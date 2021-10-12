2021 Ice Breaker Tournament: Bracket, schedule, preview, how to watch

Four of the top 10 teams in the country meet in Duluth, Minnesota this weekend for a heavyweight tilt just two weeks into the season. How about that for some fun?

No. 1 Minnesota State opens the tournament taking on No. 10 Providence at 5:07 p.m ET on Friday. No. 3 Michigan follows, playing No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at 8:37 p.m. On Saturday, the winners will play each other with Michigan guaranteed the 5:07 p.m. slot and Minnesota Duluth at 8:37. Both games will have huge implications on the next round of USCHO rankings.

Let's take a look at each of Friday's matchups.

Minnesota State vs. Providence

The Mavericks enters Friday's contest as the No. 1 team in the nation, having swept then-No. 1 UMass and then splitting a series with No. 2 St. Cloud State last weekend. Dryden McKay has two shutouts in four games to start this season. He'll look to break the all-time shutouts record this weekend, which is currently held by Ryan Miller.

Junior forward Nathan Smith leads the team in goals (3) and points (6). Senior forward Julian Napravnik has also been vital in the offense, posting five points in four games.

LATEST POWER 10: A new No. 1 team, Quinnipiac rises, BU tumbles

The Friars haven't played the caliber of teams Minnesota State has, but they, too, are rolling, having won their first three games by a combined score of 17-3. Sophomore forward Brett Berard and junior forward Parker Ford are tied for the team-lead in goals with three. Berard's five points lead the team.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth

This will be Michigan's first big test of the season. So far, the Wolverines only have two regular season games under their belt and both came last weekend against Lake Superior State. They outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the two games. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power and sophomore forward Brendan Brisson are tied for the team-lead in points with five.

On the other side of the ice, the Bulldogs enter having just taken down then-No. 15 Bemidji State by scores of 4-2 and 2-1. UMD went with a different goalie in each game, starting sophomore Zach Stejskal in Game 1 and junior Ryan Fanti in Game 2. Both posted solid showings but neither seemed to surpass the other for the starting job.

Prior to last week's set with Bemidji State, Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin was asked who would start in net for that weekend's games.

"Somebody," he told the Bulldog Insider Podcast.

Expect a similar look this weekend.