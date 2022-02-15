Boston University beats Northeastern to win 2022 men's Beanpot; Harvard wins women's tournament

THE BEANPOT IS BACK HOME pic.twitter.com/HQnXJlw2ug — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 15, 2022

Sophomore forward Dylan Peterson is slotted in on Boston University's fourth line. While this trio isn't head coach Albie O'Connell's go-to line, the Terriers bench boss trusted the group of junior Jamie Armstrong, sophomore Nick Zabaneh and Peterson enough to be out on the ice with under three minutes to play in a scoreless men's Beanpot final.

The move paid off. The currency: a Beanpot championship.

After clearing the puck from the BU end, the duo of Armstrong and Peterson found themselves in a 2-on-1 with Huskies star defenseman Jordan Harris. Armstrong held the puck out as Harris went onto his stomach to try and prevent the pass. Armstrong held the puck long enough for Harris' momentum to give out, leaving a tiny lane for the BU forward to find Peterson.

The puck found Peterson's stick. Once it hit Peterson's stick, it found the back of the net.

"It felt like nothing I've ever felt before," Peterson told NESN right after the game.

That's all BU needed to beat Northeastern, as the Terriers walked away with a 1-0 win. It's the program's first Beanpot title since 2015. It's also the program's 31st championship in the 69 years of the tournament.

The Terriers outplayed the Huskies all night, outshooting them, 29-19. The only reason BU mustered just one goal was due to the outstanding play of Northeastern freshman TJ Semptimphelter in net. Semptimphelter stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced Monday night and combined with his squad's 3-1 win over Boston College, the freshman stopped 69 of 71 shots faced in the Beanpot. That was good enough to win the Eberly Award, which is given annually to the Beanpot goalie with the best save percentage.

Peterson won tournament MVP.

The save of the game ended up not even being made by a goalie — it was by BU junior Jay O'Brien. Midway through the first period, Northeastern had time and space in front of the BU net when Huskies defender Tyler Spott had a point-blank chance from the slot. Half the net was open, but O'Brien slid out and got a piece of the shot, deflecting it wide and away from danger. Because of this, BU goalie Vinny Duplessis finished with a 19-save shutout.

With the win, the Terriers extend their win-streak to seven games and end Northeastern's chance at a fourpeat of Beanpot titles.