Last Updated 4:47 PM, October 12, 2021

2021 Ice Breaker Tournament: Bracket, schedule, preview, how to watch

The top storylines to watch in college hockey this year

7:59 pm, October 12, 2021

How to watch all Ice Breaker games

There's a total of four games being played in Duluth this weekend. Here's how you can watch all four:

Minnesota State vs. Providence
When: Friday, Oct. 15
Time: 5:07 p.m. ET
Where: Duluth, Minnesota
How: NCHC.tv

Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth
When: Friday, Oct. 15
Time: 8:37 p.m. ET
Where: Duluth, Minnesota
How: NCHC.tv

Michigan vs. Minnesota State/Providence
When: Saturday, Oct. 16
Time: 5:07 p.m. ET
Where: Duluth, Minnesota
How: NCHC.tv

Minnesota Duluth vs. Minnesota State/Providence
When: Saturday, Oct. 16
Time: 8:37 p.m. ET
Where: Duluth, Minnesota
How: NCHC.tv

7:57 pm, October 12, 2021

Latest USCHO poll

Minnesota State enters the weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation. Then it's Michigan at No. 3, Minnesota Duluth at No. 5 and Providence at No. 10. Here's how the rest of college hockey shakes out:

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS
1 Minnesota State (17) 3-1-0 949 1
2 St. Cloud State (14) 3-1-0 945 2
3 Michigan (16) 2-0-0 905 3
4 Minnesota (1) 2-0-0 801 4
5 Minnesota Duluth (1) 2-0-0 789 5
6 Boston College 1-0-1 699 6
7 North Dakota 2-0-0 679 8
8 Quinnipiac 1-0-1 618 9
9 UMass 0-2-0 582 7
10 Providence 3-0-0 566 11
11 Denver (1) 2-0-0 543 12
12 Boston University 1-1-0 376 10
13 Omaha 3-1-0 337 17
14 Harvard 0-0-0 295 14
15 Cornell 0-0-0 249 16
16 Michigan Tech 2-0-0 239 NR
17 Notre Dame 1-0-0 164 19
18 Northeastern 2-1-0 150 18
19 Western Michigan 2-0-0 147 NR
20 Bemidji State 0-2-0 146 15

6:57 pm, October 12, 2021

Previewing the weekend

Four of the top 10 teams in the country meet in Duluth, Minnesota this weekend for a heavyweight tilt just two weeks into the season. How about that for some fun?

No. 1 Minnesota State opens the tournament taking on No. 10 Providence at 5:07 p.m ET on Friday. No. 3 Michigan follows, playing No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at 8:37 p.m. On Saturday, the winners will play each other with Michigan guaranteed the 5:07 p.m. slot and Minnesota Duluth at 8:37. Both games will have huge implications on the next round of USCHO rankings.

Let's take a look at each of Friday's matchups.

Minnesota State vs. Providence

The Mavericks enters Friday's contest as the No. 1 team in the nation, having swept then-No. 1 UMass and then splitting a series with No. 2 St. Cloud State last weekend. Dryden McKay has two shutouts in four games to start this season. He'll look to break the all-time shutouts record this weekend, which is currently held by Ryan Miller. Junior forward Nathan Smith leads the team in goals (3) and points (6). Senior forward Julian Napravnik has also been vital in the offense, posting five points in four games.

LATEST POWER 10: A new No. 1 team, Quinnipiac rises, BU tumbles

The Friars haven't played the caliber of teams Minnesota State has, but they, too, are rolling, having won their first three games by a combined score of 17-3. Sophomore forward Brett Berard and junior forward Parker Ford are tied for the team-lead in goals with three. Berard's five points lead the team.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth

This will be Michigan's first big test of the season. So far, the Wolverines only have two regular season games under their belt and both came last weekend against Lake Superior State. They outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the two games. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power and sophomore forward Brendan Brisson are tied for the team-lead in points with five.

On the other side of the ice, the Bulldogs enter having just taken down then-No. 15 Bemidji State by scores of 4-2 and 2-1. UMD went with a different goalie in each game, starting sophomore Zach Stejskal in Game 1 and junior Ryan Fanti in Game 2. Both posted solid showings but neither seemed to surpass the other for the starting job. Prior to last week's set with Bemidji State, Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin was asked who would start in net for that weekend's games.

"Somebody," he told the Bulldog Insider Podcast.

Expect a similar look this weekend.