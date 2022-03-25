Live coverage of the 2022 NCAA men's hockey tournament first round

Last Updated 5:55 PM, March 25, 2022Evan MarinofskyLive coverage of the 2022 NCAA men's hockey tournament first roundShare Watch: Western Michigan defeats Northeastern with OT wraparound goal 3:17 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 9:34 pm, March 25, 2022Michigan takes down AIC, 5-3, to advance to regional final Michigan wins!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/l20IG4zeUn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2022 Despite a late push from AIC, Michigan escaped with a 5-3 win Friday to advance to the regional final. Michigan's offense showed up in droves, scoring early. First it was Garrett Van Wyhe opening the scoring and then moments later, Ethan Edwards extended the lead to 2-0. In the second period, Michigan got goals from Brendan Brisson, Matty Beniers and Dylan Duke. The Yellow Jackets kept the pressure on throughout the game. Brian Rigali scored in the first period to cut the Michigan lead to 2-1. In the first half of the second period, Justin Young scored to cut Michigan's lead to 4-2. Blake Bennett added one in the third period to bring AIC closer again, making it 5-3. AIC ended up outshooting Michigan, 32-31, applying tons of pressure in the third period. Michigan will play the winner of Quinnipiac vs. St. Cloud State in the regional final on Sunday. Click here to view the full bracket. 8:03 pm, March 25, 2022After 2: Michigan 5, AIC 2 A beauty by Brendan Brisson! Assists to Owen Power and Kent Johnson #Olympians pic.twitter.com/MzJfPLzJsP — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2022 This game has turned into an offensive slugfest. Michigan started the period with a power play, and they were able to capitalize on it with a beautiful shot by Brendan Brisson from Owen Power and Kent Johnson. Then with over 17 minutes remaining in the period, Matty Beniers went backdoor on a feed from Brisson and Johnson, who notched his second assist of the game to give the Wolverines a 4-1 lead. AIC wasn't done yet, though. Michigan turned over the puck in the neutral zone, a Michigan defender lost his stick, and it led to an AIC goal by Justin Young with 13:45 remaining in the period. In the meantime, let's take a look at Young's goal!!#DefendTheHive pic.twitter.com/IFifMqQzPT — AIC Hockey (@AIC_Hockey) March 25, 2022 Michigan responded all too quick. Dylan Duke knocked one in to put the Wolverines up 5-2 and switch the momentum right back into Michigan's hands. This is all with 13:17 left in the second period. Michigan has had five different scorers and has held total control of this game — moving the puck well and finding the back of the net. We have one period left to play. 7:33 pm, March 25, 2022After 1: Michigan 2, AIC 1 Garrett Van Wyhe gets Michigan going at less than four minutes in! pic.twitter.com/WCxDXe7FdX — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 25, 2022 Michigan's offense came out on fire early in the game with two goals right out of the gate. Garrett Van wyhe struck first with a tip-in from Luke Hughes. Ethan Edwards made it 2-0 quickly after. But, with 7:28 remaining in the first period, AIC pushed back. Erik Portillo made a stop, but the puck was thrown back in front and it looked as if it bounced off the back of a Michigan player into the net. The goal was credited to Brian Rigali, and AIC cut the deficit in half. This 👏 Is 👏 Why 👏 We 👏 Play 👏 To 👏 The 👏 Whistle 👏#DefendTheHive pic.twitter.com/PV3hT7ycCM — AIC Hockey (@AIC_Hockey) March 25, 2022 The period ended right as the whistle was blown for an AIC interference penalty. Michigan will start the second period with a power play. 6:37 pm, March 25, 2022Western Michigan wins it 2-1 in OT SURVIVE AND ADVANCE!#LetsRide // #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/y03Zy5pM7a — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 25, 2022 Western Michigan has done it. The Broncos have won their first NCAA tournament game in school history. Luke Grainger notched his eighth goal of the year and it was the game winner. Devon Levi turned the puck over behind the net and Granger went for the wraparound. It looked like Levi got back in time to save the goal, but after further review, the goal was confirmed and the Broncos stormed the ice. The puck just barely crossed the line for Grainger's biggest goal of his college career. Devon Levi had 34 saves in the matchup and Brandon Bussi notched 30 in a terrific display of goaltending. Western Michigan advances to the regional finals with the win. 6:12 pm, March 25, 2022After 3: Western Michigan 1, Northeastern 1 We are tied and headed to overtime! With 3:20 remaining in the third period, Aidan McDonough got one past Levi on a second chance opportunity to tie the game up at one and force overtime. McDonough notched his 25th goal of the season. Northeastern had 14 shots on goal and Western Michigan had 10. This has been a game of fantastic goaltending. Levi had 34 saves and Bussi notched 29 by the end of regulation. 5:24 pm, March 25, 2022After 2: Western Michigan 1, Northeastern 0 The score remains the same after a back-and-forth battle in the second period. Northeastern did get its offense going a bit in the second. With seven minutes remaining the period, the Huskies had 11 shots on goal compared to Western Michigan's five. Roles were reversed in the first, as the Broncos had double the amount of shots on goal. In the back end of the second period, Western Michigan's offense picked up momentum again, and finished the period with 11 shots on goal to Northeastern's 10. Devon Levi is up to 21 saves for the Huskies, while Brandon Bussi has 15 saves for Western Michigan. 4:38 pm, March 25, 2022After 1: Western Michigan 1, Northeastern 0 GOAL BRONCOS!!!! Cole Gallant with the snipe!!!! WMU takes the early 1-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/ao3yLunDRJ — WMU Hockey (@WMUHockey) March 25, 2022 After the first period, Western Michigan is up 1-0 over Northeastern. The Broncos have had ample opportunity on offense to start the game, with 11 total shots on goal. Northeastern's Devon Levi, a finalist for the Hobey Bakey award, has been on fire with 10 saves. Cole Gallant finally got one past Levi with a fast-break snipe from the right side. Gallant got his ninth goal of the season, but his first in the last 10 games. Watch the game here | View the bracket 12:18 pm, March 25, 2022Regionals continue Friday The NCAA Division I men's ice hockey tournament resumes today with Day 2 of regionals. Here's what Friday's schedule: (1) Western Michigan vs. (4) Northeastern | 12 p.m. ET | ESPNU (1) Michigan vs. (4) American Int'l | 3 p.m. ET | ESPNU (2) Minnesota vs. (3) UMass | 6 p.m. ET | ESPNU (2) Quinnipiac vs. (3) St. Cloud St. | 8 p.m. ET | ESPNEWS Click here to view the entire bracket. Friday's winners will advance to the quarterfinals. Quarterfinals begin Saturday for teams that advanced on Thursday while Friday's winners play again on Sunday. 4:00 am, March 25, 2022Results from Day 1 of the first round Day 1 of the first round of the 2022 DI men's hockey regionals is in the books and it was full of close, hard-fought games. Here's the full scoreboard from Thursday: (1) Minnesota State 4, (4) Harvard 3 (2) Minnesota Duluth 3, (3) Michigan Tech 0 (2) Notre Dame 2, (3) North Dakota 1 (OT) (1) Denver 3, (4) UMass Lowell 2 Here's what Friday looks like: (1) Western Michigan vs. (4) Northeastern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2 (1) Michigan vs. (4) American Int'l | 3 p.m. | ESPNU (2) Minnesota vs. (3) UMass | 6 p.m. | ESPNU (2) Quinnipiac vs. (3) St. Cloud St. | 8 p.m. | ESPNEWS Click here to view the entire bracket. Wright batted the puck out of midair and through River Hawks goalie Owen Savory to give Denver the 3-2 lead. The Wright man for the job! pic.twitter.com/ptQG8lnooN— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 25, 2022 That came after an action-packed third period. With the score knotted up, 1-1, entering the final 20 minutes, Carter Savoie sniped one past Savory a little over halfway into the third period to make it 2-1 Denver. The River Hawks responded roughly five minutes later when Connor Sodergren knocked home a loose puck to tie it, 2-2. It has come to our attention that it wasn’t a short-handed goal, but we don’t care.Big snipe there by Carter Savoie! pic.twitter.com/plLEe25C5R— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 25, 2022 Despite being underdogs, UMass Lowell opened the scoring halfway into the first period when Lucas Condotta converted on a chance from in front of the net. Denver's Brett Stapley tied it up with 1:24 to go in the first period. 2:31 am, March 25, 2022After 2: Denver 1, UMass Lowell 1The teams traded chances, but no pucks went in. pic.twitter.com/ya8Cw4WdVJ— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 25, 2022 Just like after the first period, Denver and UMass Lowell remain tied, 1-1, after 40 minutes. Denver leads in shots, 17-11. Click here to watch the game | view the bracket. 1:35 am, March 25, 2022After 1: Denver 1, UMass Lowell 1Got ourselves a tight one. pic.twitter.com/znSpxb3CSd— Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 25, 2022 Denver and UMass Lowell are tied 1-1 after the first 20 minutes. The River Hawks stunned Denver by getting on the board just before the halfway mark of the first period. Lucas Condotta converted on a chance right in front of the Denver net to make it 1-0. The Pioneers responded with 1:24 to play in the period when Brett Stapley knocked one in to tie the game, 1-1. Denver and UMass Lowell are also tied in shots, 8-8. Click here to watch the game | view the bracket. Slaggert wins it for Notre Dame in OT pic.twitter.com/kiKoUKQajE— CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) March 25, 2022 The Fighting Hawks opened the scoring Thursday night with 1:17 to play in the first period when Brent Johnson's shot went through traffic and past Notre Dame goalie Matthew Galajda to make it 1-0. Notre Dame responded just 1:03 into the second period when Landon Slaggert finished off a breakaway to tie it, 1-1. Quite the night for the Slaggert brothers. Both assisted on the other's goal. Galajda finished with 23 stops on 24 shots. Driscoll also stopped 23, but on 25 shots. Notre Dame moves on to face Minnesota State in the regional final. 12:36 am, March 25, 2022Headed to overtime: North Dakota and Notre Dame tied, 1-1Here we go again... #UNDproud | #LGH pic.twitter.com/YCV3LNOsAs— North Dakota MHockey (@UNDmhockey) March 25, 2022 North Dakota and Notre Dame head to overtime tied, 1-1. Notre Dame came so close to winning on a buzzer-beater when Adam Karashik slapped home a shorthanded goal as time expired. But it was deemed to cross the line after the clock hit zero. North Dakota opened the scoring in the game when Brent Johnson notched his second goal this season late in the first period. Notre Dame responded at the start of the second period when Landon Slaggert slipped one past North Dakota goalie Zach Driscoll. North Dakota leads in shots, 24-22. Click here to watch the game | view the bracket.