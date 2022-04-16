Oklahoma wins the 2022 NCAA gymnastics national championship

Oklahoma has won its fifth national championship in eight years. After finishing in fourth following the first rotation, the Sooners surged back to win the title. It all came down to Oklahoma and Florida, as many expected it would all season long. It was going to come down to every single landing, and that it did. Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10, yet again, on floor, and the title was on the line for the Sooners. Ragan Smith came up to the balance beam and clinched the title with a 9.9625 — the best score on the event all day in the biggest moment of them all. Smith had a few hiccups on prior events earlier in the meet. But with the title on the line, she secured the national championship.

CAME. ALL. THE. WAY. BACK



The Sooners are your 2022 National Champions!

The Gators finished just .112 points behind the Sooners, ending Thomas' spectacular career. Thomas posted Saturday's highest scores on vault, bars, floor and the all-around.

Here is the full score breakdown from the team final: