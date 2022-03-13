2022 NCAA DI men's hockey tournament: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Selections for the 2022 DI men's ice hockey championship are coming up soon. Here's everything you need to know for selections.

When: Sunday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: ESPNU

Once the 16-team field is revealed, check out our interactive bracket. Regionals will begin on Thursday, March 24. The Frozen Four will take place April 7-9 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.