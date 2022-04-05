Live coverage of the 2022 Frozen Four in Boston

Last Updated 4:21 PM, April 03, 2022Evan MarinofskyLive coverage of the 2022 Frozen Four in BostonShare The best goals from the men's hockey quarterfinals 4:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest8:13 pm, April 3, 202210 players to watch in the 2022 Frozen Four The 2022 Frozen Four is certainly not short on talent. There are tons of great players to keep an eye on later this week. However, 10 had to be selected. Here are the 10 must-watch players in this year's Frozen Four. Click here to read the full story. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:02 pm, April 2, 202210 biggest storylines in the 2022 Frozen Four The 2022 Frozen Four is almost here and with that, let's take a look at the 10 biggest storylines heading into the peak of college hockey's big dance. Click here to read about the 10 biggest storylines in the 2022 Frozen Four. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:10 am, March 28, 20225 memorable storylines from the regional finals The regionals are over and the Frozen Four is set. Before we move on to previewing the Frozen Four, let's take a look back at the memorable moments from the regional final. Click here to read the full story. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:01 am, March 28, 2022The 2022 Frozen Four is set It all comes down to this. With regionals over, here are the two matchups for the 2022 Frozen Four. Both games will take place on April 7 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m. ET Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m. ET Click here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:05 am, March 28, 2022Michigan holds off Quinnipiac comeback to win 7-4 and advance to Frozen Four Michigan survives late Quinnipiac comeback, advances to Frozen Four Michigan entered the third period with all the momentum, leading 4-0. And then Quinnipiac rattled off three goals. Jayden Lee got the Bobcats started with a shot from the point sneaking past Michigan netminder Erik Portillo to cut the Wolverines lead to 4-1. Five minutes later, Wyatt Bongiovanni found the back of the net and cut the Michigan lead to 4-2. Then came Desi Burgart's tally to bring Quinnipiac to within a goal and there was still 8:58 to play in the game. With the score 4-3 in favor of Michigan and 3:57 left in regulation, Quinnipiac bench boss Rand Pecknold pulled goalie Dylan St. Cyr for the extra skater. Michael Pastujov deposited one in the empty net to make it 5-3 Michigan. That goal ended up being the game-winner. Michael Pastujov from Thomas Bordeleau and Mark Estapa, Michigan leads 5-3 pic.twitter.com/y0YTCjEm19— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 28, 2022 The final two minutes were filled with goals. Nolan Moyle tallied an empty-netter to make it 6-3, Brendan Brisson scored one on St. Cyr to make it 7-3 and then Zach Metsa scored for Quinnipiac and cut Michigan's lead to 7-4, which is how it ended. Michigan controlled the scoresheet for the first 40 minutes. The Wolverines opened the scoring 33 seconds into the game when Moyle snuck one past Quinnipiac netminder Yaniv Perets. Jimmy Lambert made it 2-0 later in the period when he tapped in a pass from Luke Hughes. In the second period, Thomas Bordeleau and Garrett Van Wyhe were the two goalscorers. The Bobcats inserted St. Cyr into the net at the start of the third period. Nick Blankenburg to Garrett Van Wyhe - a short-handed goal and Michigan leads 4-0! pic.twitter.com/8Mz4BYhxer— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022 Quinnipiac outshot Michigan, 34-30. Portillo stopped 30 shots en route to the win. Perets allowed four goals on 23 shots before being pulled. St. Cyr stopped four of the five shots sent his way. Michigan will play Denver in the Frozen Four on April 7. Click here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:59 pm, March 27, 2022After 2: Michigan 4, Quinnipiac 0 Tic-Tac-Toe, it's 3-0 pic.twitter.com/BPtBTIWbkO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022 Michigan added two more goals to its lead in the second period, as the Wolverines lead, 4-0, after 40 minutes. Both came with special teams. The first was on the power play from Thomas Bordeleau with 13:54 to play in the period. Owen Power sent the puck to Brendan Brisson on the half wall. Brisson immediately dished it to Bordeleau in the bumper who fired a shot past Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets to make it 3-0. Nick Blankenburg to Garrett Van Wyhe - a short-handed goal and Michigan leads 4-0! pic.twitter.com/8Mz4BYhxer— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022 Then, with a little over a minute to play in the second, Nick Blankenburg forced a turnover while killing a penalty and led a 2-on-1 with Garrett Van Wyhe. Blankenburg threw the puck on Perets and it lay there for Van Wyhe to push in the net to make it 4-0 Michigan. Michigan leads in shots, 23-20. Click here to view the full bracket | watch the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:04 pm, March 27, 2022After 1: Michigan 2, Quinnipiac 0 Michigan on the board first! Nolan Moyle from Owen Power and Jimmy LambertCatch the game LIVE on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/DRxolGriaQ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022 In an action-packed period full of chances, saves and hits, Michigan emerged with the 2-0 advantage. It all started just 33 seconds into the period when Nolan Moyle pushed one past Quinnipiac goalie Yaniv Perets to give Michigan the 1-0 lead. With just over five minutes to play in the first, Jimmy Lambert deflected a crisp pass from Luke Hughes past Perets to extend the lead to 2-0. Jimmy Lambert wins the draw back to Luke Hughes and buries it to make it 2-0 Michigan pic.twitter.com/CbxkoFJ5Qd— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 27, 2022 Shots are even at 14-14 after one period. Both teams had tons of quality chances. Michigan goalie Erik Portillo escaped the period stopping all 14 shots sent his way. Click here to view the full bracket | watch the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:12 pm, March 27, 2022Minnesota takes down Western Michigan, 3-0, to advance to Frozen Four Entering the third period, Western Michigan looked to be close to catching up to Minnesota and tying the game. The Broncos thought they scored a goal to tie the game in the second period, 1-1, but it was called back due to offsides. Then the final 20 minutes began and Minnesota set a tone. The Golden Gophers got a power play to begin the third period and immediately cashed in. With sustained offensive zone time, Minnesota star Ben Meyers found an open passing lane and hit Aaron Huglen with a pass. Huglen one-timed a shot right past Brandon Bussi to make it 2-0 Minnesota just 33 seconds into the final frame. Ope, Aaron's just gonna pop this in the net real quick. pic.twitter.com/7TWWBHMSRC— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022 Western Michigan could never generate any prolonged offense in the third period and the Gophers punched their ticket to the Frozen Four after taking down the Broncos, 3-0. The scoring started 9:50 into the first period when Matthew Knies fired a one-timer from right in the slot past Bussi to give Minnesota the 1-0 lead. #LeafsForever prospect Matthew Knies with his second goal of the tournament to put Minnesota up 1-0. Picks the corner from the slot. Nice assist by #GoKingsGo pick Brock Faber. pic.twitter.com/IM8mkFujml— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) March 27, 2022 In the second period, Western Michigan's Ronnie Attard looked to have tied the game, but the goal was called back due to the play being offsides. Blake McLaughlin extended Minnesota's lead to 3-0 with under two minutes to play when he fired home an empty-net goal. The game was a defensive battle from start to finish. Still, Minnesota held a 26-24 advantage in shots. Justen Close put up a 24-save shutout. Bussi turned aside 23 of the 25 shots thrown his way. Minnesota will play Minnesota State in the Frozen Four. Click here to view the bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:32 pm, March 27, 2022After 2: Minnesota 1, Western Michigan 0 Score holds through two! pic.twitter.com/mkr9TCnXYf— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022 Minnesota still leads Western Michigan 1-0 after 40 minutes. The Broncos looked to have tied it up when Ronnie Attard fluttered a slapshot over Minnesota netminder Justen Close, but it was called off due to the play being offsides. Minnesota leads Western Michigan in shots, 18-16. It'll be interesting to see if either team breaks from their defensive structure to try and get more offensive chances off the rush in the third period. We haven't seen much of that yet. Click here to view the bracket | watch the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:34 pm, March 27, 2022After 1: Western Michigan 0, Minnesota 1Minnesota leads 1-0 over Western Michigan after the first period. Brock Faber made a great move, found Matthew Knies smack in front of the net for a beautiful goal. Take a look at the shot below ⬇️ Someone call the Academy, we have the Best Picture winner. pic.twitter.com/wdGmoZ4W9Q — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022 Minnesota has been really strong offensively to start this game, with nine shots on goal to Western Michigan's four. Brandon Bussi has eight saves so far for the Broncos. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:29 pm, March 27, 2022Regional finals continue today Regional finals continue today with two games on the schedule. Western Michigan will face Minnesota at 4 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2 and Michigan will take on Quinnipiac at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Two teams, Denver and Minnesota State, have already secured a spot in the Frozen Four, and two more will join them after today. Follow along here for live updates, video and analysis during the games. Here are the two regional finals on Sunday: (1) Western Michigan vs. (2) Minnesota, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN2 (1) Michigan vs. (2) Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN2 Click here to view the full bracket share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:24 am, March 27, 2022Results from first day of regional finals Denver survives battle with Minnesota Duluth to advance to Frozen Four The first day of the regional finals is over and two teams have punched their tickets to the Frozen Four. Here are the results: (1) Denver 2, (2) Minnesota Duluth 1 (1) Minnesota St. 1, (3) Notre Dame 0 Here are the two regional finals on Sunday: (1) Western Michigan vs. (2) Minnesota, 4 p.m. ET (1) Michigan vs. (2) Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m. ET Click here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:58 am, March 27, 2022Minnesota St. takes down Notre Dame, 1-0, to advance to Frozen Four Minnesota State advances to the Frozen Four Nathan Smith's goal with 16 seconds left in the first period was all Minnesota State needed to squeak past Notre Dame, 1-0, to advance to its second-straight Frozen Four. On an offensive zone draw for the Mavericks, Brendan Furry sent a shot on Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda. He saved it, but the rebound bounced out to Smith who fired it home. It was the eventual game-winner. .@smithnate8!!! @MinnStMHockey strikes with 16 seconds remaining in the first period to lead Notre Dame 1-0! #NCAAHockey 📺 @ESPNU #⃣ #NCAATournament #MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/dyovjRA1e0— CCHA (@CCHAHockey) March 26, 2022 Both Minnesota State and Notre Dame entered Saturday in the top 10 in college hockey in fewest goals against. The game supported that stat, as both teams limited the other when it came to scoring chances. Minnesota State finished the game with more shots, outshooting Notre Dame 33-23. Dryden McKay stopped all 23 shots he faced for his 34th career shutout. Galajda countered with 32 saves on 33 shots. Minnesota State will play the winner of Minnesota and Western Michigan in the Frozen Four. Click here to view the full bracket. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:03 am, March 27, 2022After 2: Minnesota State 1, Notre Dame 0 The final frame up next.The Irish will have 22 seconds left on a power play to open the 3rd period. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/L8g47XH6M8— Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) March 27, 2022 It's another defensive battle in the regional finals, as neither team found the scoreboard in the second period. Minnesota State still leads Notre Dame, 1-0. The Mavericks are outshooting the Fighting Irish, 26-16. Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda has been big, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he's faced. Click here to view the bracket | watch the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:07 pm, March 26, 2022After 1: Minnesota State 1, Notre Dame 0 Just as the game was headed to the first intermission tied, 0-0, Nathan Smith had something to say about that. Off a faceoff in the Notre Dame end, Smith went straight to the slot and fired home a rebound to make it 1-0 Minnesota State with 16 seconds left in the period. Nathan Smith (#Yotes) gets @MinnStMHockey on the board with just 16 seconds left in the first period, sending the rebound home for the 1-0 goal.Brendan Furry (NCAA FA) gets the lone assist on the play. pic.twitter.com/xyHCXCz5gu— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) March 26, 2022 The Mavericks lead in shots, 13-6. Click here to view the bracket | watch the game. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +