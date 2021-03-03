Last Updated 9:51 AM, March 03, 2021
Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey selections

How to watch the 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections

When: The 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey selection show will be at 7 pm. ET on Sunday, March 21.

How to watch: ESPNU

Here's how it works:

Selection Process
The 2021 Division I Men’s Hockey Championship provides for a field of 16 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, 6 conference champions will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of 4 teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at 1 regional site.

Regionals | Dates TBA
At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh. 

The 2021 Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The matchups will air on ESPN. 

DI men's ice hockey championship history

Minnesota Duluth won the most recent national championship in DI men's ice hockey, when it beat UMass, 3-0, in April 2019. 

Below is the list of all championship winners for DI men's ice hockey since 1980. 

Year Champion Coach Score Runner-Up Host or Site
2019 Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2) Scott Sandelin 3-0 Massachusetts Buffalo, N.Y.
2018 Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)  Scott Sandelin 2-1 Notre Dame  St. Paul, Minn.
2017 Denver (33-7-4) Jim Montgomery 3-2 Minnesota Duluth Chicago
2016 North Dakota (34-6-4) Brad Berry 5-1 Quinnipiac Tampa
2015 Providence (26-13-2) Nate Leaman 4-3 Boston University Boston
2014 Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4) Rick Bennett 7-4 Minnesota Philadelphia
2013 Yale (22-12-3) Keith Allain 4-0 Quinnipiac Pittsburgh
2012 Boston College (33-10-1) Jerry York 4-1 Ferris State Tampa, Fla.
2011 Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6) Scott Sandelin 3-2 (ot) Michigan St. Paul, Minn.
2010 Boston College (29-10-3) Jerry York 5-0 Wisconsin Detroit
2009 Boston University (35-6-4) Jack Parker 4-3 (ot) Miami (Ohio) Washington D.C.
2008 Boston College (25-11-8) Jerry York 4-1 Notre Dame Denver
2007 Michigan State (26-13-3) Rick Comley 3-1 Boston College St. Louis
2006 Wisconsin (30-10-3) Mike Eaves 2-1 Boston College Milwaukee
2005 Denver (32-9-2) George Gwozdecky 4-1 North Dakota Columbus, Ohio
2004 Denver (27-12-5) George Gwozdecky 1-0 Maine Boston
2003 Minnesota (30-8-9) Don Lucia 5-1 New Hampshire Buffalo, N.Y.
2002 Minnesota (32-8-4) Don Lucia 4-3 (ot) Maine St. Paul, Minn.
2001 Boston College (33-8-2) Jerry York 3-2 (ot) North Dakota Albany, N.Y.
2000 North Dakota (31-8-5) Dean Blais 4-2 Boston College Providence, R.I.
1999 Maine (31-6-4) Shawn Walsh 3-2 (ot) New Hampshire Anaheim, Calif.
1998 Michigan (32-11-1) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Boston College Boston
1997 North Dakota (31-10-2) Dean Blais 6-4 Boston University Milwaukee
1996 Michigan (33-7-2) Gordon "Red" Berenson 3-2 (ot) Colorado College Cincinnati
1995 Boston University (31-6-3) Jack Parker 6-2 Maine Providence, R.I.
1994 Lake Superior State (31-10-4) Jeff Jackson 9-1 Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1993 Maine (42-1-2) Shawn Walsh 5-4 Lake Superior State Milwaukee
1992 Lake Superior State (30-9-4) Jeff Jackson 5-3 #Wisconsin Albany, N.Y.
1991 Northern Michigan (38-5-4) Rick Comley 8-7 (3ot) Boston University St. Paul, Minn.
1990 Wisconsin (36-9-1) Jeff Sauer 7-3 Colgate Detroit
1989 Harvard (31-3) Bill Cleary 4-3 (ot) Minnesota St. Paul, Minn.
1988 Lake Superior State (33-7-6) Frank Anzalone 4-3 (ot) St. Lawrence Lake Placid, N.Y.
1987 North Dakota (40-8) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-3 Michigan State Detroit
1986 Michigan State (34-9-2) Ron Mason 6-5 Harvard Providence, R.I.
1985 Rensselaer (35-2-1) Mike Addesa 2-1 Providence Detroit
1984 Bowling Green (34-8-2) Jerry York 5-4 (4ot) Minnesota Duluth Lake Placid, N.Y.
1983 Wisconsin (33-10-4) Jeff Sauer 6-2 Harvard Grand Forks, N.D.
1982 North Dakota (35-12) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Wisconsin Providence, R.I.
1981 Wisconsin (27-14-1) Bob Johnson 6-3 Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota
1980 North Dakota (31-8-1) John "Gino" Gasparini 5-2 Northern Michigan Providence, R.I.