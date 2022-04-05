Live coverage of the 2022 Frozen Four in Boston

Michigan survives late Quinnipiac comeback, advances to Frozen Four

Michigan entered the third period with all the momentum, leading 4-0.

And then Quinnipiac rattled off three goals.

Jayden Lee got the Bobcats started with a shot from the point sneaking past Michigan netminder Erik Portillo to cut the Wolverines lead to 4-1. Five minutes later, Wyatt Bongiovanni found the back of the net and cut the Michigan lead to 4-2. Then came Desi Burgart's tally to bring Quinnipiac to within a goal and there was still 8:58 to play in the game.

With the score 4-3 in favor of Michigan and 3:57 left in regulation, Quinnipiac bench boss Rand Pecknold pulled goalie Dylan St. Cyr for the extra skater. Michael Pastujov deposited one in the empty net to make it 5-3 Michigan. That goal ended up being the game-winner.

Michael Pastujov from Thomas Bordeleau and Mark Estapa, Michigan leads 5-3 pic.twitter.com/y0YTCjEm19 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 28, 2022

The final two minutes were filled with goals. Nolan Moyle tallied an empty-netter to make it 6-3, Brendan Brisson scored one on St. Cyr to make it 7-3 and then Zach Metsa scored for Quinnipiac and cut Michigan's lead to 7-4, which is how it ended.

Michigan controlled the scoresheet for the first 40 minutes.

The Wolverines opened the scoring 33 seconds into the game when Moyle snuck one past Quinnipiac netminder Yaniv Perets. Jimmy Lambert made it 2-0 later in the period when he tapped in a pass from Luke Hughes.

In the second period, Thomas Bordeleau and Garrett Van Wyhe were the two goalscorers. The Bobcats inserted St. Cyr into the net at the start of the third period.

Nick Blankenburg to Garrett Van Wyhe - a short-handed goal and Michigan leads 4-0! pic.twitter.com/8Mz4BYhxer — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022

Quinnipiac outshot Michigan, 34-30. Portillo stopped 30 shots en route to the win. Perets allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled. St. Cyr stopped four of the five shots sent his way.

Michigan will play Denver in the Frozen Four on April 7.

