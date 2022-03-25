Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA men's hockey tournament first round

Despite a late push from AIC, Michigan escaped with a 5-3 win Friday to advance to the regional final.

Michigan's offense showed up in droves, scoring early. First it was Garrett Van Wyhe opening the scoring and then moments later, Ethan Edwards extended the lead to 2-0. In the second period, Michigan got goals from Brendan Brisson, Matty Beniers and Dylan Duke.

The Yellow Jackets kept the pressure on throughout the game. Brian Rigali scored in the first period to cut the Michigan lead to 2-1. In the first half of the second period, Justin Young scored to cut Michigan's lead to 4-2. Blake Bennett added one in the third period to bring AIC closer again, making it 5-3.

AIC ended up outshooting Michigan, 32-31, applying tons of pressure in the third period.

Michigan will play the winner of Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in the regional final on Sunday.

Click here to view the full bracket.