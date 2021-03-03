Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey selections

When: The 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey selection show will be at 7 pm. ET on Sunday, March 21.

How to watch: ESPNU

Here's how it works:

Selection Process

The 2021 Division I Men’s Hockey Championship provides for a field of 16 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, 6 conference champions will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of 4 teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at 1 regional site.



Regionals | Dates TBA

At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.

The 2021 Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The matchups will air on ESPN.