection show is at noon ET on Monday, March 20. The show will stream on NCAA.com.
Following the selection show, the full list of regional qualifiers will be published on NCAA.com. Regional competitors will face-off March 29-April 2 at campus sites. Following the regional competitions, eight teams and four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists will advance to the 2023 NC Women’s Gymnastics Championships.
The 2023 NC Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be held April 13-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
NCAA women's gymnastics championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA women's gymnastics. The tournament began in 1982 with Utah winning the inaugural title.
Oklahoma claimed the most recent championship in 2022, scoring 198.2000 points ato finish ahead of runner-up Florida.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|POINTS
|RUNNER-UP
|POINTS
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|198.2000
|Florida
|198.0875
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2021
|Michigan
|Beverly Plocki
|198.25
|Oklahoma
|198.1625
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|198.3375
|LSU
|197.8250
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2018
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|198.0750
|Oklahoma
|198.0375
|St. Louis
|2017
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|198.3875
|LSU
|197.7375
|St. Louis
|2016
|Oklahoma
|K.J. Kindler
|197.675
|LSU
|197.450
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2015
|Florida
|Rhonda Faehn
|197.850
|Utah
|197.800
|Fort Worth, Texas
|2014
|Florida, Oklahoma
|Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler
|198.175
|LSU
|197.600
|Birmingham, Ala.
|2013
|Florida
|Rhonda Faehn
|197.575
|Oklahoma
|197.375
|UCLA
|2012
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.850
|Florida
|197.775
|Georgia Tech
|2011
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.65
|UCLA
|197.375
|Cleveland
|2010
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.725
|Oklahoma
|197.25
|Florida
|2009
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.575
|Nebraska
|2008
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.45
|Utah
|197.125
|Georgia
|2007
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.85
|Utah
|197.25
|Utah
|2006
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.75
|Utah
|196.8
|Oregon State
|2005
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.4
|Auburn
|2004
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|198.125
|Georgia
|197.2
|UCLA
|2003
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.825
|Alabama
|197.275
|Nebraska
|2002
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|197.575
|Georgia
|197.25
|Alabama
|2001
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.575
|Georgia
|197.4
|Georgia
|2000
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.3
|Utah
|196.875
|Boise State
|1999
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|196.85
|Michigan
|196.55
|Utah
|1998
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|197.725
|Florida
|196.35
|UCLA
|1997
|UCLA
|Valorie Kondos Field
|197.15
|Arizona State
|196.85
|Florida
|1996
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|198.025
|UCLA
|197.475
|Alabama
|1995
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|196.65
|Alabama, Michigan
|196.425, 196.425
|Georgia
|1994
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|196.4
|Alabama
|196.35
|Utah
|1993
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|198
|Alabama
|196.825
|Oregon State
|1992
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|195.65
|Georgia
|194.6
|Minnesota
|1991
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|195.125
|Utah
|194.375
|Alabama
|1990
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|194.9
|Alabama
|194.575
|Oregon State
|1989
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|192.65
|UCLA
|192.6
|Georgia
|1988
|Alabama
|Sarah Patterson
|190.05
|Utah
|189.5
|Utah
|1987
|Georgia
|Suzanne Yoculan
|187.9
|Utah
|187.55
|Utah
|1986
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|186.95
|Arizona State
|186.7
|Florida
|1985
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|188.35
|Arizona State
|186.6
|Utah
|1984
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|186.05
|UCLA
|185.55
|UCLA
|1983
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|184.65
|Arizona State
|183.3
|Utah
|1982
|Utah
|Greg Marsden
|148.6
|Cal State Fullerton
|144.1
|Utah