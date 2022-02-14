Boston University vs. Northeastern: Score, live updates for 2022 men's Beanpot final

Last Updated 10:28 PM, February 14, 2022Evan MarinofskyBoston University vs. Northeastern: Score, live updates for 2022 men's Beanpot finalShare Beanpot preview: Boston University faces three-peat reigning champion Northeastern 7:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:24 am, February 15, 2022Dylan Peterson gives BU the lead with 2:46 to go | BU 1, Northeastern 0, 2:46 P3Finally. With 2:46 to go, Dylan Peterson finally gets @TerrierHockey on the board. 1-0 BU: pic.twitter.com/6NA7boOw2X— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) February 15, 2022 After over 57 minutes of scoreless action, a team finally got on the board. The fourth line for the Terriers earned a 2-on-1 and junior Jamie Armstrong waited just long enough to slip the pass past Huskies defender Jordan Harris to teammate Dylan Peterson. Peterson got enough on it to score, giving BU the 1-0 lead. BU leads, 1-0, with 2:46 to play in the game.
3:13 am, February 15, 2022
TJ Semptimphelter keeps BU offense scoreless
Through roughly 56 minutes, BU has been the much better team. But Northeastern freshman netminder TJ Semptimphelter has been up to the task, stopping all 27 shots he's faced. His biggest came on this sequence with under five minutes to play.
The game is tied, 0-0. 2:26 am, February 15, 2022
Second period recap: BU-Northeastern scoreless after two
Forty minutes of play and neither team has gotten on the scoreboard. Still, even with the score knotted up, 0-0, there have been lots of chances. BU is outshooting Northeastern, 18-9. The Terriers spent the final minute of the period pinning the Huskies down in their own zone, cycling through lines and trying to get high-danger chances. Northeastern had two really good chances in the period. The first came roughly three minutes into the frame when sophomore Ty Jackson got a partial breakaway, but BU goalie Vinny Duplessis kept the puck out. The other came when sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine tried to bank one in off Duplessis from behind the net. Once again, the BU netminder didn't let the puck past him.
With the scoring nowhere to be found, the physicality is ramping up. The biggest hit of the period came from BU freshman Brian Carrabes on Northeastern junior Riley Hughes. Two words for the third period: Buckle up. 1:31 am, February 15, 2022
First period recap: BU-Northeastern scoreless after one
If the first period is any indication of how the rest of this game will play out, it's going to be tight. Boston University and Northeastern are scoreless after 20 minutes. While the Terriers have produced lots of chances off the rush, Northeastern cycled the puck well, especially through the first 10 minutes, and earned its chances that way. BU is outshooting Northeastern, 11-4.
The play of the period came from junior Jay O'Brien acting as the BU goalie for a moment. Huskies d-man Tyler Spott had a point blank chance with a wide-open side of the net, but O'Brien slid across and got it before actual BU goalie Vinny Duplessis had a chance. 12:21 am, February 15, 2022
Pregame: Northeastern vs. Boston University
In the men's Beanpot, it comes down to this. On one side, Northeastern is going for its fourth-straight title. On the other, Boston University is going for its seventh-straight win. The Terriers haven't lost in regulation since late November. The Huskies will be without freshman center Justin Hryckowian due to injury. His 63.8 percent success rate on draws will be missed. The Terriers will be without junior defenseman Alex Vlasic due to sickness. His shutdown presence is something BU will have to find a way to replace. Here are the lines for the Huskies:
And here are the lines for BU:
Puck drop is set for 7:54 p.m. ET. You can watch the game live on NESN or NHL Network. This page will be updated consistently throughout the game. 12:10 am, February 15, 2022
Consolation game: BC and Harvard finish with 3-3 tie
Despite Boston College leading 3-1 entering the third period, Harvard battled back in the third period with two goals from Alex Gaffney and Matthew Coronato to tie the game, 3-3. Overtime was scoreless, so that's how it ended. Colby Ambrosio led the way for the Eagles with two goals on the night. Next up is the Beanpot championship between Northeastern and Boston University. 7:40 pm, February 13, 2022
How to watch Monday's men's Beanpot finals
Boston University and Northeastern will play for the 2022 men's hockey Beanpot tournament title Monday, Feb. 14. The Huskies are winners of the last three Beanpot titles (2018-20) while BU last won in 2015. Here's how and when to watch Monday's finals:
WHO: Boston University vs. Northeastern
WHEN: Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Watch live on NESN
WHERE: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
The men's consolation game between Harvard and Boston College starts at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be listened to here.
Harvard won the 2022 women's Beanpot, defeating Boston College 5-4 on Feb. 8. 3:16 am, February 9, 2022
Harvard takes down BC, 5-4, in thriller, wins women's Beanpot
How about that for a memorable Beanpot final? The Crimson edged out the Eagles, 5-4, to win the 2022 women's Beanpot. It's the 15th time Harvard has won the Beanpot and first time since 2015. After going blow-for-blow all night long on the scoreboard, Harvard senior Becca Gilmore entered the BC zone, cut middle and fired one into the Eagles net to make it 5-4 with 3:21 go. That's all the Crimson would need to win. Gilmore's game-winner, plus her four other assists over the two games, were enough to get her the Beanpot MVP trophy.
The scoring started shortly into the game when junior Kristin Della Rovere sent a long-distance shot on net that went in to make it 1-0 Harvard. While BC didn't score in the first, the Eagles didn't waste any time responding in the second, getting a goal from sophomore Maddie Crowley-Cahill to tie it, 1-1. Harvard responded with one from first-year Taze Thompson. Then BC tied the game again with another goal from Crowley-Cahill. Sensing a trend? The third period was more of the same back-and-forth scoring. Harvard first-year defenseman Mia Biotti set the tone within the first five minutes by scoring on a 3-on-1 to make it 3-2. Then BC responded with sophomore Caroline Goffredo scoring a goal to tie it. Just a few moments later, junior Kristin Della Rovere gave Harvard the 4-3 lead. BC re-tied the game when freshman Abby Newhook deflected one into the Harvard net to make it 4-4. Newhook now has a goal in eight-straight games. Harvard goalie Becky Dutton stopped 26 of the 30 shots she faced. On the other side, goalie Abigail Levy stopped 49 of the 54 shots she faced. Levy won the Bertagna Award for best goalie in the Beanpot due to her 99 saves across two games. 12:23 am, February 9, 2022
Happening now: No. 6 Harvard battles Boston College for women's Beanpot title
A champ will be crowned tonight. At 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 6 Harvard takes on Boston College for the women's Beanpot championship. The Eagles look to win their first Beanpot since 2018, while the Crimson go for their first since 2015. You can watch the game here. You can follow the game here. 11:16 pm, February 8, 2022
Maureen Murphy leads Northeastern women's hockey to 3-0 win over BU
Northeastern senior Maureen Murphy didn't seem to care that Tuesday's matchup against BU was only the consolation of the women's Beanpot. She went off, potting a hat trick en route to a 3-0 win for the Huskies. Murphy scored her first of the day roughly 12 minutes into the contest when she finished off a power play goal after a great cross-ice pass from graduate student Skylar Fontaine. Her second was all about the flash, as she blazed through two BU defenders, earned a breakaway and finished on the backhand to make it 2-0.
Less than three minutes into the third period, Murphy finished off the hat trick with a dart from the top of the right circle that beat BU goalie Nicole McGuigan. Murphy's three goals bring her to 20 on the season. In the Northeastern net, Gwyneth Phillips stopped all 14 shots she faced. McGuigan was much busier, stopping 34 of 37 Northeastern shots. No. 6 Harvard will face Boston College in the Beanpot final at 7:30 p.m. ET. 9:07 pm, February 8, 2022
Happening now: Northeastern battles BU in women's consolation game
After No. 5 Northeastern and BU lost in the opening round of the women's Beanpot last week, they face off right now on NESN+ in the consolation game. You can watch it live here. You can follow the game live here. No. 6 Harvard takes on BC in the women's Beanpot final at 7:30 p.m. ET. 6:02 am, February 8, 2022
5 takeaways from the thrilling 2022 Beanpot semifinals
Well, that was a pretty exciting return to the men's Beanpot tournament. Here are the 5 biggest takeaways.
TJ Semptimphelter was brilliant
Teams missing goalies at the Olympics succeeded while teams missing skaters fell short
BU looked like one of the hottest teams in college hockey
Harvard hung in there with BU
BC is going through a serious rough patch, but outplayed Northeastern
Click here for the full story. 4:17 am, February 8, 2022
Northeastern rides 41-save performance from TJ Semptimphelter to beat BC, 3-1
The Huskies beat the Eagles, 3-1, in Monday night's second Beanpot semifinal game to advance to the final next Monday. It's the fourth-straight Beanpot championship Northeastern will be apart of. Northeastern opened the scoring midway through the first period when sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine's shot trickled through BC goalie Eric Dop. Fontaine realized the rebound was there before Dop did and pushed it into the open net to make it 1-0.
Then in the second period, sophomore Sam Colangelo fired a one-timer past Dop on the power play to make it 2-0 Huskies. Despite the 2-0 lead, BC consistently outshot Northeastern throughout the night, and the Eagles got a glimmer of hope when senior Patrick Giles finished a 2-on-1 chance by ripping a shot past Northeastern goalie TJ Semptimphelter to cut the lead to 2-1. BC pushed hard for the tying goal late, but any hopes of that were thwarted after sophomore Nikita Nesterenko took a cross-checking penalty with 35.3 seconds left. The Huskies have now won eight-straight Beanpot games and will look to win four-straight Beanpot championships next Monday against BU. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 am, February 8, 2022Justin Hryckowian scores with 14.5 seconds left | 3-1 Northeastern, 0:14 P3After BC took a penalty with 35.3 seconds left, Northeastern put the game away when freshman Justin Hryckowian pushed a goal past BC goalie Eric Dop. Northeastern leads, 3-1, with 14.5 seconds to play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +