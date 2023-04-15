Oklahoma repeats as NCAA women's gymnastics champion
🏆 Oklahoma wins back-to-back national titles
Oklahoma has won its sixth national championship in nine years. The Sooners led after every rotation during the final despite strong efforts from Florida down the stretch. In their final rotation on floor, all six Oklahoma gymnasts posted a 9.9+ score, with Jordan Bowers and Danielle Sievers scoring a meet-high 9.95 each.
𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊-𝐓𝐎-𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 AND SIX OF THE LAST NINE!— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 15, 2023
The Sooners are the 𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒! 🏆#BoomerSooner☝️ pic.twitter.com/0OqI0AhdjF
The meet acted as Trinity Thomas' finale as a Gator. She tied the NCAA all-time perfect 10s record with her perfect vault routine. Thomas, Jamie Dantzscher and Jenny Hansen sit atop the leaderboard with 28 career perfect 10s. In her final collegiate event, Thomas scored a 9.9125 on bars.
Florida finished just .150 points behind the Sooners, while Utah took third at .450 back and LSU took fourth at .862 back. Haleigh Bryant recorded a near-perfect score of 9.9875 on vault in LSU's final event, while Thomas and Utah's Maile O'Keefe had Saturday's highest scores, perfect 10s, on beam and vault, respectively.
Here is a breakdown of the final scores from the championship:
🔟 Maile O'Keefe shines with perfect score on beam
The 2023 NCAA all-around champion, Maile O'Keefe, dazzled on beam for the Red Rocks with a perfect performance on the event. Her perfect score lifted Utah's score to an impressive 197.9375 on the day, taking third place.
Nothing left to say about Maile O'Keefe on beam 🐐— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 15, 2023
𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝟏𝟎!! pic.twitter.com/nlXEQQHJ0o
Oklahoma’s lead dwindles, Florida close behind
The Gators came out strong on vault this afternoon headlined by Trinity Thomas’ 10, which completed the fifth gym slam of her career. They trail Oklahoma by .188.
Utah will finish on beam and is the No. 1 team in the country on the event. LSU will compete on vault, Florida will go to bars and Oklahoma will take to the mat.
Here is the full score breakdown heading into the fourth and final rotation ⬇️
Trinity Thomas ties all-time PERFECT 10 record
Florida's Trinity Thomas tied the all-time NCAA perfect 10 record with her performance on vault at the 2023 national championships. The perfect score was the first 10 during today's action. Currently sitting at 28 perfect 10s, Thomas will compete in one more event, bars, in hopes of making record-breaking history.
PERFECT 10.@Gym_Trin's last career vault, is perfect.— Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) April 15, 2023
📺https://t.co/4l8IJLxvOy #GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/oKFwoaRfy1
Oklahoma, Florida hold the lead after the second rotation
The competition in Fort Worth today is fierce. Oklahoma is proving why it is the No. 1 team as five Sooners notched 9.9+ scores on bars. Olivia Trautman scored a team-high 9.9500, while Jordan Bowers closed out the rotation with a 9.925. With that, the Sooners add to their lead and are up .250 on Florida.
Second-best NCAA Championships bars score in program history with a 49.6375‼️#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/nvnp5js058— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 15, 2023
The Gators had a strong showing during the floor exercise with impressive 9.9’s from Rachel Baumann and Kayla Dicello.
Utah struggled with the second event on vault as just one gymnast scored a 9.9 (Abby Brenner). They hold at No. 3 while LSU stays at No. 4. after competing on beam.
Here is the full score breakdown at the midway point ⬇️
Oklahoma and Florida lead after first rotation
OUR SECRET WEAPON 💥— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 15, 2023
Super senior @OTrautman earns a 9.950 on vault.
The Gators, whose lowest scoring event in the semifinals came on beam, are just .038 back from the top spot. Trinity Thomas did not compete on beam. Riley McCusker notched a team-high 9.9375 for the Gators.
Though LSU is currently sitting in fourth, Haleigh Bryant shined on the bars with a 9.95. Watch her bar routine here 🤩
Like clockwork.@haleighbryant3 closes with a 9.950!— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 15, 2023
All scores remain close. Here is a breakdown of each team's scores after 1:
The 2023 NC women’s gymnastics championship is underway!
The championship has begun. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Utah, and No. 6 LSU will compete for a national title today in Fort Worth, TX. Oklahoma has won five of the last eight championships and is looking for another today after winning it all last year. Utah is on the hunt for its first title since 1995, Trinity Thomas, who will aim to tie or break the all-time perfect 10 record, will be looking for her first title as a Gator and the LSU Tigers will look to win its first ever title in program history.
Oklahoma will lead off on vault, with LSU on bars, Florida on beam and Utah on floor.
Injury updates: Trinity Thomas, Livvy Dunne warmup ahead of championship
Florida's Trinity Thomas has warmed up on beam, vault and bars according to NCAA.com's Michella Chester who is on-site in Fort Worth, Texas for today's championship. Thomas competed on bars and vault during Thursday's semifinal after a two week hiatus due to suffering a lower right leg injury in her floor routine in the Pittsburgh Regional on March 31.
Additionally, LSU's Livvy Dunne has warmed up as well; Dunne missed much of the season due to a foot injury before making her return to the mat in February. Dunne did not compete in Thursday's semifinal. With KJ Johnson still sidelined with a broken foot injury, it is possible that Dunne will step in for the specialist.
What to watch in today's national championship
It all comes down to this. Utah, Oklahoma, LSU and Florida compete today for the 2023 national championship from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The semifinals provided all the drama and could be a precursor to what we could see in the championship. Jordan Chiles and Malie O'Keefe traded back-to-back Perfect 10s; O'Keefe's secured the All-Around title and a spot in the national championship.
Everything to know before today's title match
Who is competing and when?: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Utah, and No. 6 LSU. The competition will commence at 4 p.m. ET on ABC.
Biggest storylines: The Sooners are looking for their second straight title after claiming the 2022 trophy. Oklahoma has won four of the last five national championships. Florida is in search of its fourth title and the first since 2015. Utah, an early perennial talent in college gymnastics, hopes to secure its first title in 28 years. The Red Rocks won the first five championships and last won in 1995. Meanwhile, LSU has never tasted victory in the final match. The Tigers came in second four times in the last decade but couldn't finish on top.
🔮: Who the experts think will win it all
One of biggest question marks of the semifinals prevails in the title meet — will Florida's Trinity Thomas compete? The Gators superstar wasn't listed to compete ahead of the semifinals after sustaining a leg injury in the regionals, but the fifth-year senior completed two events including a stunning 9.9500 on bars. Thomas said after the semifinals that she wasn't sure if she'll compete on Saturday. That's a developing story we're watching.
One gymnast to watch in each event:
- Vault: Haleigh Bryant (LSU)
- Bars: Trinity Thomas (Florida)
- Beam: Maile O'Keefe (Utah)
- Floor: Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma)
How to watch: The national championship will air on ABC at 4 p.m. ET. It can also be streamed on ESPN.com. ESPN+ has the option to watch each event individually or all at once with a quad box.
🏆 NC women's gymnastics championship set
The 2023 NC women's gymnastics championship is Saturday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Here's who is competing in Fort Worth and how to follow along:
- Teams: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 5 Utah, and No. 6 LSU
- When: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 15
The Gators and Tigers advanced to the final after notching the two highest scores in session I's semifinal action on Thursday, while the Red Rocks and Sooners earned session II's highest scores.
Here are each session's score breakdowns ⬇️
Session I
Session II
Oklahoma won the 2022 championship with a score of 198.2000, while Florida took second with a score of 198.0875.
Utah's Maile O'Keefe has career night, Individual results
𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝟏𝟎 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐄𝐍 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐄 𝐎'𝐊𝐄𝐄𝐅𝐄‼️— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2023
📲 https://t.co/Gh6jmhoiCx pic.twitter.com/ivrfmXFoMz
The individual competition is wrapped up after the semifinals. Here are the individual national champions on each event:
Vault — Olivia Trautman (9.9500)
Bars — Jordan Chiles (10.000)
Beam — Maile O'Keefe (10.000)
Floor — Jordan Chiles (9.9875)
All around —Maile O'Keefe (39.7625)
🔟 Chiles is PERFECT on bars
UCLA's Jordan Chiles secured the semifinal round's first perfect 10 on bars. She is the national floor and bar champion, placing second in this year's all-around with her performance. The Bears were edged by Utah by just .250 for a spot in the championship.
JORDAN CHILES IS PERFECT‼️#Pac12Gym | @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/iB0vc6eQQf— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 14, 2023
Oklahoma and Utah join LSU and Florida in team final on Saturday
Utah and Oklahoma have advanced to the team final on Saturday to join LSU and Florida. The Red Rocks scored 198.2250 and No. 1 overall Oklahoma trailed by .063, scoring 198.1625. UCLA and Kentucky rounded out the top for with a 197.9125 and a 197.1250, respectively.
Utah, who will compete in its third championship in a row, and Oklahoma, the defending national champion, were the only programs with plus-198 scores on the day.
Click or tap here to view the bracket
Here are the final scores from semifinal II:The team final, featuring Oklahoma, Utah, LSU and Florida will be this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.
Watch Jade Carey's 9.9625 on beam
Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey competed as an individual on beam, snagging a 9.9625. Carey has had an incredible season at Oregon State as the gymnast eclipsed the double-digit mark for perfect 10s and became the 13th gymnast to record a gym slam this year.
Jade Carey in all her glory 😍— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 14, 2023
She breaks the four-way tie on beam with a 9.9625!
📺 ESPN2#Pac12Gym | @BeaverGym pic.twitter.com/Gx4bKC1Y4u
🤩 Jordan Chiles shines on floor for the Bears
The queen of the mat took the floor on Thursday night, putting on a dazzling performance for the Bears with a near-perfect score of 9.9875.
Jordan Chiles' floor routine at Nationals hits different 🤩— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) April 14, 2023
📺 ESPN2#Pac12Gym | @uclagymnastics pic.twitter.com/tF1a9N9YhE
Chiles leads a UCLA team that is number one in the country on the floor exercise. UCLA currently sits atop the leaderboard in Session Two midway through the third rotation.