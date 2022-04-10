Denver takes down Minnesota State, 5-1, to win 2022 DI men's hockey national championship

Denver took down Minnesota State, 5-1, on Saturday night to win the 2022 DI men’s ice hockey national championship. It’s the ninth national championship in program history for the Pioneers.

Despite being down 1-0 and heavily outshot heading into the third period, the Pioneers didn’t show quit. Instead, they turned up the heat and went to work.

The scoring started less than five minutes into the final frame when Ryan Barrow stuffed a rebound through Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay’s legs. That tied the game, 1-1.

Just a few moments later, Mike Benning one-timed a rocket over McKay to give Denver the 2-1 lead. It was the eventual game-winner.

Massimo Rizzo one-timed another goal past McKay with under seven minutes to play to add some insurance.

Denver added two empty-net goals in the final three minutes. The first came from Brett Stapley, while the second came from Cameron Wright.

Minnesota State still outshot Denver, 28-20, come the end of 60 minutes.

With the win, Denver ties Michigan for most national titles in program history with nine.