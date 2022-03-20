2022 NCAA DI men's hockey championship: Bracket, schedule, how to watch the tournament

The 2022 DI men’s ice hockey championship bracket has been revealed and the Michigan Wolverines have been named the No. 1 overall seed.

Click or tap here for the full release.

The No. 2, 3 and 4 seeds in the bracket are Minnesota State, Western Michigan and Denver, respectively.

Click or tap here to see the official bracket in full.

The 2022 Men’s Frozen Four will take place Wednesday, April 7 and the championship game will be held on Saturday, April 9, all at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.