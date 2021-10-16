No. 3 Michigan hockey upsets No. 1 Minnesota State to win 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament

Another great slate of college hockey from the Ice Breaker Tournament will be starting at 5 p.m. ET in Duluth. No. 1 Minnesota State and No. 3 Michigan will be featured in the championship game first, then No. 5 Minnesota Duluth and No. 10 Providence will go at it for third place at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The games will be streamed live on NCHC.tv and live updates will be provided here.

Both the Mavericks and Wolverines put up five goals on Friday in order to get to the championship game. They also managed to separate themselves from their opponents in the late part of the first period and into the second.

Minnesota State took the lead back with a minute and a half left in the first against Providence. Although the Mavericks would give up a goal early in the second, they settled down and regained the lead going into the final third. They would eventually get two more in the third to close out a 5-2 victory.

Michigan scored its first goal of the game in the last minute of the first and from there the Wolverines would shut out the Bulldogs for the last two periods to win 5-1. Michigan's defense was the game's big story. In the final two periods, the Michigan defense, led by Owen Power, was able to keep UMD from getting any significant chances. Goaltender Erik Portillo also had a solid night in between the pipes. He faced 28 shots and allowed just one to get by.

The Mavs will have to capitalize on power play opportunities. In 10 minutes with a man-advantage, they converted on just one. Michigan gave UMD nearly nine minutes of power play and shut them out in every second of it. So, expect the power play to be a factor today.

The third place game gets the late start time due to Minnesota Duluth being the host for this year's Ice Breaker Tournament. Tonight, Minnesota Duluth and Providence will be hungry to bounce back from disappointing losses in the semifinals.

Penalties were a big issue for the Friars. Against Minnesota State, they were assessed seven penalties including a five-minute major for slashing that would later be reviewed and result in Brett Berard being ejected for game misconduct.

A game misconduct penalty also played a part in the Minnesota Duluth's game. Bulldog forward Noah Cates was sent off for a scary hit behind the Michigan net in the first period. Cates has been a big part of the UMD offense as he's recorded 77 points in his four years.

A win in these games will be a resume and confidence booster for any of these four teams this early in the season.