No. 14 Boston University sweeps No. 11 UMass men's hockey with 5-1 win in Game 2

BOSTON –– Senior assistant captains Jay O’Brien and Case McCarthy each had a goal and an assist for No. 14 Boston University in their 5-1 win to sweep No. 11 UMass at Agganis Arena on Saturday.

Forwards Ryan Greene, Nick Zabaneh and Jamie Armstrong each scored as well for the Terriers (6-3-0, 4-2-0 HEA). Junior goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves.

Senior captain Eric Faith scored for the Minutemen (5-5-1, 1-5-0 HEA). Junior goaltenders Cole Brady and Henry Graham combined for 40 saves.

BU earned its first sweep of the season, stringing wins together for the first time this season as well. Meanwhile, UMass has now lost three games in a row, and five of their last six.

Greene made it 1-0 just before the halfway point of the first, picking up his third goal and sixth point of the weekend. Brady made the save on the shot from the point, but Luke Tuch tapped it to Greene, who fired a one-timer from the slot.

Armstrong doubled the lead late in the period, finishing a loose puck in front of the crease.

McCarthy tacked on another with about seven minutes to go in the second just after a power play expired, unleashing a one-timer from the right circle off a feed from Wilmer Skoog.

Faith got the Minutemen on the board just 38 seconds into the third when a rebound fell right on his stick in front of the net with Commesso down and out.

Zabaneh made it 4-1 8:59 into the third period, and O’Brien extended it to 5-1 just 39 seconds later with a wrist shot to the top right corner on the power play.

BU faces another tough test next week when they battle cross-town rival No. 15 Northeastern, while the Minutemen will face No. 16 UMass Lowell.