Live updates: 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics championship

The 2023 NCAA women's gymnastics selection show is at noon ET on Monday, March 20. The show will stream on NCAA.com.

Following the selection show, the full list of regional qualifiers will be published on NCAA.com. Regional competitors will face-off March 29-April 2 at campus sites. Following the regional competitions, eight teams and four all-around competitors and 16 event specialists will advance to the 2023 NC Women’s Gymnastics Championships.

The 2023 NC Women’s Gymnastics Championships will be held April 13-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.