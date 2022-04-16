Oklahoma wins the 2022 NCAA gymnastics national championship

Last Updated 3:43 PM, April 16, 2022NCAA.comOklahoma wins the 2022 NCAA gymnastics national championshipShare Clinching beam routine for 2022 NCAA gymnastics champion Oklahoma 4:45 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest6:35 pm, April 16, 2022Oklahoma wins the 2022 NCAA gymnastics national titleOklahoma has won its fifth national championship in eight years. After finishing in fourth following the first rotation, the Sooners surged back to win the title. It all came down to Oklahoma and Florida, as many expected it would all season long. It was going to come down to every single landing, and that it did. Trinity Thomas scored a perfect 10, yet again, on floor, and the title was on the line for the Sooners. Ragan Smith came up to the balance beam and clinched the title with a 9.9625 — the best score on the event all day in the biggest moment of them all. Smith had a few hiccups on prior events earlier in the meet. But with the title on the line, she secured the national championship. CAME. ALL. THE. WAY. BACK The Sooners are your 2022 National Champions! pic.twitter.com/9A7N2mGz2w — Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 16, 2022 The Gators finished just .112 points behind the Sooners, ending Thomas' spectacular career. Thomas posted Saturday's highest scores on vault, bars, floor and the all-around. Trinity Thomas scores another Perfect 10 on floor at 2022 NCAA gymnastics finals Here is the full score breakdown from the team final:
6:17 pm, April 16, 2022
Oklahoma takes the lead followed by Florida after the third rotation
Oklahoma had yet another stellar rotation, and it was enough to put the Sooners in the lead after the third rotation on bars. Five gymnasts scored a 9.90 or higher, led by Danielle Sievers who scored a 9.975. Audrey Davis closed out the rotation with a big 9.9625. With that, they went from fourth place after the first rotation to first after the third with just one more event to go. The Gators again had a strong rotation on beam. Trinity Thomas and Megan Skaggs scored a 9.90 and Alyssa Baumann and Leah Clapper scored just above a 9.9 to keep the Gators in contention for the No. 1 spot. Utah trails by -.375 after the third event on vault. Jaedyn Rucker, the individual national champion on vault, scored a 9.975, but was the only Ute to score above a 9.9. The Tigers remain in fourth place following the third rotation, as Suni Lee was the only gymnast to score a 9.9 or above on floor for her team. Here is the full score breakdown heading into the fourth and final rotation ⬇️ Solaski had a clutch anchor performance, scoring a 9.9125. Take a bow, @Sydney_soloski ‼️ Talk about a CLUTCH performance... Syd scores a 9.9125! 📺 ABC 💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMl5E2 pic.twitter.com/prZqgxfvxQ — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 16, 2022 Oklahoma followed up a season-low performance on floor with a season-high performance on vault. Quite the response from KJ Kindler and her Sooners. Four gymnasts scored a 9.90 or higher, led by Katherine Levasseur who scored a near perfect 9.9750. Olivia Trautman then anchored the rotation with a 9.9625. Auburn fell to fourth place after the second rotation and will need a solid third rotation on floor. Here is the score breakdown after two rotations: After 2... 🐅- 98.625 🗻- 98.975 🐊- 98.875 🐴- 98.850#WarEagle | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/9wLmv37zTg — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) April 16, 2022
5:26 pm, April 16, 2022
Utah and Auburn lead after first rotation
Utah and Auburn are in first and second place following the first rotation of the NCAA gymnastics team final. The Utes started out on beam and had a stellar performance from Kara Eaker with a 9.95, followed by a 9.9 from Maile O'Keefe. Watch Eaker's performance here ⬇️ Kara Eaker on beam IS the definition of elegant😍 @_karaeaker scores a 9.95!! 📺 ABC 💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMl5E2 pic.twitter.com/ufw8sIiXih — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 16, 2022 ICYMI: @DGobourne led the way in the first rotation with a 9.9375!#WarEagle | #NCAAGym pic.twitter.com/fsvROeA5HH — Auburn Gymnastics (@AuburnGym) April 16, 2022
5:00 pm, April 16, 2022
The NCAA gymnastics championship is underway!
The national championship has begun. Tune into ABC to watch the team final, it can also be streamed here. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 4 Utah and No. 7 Auburn will compete for a national championship. Live stats for the meet are here. Oklahoma has won four of last seven championships and is looking for another today after finishing second in 2021. Utah is on the hunt for its first title since 1995, Trinity Thomas will be looking for her first title as a Gator and the Auburn Tigers will look to win its first ever title in program history.
12:25 pm, April 16, 2022
2022 NC women's gymnastics team finals set for Saturday
A new NCAA NC women's gymnastics champion will be crowned this afternoon in Fort Worth. Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma and Utah are all in the hunt for the 2022 team title. Get ready for today's action with a preview from NCAA.com's Michella Chester and College Gym News' Elizabeth Grimesly. The team championship will begin at 1 p.m. ET from Dickies Arena. The events can be watched on ABC and streamed here. 12:15 am, April 15, 2022
Individual results — Trinity Thomas wins all-around title
The individual competition is wrapped up after the semifinals. Here are the individual national champions on each event: Vault — Jaedyn Rucker Bars — Trinity Thomas Beam — Suni Lee Floor — Trinity Thomas All around —Trinity Thomas Trinity Thomas nails Perfect 10 on floor to win all-around 2022 NCAA gymnastics title Florida's Trinity Thomas won the all-around title after scoring a perfect 10 on floor. After suffering an injury in 2021, Thomas has been better than ever this season. She completed the season slam at the regionals after posting four perfect 10's and a 39.9 all-around score. In the semifinals, her 39.8125 was enough to secure the all-around title, and on top of that, she was crowned champion on floor and on the uneven bars. Right before her bar routine, there was a technical cable difficulty with the uneven bars that delayed her performance. You would think a delay like that would have affected her performance, but she instead stuck her landing and sent her teammates into a full-blown "perfect 10" chant. She scored just short of perfect, with a 9.9750. Utah's Jaedyn Rucker won the title on vault after sticking a perfect landing. She scored a 9.9625 and provided a much needed spark for her team. The moment we have been waiting for ‼️ @JaedynRucker with a BEAUTIFUL vault and she scores a 9.9625🔥 📺 ESPN2 💻 https://t.co/8IkPWMl5E2 pic.twitter.com/d0ks7GlbJg — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 14, 2022 Auburn's Suni Lee won the national title on balance beam. Lee scored a 39.6750 on all four events and was a huge reason for Auburn's second place finish in semifinal II. She posted a 9.9625 on balance beam. Watch her performance here: Suni Lee's beam routine at 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics semifinals
11:57 pm, April 14, 2022
Florida and Auburn join Oklahoma, Utah in Saturday's team final
Florida and Auburn have advanced to the team final on Saturday to join Oklahoma and Utah. The Gators scored 197.975 and Auburn trailed by .137, scoring 197.8375. Thomas scored a 39.8125 in the meet followed by Megan Skaggs, who posted a 39.6625. Auburn's Suni Lee scored a 39.6750 for the Tigers. Thomas scored yet another perfect 10 on floor to not only secure Florida's spot in the team final on Saturday, but also win the individual all-around title. Missouri came in third with a 197.200 and the reigning national champions, Michigan, have been eliminated from the competition after suffering another fall in the last rotation on balance beam and placing fourth. Here are the final scores from semifinal II: The team final, featuring Oklahoma, Utah, Florida and Auburn will be this Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC. Live scores for the national championship is here.
11:33 pm, April 14, 2022
Auburn keeps the lead, Florida moves into second after third rotation
Florida has moved into second place after showing out on balance beam. Megan Skaggs posted a 9.9125 and Trinity Thomas scored a 9.9375. Auburn kept its top spot by .175 of a point. Drew Watson scored a big 9.9250 on vault for the Tigers. Here is the full score breakdown after the third rotation.
10:43 pm, April 14, 2022
Auburn takes over top spot, Michigan is in second at halfway mark
Auburn had a great three performances on floor all at 9.9 or above from Cassie Stevens, Sophia Groth and Suni Lee, then Derrian Gobourne posted a 9.9625 to put them ahead of Michigan. Florida was on hold during an uneven bar cable technical difficulty, and the delay could have definitely affected the Gators momentum. Once the cables were secured, every gymnast was allowed a 30 second touch to re-warm up. No problem at all though for Trinity Thomas, who stuck a perfect landing and scored a 9.9750, just barely short of a perfect 10. It wasn't enough though to take over the second spot, and Gators remain in third halfway through the meet trailing by two-tenths of a point. Sierra Brooks scored a 9.9 for Michigan on vault in route to a 49.4250 for the Wolverines in the second rotation to keep the second spot. Missouri had two impressive performances on beam from Sienna Schreiber and Helen Hu, both scoring above a 9.900, but remains in fourth heading into the third rotation.
10:08 pm, April 14, 2022
Florida and Auburn are in the top two spots after the first rotation
Florida started out the meet on vault, with Missouri on bars, Auburn on beam and Michigan on floor in the first rotation. On floor, Michigan had a great rotation with Natalie Wojcik and Gabby Wilson scoring a 9.9125 and Sierra Brooks and Abby Heiskell posting a 9.900 to put Michigan in the lead with a 49.4875. Auburn finished the first rotation in second after a terrific performance from Olympian Suni Lee. Lee anchored the Tigers with a 9.9625 on beam. The Gators are in third after their vault rotation — Leanne Wong, Trinity Thomas and Megan Skaggs put up a 9.900 but had to report two scores under 9.8. Missouri is in fourth heading in the second rotation, with a 49.1125 on bars. In the individual competition, UCLA's Jordan Chiles had an uncharacteristic fall on her bar routine, scoring a 9.3375. Here is the full score breakdown after the first rotation:
9:51 pm, April 14, 2022
Semifinal II is underway!
Our second and final semifinal of the day is underway. Florida, Michigan, Auburn and Missouri are competing for the last two spots in the team final on Saturday to join Utah and Oklahoma. It is currently on ESPN2 and live scores are here. Florida is a heavy favorite heading into today's competition after putting up the third highest all-time score of 198.775 in the regionals. 🐊🤸♀️ playing on the competition floor adds up to nation's No. 3 highest total ever - 1⃣9⃣8⃣.7⃣7⃣5⃣ On to Ft. Worth for #NCAAGym Championships!#GoGators pic.twitter.com/STZzYOVxfc — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) April 3, 2022
9:14 pm, April 14, 2022
Watch Jade Carey's 9.95 on bars
Olympic gold medalist Jade Carey finished finished first in the all-around in Semifinal I with a score of 39.65. Carey now awaits the fate and scores in the individual all-around competition in Semifinal II. Trinity Thomas and Sunisa Lee are among the top contenders that will compete at 6 p.m. ET. For a full list of contenders, click or tap here. Watch her 9.95 bar routine below ⬇️ Jade Carey's bar routine at 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics semifinals
6:53 pm, April 14, 2022
Oklahoma and Utah are headed to the team final on Saturday
Oklahoma and Utah have made it out of Semifinal I to advance to Saturday's team finals. The Sooners scored 198.1125 to win the semifinal, followed by a 197.7125 from the Utes. Oklahoma tied its record on floor with a score of 49.6750 and put up its fourth straight 198-plus score. Utah's Jaedyn Rucker put up a 9.9625 on vault. Check out this landing ⬇️ WHAT A LANDING 😍 @JaedynRucker | @UtahGymnastics pic.twitter.com/dgNlzvIV21 — espnW (@espnW) April 14, 2022 As for the No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Minnesota are competing for two spots in the team final on Saturday. The individual champions will also be crowned today. Minnesota is starting off on beam, with Oklahoma on vault, Alabama on bars and Utah on floor. The semifinal is currently televised on ESPN2. Here is a link to live scores. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +