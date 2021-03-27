Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championship

Last Updated 8:39 PM, March 27, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championshipShare Watch every sudden death goal in the Frozen Four finals since 1977 12:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:34 am, March 28, 2021No. 2 Minnesota State completes comeback against No. 3 Quinnipiac, advances to next round Go Mavs, OT win pic.twitter.com/pvzebMoPLK — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 28, 2021 No. 2 Minnesota State took down No. 3 Quinnipiac, 4-3, in overtime Saturday night to advance to the regional final. Midway through the third period with Quinnipiac up 2-1, Cj Mcgee fired one past Mavericks goalie Dryden McKay to make it 3-1. It looked to be a backbreaker for Minnesota State. Then came the comeback. First it was Minnesota State’s Nathan Smith potting a goal with roughly six minutes to play in the final frame. That cut the Bobcats' lead to 3-2. Then it was Cade Borchardt to tie the game, 3-3, with just over a minute remaining. After a wild, back-and-forth overtime, there was a mad scramble in front of the Quinnipiac net. Mavericks forward Brendan Furry brought the puck around the net and tried stuffing it in short side on Bobcats goalie Keith Petruzzelli. The puck was stopped, but Petruzzelli failed to locate it. That was when Ryan Sandelin stuffed the winner in, giving Minnesota State its first NCAA tournament victory. The Mavericks will play the winner of Minnesota and Omaha. Click here to follow that game.
11:34 pm, March 27, 2021
No. 2 UMass beats No. 4 Bemidji State to advance to Frozen Four
No. 2 UMass took down No. 4 Bemidji State, 4-0, to advance to the school's second-straight Frozen Four. Entering the matchup to head to the Frozen Four, Minutemen forward Carson Gicewicz had yet to register a collegiate hat trick. That all changed Saturday afternoon in Bridgeport. Gicewicz's first lamplighter came just six minutes into the game on the penalty kill when he and Oliver Chau cashed in on a shorthanded 2-on-1. Later that period, Gicewicz tipped a Matthew Kessel slapshot past Beavers goalie Zach Driscoll to make it 2-0 UMass. The hat trick came when Jake Gaudet brought the puck all the way around Bemidji State's zone and found Gicewicz in front to poke it past Driscoll for the 3-0 UMass lead. From the start, UMass controlled play. The Minutemen spent the majority of the first period applying pressure on the Beavers, hindering Beaver State defenders from breaking out of their own zone and preventing scoring chances. That continued for the final two periods. UMass goalie Filip Lindberg stopped all 18 shots thrown at him. Driscoll finished with 24 saves on 27 shots faced. UMass is the first team in this year's tournament to advance to the Frozen Four. The Minutemen will play the winner of North Dakota and Minnesota Duluth. Click here to follow that game.
8:02 pm, March 27, 2021
No. 2 St. Cloud State beats No. 3 BU, advances to regional final
St. Cloud State with an absolutely WILD goal against BU. WOW. pic.twitter.com/TVLc771KTC — Evan Marinofsky (@emarinofsky) March 27, 2021
No. 2 St. Cloud State eliminated No. 3 BU Saturday with a 6-2 win. After BU's Wilmer Skoog opened the scoring eight seconds into the middle 20 minutes, St. Cloud State's Micah Miller scored the wildest goal of the tournament when the puck flew from behind the Terriers net to on his stick in the slot. Out of all 10 skaters on the ice, Miller was the only one with any knowledge of where the puck was, as he ripped a shot past a confused Drew Commesso to tie it 1-1. That kicked off the crazy 3:14 stretch of time that ended up deciding the game. St. Cloud State's Nick Perbix followed up Miller's goal with one 61 seconds later to make it 2-1, but then BU's Jake Wise dangled through the opposition's zone and fired one past David Hrenak to tie it, 2-2. Just moments later, Easton Brodzinski put St. Cloud State back on top, 3-2. The Huskies never looked back. Early in the third, BU found itself on a five-minute power play. But any momentum the Terriers got from the man-advantage was quickly crushed when St. Cloud State's Jami Krannila was tripped on a shorthanded breakaway, earned a penalty shot and cashed in to make it 4-2 Huskies. Brodzinski and Veeti Miettinen added two more later in the period to make it 6-2 St. Cloud State. Hrenak emerged victorious, stopping 32 of 34 shots. Commesso finished with 32 saves on 38 shots. St. Cloud State will play No. 1 Boston College Sunday at 5:30 p.m. with a chance to head to the Frozen Four.
11:56 am, March 27, 2021
What to watch for on Day 2 of the 2021 DI men's ice hockey championship
Minnesota State will try for its first-ever DI NCAA tournament win today.
It's time for Day 2 of the 2021 DI men's ice hockey championship. The puck dropped on this year's tournament with three regional semifinal games on Friday, headlined by a Bemidji State upset of its regional No. 1 seed, Wisconsin. Saturday's slate features five more contests as the Loveland Regional and Albany Regional get underway while we'll see Frozen Four tickets punched in the Bridgeport and Fargo Regionals. Note: There will only be one game in the Albany Regional today. No. 1 seed Boston College advanced to the regional final after it's matchup with Notre Dame was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols. Here is the schedule for today's games:
All times in ET
Albany Regional
No. 2 St. Cloud State vs. No. 3 Boston University | 1 p.m. | ESPNews
Loveland Regional
No. 2 Minnesota State vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac | 5 p.m. | ESPN3
No. 1 Minnesota vs. No. 4 Omaha | 10 p.m. | ESPNU
Bridgeport Regional
No. 2 Massachusetts vs. No. 4 Bemidji State | 5 p.m. | ESPNU
Fargo Regional
No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Minnesota Duluth | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
2:41 am, March 27, 2021
No. 1 North Dakota takes early lead, cruises to victory
Top-seeded North Dakota looks every bit the part through the first game of the NCAA tournament. The Fighting Hawks defeated American International 5-1 in the first round of regional play. UND came out strong, scoring four of their five goals in the opening period. Roughly midway through the first, junior forward Jasper Weatherby opened the scoring with assists credited to Jacob Bernard-Docker and Jake Sanderson. Once the flood gates opened, it appeared there wasn't anything American could do to stop it. Less than three minutes later Weatherby netted another. Seniors Grant Mismash and Collin Adams joined Weatherby on the scoreline to put the game away for the No. 1 seed. Things remained quiet in the scoring department until the last two minutes. North Dakota couldn't hang on to the shut out as American's Tobias Fladeby netted a power play goal. The Fighting Hawks weren't done though. Collin Adams grabbed his second of the night just 30 seconds later. Junior goalie Adam Scheel finished with 24 saves on 25 shots for UND. North Dakota will play Minnesota-Duluth, who advanced because of a no contest with Michigan due to COVID-19 protocols. Puck will drop on that one Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
1:07 am, March 27, 2021
No. 2 UMass takes down No. 3 Lake Superior State, advances to regional final
UMass controlled play from start to finish Friday night, beating Lake Superior State, 5-1, in the first round of regional play. The Minutemen got the scoring started when Jake Gaudet tipped one home midway through the first period to make it 1-0. The Lakers countered seven minutes later when Ashton Calder flipped a rebound past UMass goalie Filip Lindberg to tie it, 1-1. From then on, it was all UMass. Josh Lopina potted one past Lakers goalie Mareks Mitens midway through the second period to make it 2-1 UMass. Then, Carson Gicewicz finished off a 4-on-2 to make it 3-1. In the third period, Gaudet scored his second of the night to add some insurance and then Anthony Del Gaizo scored a breakaway empty-netter to crush Lake Superior State's chance of a comeback. Lindberg finished with 30 saves on 31 shots. Mitens ended the night with 32 stops on 36 shots. No. 2 UMass will play No. 4 Bemedji State Saturday at 5 p.m. in the regional final.
7:40 pm, March 26, 2021
No. 4 Bemidji State upsets No. 1 Wisconsin, advances to next round
The NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament started off with a massive upset Friday afternoon. Despite Wisconsin's late push, Bemidji State took down the Badgers, the No. 1 seed in Bridgeport, 6-3. The Beavers' upset was evident from the start. An early goal by Ross Armour and a very late goal by Elias Rosen gave Bemidji State the 2-0 lead after the first 20 minutes. Wisconsin went on a 5-on-3 early in the second period and cashed in when Linus Weissbach cut the Beavers lead to 2-1. But then Bemidji State posted two goals in the back-half of the period — one a shorthanded goal after Wisconsin goalie Robbie Beydoun's misplay with the puck. That gave the Beavers a 4-1 lead heading into the third. Ethan Somoza posted an early goal in the third period for Bemidji State to give his squad a 5-1 lead. Cole Caufield added two goals for Wisconsin later in the period to get Wisconsin closer, but it wasn't enough, as Bemidji State held on for the upset. Beavers goalie Zach Driscoll finished with 30 saves on 33 shots. Bemidji State will play the winner of No. 2 UMass vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State.
5:14 pm, March 26, 2021
Michigan will not play in tournament due to COVID-19 protocols; Minnesota Duluth advances to next round
Michigan men's ice hockey will not participate in the NCAA tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. It was announced less than an hour before the first game of the tournament took place. You can read the NCAA's official statement below. "The NCAA and the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee regret that, because of COVID-19 protocols, Michigan's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to compete in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. The Michigan-Minnesota Duluth game scheduled for this afternoon at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota, will now be considered a no-contest, and therefore, Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round of the tournament. This decision was made in consultation with Fargo Cass Public Health. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."
As a result, Minnesota Duluth advances to the next round. No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 4 American International has been moved up to 8:30 p.m.
3:59 pm, March 26, 2021
2021 DI men's ice hockey championship gets underway
Welcome to the 2021 DI men's ice hockey championship. It is Friday, March 26 and this is the first day of competition with regional semifinal action taking place in the Fargo Regional and Bridgeport Regional. Regional top seeds North Dakota and Wisconsin will also take the ice today. No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Minnesota Duluth were slated to play today, but Michigan was forced to leave the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols.
Here is the schedule for today's games:
All times in ET
Bridgeport Regional
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Bemidji State | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 2 UMass vs. No. 3 Lake Superior State | 6:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Fargo Regional
No. 1 North Dakota vs. No. 4 American International | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN3
5:04 pm, March 25, 2021
Notre Dame will not play in tournament due to COVID-19 protocols; game vs. Boston College deemed a no-contest
Notre Dame men's ice hockey will not participate in the NCAA tournament because of COVID-19 protocols. You can read the NCAA's official statement below.
"The NCAA and the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee regret that, because of COVID-19 protocols, Notre Dame's student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. The Notre Dame-Boston College game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York, will now be considered a no-contest, and therefore, Boston College will advance to the next round of the tournament. This decision was made in consultation with the Albany County Public Health Department and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details."
As a result of the Notre Dame-Boston College cancellation, the St. Cloud State-Boston University game time has been moved up to 1:00 p.m. ET.
11:01 pm, March 21, 2021
2021 DI men's ice hockey selections announced
The 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections were announced and here's what you need to know.
Click or tap here to view all the selections | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .PDF
The four top seeds in each region:
North Dakota (Fargo)
Boston College (Albany)
Minnesota (Loveland)
Wisconsin (Bridgeport)
While all of the seeded teams are certainly familiar with DI men's hockey tournament, none of the four teams made the tournament in 2019. North Dakota last won a national championship in 2016. Minnesota has made the NCAA tournament 38 times, the most of the No. 1 seeds and tied for the most all time (Michigan). Of the 16 teams selected, six of them are conference champions.
Here are the six conference champions in 2 Here are the six conference champions in 2020-21: UMass (Hockey East) North Dakota (NCHC) Minnesota (Big Ten) St. Lawrence (ECAC) Lake Superior State (WCHA) AIC (Atlantic) Click here to view the bracket. Important dates: March 26-28: Regionals April 8: Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA April 10: National Championship at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:34 pm, March 2, 2021How to watch the 2021 DI men's ice hockey selectionsWhen: The 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey selection show will be at 7 pm. ET on Sunday, March 21. How to watch: ESPNU Here's how it works: Selection Process The 2021 Division I Men’s Hockey Championship provides for a field of 16 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, 6 conference champions will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of 4 teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at 1 regional site. Regionals | Dates TBA At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. The 2021 Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The matchups will air on ESPN. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:50 pm, March 3, 20212021 NCAA men's ice hockey bracketHere is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:24 pm, March 2, 2021 How Minnesota Duluth win back-to-back titles 1:50 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:23 pm, February 27, 2021DI men's ice hockey championship history Minnesota Duluth won the most recent national championship in DI men's ice hockey, when it beat UMass, 3-0, in April 2019. Below is the list of all championship winners for DI men's ice hockey since 1980. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, N.Y. 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame St. Paul, Minn. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston 2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C. 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston 2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y. 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y. 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I. 1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y. 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y. 1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I. 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit 1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D. 1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I. 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link