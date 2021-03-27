Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championship

Go Mavs, OT win pic.twitter.com/pvzebMoPLK — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 28, 2021

No. 2 Minnesota State took down No. 3 Quinnipiac, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night to advance to the regional final.

Midway through the third period with Quinnipiac up 2-1, Cj Mcgee fired one past Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay to make it 3-1. It looked to be a backbreaker for Minnesota State.

Then came the comeback.

First it was Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith potting a goal with roughly six minutes to play in the final frame. That cut the Bobcats’ lead to 3-2. Then it was Cade Borchardt to tie the game, 3-3, with just over a minute remaining.

After a wild, back-and-forth overtime, there was a mad scramble in front of the Quinnipiac net. Mavericks forward Brendan Furry brought the puck around the net and tried stuffing it in short side on Bobcats goalie Keith Petruzzelli. The puck was stopped, but Petruzzelli failed to locate it.

That was when Ryan Sandelin stuffed the winner in, giving Minnesota State its first NCAA tournament victory.

The Mavericks will play the winner of Minnesota and Omaha. Click here to follow that game.