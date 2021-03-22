Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championship

The 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections were announced and here's what you need to know.

The four top seeds in each region:

North Dakota (Fargo)

Boston College (Albany)

Minnesota (Loveland)

Wisconsin (Bridgeport)

While all of the seeded teams are certainly familiar with DI men's hockey tournament, none of the four teams made the tournament in 2019. North Dakota last won a national championship in 2016. Minnesota has made the NCAA tournament 38 times, the most of the No. 1 seeds and tied for the most all time (Michigan).

Of the 16 teams selected, six of them are conference champions. Here are the six conference champions in 2020-21:

UMass (Hockey East)

North Dakota (NCHC)

Minnesota (Big Ten)

St. Lawrence (ECAC)*

Lake Superior State (WCHA)

AIC (Atlantic)

*Due to COVID-19 protocol, St. Lawrence has been replaced by Quinnipiac.

Notable at-large bids:

Michigan

Minnesota Duluth

Boston U

Notre Dame

