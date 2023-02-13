2023 men's Beanpot: No. 9 Harvard and No. 16 Northeastern battle in the championship
GOAL! 🚨 Harvard evens it up | 2nd – 17:02
The Crimson get it right back as Matthew Coronato picks up his 17th of the season on the power play with a one-timer at the far post off a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence. It's his third goal of the Beanpot.
Tic-Tac-Toe🚀— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 14, 2023
Coronato has the Crimson on the board!
📺NESN #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/a9yY8lK87S
GOAL! 🚨 Huskies open the scoring | 2nd – 18:33
Gunnarwolfe Fontaine opens the scoring with his eighth of the season just 1:27 into the second period.
Fontaine buried a rebound in front off a shot from distance.
Feed the Wolfe.— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 14, 2023
📺: @NESN #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/78J1T60GO6
END 1ST: No score between the Crimson and Huskies 😮💨
After a high-paced, back-and-forth opening 20 minutes, there's no score between Harvard and Northeastern in the Beanpot final.
Shots on goal are 12-7, Harvard.
Fans share their prediction for the Beanpot final between @HarvardMHockey and @GoNUmhockey! 🔮#NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/WpQDgAzsJO— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 14, 2023
The game is on 👀
We're underway in the 70th men's Beanpot championship between Harvard and Northeastern.
Novak - J. Hughes - R. Hughes— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 14, 2023
Struble - Bucheler
🥅Levi🥅#HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/pmRf8WcqkJ
Harvard and Northeastern drop the puck shortly 🍿
We're just about 20 minutes from puck-drop when the No. 9 Crimson and the No. 16 Huskies will battle it out for the Beanpot.
It's the first time ever in the 70-year history of the Beanpot that Harvard and Northeastern have met in the final.
Here are tonight's lineups:
Lines for Northeastern-Harvard pic.twitter.com/J0wJGY837u— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) February 14, 2023
How to watch the men's Beanpot championship 📺
Monday's Beanpot final is the standalone college hockey action across the nation as the historic and perennially nail-biting tournament kicks off a busy week.
Here's how to keep up with the action:
Harvard University vs. Northeastern:
- When: 7:30 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 13
- Where: TD Garden, Boston
- Watch live: NESN
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Boston University
- Rosters: Harvard | Northeastern
Boston University vs. Boston College:
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, Feb. 13
- Where: TD Garden, Boston
- Live stats: NCAA.com | Boston University
- Rosters: Boston University| Boston College
NEED TO KNOW: Click or tap here for a comprehensive 2023 men's Beanpot preview
How Harvard and Northeastern got here 📝
It's not often that the early semifinal is the most dramatic of the night, but that's what we got last Monday.
The Crimson made light work of the Eagles early on in the first game but had to withstand a massive push in the third period to come away with the win, 4-3 in overtime.
Harvard got to work early, putting one past Mitch Benson that was eventually waived off, but stuck with it as Marek Hejduk scored on an odd-man rush with a slick top-shelf finish midway through the first. From there, the Crimson kept up the offense as a Mike Posma deflection to get BC on the board was bookended by two Matthew Coronato power play goals, each off one-time blasts from the left circle.
In the third, the Eagles went for broke, outshooting Harvard 22-2 in the period. They finally broke through Gibson for a second time when Nikita Nesterenko danced through the defense on a smooth individual effort with five minutes to go in regulation. Then Cutter Gauthier tied it, 3-3, with 1:31 left on the clock.
In a back-and-forth overtime, it was Hejduk coming up with the heroics, finishing a one-timer on a 2-on-1 counter rush with Alex Laferriere with 1.5 seconds.
HARVARD HOCKEY HISTORY 🚨🚨— Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) February 7, 2023
MAREK HEJDUK SENDS THE CRIMSON TO THE FINAL WITH 1.5 LEFT IN OT
📺NESN #GoCrimson | #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/AdGub1FpbP
In the nightcap, Northeastern took advantage of a sluggish BU start and a clutch performance from Devon Levi late to take the 3-1 win, avenging last year's championship defeat.
Aidan McDonough got it started with six minutes left in the first, picking the top-left corner from the left circle off of some pretty passing from the Huskies. Jakov Novak doubled the lead just 1:48 into the second when he cashed in on the doorstep.
As the Terriers pressed, Matt Brown got them on the board with the goalie pulled with 1:51 left, but it was no use. Levi stood tall as he stopped 25 shots through the final two periods, including 15 of 16 in the third, and Hunter McDonald added his first career goal via the empty net with 30 seconds left.
Something about that clutch gene.#HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/ZHXhjoOu6x— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 8, 2023
Harvard and Northeastern's history in the Beanpot 🏆
This is the first time in the 70-year history of the Beanpot that Harvard and Northeastern will square off for the championship, leaving rivals BU and BC in unfamiliar territory as they face each other in the consolation.
The Crimson have the third-most titles of all-time with 11, last winning in 2017 when they ended a 24-year drought since taking it in 1993. In that span, they only appeared in the championship three times (1994, 1998 and 2008). Harvard enjoyed early success, winning the inaugural Beanpot as well as reaching the first four championships as part of a run of four titles in 10 years. This will be their 27th appearance in the title game.
It took until 1980 for the Huskies to win the Beanpot, their first of seven, when Wayne Turner scored in overtime in a massive upset of Boston College. They won again with back-to-back titles in 1984 and '85 before adding a fourth in 1987. It was another 30 years before they took home Boston's bragging rights, winning in 2018 in the first of a three-peat through 2020. Northeastern reached the championship for the fourth season in a row last year, falling to BU in a nail-biting 1-0 game. This will be their 22nd and fifth-consecutive bid for a championship.
HISTORY MADE.— TD Garden (@tdgarden) February 7, 2023
For the first ever, @HarvardMHockey and @GoNUmhockey will meet in the Dunkin’ #Beanpot Final. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1iwhIEo8WF
How Harvard and Northeastern compare 📊
Harvard has been one of the more high-flying teams in the nation this season, despite faltering against some of their tougher matchups.
The Crimson are 9-4-0 since the holiday break after defeating Boston College in a wild 4-3 overtime win in the semifinals on Monday. Sean Farrell has led the way, while Alex Laferriere (13g, 16a), Matthew Coronato (16g, 11a) and Henry Thrun (5g, 18a) are each on at least a point per game pace as well. In goal, Mitchell Gibson remains as solid as ever.
They rolled past Dartmouth with a 6-3 win on Friday, where Farrell had a five-point outing with two goals and three assists.
As for the Huskies, they failed to meet expectations in the first half, but have been better of late as they continue to reap the benefits of rostering one of, if not the best goaltenders in the nation.
Northeastern is 6-3-1 since the holiday break, which includes a five-game winning streak as well as a win over rival Boston University in the semifinals, settling the score from last year's championship. Aidan McDonough continues to be one of the most dangerous goal-scorers in the country, and Justin Hryckowian (13g, 16a) has built on a promising first season last year. Between the pipes, Devon Levi still creates plenty of headaches for opposing shooters.
They came back from a 3-0 deficit against Providence halfway through the third period to tie it 3-3 before taking the extra point in the shootout. McDonough scored in regulation in addition to the shootout winner. His goal was bookended by a pair for Matt Choupani, who scored 1:29 after McDonough in the third to even it up. Levi made 54 saves, somehow just the second-most of his NCAA career.
Here's how the two sides stack up, statistically:
|HARVARD
|STAT
|NORTHEASTERN
|17-6-1 (14-4-0 ECAC)
|Record
|14-10-4 (11-5-3 HEA)
|No. 9
|Current Ranking
|No. 16
|First round
|2022 NCAA tournament
|First Round
|89
|Goals scored
|87
|3.7
|Goals per game
|3.1
|59
|Goals allowed
|69
|2.5
|Goals allowed per game
|2.5
|23.9%
|Power play
|16.9%
|82.4%
|Penalty kill
|85.5%
|Sean Farrell, 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists)
|Top scorer
|Aidan McDonough, 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists)
|Mitchell Gibson, 11-5-1
(.918 save percentage, 2.31 GAA, 1 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Devon Levi, 14-9-4
(.930 save percentage, 2.34 GAA, 4 SO)