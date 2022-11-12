No. 14 Boston University sweeps No. 11 UMass men's hockey with 5-1 win in Game 2

Last Updated 9:56 PM, November 12, 2022Patrick DonnellyNo. 14 Boston University sweeps No. 11 UMass men's hockey with 5-1 win in Game 2Share The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 2:30 am, November 13, 2022FINAL: Terriers sweep UMass with 5-1 win 🐾BOSTON –– Senior assistant captains Jay O’Brien and Case McCarthy each had a goal and an assist for No. 14 Boston University in their 5-1 win to sweep No. 11 UMass at Agganis Arena on Saturday. Forwards Ryan Greene, Nick Zabaneh and Jamie Armstrong each scored as well for the Terriers (6-3-0, 4-2-0 HEA). Junior goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves. Senior captain Eric Faith scored for the Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-5-0 HEA). Junior goaltenders Cole Brady and Henry Graham combined for 40 saves. BU earned its first sweep of the season, stringing wins together for the first time this season as well. Meanwhile, UMass has now lost three games in a row, and five of their last six. Greene made it 1-0 just before the halfway point of the first, picking up his third goal and sixth point of the weekend. Brady made the save on the shot from the point, but Luke Tuch tapped it to Greene, who fired a one-timer from the slot. Armstrong doubled the lead late in the period, finishing a loose puck in front of the crease. McCarthy tacked on another with about seven minutes to go in the second just after a power play expired, unleashing a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Wilmer Skoog. Faith got the Minutemen on the board just 38 seconds into the third when a rebound fell right on his stick in front of the net with Commesso down and out. Zabaneh made it 4-1 8:59 into the third period, and O'Brien extended it to 5-1 just 39 seconds later with a wrist shot to the top right corner on the power play. BU faces another tough test next week when they battle cross-town rival No. 15 Northeastern, while the Minutemen will face No. 16 UMass Lowell. FIRED. UP.📸 @cfernandez516 pic.twitter.com/WYydGPvDxa— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 2:08 am, November 13, 2022GOALS! 🚨 Terriers tack on two more | 3rd periodNick Zabaneh and Jay O'Brien extend BU's lead to 5-1 less than a minute apart from each other. Zabaneh picked up his first of the season with a shot from the top of the left circle that caught Brady off guard. O'Brien walked down the wing and roofed a wrist shot to the top right corner just 39 seconds later on the power play. OB ON THE POWER PLAY AND IT'S 5-1! pic.twitter.com/RnxUeALYGl— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 1:50 am, November 13, 2022GOAL! 🚨 UMass is on the board | 3rd – 19:22UMass captain Eric Faith cuts it to 3-1 just 38 seconds into the third. The Minutemen had attacking pressure to open the period before the puck found its way to Faith through traffic, and he had all day to put it home. The captain has us on the board!1-3 | 3rd | 18:58#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/fSgs2Xb32F— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) November 13, 2022 1:49 am, November 13, 2022The third period is underway 👀The final period of regulation is on at Agganis. BU leads 3-0. Let's keep it going for 20 more minutes. pic.twitter.com/osuydIMBb9— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 1:32 am, November 13, 2022END 2nd: Terriers are winning by 3️⃣Through 40 minutes, BU has a 3-0 lead. The Terriers tacked another one about midway through the period, thanks to Case McCarthy's one timer. 🚀🚀🚀Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/56UdzSuBTS@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/o8U3hhCM85— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 1:18 am, November 13, 2022GOAL! 🚨 BU extends their lead | 2nd – 7:37The Terriers tack on another goal, to make it 3-0. Wilmer Skoog fed Case McCarthy for a one-timer from the right face-off circle just after as time ran out on the power play. CASE WITH A ROCKET AND IT'S 3-0! pic.twitter.com/Il9xBJNo1M— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 The second period is underway 👀The middle frame is on at Agganis. BU leads UMass 2-0 after the first. ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED📸 @Kyle_Prudhomme pic.twitter.com/l1alfNe3Xn— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 12:42 am, November 13, 2022END 1st: BU has a 2️⃣ goal lead Through 20 minutes at Agganis, BU leads UMass, 2-0. Ryan Greene and Jamie Armstrong each scored for the Terriers. The Minutemen outshot BU, 14-12. We've got a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes thanks to Jamie Armstrong's second goal of the season!Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/56UdzSuBTS@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/Xhi68HYKrE— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 12:36 am, November 13, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Terriers double their lead | 1st – 2:35Jamie Armstrong makes it 2-0 for the Terriers late in the third period. BU kept the play alive with good forechecking pressure before Ty Gallagher sent a shot in from the point. Armstrong found the rebound and put it home for his second of the season. ARMIE! WE'VE GOT A 2-0 LEAD LATE IN THE FIRST! pic.twitter.com/n2m93FmbfE— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 12:22 am, November 13, 2022GOAL! 🚨 BU takes the lead | 1st – 10:42Ryan Greene stays hot to put the Terriers up 1-0 just before the halfway point of the first period. The freshman picked up his sixth point of the weekend, finishing a wrist shot form the slot for his fifth goal of the year. Greener scores his third goal of the weekend to give us a 1-0 lead!Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/56UdzSuBTS@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/9xsSjVJYLS— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 13, 2022 12:05 am, November 13, 2022The game is on! 👀The puck is down and we're underway at Agganis Arena for Game 2 between UMass and BU. Under way at Agganis!#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) November 13, 2022 11:30 pm, November 12, 2022Puck-drop is about 30 minutes away ⏳Puck-drop at Agganis Arena is just around the corner between No. 11 UMass and No. 14 BU. Cole Brady will start for the Minutemen, while Drew Commesso goes in net for the Terriers. Below are tonight's lines: 11:15 pm, November 12, 2022How the Terriers and Minutemen stack up historically 📋This is the 91st all-time meeting between UMass and BU, who is 68-14-8 in the series. The Terriers are 5-0-1 against the Minutemen in the last six games, including last night's win and last season's series (2-0-1). At Agganis Arena, BU is 18-3-4. It's GAMEDAY - Presented by @HNEinc🆚 #14 Boston University⏰ 7 PM📍 Boston, Mass.📻 https://t.co/7EAZnpo3iG🖥️ https://t.co/8T2jojxKLL International: https://t.co/4zbeE4wiDF📊 https://t.co/CWekm1Zlw7🎟️ https://t.co/1QLLetaMLM #NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/7G1C65h1KP— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) November 12, 2022 5:47 pm, November 12, 2022How to watch tonight's Game 2Saturday's rematch between No. 11 UMass and No. 14 BU is among the top games on the men's college hockey docket tonight. Here's how to follow along When: 7 p.m. ET Saturday Where: Agganis Arena, Boston, Mass. Watch live: ESPN+ (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com Rosters: UMass | Boston University Excited to be back at @AgganisArena tonight!🆚: UMass🕖: 7 p.m.🎟: https://t.co/MBnzt761mQ💻: https://t.co/56UdzSdyRS (ESPN+)💻: https://t.co/XwJi6zqqZp (int'l stream)📊: https://t.co/rEfJaZ7e92📻: https://t.co/NPCvdTYb3t pic.twitter.com/BLgRPjTonk— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 12, 2022 5:25 pm, November 12, 2022Comparing UMass and BU 📊Both the No. 11 Minutemen and No. 14 Terriers have been marred by inconsistency this season after coming into the year as two of the favorites in Hockey East. BU took Friday's Game 1 in dominant fashion with a 7-2 win, jumping out to a 5-0 lead before UMass finally found an answer. Freshmen forwards Ryan Greene (2g, 3a) and Quinn Hutson (2g, 1a) led the way for the Terriers, and senior forward Wilmer Skoog scored a highlight-reel lacrosse goal, the fourth time he's done it in his NCAA career. Junior goaltender Drew Commesso made 21 saves for BU, while UMass' Luke Pavicich and Cole Brady combined for 38. Sophomore blue-liner Ryan Ufko led the Minutemen with a goal and an assist. WILMER SKOOG, FOREVER A LACROSSE LEGEND!https://t.co/myMwabnPJ0@hockey_east | @espn | @NESN pic.twitter.com/pu13HH7GBH— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 12, 2022 UMass cruised to a 4-0-1 start before beginning conference play, including a sweep of then-No. 1 Denver, but have since stumbled, losing four straight and going 1-0-4 in five league games. They've been lethal on the power play, and freshman forward Kenny Connors has really taken off through the first month of his NCAA career. Not to mention key returners like Reed Lebster, Ryan Ufko or Scott Morrow getting it done as well. Greg Carvel's team has struggled to keep the puck out of the net lately, and that was no different in Friday's Game 1. Meanwhile, the Terriers are yet to string wins together this season. They've had shown some strong backbone to earn splits with Michigan (after getting blown out 9-2) as well as UConn and UMass Lowell. Their difficult schedule continues this weekend and beyond with more ranked opponents in Northeastern and Notre Dame also on the horizon. Veteran Matt Brown has been the go-to guy, but a pair of freshman in Green and Lane Hutson have stepped in nicely with 10 points each. Commesso struggled in the loss at Michigan before missing time with injury. Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: UMass STAT Boston University (5-4-1, 1-4-0 HEA) Record (5-3-0, 3-2-0 HEA) No. 11 Current Ranking No. 14 First round 2022 NCAA tournament Did not make tournament 36 Goals scored 24 3.6 Goals per game 3.4 27 Goals against 20 2.7 Goals against per game 3.1 46.2% Power play 21.1% 81.2% Penalty kill 81.1% Kenny Connors, 11 points (four goals, seven assists) Top scorer Matt Brown, 11 points (five goals, six assists) Luke Pavicich, 6-3-0 (two shutouts) (.920 save percentage, 2.65 GAA) Top goaltender Drew Commesso, 3-1-0 (.885 save percentage, 3.18 GAA)