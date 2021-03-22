Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championship

Last Updated 2:37 PM, March 22, 2021NCAA.comLive coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey championshipShare Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars 8:43 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:01 pm, March 21, 20212021 DI men's ice hockey selections announced The 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections were announced and here's what you need to know. Click or tap here to view all the selections | Click or tap here to open the bracket as a .PDF The four top seeds in each region: North Dakota (Fargo) Boston College (Albany) Minnesota (Loveland) Wisconsin (Bridgeport) While all of the seeded teams are certainly familiar with DI men's hockey tournament, none of the four teams made the tournament in 2019. North Dakota last won a national championship in 2016. Minnesota has made the NCAA tournament 38 times, the most of the No. 1 seeds and tied for the most all time (Michigan). Of the 16 teams selected, six of them are conference champions. Here are the six conference champions in 2020-21: UMass (Hockey East) North Dakota (NCHC) Minnesota (Big Ten) St. Lawrence (ECAC)* Lake Superior State (WCHA) AIC (Atlantic) *Due to COVID-19 protocol, St. Lawrence has been replaced by Quinnipiac. Notable at-large bids: Michigan Minnesota Duluth Boston U Notre Dame Click here to view the bracket. Important dates: March 26-28: Regionals April 8: Frozen Four at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA April 10: National Championship at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA
2021 DI men's ice hockey selections announced today The 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections will be announced today, Sunday, March 21 at 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Click here to watch the selections. Of the 16 teams, 6 conference champions will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men's Ice Hockey Committee. A total of 4 teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at 1 regional site. Regionals | Dates TBA At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. The 2021 Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The matchups will air on ESPN. 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey bracket
Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.
How to watch the 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections
When: The 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey selection show will be at 7 pm. ET on Sunday, March 21. How to watch: ESPNU Here's how it works: Selection Process The 2021 Division I Men's Hockey Championship provides for a field of 16 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. DI men's ice hockey championship history Minnesota Duluth won the most recent national championship in DI men's ice hockey, when it beat UMass, 3-0, in April 2019. Below is the list of all championship winners for DI men's ice hockey since 1980. Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site 2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, N.Y. 2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3) Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame St. Paul, Minn. 2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago 2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa 2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston 2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia 2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh 2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla. 2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn. 2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit 2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C. 2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver 2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis 2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee 2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio 2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston 2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y. 2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn. 2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y. 2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I. 1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif. 1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston 1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee 1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati 1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I. 1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee 1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y. 1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn. 1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit 1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn. 1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y. 1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit 1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I. 1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit 1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y. 1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D. 1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I. 1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota 1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I.