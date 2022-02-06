2022 Beanpot: Schedule, times, preview, how to watch the men's hockey tournament

Our long, national (local) nightmare is over: The Beanpot is back.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 69th Beanpot will be played this season. On Feb. 7 and 14, Boston College, Boston University, Harvard and Northeastern will hit the TD Garden ice to battle for the most historic midseason tournament trophy in all of DI men's college hockey.

Let's take a look at how each school has performed this season and in past Beanpots.

Boston College (10-12-4, 5-8-3 Hockey East)

The Eagles come into this tournament having underperformed so far this season. In the preseason USCHO poll, they ranked No. 7. Since then, they've only fallen, losing the No. 20 spot in the Jan. 17th edition of the poll. After winning the Ledyard Classic on Dec. 30 and 31, BC has gone 0-7-1 and been outscored 39-15.

BC will be without its leading point-getters in Marc McLaughlin and Jack McBain, as both are off competing in the Olympics. Do-it-all defender Drew Helleson is over in Beijing as well.

Still, there's room for hope. Other teams in this tournament will be without stars. Sophomore forward Nikita Nesterenko and senior defenseman Jack St. Ivany are tied for third on the team in points with 19 each. In conference play alone, St. Ivany is tied for sixth in all of Hockey East with 14 points in 14 games. Up front, the Eagles will look to graduate student Brandon Kruse, sophomore Colby Ambrosio, senior Patrick Giles and sophomore Trevor Kuntar for production.

BC's history in the Beanpot...

Won the tournament 20 times

Last win: 2016

Longest win streak: 2010-2014

Boston University (13-10-3, 9-6-3 Hockey East)

Like BC, Boston University has also missed expectations a bit this season. The Terriers entered the season ranked No. 10 in the USCHO preseason poll, but quickly fell off after starting the season 3-7-0. Since returning from the holiday break, however, they're 7-1-0 with big wins over Arizona State, UConn, Vermont, UMass and Providence. They rank No. 19 in the Jan. 31 edition of the USCHO poll.

Junior forward Wilmer Skoog and defenseman Domenick Fensore are tied for the team-lead in points with 19 in 26 games. Junior forward Robert Mastrosimone ranks third with 18 in 25 games. Junior forward Jay O'Brien has 15 points in 15 games. Past that bunch, the Terriers also have a lot of other young, exciting players such as sophomore forward Dylan Peterson, freshman defenseman Ty Gallagher and sophomore forward Luke Tuch.

The biggest obstacle the Terriers will have to overcome entering the Beanpot will be life without sophomore star goalie Drew Commesso who will be over in Beijing competing for Team USA.

BU's history in the Beanpot...

Won the tournament 30 times

Last win: 2015

Longest win streak: 1995-2000

Harvard (11-7-2, 8-5-2 ECAC)

The only non-Hockey East school of the bunch, Harvard enters this tournament in the middle of a very solid season. The Crimson have hovered around the bottom of the top 20 all year long. The Crimson have an extremely exciting young core of players such as sophomore forward Sean Farrell, sophomore forward Alex Laferriere, first-year forward Matthew Coronato and first-year forward Alex Gaffney.

Like the three other teams competing in the Beanpot this year, the Crimson will be without star players. Farrell is off in Beijing competing for Team USA with junior forward, and Harvard's leading scorer, Nick Abruzzese.

With Farrell and Abruzzese off at the Olympics, Harvard's biggest offensive weapon will be Laferriere with 11 goals and 20 points in 20 games. Junior defenseman Henry Thrun has also been dynamite this season, posting 19 points in 20 games. In net, junior Mitchell Gibson has been stellar, posting a .911 save percentage and 2.16 goals against average.

Harvard's history in the Beanpot...

Won the tournament 11 times

Last win: 2017

Longest win streak: Won four of the first 10 Beanpots

Northeastern (16-8-1, 8-6-1 Hockey East)

The Huskies enter this year's Beanpot as the best team of the bunch, as they've been a top-20 team every week except for Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. They currently rank No. 16 in PairWise. They've given up the third-fewest goals in the nation (42) and that's in large part due to the outstanding play of sophomore netminder Devon Levi. He ranks second in the country in save percentage (.948) and fourth in GAA (1.55).

There's only one issue: Levi will miss the Beanpot due to playing for Team Canada over in Beijing. There's also a chance that star defender Jordan Harris gets sent to Beijing as an alternate for Team USA. With Levi gone, the Huskies will have to rely on freshman goalie TJ Semptimphelter who's first collegiate start came on Jan. 28 in a 2-1 loss to UMass Lowell. Semptimphelter stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced.

On offense, junior forward Aidan McDonough leads the way with 23 point in 24 games. Sophomore forward Gunnarwolfe Fontaine and freshman forward Justin Hryckowian are tied for second on the team with 17 points in 25 games.

Northeastern's history in the Beanpot...