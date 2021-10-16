No. 3 Michigan hockey upsets No. 1 Minnesota State to win 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament

Last Updated 11:31 PM, October 16, 2021Evan Marinofsky and Gary PutnikNo. 3 Michigan hockey upsets No. 1 Minnesota State to win 2021 Ice Breaker TournamentShare 2022 NCAA hockey bracket predictions, two weeks into the season 3:53 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:18 am, October 17, 2021Takeaways from 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament#HAIL to the Victors! pic.twitter.com/RJfXQR3Llo— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 The 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament did not disappoint. Before we get into some of the lasting impacts of the weekend, let’s take a look at the results. Friday: Minnesota State 5, Providence 2 Friday: Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 1 Saturday: Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 Saturday: Minnesota Duluth 3, Providence 2 The big takeaway from this weekend were the two very big wins for Michigan. Heading into Duluth, the Wolverines had a lot of hype but just hadn’t been seriously tested yet. But with a convincing win over UMD — a tough, NCHC opponent — and a close, resilient win over No. 1 Minnesota State, it’s hard to doubt the Wolverines at the moment. They’ll most likely be the new No. 1 team in the nation. As for the rest of the pack, Minnesota State won’t fall too far in this week’s poll. Its 5-2 win over Providence was a good one and in the 3-2 loss to Michigan, the Mavericks outshot the Wolverines 29-19. Senior Reggie Lutz continued his great season, posting a hat trick against Providence. Minnesota Duluth lost badly to the Wolverines Friday night, but made up for it with a gutsy, 3-2 win over the Friars in front of a home crowd Saturday. Forward Quinn Olson had the play of the weekend when he toe-dragged a defender and then went through his legs to dish it to Dominic James for the goal. James with his first collegiate goal with a beauty of an assist from Olson #sctop10 pic.twitter.com/Ub32fP01sz— UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 17, 2021 

The Friars lost both games and will slide down the rankings a bit, but they hung in there and played UMD well, outshooting the Bulldogs 28-26. Forward Brett Berard had two goals over the two games this weekend. Wrap-around! 🔄The captain restores @UMDMensHockey's lead!#NCHChockey x #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/HvW2Rm1jpz— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) October 17, 2021 

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth took care of business in the finale of its own Ice Breaker Tournament, beating No. 10 Providence, 3-2. Noah Cates scored the game-winner less than four minutes into the third period when he made a great wrap-around and tucked it past Providence goalie Jaxson Stauber to make it 3-2. That came shortly after Friars forward Brett Berard potted a power play goal just 30 seconds into the final frame to make it 2-2. 

After Providence forward Patrick Moynihan opened the scoring and gave the Friars a 1-0 lead in the first period, it was Minnesota Duluth forwards Jesse Jacques and Dominic James giving the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the second. 

UMD goalie Ryan Fanti finished the night stopping 26 of 28 shots. Stauber stopped 23 of 26 Minnesota Duluth shots. Minnesota Duluth 3, Providence 2 | 16:40 P3

Wrap-around! 🔄The captain restores @UMDMensHockey's lead!#NCHChockey x #BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/HvW2Rm1jpz— The NCHC (@TheNCHC) October 17, 2021 

The Bulldogs quickly responded to Providence's period-opening score by netting one of their own. Forward Noah Cates beat Providence's defense and made a sick wrap-around goal to put Minnesota Duluth up, 3-2. The Bulldogs lead, 3-2, with 16:40 to play in the game. Providence 2, Minnesota Duluth 2 | 19:30 P3

Brett Berard ties the game in the third period with not a whole lot of room on the short side. #NYR pic.twitter.com/ebRJcChxlw— Anthony (@ARusso95_) October 17, 2021 

Just 30 seconds into the final frame, Providence tied it up, 2-2. Friars forward Brett Berard brought the puck around the Minnesota Duluth net and roofed it over goalie Ryan Fanti for a beautiful snipe. The game is tied 2-2 with 19:30 to play in the game. Minnesota Duluth 2, Providence 1 | 9:52 P2

Bruins prospect Quinn Olson with an ABSURD toe drag and through the legs pass to Dominic James for the goal. WOW: pic.twitter.com/8fhmEbzTR3— Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) October 17, 2021 

What. A. Pass. Minnesota Duluth forward Quinn Olson toe-dragged a defender and passed the puck through his legs to forward Dominic James for the one-time goal. Can't say that's something we see every night. Along with Olson, Blake Biondi registered an assist. Minnesota Duluth leads, 2-1, with 9:52 to play in the second period. Providence 1, Minnesota Duluth 1 | 18:32 P2

BULLDOG GOAL!Jacques scores again to tie the game pic.twitter.com/bvoWKVMk3u— UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) October 17, 2021 

After many chances, Minnesota Duluth forward Jesse Jacques finally slapped home a rebound past Providence netminder Jaxson Stauber, tying the game, 1-1. Kobe Roth and Owen Gallatin registered assists on the goal. It's 1-1 with 18:32 to play in the second period. Providence 1, Minnesota Duluth 0 | 5:30 P1

Moynihan cleans up Richard's feed with a backhander past Fanti to give us a 1-0 lead. That's Moyni's second of the season.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/gnIH3C68Hj— PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 17, 2021 

Providence forward Patrick Moynihan opened the scoring with less than six minutes to play in the first period, putting the Friars up 1-0. Moynihan corralled the puck in the slot and backhanded one past Minnesota Duluth goaltender Ryan Fanti. Chase Yoder and Guillaume Richard registered assists. It's easy to assume Michigan is the new No. 1 team in the country. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, October 16, 2021Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 | 4:20 P3Brendan Brisson with the go-ahead goal from Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 pic.twitter.com/7vkV5Rv8mv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 With just 4:20 left in the game, Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau threaded a beautiful pass across the zone to Brendan Brisson who one-timed a shot past Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay to make it 3-2. Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 | 4:20 P3

Brendan Brisson with the go-ahead goal from Thomas Bordeleau, Michigan 3, Minnesota State 2 pic.twitter.com/7vkV5Rv8mv— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 

With just 4:20 left in the game, Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau threaded a beautiful pass across the zone to Brendan Brisson who one-timed a shot past Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay to make it 3-2. It's Brisson's second goal of the tournament. 3-2 Michigan with 4:20 left in the third. Minnesota State 2, Michigan 2 | 15:40 P3

Thomas Bordeleau redirects a drive by Jacob Truscott and we are tied at 2-2 4:20/3rd pic.twitter.com/xZl9ZIs2Ie— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 

Despite having some offensive troubles tonight, Michigan tied the game when forward Thomas Bordeleau tipped a shot from Jacob Truscott past Dryden McKay. It's 2-2 with 15:40 to play. End of 2: Minnesota State 2, Michigan 1 

Goals from Napravnik and Sandelin offset one by Michigan in the second period. pic.twitter.com/n53Pg2YiPB— Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) October 16, 2021 

After a first period that resulted in zero goals for either side, the middle 20 minutes featured a lot more offensive, with the Mavericks leading, 2-1. The scoring started when Michigan defender Nick Blankenburg ripped a one-timer past Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay on the power play to make it 1-0. 

Minnesota State responded with a pair of goals from in-tight on Michigan. First it was Mavericks forward Julian Napravnik going high on Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. Then, with 49 seconds to play in the period, it was Ryan Sandelin registering a rebound on the power play. 

Minnesota State leads in the shot category, out-shooting Michigan 19-10 through two periods. Minnesota State 2, Michigan 1 | 00:49 P2

Just like that, Minnesota State leaps out to a 2-1 lead over Michigan with Ryan Sandelin's power play goal, assisted by Akito Hirose (NCAA FA). pic.twitter.com/ly8z2aTeXK— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) October 16, 2021 

It's hard to script a better final half of a period than that. After already scoring one with roughly six minutes to play, Minnesota State added another with 49 seconds left to give itself the 2-1 lead. Mavericks forward Ryan Sandelin picked up the loose puck in front and pushed it past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo for the power play marker. Lucas Sowder and Akito Hirose registered assists. 

2-1 Minnesota State, 49 seconds left in the second period. Michigan 1, Minnesota State 1 | 6:04 P2

Julian Napravnik (NCAA FA) gets Minnesota State on the board, roofing it short side to tie the game at 1-1 with Michigan at the Icebreaker Final.Nathan Smith (#GoJetsGo) picks up the primary helper on this one. pic.twitter.com/fprMUc1lEr— J.D. Burke (@JDylanBurke) October 16, 2021 

Minnesota State responded to Michigan's tally by getting one of its own when forward Julian Napravnik roofed one over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. Nathan Smith and Cade Borchardt registered assists. 

1-1, 6:04 to play in the second period. Michigan 1, Minnesota State 0 | 19:05 P2

Nick Blankenburg a rocket from the point from Luke Hughes and Michael Pastujov and Michigan takes the 1-0 lead on Minnesota State pic.twitter.com/HYRRfbMio5— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 

After not having much offensive success in the first period, Michigan opened the second period on the man-advantage. Senior blueliner Nick Blankenburg let a bomb of a one-timer go from the blue line to give Michigan the 1-0 lead just 55 seconds into the second. Michael Pastujov and Luke Hughes registered assists on the play. 

1-0 Michigan, 19:05 to play End of 1: Minnesota State 0, Michigan 0

And we're underway in the Ice Breaker Championship! pic.twitter.com/PM4eeCapLJ— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 

No. 3 Michigan is known for its high-flying offense full of first-round picks. No. 1 Minnesota State is known for its stingy defense backed by star goalie Dryden McKay. Even though it's scoreless, the strength of the Mavericks is winning out, as they limited the Wolverines to just three shots through the first 20 minutes. By comparison, the Mavericks posted eight. The next two periods will be a battle of whether or not Michigan can break through and get quality zone time in Minnesota State's end. The third place game gets the late start time due to Minnesota Duluth being the host for this year's Ice Breaker Tournament. Tonight, Minnesota Duluth and Providence will be hungry to bounce back from disappointing losses in the semifinals. Penalties were a big issue for the Friars. Against Minnesota State, they were assessed seven penalties including a five-minute major for slashing that would later be reviewed and result in Brett Berard being ejected for game misconduct. A game misconduct penalty also played a part in the Minnesota Duluth's game. Bulldog forward Noah Cates was sent off for a scary hit behind the Michigan net in the first period. Cates has been a big part of the UMD offense as he's recorded 77 points in his four years. A win in these games will be a resume and confidence booster for any of these four teams this early in the season. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:10 am, October 16, 2021Michigan 5, Minnesota Duluth 1 | Final No. 3 Michigan visited No. 5 Minnesota Duluth for the first time since 1981 on Friday night. This time around, the Wolverines took down the Bulldogs in a convincing 5-1 win. UMD got the party started around the halfway point in the first period when Jacques Jesse gave his squad a 1-0 lead. they would continue to dominate the rest of the first period until Bulldog forward Noah Cates unloaded a hit on Michigan's Nick Blackenburg. That hit would result in a five-minute major for game misconduct and an ejection for Cates. From that point on the Wolverines would take over the game. With 38 seconds left, they would get their first goal of the night to tie it up at one thanks to Luke Hughes. Hughes would be the first of five unanswered goals for Michigan. Maybe the most impressive one of the night came from Brendan Brisson who capitalized on a UMD defensive mistake where he would be left wide open to get off a sensational between-the-legs goal. Are you kidding me Brendan Brisson!? pic.twitter.com/4e4sxhSHcJ — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 In the final two periods, Michigan's defense hit their stride as it felt as though Minnesota Duluth's offense could not find a solid look on net. When the Bulldogs could get a shot on goal, they had to go through Wolverine goaltender Erik Portillo who recorded 28 saves on the night. Both teams will be in action tomorrow to close out the Ice Breaker Tournament. Michigan will take on No. 1 Minnesota State in the championship game at 4 p.m. ET and Minnesota Duluth will face No. 10 Providence at 7:30 p.m. ET for third place. Once again, all games will be able to be streamed on NCHC.tv. Live updates and scores will also be posted here throughout the games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:35 am, October 16, 2021Michigan 4, Minnesota Duluth 1 | 16:14 3rdMichigan is creating quite the gap between itself and Minnesota Duluth with a short-handed goal early in the third to make it 4-1. Garrett Van Wyhe intercepted Bulldog pass across the middle and finished his wide open breakaway opportunity. The Wolverines have dominated this game since their first goal at the end of the first period. Since then, they've scored three more unanswered goals. Van Wyhe with Michigan's first short-handed goal of the season #Capitalize #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2oP2cPIwhK — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:57 am, October 16, 2021Michigan 3, Minnesota Duluth 1 | 5:16 2ndMichigan extends their lead with their second goal of the second period. This time Matty Beniers gets a wide open look thanks to a cross-ice pass to the right circle which he puts in. Michigan continues their second period dominance this season, outscoring opponents 6-1 in the middle period across three games so far. TIC-TAC-TOE! Matty Beniers from Kent Johnson and Jacob Truscott and Michigan leads Duluth 3-1 pic.twitter.com/eS1uL6dQRH — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:40 am, October 16, 2021Michigan 2, Minnesota Duluth 1 |13:40 2ndMichigan's Brendan Brisson gives his team the lead with a highlight-worthy goal. Brisson went between the legs to score after a Minnesota Duluth defensive miscue. The Wolverines have done a good job of controlling possession to start the second period. They've also out shot Minnesota Duluth 9-5 so far. Are you kidding me Brendan Brisson!? pic.twitter.com/4e4sxhSHcJ — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:17 am, October 16, 2021Minnesota Duluth 1, Michigan 1 | 0:38 1stMichigan's Luke Hughes brings it back to even with a late power-play goal in the first. Hughes was able to put it in off a solid cross-ice pass to the right circle to get his first career goal. The Wolverines we're given the one-man advantage after a scary hit from Minnesota Duluth's Noah Cates on Nick Blackenburg behind the Michigan net. Cates would later be ejected for game misconduct and the Bulldogs would be assessed a five-minute major. Luke Hughes with his first lamp lighter from Michael Pastujov and Mackie Samoskevich and we are tied at 1! pic.twitter.com/lhEiKgJu5t — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 16, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:55 am, October 16, 2021Minnesota Duluth 1, Michigan 0 | 9:56 1st At the midway point in the first period No. 5 Minnesota Duluth gets the first goal on the board. Jesse Jacques and the Bulldogs' offense managed Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo guessing to find the back of the net. UMD had quite a few opportunities prior to the goal on 19 shots so far. A lot of their chances came during a power play brought on by Michigan's Jacob Truscott when he was called for holding early in the first. Portillo has done well so far, but withstanding a constant Bulldog attack is a tough ask for any goalkeeper. He will need some help from his offense if they want to have a chance tonight as they have 8 shots so far. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:45 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 5, Providence 2 | Final No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 10 Providence provided an exciting start to 2021's Ice Breaker Tournament with the Mavericks winning 5-2. The scoring started about halfway through the first period when Minnesota State's forecheck forced a turnover that later turned into a Reggie Lutz goal. 30 seconds after Lutz's goal, Providence's Brett Berard would knot it up at 1 with a quick power play goal. Penalties would continue to be the story the rest of the night. The Friars would rack up seven penalties for a total of 15 minutes in the penalty box. Maybe the most impactful infraction came at the end of the first when Berard was called for slashing and game misconduct resulting in him being ejected from the game. Without Berard, Providence would continue to keep pace with Minnesota State through the second period. The Friars scored a quick goal to start the second, but the Mavericks responded once again on a big one timer from Nathan Smith to give his team a one-goal lead going into the third. After that, Minnesota State would not look back. The Mavs continued to control possession in the offensive zone and even picked up a few more goals to close it out. With that, Providence drops to 3-1 on the season. The Mavericks improve to 4-1 and will take on the winner of the matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 5 Minnesota Duluth that will take place tonight at 8:37 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on NCHC.tv. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:10 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 4, Providence 2 | 9:19 3rdA minute after Providence's Nick Poisson was given a penalty for interference, Minnesota State's Reggie Lutz gets his second goal of the night during a 4-on-3 power play. Lutz was able to put in a one timer from the left circle to extend his team's lead to two. Providence now has their backs against the wall and will need two goals to tie this one up in hopes of sending it to overtime. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:05 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 3, Providence 2 | 10:00 3rdHalfway through the final period, both teams have been relatively quiet. Minnesota State has done a good job of controlling the puck and preserving their one-goal lead. The only penalties this period have come on a Mavericks' rush towards the net where Ondrej Pavel crashed into Providence goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Pavel was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference and Providence's Davis Bunz was called for interference. Shortly after during the 4-on-4, the Friars would come close to getting their second major of the night on a open-ice hit from Nick Poisson. It was later reviewed and called a minor for interference. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:17 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 3, Providence 2 | 8:50 2ndMinnesota State breaks the tie once again. This time, Nathan Smith rips a big one timer off a pass from Julian Napravnik. Napravnik has now extended his point streak to five games this season. The Mavericks have doubled the Friars in shots for the second period with 14. Minnesota State will look to keep up the pressure going forward in this one. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link10:01 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 2, Providence 2 | 18:22 2ndProvidence is able to capitalize on their 4-on-4 opportunity after a few penalties to close out the first period. Kohen Olischefski puts in a back-handed flick over Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay. The Friars will now have to go a bit over three minutes to kill Brett Berard's slashing and game misconduct penalty. Bar down on the backhand! Olischefski gets his first of the season with an assist to Matt Koopman.#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/Mp1M6amTXW — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) October 15, 2021 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:45 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 2, Providence 1 | 1:30 1stWith Providence dealing with penalty trouble all first period, Minnesota State finally capitalized on their third power play of the night. Ryan Sandelin gives the Mavericks the lead once again, and picks up his first goal of the season. The first period finished with more penalty trouble for both teams as Minnesota State's Nathan Smith picks up a hooking penalty and Providence's Brett Berard gets a five-minute major and a game misconduct for slashing. Berard will be done for the rest of the game and it'll be 4-on-4 to start the second, but the Friars will have to kill off the rest of the major for about four minutes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:30 pm, October 15, 2021Minnesota St. 1, Providence 1 | 5:54 1stMinnesota State strikes first in this top-10 matchup. Thanks to a pressure packed forecheck, the Mavericks were able to force a turnover behind the Providence net. It would quickly turn into a quick pass from David Silye to Reggie Lutz for a goal 14 minutes into the period. Providence responded fast, just 30 seconds after the Minnesota State goal, Brett Berard was able to tie the game thanks to a pass from Nick Poisson on the power play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:00 pm, October 15, 2021Previewing Friday's Ice Breaker Tournament games There are two great games on the slate for Friday night at the Ice Breaker Tournament: No. 1 Minnesota State takes on No. 10 Providence at 5:07 p.m. ET and No. 3 Michigan faces off with No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at 8:37 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on NCHC.tv. In the first game, the Mavericks will look to bounce back from their split series with St. Cloud State. Minnesota State comes into this game allowing 1.5 goals per game while also putting up 2.5 a game on the offensive end. Mavericks' goaltender Dryden McKay will be the key in this game with, this season, he has a .924 save percentage. Providence comes into this one riding a hot streak. Through three games, the Friars have put up 17 goals while only allowing three. Brett Berard leads the team with five points this season, he's followed by a four-way tie for second in points all totaling four points this year. In game two, Michigan will look to improve to 3-0 after two convincing wins over Lake Superior State. This will be the Wolverines' first test this season. It will be worth keeping an eye out to see how they respond to Minnesota Duluth's offense. The Bulldogs come in with wins against Bemidji State and Wisconsin. Quinn Olson will be one to keep an eye on, hes tied for the team lead in points (2) and has the most shots (8). share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:59 pm, October 12, 2021How to watch all Ice Breaker games There's a total of four games being played in Duluth this weekend. Here's how you can watch all four: Minnesota State vs. Providence When: Friday, Oct. 15 Time: 5:07 p.m. ET Where: Duluth, Minnesota How: NCHC.tv Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth When: Friday, Oct. 15 Time: 8:37 p.m. ET Where: Duluth, Minnesota How: NCHC.tv Michigan vs. Minnesota State/Providence When: Saturday, Oct. 16 Time: 5:07 p.m. ET Where: Duluth, Minnesota How: NCHC.tv Minnesota Duluth vs. Minnesota State/Providence When: Saturday, Oct. 16 Time: 8:37 p.m. ET Where: Duluth, Minnesota How: NCHC.tv share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:57 pm, October 12, 2021Latest USCHO poll Minnesota State enters the weekend as the No. 1 team in the nation. Then it's Michigan at No. 3, Minnesota Duluth at No. 5 and Providence at No. 10. Here's how the rest of college hockey shakes out: RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Minnesota State (17) 3-1-0 949 1 2 St. Cloud State (14) 3-1-0 945 2 3 Michigan (16) 2-0-0 905 3 4 Minnesota (1) 2-0-0 801 4 5 Minnesota Duluth (1) 2-0-0 789 5 6 Boston College 1-0-1 699 6 7 North Dakota 2-0-0 679 8 8 Quinnipiac 1-0-1 618 9 9 UMass 0-2-0 582 7 10 Providence 3-0-0 566 11 11 Denver (1) 2-0-0 543 12 12 Boston University 1-1-0 376 10 13 Omaha 3-1-0 337 17 14 Harvard 0-0-0 295 14 15 Cornell 0-0-0 249 16 16 Michigan Tech 2-0-0 239 NR 17 Notre Dame 1-0-0 164 19 18 Northeastern 2-1-0 150 18 19 Western Michigan 2-0-0 147 NR 20 Bemidji State 0-2-0 146 15 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:57 pm, October 12, 2021Previewing the weekend Four of the top 10 teams in the country meet in Duluth, Minnesota this weekend for a heavyweight tilt just two weeks into the season. How about that for some fun? No. 1 Minnesota State opens the tournament taking on No. 10 Providence at 5:07 p.m ET on Friday. No. 3 Michigan follows, playing No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at 8:37 p.m. On Saturday, the winners will play each other with Michigan guaranteed the 5:07 p.m. slot and Minnesota Duluth at 8:37. Both games will have huge implications on the next round of USCHO rankings. Let's take a look at each of Friday's matchups. Minnesota State vs. Providence The Mavericks enters Friday's contest as the No. 1 team in the nation, having swept then-No. 1 UMass and then splitting a series with No. 2 St. Cloud State last weekend. Dryden McKay has two shutouts in four games to start this season. He'll look to break the all-time shutouts record this weekend, which is currently held by Ryan Miller. Junior forward Nathan Smith leads the team in goals (3) and points (6). Senior forward Julian Napravnik has also been vital in the offense, posting five points in four games. LATEST POWER 10: A new No. 1 team, Quinnipiac rises, BU tumbles The Friars haven't played the caliber of teams Minnesota State has, but they, too, are rolling, having won their first three games by a combined score of 17-3. Sophomore forward Brett Berard and junior forward Parker Ford are tied for the team-lead in goals with three. Berard's five points lead the team. Michigan vs. Minnesota Duluth This will be Michigan's first big test of the season. So far, the Wolverines only have two regular season games under their belt and both came last weekend against Lake Superior State. They outscored the Lakers 13-5 in the two games. Sophomore defenseman Owen Power and sophomore forward Brendan Brisson are tied for the team-lead in points with five. 📽 Highlights of Michigan's 7-4 win#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/bRcfUfRrWO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 10, 2021 On the other side of the ice, the Bulldogs enter having just taken down then-No. 15 Bemidji State by scores of 4-2 and 2-1. UMD went with a different goalie in each game, starting sophomore Zach Stejskal in Game 1 and junior Ryan Fanti in Game 2. Both posted solid showings but neither seemed to surpass the other for the starting job. Prior to last week's set with Bemidji State, Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin was asked who would start in net for that weekend's games. "Somebody," he told the Bulldog Insider Podcast. Expect a similar look this weekend. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link