Michigan wins the 2021 NC women's gymnastics national championship

Last Updated 7:14 PM, April 17, 2021Michigan wins the 2021 NC women's gymnastics national championshipShare Top highlights from the 2021 women's gymnastics championship finals 5:53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:29 pm, April 17, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Michigan wins its first national championship Watch Michigan win its first women's gymnastics national championship Michigan won its first-ever national championship in NC women's gymnastics on Saturday. The Wolverines were dominant in the first three rotations, and survived Oklahoma's late rally in the fourth. Below are the final stats from the 2021 championship. Click or tap here to view the completed bracket. Final standings Scores by event Complete leaderboard share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:57 pm, April 17, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Third rotation results from the finalThree rotations down, one to go. Michigan won the third and remains in first place. Oklahoma and Utah have one last chance to change that. A national championship is on the line. Updated leaderboard Scores by event You can track every score right here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:28 pm, April 17, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Second rotation results from the finalWe're halfway through the final. Utah won the second rotation with a score of 49.7000, but Michigan still has the overall lead. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Updated leaderboard Scores by event You can track every score right here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:04 pm, April 17, 2021NC women's gymnastics: First rotation results from the finalThe first rotation of the final is complete. Michigan has the lead after recording a score of 49.6250. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Current leaderboard Scores by event You can also track every score right here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:50 pm, April 17, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Final begins at 3:30 p.m. ET Getty Images The 2021 women's gymnastics national championship is finally here. Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma and Utah are set to compete for the team title at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Live stats can be found here. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Oklahoma aims for its second national title in a row and fourth national championship in five seasons. Florida last won the title in 2015, capping off a third consecutive national championship run. For more, here's the NC women's gymnastics championship history, dating back to 1982. Yesterday, individual champions were crowned. Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb won the all-around title and vault title. Watch her stellar performance in the video below. Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb wins the 2021 women's gymnastics all-around title share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:54 pm, April 16, 2021NC women's gymnastics: The national championship is set Oklahoma Athletics The 2021 women's gymnastics championship final is set. Oklahoma and Utah join Michigan and Florida to compete for the title tomorrow. It will be televised at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Click or tap here to view the bracket. If you missed today's semifinals action, click or tap here to watch the Session I highlights. The Session II highlights can be viewed here. Now that we know which teams will be competing for the title, let's look at the individual champions who were crowned on Friday night. Individual champions Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) Uneven bars: Maya Bordas (Cal), Maile O'Keefe (Utah) Balance beams: Luisa Blanco (Alabama) Floor: Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma), Maile O'Keefe (Utah), Lexi Graber (Alabama) All-around: Anastasia Webb (Oklahoma) Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb wins the 2021 women's gymnastics all-around title share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:37 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the fourth rotation of Session 2Session 2 is now over with the conclusion of the fourth rotation. Oklahoma and Utah advance to tomorrow's national championship. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Click or tap here to view the bracket. Fourth rotation results Final leaderboard Click or tap here for the complete box score. And click or tap here to watch the Session II highlights. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:13 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the third rotation of Session 2Session 2's third rotation has commenced as Oklahoma slides into the lead. The Sooners scored a season-high 49.6375 in floor to win the third rotation and head into the fourth and final rotation with the overall lead. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Third rotation results Updated leaderboard Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Utah | 6 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:50 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the second rotation of Session 2The second rotation of Session 2 is complete. Utah won the rotation, but LSU remains on top of the overall leaderboard. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Second rotation results Updated leaderboard Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Utah | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:42 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the first rotation of Session 2The first rotation of Session 2 is complete, with LSU currently in the lead. Check out the full results in the graphic below. Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Utah | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:07 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the fourth rotation of Session 1 Sierra Brooks floor routine The fourth rotation, along with Session 1 itself, is over. Michigan and Florida advance to the national championships. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Fourth rotation results Final leaderboard Click or tap here for the complete box score. And click or tap here to watch the Session I highlights share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:34 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the third rotation of Session 1The third rotation of Session 1 has concluded. Michigan finished first and remains atop the overall standings heading into the fourth and final rotation. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Third rotation results Updated leaderboard California and Michigan | Watch live | Live stats Minnesota and Florida | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:20 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the second rotation of Session 1The second rotation of Session 1 is complete. California came out on top in that rotation, but Michigan still has the overall lead. Check out the full results in the graphics below. Second rotation results Updated leaderboard California and Michigan | Watch live | Live stats Minnesota and Florida | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link5:42 pm, April 16, 2021Results from the first rotation of Session 1The first rotation of Session 1 is complete, and the Wolverines have the early lead. Check out the full results in the graphic below. California and Michigan | Watch live | Live stats Minnesota and Florida | Watch live | Live stats share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:34 pm, April 16, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Championship semifinals are today LSU Athletics The 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships continue today with two semifinal sessions. Eight teams and four all-around competitors (who are not on a qualifying team) are set to compete. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor from each of the four regionals have advanced to the national championships. In addition, the top event specialist at each regional also advanced to the national championships (in her specific event) who were not part of a qualifying team or the all-around qualifiers. You can view the updated championship bracket right here. Today's events will be televised on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. A complete schedule is listed below. Semifinal I Michigan 197.8625, Florida 197.4375, California, 197.3625, Minnesota, 197.1875 | Final stats Click or tap here to watch the Session I highlights. Semifinal II Oklahoma (198.0875), Utah (197.6000), Alabama (197.5750), LSU (197.5625) | Final stats Click or tap here to watch the Session II highlights. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkNC women's gymnastics: Finals qualifiers announced The NCAA announced today the teams and individuals who have advanced to compete in the 2021 National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships. The championships, hosted by Texas Woman's University and Knight Eady, will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, April 16-17. Team and individual qualifiers for the 2021 women’s gymnastics championships are as follows: Team Competition TEAM REGIONAL REGIONAL FINAL SCORE Oklahoma Tuscaloosa 198.175 Michigan Morgantown 198.100 Utah Salt Lake City 197.925 California Morgantown 197.750 LSU Salt Lake City 197.750 Florida Athens 197.700 Alabama Tuscaloosa 197.575 Minnesota Athens 197.425 All-Around Individual Qualifiers QUALIFIERS REGIONAL REGIONAL SCORE Lynnzee Brown, Denver Athens 39.725 Kennedy Hambrick, Arkansas Tuscaloosa 39.550 Chae Campbell, UCLA Morgantown 39.425 Hannah Scharf, Arizona State Salt Lake City 39.425 Vault Qualifiers QUALIFIERS REGIONAL REGIONAL SCORE Angelica Labat, Illinois State Tuscaloosa 9.950 Madi Dagen, Oregon State Athens 9.950 Nia Dennis, UCLA Morgantown 9.925 Raena Worley, Kentucky Salt Lake City 9.900 Bars Qualifiers QUALIFIERS REGIONAL REGIONAL SCORE Cairo Leonard-Baker, Arizona State Salt Lake City 9.950 Margzetta Frazier, UCLA Morgantown 9.950 Hannah Demers, Central Michigan Athens 9.925 Maggie O’Hara, Arkansas Tuscaloosa 9.925 Beam Qualifiers QUALIFIERS REGIONAL REGIONAL SCORE Sydney Schaffer, Missouri Tuscaloosa 9.950 Bailey Bunn, Kentucky Salt Lake City 9.900 Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Morgantown 9.925 Morgan Tong, Central Michigan Athens 9.925 Floor Qualifiers QUALIFIERS REGIONAL REGIONAL SCORE Emily Shepard, NC State Athens 9.925 Hannah McCrary, Missouri Tuscaloosa 9.925 Abbey Miner Alder, Brigham Young Morgantown 9.900 Malia Hargrove, Arizona Salt Lake City 9.900 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:00 pm, April 4, 2021NC women’s gymnastics: Round 3 results The third round of the 2021 NC women’s gymnastics championships is complete. Four four-team sessions occurred in four locations — Athens, Morgantown, Tuscaloosa and Salt Lake City. The top two teams highlighted from each meet advance to the semifinal on April 16. Here are the final results: Athens Regional Florida 197.700, Minnesota 197.425, Denver 197.275, NC State 196.150| Results Morgantown Regional Michigan 198.100, Cal. Berkley 197.750, UCLA 197.275, Ohio State 195.625 | Results Tuscaloosa Regional Oklahoma 198.175, Alabama 197.575, Arkansas 196.700, Missouri 196.550 | Results Salt Lake City Regional Utah 197.925, LSU 197.730, Arizona State 197.600, Kentucky 197.600 | Results You can view the updated bracket here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:31 pm, April 3, 2021NC women's gymnastics regional finals happening todayThe NC women's gymnastics regionals finals are happening today. Two four-team sessions took place in eight locations in the previous sessions. The top two teams from each of those meets advanced to today's regional finals. Teams will compete in the following events: vault, bar, beam and floor. Click here to view the current bracket. Below are the teams competing in today's regional finals. Competition begins at 7 p.m. local time: Athens Regional | Watch live | Live scoring Minnesota, Denver, Florida, NC State Morgantown Regional | Watch live | Live scoring Cal, Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA Tuscaloosa Regional | Watch live | Live scoring Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri Salt Lake City Regional | Watch live | Live scoring Utah, Arizona State, Kentucky, LSU share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkNC women's gymnastics: Round 2 results Michigan Athletics The second round of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships is complete. Two four-team sessions took place in eight locations, and the top two teams (highlighted below in bold) from each meet advanced to Saturday's regional finals. Here are the final results from Friday: Athens Regional Session I Minnesota 197.625, Denver 196.775, Georgia 196.750, Oregon State 196.375 | Results Session II Florida 197.950, NC State 196.775, Illinois 196.375, Central Michigan 195.575 | Results Morgantown Regional Session I Cal 197.725, Ohio State 196.525, BYU 196.350, Towson 195.025 | Results Session II Michigan 197.650, UCLA 197.050, West Virginia 195.650, Kent State 194.300 | Results Tuscaloosa Regional Session I Alabama 197.525, Arkansas 197.250, Iowa 197.050, Iowa State 196.525 | Results Session II Oklahoma 148.450, Missouri 147.875, Maryland 145.950, Auburn* | Results *Auburn was unable to compete due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. Salt Lake City Regional Session I Utah 197.500, Arizona State 196.600, Southern Utah 195.975, Boise State 195.825 | Results Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Kentucky 197.125, LSU 197.025, Arizona 196.025, Utah State, 196.025 | Results share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkNC women's gymnastics: Session I results from the second round Alabama Athletics The first sessions for the second round of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships have come to a close. Minnesota, Denver, Cal, Ohio State, Alabama, Arkansas, Utah and Arizona State have all advanced to the third round. Here are results from the first sessions, along with the schedule for each night session: Athens Regional Session I Minnesota 197.625, Denver 196.775, Georgia 196.750, Oregon State 196.375 | Results Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Florida, Illinois, Central Michigan, NC State Morgantown Regional Session I Cal 197.725, Ohio State 196.525, BYU 196.350, Towson 195.025 | Results Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Michigan, West Virginia, Kent State, UCLA Tuscaloosa Regional Session I Alabama 197.525, Arkansas 197.250, Iowa 197.050, Iowa State 196.525 | Results Session II | 8 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Maryland, Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri Salt Lake City Regional Session I Utah 197.500, Arizona State 196.600, Southern Utah 195.975, Boise State 195.825 | Results Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring LSU, Kentucky, Utah State, Arizona share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:22 pm, April 2, 2021NC women's gymnastics regionals: Day 2 California Athletics The NC women's gymnastics regionals continue today. Two four-team sessions take place in eight locations, with the top two teams from each meet advancing to tomorrow's regional finals. Teams will compete in the following events: vault, bar, beam and floor. Click here to view the current bracket. Check out Day 2's regional matchups below. Athens Regional (Stageman Center - University of Georgia) Session I | 1 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Minnesota, Denver, Georgia, Oregon State Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Florida, Illinois, Central Michigan, NC State Morgantown Regional (WVU Coliseum - West Virginia University) Session I | 1 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring BYU, Cal, Ohio State, Towson Session II | 7 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Michigan, West Virginia, Kent State, UCLA Tuscaloosa Regional (Coleman Coliseum - University of Alabama) Session I | 2 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State Session II | 8 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Maryland, Oklahoma, Auburn, Missouri Salt Lake City Regional (Maverik Center - University of Utah) Session I | 3 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Southern Utah Session II | 9 p.m. ET | Watch live | Live scoring LSU, Kentucky, Utah State, Arizona share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:52 pm, April 1, 2021NC women's gymnastics: Round 1 results Maryland Athletics The first day of the 2021 NC women's gymnastics championships have come to a close with NC State, West Virginia, Maryland and Arizona moving on to the 8-team regional semifinals on Friday, April 2. Here are the final scores from today's opening-round matchups: Athens Regional NC State 196.425, Western Michigan 195. 075 | Results | Morgantown Regional West Virginia 195.950, Penn State 195.325 | Results | Tuscaloosa Regional Maryland 195.525, Eastern Michigan 195.475 | Results | Salt Lake City Regional Arizona advances, Temple withdraws due to COVID-19 protocols share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:31 pm, April 1, 2021NC women's gymnastics regionals begin today The 2021 NC women's gymnastics regionals start today. The first round of the weekend's competition takes place at four regional sites with the eighth and ninth seeds in each region squaring off. Teams will compete in the following events: vault, bars, beam and floor. The winning team will advance to the eight-team regional semifinal on Friday, April 2. Check out the first round regional matchups below. Athens Regional 3 p.m. ET (Stageman Center - University of Georgia) NC State vs Western Michigan | Watch Live | Live Scoring | Morgantown Regional 3 p.m. ET (WVU Coliseum - West Virginia University) West Virginia vs Penn State | Watch Live | Live Scoring | Tuscaloosa Regional 4 p.m. ET (Coleman Coliseum - University of Alabama) Eastern Michigan vs Maryland | Watch Live | Live Scoring | Salt Lake City Regional 5 p.m. ET (Maverik Center - University of Utah) Temple vs Arizona | Watch Live | Live Scoring | share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:03 pm, March 22, 2021National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships regional selections announced The NCAA announced the teams, top 12 all-around competitors and top 16 event specialists that will compete in the regionals set for Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3. The top 36 teams based on national qualifying score (NQS) were selected for the regionals. The committee named the top 16 and seeded them into the bracket. Teams 17 through 36 were then placed geographically at one of four regional sites — meaning nine teams will compete at each region. The top two teams and the top all-around competitor (who is not on an advancing team) from each regional will receive an automatic berth to the national championships. The top event specialist at each regional who is not part of an advancing team or all-around competitor will also advance in that event only. Click or tap here for the 2021 championship bracket. Athens Regional (University of Georgia, host) Teams: Florida Minnesota Denver Illinois *Georgia Oregon State Central Michigan NC State Western Michigan All-Around Competitors: Emily Shepard, NC State Elizabeth Culton, North Carolina Payton Murphy, Western Michigan Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Anika Dujakovich, Nebraska Vault – Chloe Negrete, NC State Uneven Bars – Kynsee Robey, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Kinsey Davis, Nebraska Uneven Bars – Katelyn Cox, NC State Uneven Bars – Meredith Robinson, NC State Balance Beam – Kynsee Roby, Nebraska Balance Beam – Kaitlyn Higgins, Nebraska Balance Beam – Kathryn Thaler, Nebraska Balance Beam – Chloe Negrete, NC State Floor Exercise – Chloe Negrete, NC State Floor Exercise – Kylie Piringer, Nebraska Floor Exercise – Isabel Goyco, Texas Woman’s Click here for the Athens Regional competition rotation order Morgantown Regional (West Virginia University, host) Teams: Michigan California Brigham Young UCLA Ohio State Towson Kent State Penn State *West Virginia All-Around Competitors: Cassidy Rushlow, Penn State Hannah Joyner, Rutgers Belle Huang, Rutgers Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Courtney Mitchell, Lindenwood Vault – Aleah Leman, Lindenwood Vault – Kyndall Baze, Lindenwood Vault – Kylie Gorgenyi. New Hampshire Uneven Bars – Ava Verdeflor, Penn State Uneven Bars – Alissa Bonsall, Penn State Uneven Bars – Katrina Coca, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Katie Chamberlain, Pittsburgh Uneven Bars – Kylie Gorgenyi, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Hailey Lui, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Robyn Kelley, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Alyssa Worthington, New Hampshire Balance Beam – Lauren Beckwith, Pittsburgh Floor Exercise – Robyn Kelly, New Hampshire Floor Exercise –Melissa Astarita, Penn State Floor Exercise – Kendra Combs, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Abbie Pierson, West Virginia Floor Exercise – Kiana Lewis, West Virginia Click here for the Morgantown Regional competition rotation order Salt Lake City Regional (University of Utah, host) Teams: LSU *Utah Arizona Sate Kentucky Boise State Southern Utah Utah State Temple Arizona All-Around Competitors: Ariana Castrence, Temple Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington Tara Kofmehl, Northern Illinois Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Geneva Thompson, Washington Vault – Deja Chambliss, George Washington Vault – Allie Smith, Washington Vault – Julianna Roland, Temple Vault – Malia Hargrove, Arizona Vault – Amara Cunningham, Washington Uneven Bars – Natalie Hamp, Northern Illinois Uneven Bars – Geneva Thompson, Washington Uneven Bars – Alexandra Fochler, Bowling Green Balance Beam – Jessica Castles, Arizona Balance Beam – Sirena Linton, Arizona Balance Beam – Zoie Schroeder, Northern Illinois Balance Beam – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State Floor Exercise – Amara Cunningham, Washington Floor Exercise – Faith Leary, Temple Floor Exercise – Anna Kaziska, Southeast Missouri State Floor Exercise – Julianna Roland, Temple Floor Exercise – Malia Hargrove, Arizona Click here for the Salt Lake City Regional competition rotation order Tuscaloosa Regional (University of Alabama, host) Teams: Oklahoma *Alabama Arkansas Auburn Iowa Iowa State Missouri Eastern Michigan Maryland All-Around Competitors: Audrey Barber, Maryland Angelica Labat, Illinois State Hadyn Crossen, Eastern Michigan Individual Event Specialists: Vault – Alexis Rubio, Maryland Vault – Reese McClure, Maryland Vault – Victoria Henry, Ball State Vault – Collea Burgess, Maryland Uneven Bars – Cortney Bezold, Eastern Michigan Uneven Bars – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Uneven Bars – Grace Evans, Ball State Uneven Bars – Megan Teter, Ball State Balance Beam – Caitlin Satler, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Balance Beam – Reese McClure, Maryland Balance Beam – Shannon Gregory, Eastern Michigan Floor Exercise – Cameron Topp, Illinois State Floor Exercise – Claudia Goyco, Ball State Floor Exercise – Jada Rondeau, Eastern Michigan Click here for the Tuscaloosa Regional competition rotation order * Denotes Regional Host. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:18 pm, March 4, 2021The gymnastics selection show streams live todayThe 2021 women's gymnastics selection show will stream live at 5 p.m. ET today on this page here on NCAA.com. The 2021 individual and team championship will be decided over two days — Friday and Saturday, April 16-17 — in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the full championship event schedule. All times Central and are subject to change Friday, April 16 | Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Specialist Competition | 12 p.m. Semifinal I: Noon Semifinal II: 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 17 | National Championship | 2:30 p.m. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:39 pm, March 22, 2021 Peng Peng Lee's perfect 10 to clinch 2018 NCAA championship for UCLA 3:05 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:23 pm, March 5, 2021Championship historyOklahoma (198.3375) edged LSU (197.8250) to take home the women's gymnastics team national championship last season. It was the Sooners' fourth national title. All four came in the past seven years. Click or tap here for the full final scores, team and individual, from the 2019 championships. The 2020 championships was canceled amid COVID-19 concerns. Below is the year-by-year national championship history since 1982. YEAR CHAMPION COACH POINTS RUNNER-UP POINTS HOST OR SITE 2019 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3375 LSU 197.8250 Fort Worth, Texas 2018 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.0750 Oklahoma 198.0375 St. Louis 2017 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 198.3875 LSU 197.7375 St. Louis 2016 Oklahoma K.J. Kindler 197.675 LSU 197.450 Fort Worth, Texas 2015 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.850 Utah 197.800 Fort Worth, Texas 2014 Florida, Oklahoma Rhonda Faehn, K.J. Kindler 198.175 LSU 197.600 Birmingham, Ala. 2013 Florida Rhonda Faehn 197.575 Oklahoma 197.375 UCLA 2012 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.850 Florida 197.775 Georgia Tech 2011 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.65 UCLA 197.375 Cleveland 2010 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.725 Oklahoma 197.25 Florida 2009 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.575 Nebraska 2008 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.45 Utah 197.125 Georgia 2007 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.85 Utah 197.25 Utah 2006 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.75 Utah 196.8 Oregon State 2005 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.825 Alabama 197.4 Auburn 2004 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 198.125 Georgia 197.2 UCLA 2003 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.825 Alabama 197.275 Nebraska 2002 Alabama Sarah Patterson 197.575 Georgia 197.25 Alabama 2001 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.575 Georgia 197.4 Georgia 2000 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.3 Utah 196.875 Boise State 1999 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 196.85 Michigan 196.55 Utah 1998 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 197.725 Florida 196.35 UCLA 1997 UCLA Valorie Kondos Field 197.15 Arizona State 196.85 Florida 1996 Alabama Sarah Patterson 198.025 UCLA 197.475 Alabama 1995 Utah Greg Marsden 196.65 Alabama, Michigan 196.425, 196.425 Georgia 1994 Utah Greg Marsden 196.4 Alabama 196.35 Utah 1993 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 198 Alabama 196.825 Oregon State 1992 Utah Greg Marsden 195.65 Georgia 194.6 Minnesota 1991 Alabama Sarah Patterson 195.125 Utah 194.375 Alabama 1990 Utah Greg Marsden 194.9 Alabama 194.575 Oregon State 1989 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 192.65 UCLA 192.6 Georgia 1988 Alabama Sarah Patterson 190.05 Utah 189.5 Utah 1987 Georgia Suzanne Yoculan 187.9 Utah 187.55 Utah 1986 Utah Greg Marsden 186.95 Arizona State 186.7 Florida 1985 Utah Greg Marsden 188.35 Arizona State 186.6 Utah 1984 Utah Greg Marsden 186.05 UCLA 185.55 UCLA 1983 Utah Greg Marsden 184.65 Arizona State 183.3 Utah 1982 Utah Greg Marsden 148.6 Cal State Fullerton 144.1 Utah share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:40 pm, March 22, 2021 UCLA's Kyla Ross crushes floor routine in 2019 NCAA gymnastics semifinal 2:49 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link