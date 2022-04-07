Last Updated 9:51 PM, April 07, 2022
Evan Marinofsky

Denver tops Michigan in OT in Frozen Four behind Carter Savoie's goal

1:49 am, April 8, 2022

WATCH: Carter Savoie on his OT-winner: 'Definitely the best goal I've ever scored'

Denver's Carter Savoie on his OT winner: 'Definitely the best goal I've scored'

Shortly after scoring the OT-winner to send Denver to the national championship, Carter Savoie caught up with NCAA.com's Evan Marinofsky to discuss the goal and the win. 

12:07 am, April 8, 2022

Carter Savoie sends Denver to national championship with OT-winner

Michigan vs. Denver was so close that it needed overtime. But in the end, the better team won on Thursday: Denver took down Michigan, 3-2. 

Bobby Brink had the puck in the corner of the Michigan zone. He found teammate Carter Savoie open in front of the net. 

His first shot was stopped. The second was not. 

Denver got the scoring started in the first period when Brett Stapley roofed one over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to make it 1-0. 

Michigan’s offense struggled early on, but found itself early in the second period when Jimmy Lambert converted on a chance from right in front of the Denver net to tie the game, 1-1. 

In the third period, both squads traded lamplighters. First it was Cameron Wright tipping one past Portillo to make it 2-1. But then, just a few moments later, Thomas Bordeleau knotted up the score, 2-2. 

With the win, Denver will play the winner of Minnesota vs. Minnesota State on Saturday for the national championship.

11:38 pm, April 7, 2022

Michigan-Denver moved to ESPNU

With Michigan-Denver headed to OT, the game has been moved to ESPNU. 

Minnesota-Minnesota State will also be played on ESPNU. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET. 

11:19 pm, April 7, 2022

Denver and Michigan headed to overtime tied, 2-2

Denver and Michigan will need overtime in this first Frozen Four semifinal. 

Denver leads in shots, 26-13. 

11:04 pm, April 7, 2022

Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau ties the game | 2-2, 10:51 P3

Well, that didn't take long. 

Just a few moments after Denver took the 2-1 lead, Michigan came right back and tied the score, 2-2. 

Off a mad scramble in front of the Denver net, Thomas Bordeleau batted the puck out of the air and past Denver goalie Magnus Chrona to make it 2-2. 

The game is tied, 2-2, with 10:51 to play in the third period. 

10:58 pm, April 7, 2022

Cameron Wright gives Denver the lead | 2-1 Denver, 14:24 P3

Denver's Cameron Wright gave the Pioneers the lead shortly into the third period. 

Defenseman Mike Benning ripped a shot from the point and Wright was in the perfect place, tipping it past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. 

Denver leads, 2-1, with 14:24 to play in the third period. 

10:31 pm, April 7, 2022

After 2: Denver 1, Michigan 1

Denver and Michigan are tied, 1-1, after two periods. 

The lone goal of the period came when Michigan’s fourth trio went to work. 

Nolan Moyle drove the puck to the net and it was stopped by Denver netminder Magnus Chrona. But Garrett Van Wyhe picked it up and passed it behind the net to Moyle. 

That was when Moyle hit Jimmy Lambert with a pass in front of the net. He converted to tie it, 1-1. 

That was the only puck that found the back of the net of the period. So much for the high-scoring game we thought we were going to get between Denver and Michigan. 

Denver leads in shots, 16-9, after two periods. 

10:01 pm, April 7, 2022

Michigan's Jimmy Lambert ties the game | 1-1, 15:57 P2

Michigan wasted no time tying the game early in the second period, as its fourth line went to work. 

After a great drive to the Denver net, Nolan Moyle recovered and dished it out to a wide open Jimmy Lambert in front for the goal. Garrett Van Wyhe also registered an assist. 

The game is now tied, 1-1, with 15:57 to play in the second period. 

9:37 pm, April 7, 2022

After 1: Denver 1, Michigan 0

Denver leads Michigan, 1-0, after one period. 

The one goal came off the stick of Brett Stapley. He picked up a rebound from teammate Justin Lee’s shot and roofed it over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo with 8:38 to play in the frame. 

Both teams took some time to get used to the game. Michigan didn’t get its first shot to the Denver net until about 4 minutes remained in the period. 

Denver leads in shots as well, 7-4. 

9:21 pm, April 7, 2022

Brett Stapley gives Denver the early 1-0 lead | 1-0 Denver, 8:38 P1

After a fairly defensive first 10 minutes, Denver broke through to open the scoring. 

Denver's Justin Lee took a shot from the point and the rebound popped loose to Brett Stapley. The senior dragged the puck and put it over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to register the tally. 

Denver leads, 1-0, with 8:38 to play in the first period. 

8:50 pm, April 7, 2022

Lineups for Michigan vs. Denver

The Frozen Four semifinal between Michigan and Denver is just moments away. Here are the lineups: 

Denver 

Ryan Barrow - Cole Guttman - Bobby Brink 
Carter Savoie - Brett Stapley - Jack Devine 
Carter Mazur - Massimo Rizzo - Cameron Wright 
Carter King - McKade Webster - Owen Ozar 
Brett Edwards 

Sean Behrens - Kyle Mayhew 
Shai Buium - Mike Benning 
Justin Lee - Antti Tusmisto 

Magnus Chrona 

Michigan 

Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Brendan Brisson 
Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Michael Pastujov 
Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich 
Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle 
Luke Morgan 

Owen Power - Keaton Pehrson 
Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes 
Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg 

Erik Portillo 

4:11 pm, April 7, 2022

Tonight: Michigan battles Denver in Frozen Four semifinal

It all comes down to this: the 2022 Frozen Four.

Tonight, four teams battle for two spots in Saturday’s national championship game. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET between Michigan and Denver. That game can be watched on ESPN2. You can follow the entire game on this page. 

To follow the second semifinal game, click here for live updates from the Minnesota-Minnesota State game.

Here’s some pregame reading before Thursday's national semifinal:

7:44 pm, April 6, 2022

How to watch Michigan vs. Denver

The first spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal: 

7:37 pm, April 6, 2022

Path to the Frozen Four

Michigan and Denver are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games. 

Michigan STAT Denver
No. 1 Seed No. 1
Big Ten Conference NCHC
Def. No. 4 AIC, 5-3 First round Def. No. 4 UMass Lowell, 3-2
Def. No. 2 Quinnipiac, 7-4 Regional final Def. No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, 2-1
7:50 pm, April 6, 2022

Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history

March 23, 2002 — that was the last time Denver and Michigan took the ice against each other. 

"I'd love to play it," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said about playing Denver more during the regular season. "[David Carle] and I have talked a few times about trying to get a game on the schedule. We'll work towards it. I'd love to play them." 

Denver has an all-time record of 46-36-1 against Michigan. Even though it's been awhile, let's take a look back at those matchups. 

Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history
DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 23, 2002 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 26, 1999 Michigan  Denver 5-3
March 7, 1981 Michigan  Denver 5-4
March 5, 1981 Michigan  Denver 5-2
Feb. 21, 1981 Michigan  Denver 7-5
Feb. 20, 1981 Michigan  Denver 9-4
Feb. 2, 1980 Denver Michigan  9-5
Feb. 1, 1980 Denver Michigan 4-2
Feb. 10, 1979 Denver Michigan 8-3
Feb. 9, 1979 Denver Michigan  7-4