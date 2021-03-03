Live coverage of the 2021 DI men's college hockey selections
How to watch the 2021 DI men's ice hockey selections
When: The 2021 NCAA men's ice hockey selection show will be at 7 pm. ET on Sunday, March 21.
How to watch: ESPNU
Here's how it works:
Selection Process
The 2021 Division I Men’s Hockey Championship provides for a field of 16 teams to compete in a single elimination tournament. Of the 16 teams, 6 conference champions will receive automatic qualification with the remaining best 10 teams being selected on an at-large basis by the Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee. A total of 4 teams will be seeded with each of the seeded teams being placed at 1 regional site.
Regionals | Dates TBA
At each site, four teams will compete in single-elimination regional semifinal competition. The two winning teams will then compete against each other in single-elimination regional final competition at the same site. The winning team from each of the four regionals will advance to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh.
The 2021 Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The matchups will air on ESPN.
2021 NCAA men's ice hockey bracket
Here is the official, printable NCAA DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket for the 2021 Frozen Four. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.
DI men's ice hockey championship history
Minnesota Duluth won the most recent national championship in DI men's ice hockey, when it beat UMass, 3-0, in April 2019.
Below is the list of all championship winners for DI men's ice hockey since 1980.
|Year
|Champion
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Host or Site
|2019
|Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-0
|Massachusetts
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allain
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (ot)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (ot)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington D.C.
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Notre Dame
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston
|2003
|Minnesota (30-8-9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (ot)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Albany, N.Y.
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Dean Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (ot)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, Calif.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Boston College
|Boston
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Dean Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, R.I.
|1994
|Lake Superior State (31-10-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, N.Y.
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (ot)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (ot)
|St. Lawrence
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-3
|Michigan State
|Detroit
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, R.I.
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit
|1984
|Bowling Green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, R.I.
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, R.I.