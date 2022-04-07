Last Updated 9:51 PM, April 07, 2022Evan MarinofskyDenver tops Michigan in OT in Frozen Four behind Carter Savoie's goalShare Denver tops Michigan in OT in Frozen Four behind Carter Savoie's goal 5:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:49 am, April 8, 2022WATCH: Carter Savoie on his OT-winner: 'Definitely the best goal I've ever scored' Denver's Carter Savoie on his OT winner: 'Definitely the best goal I've scored' Shortly after scoring the OT-winner to send Denver to the national championship, Carter Savoie caught up with NCAA.com's Evan Marinofsky to discuss the goal and the win. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:07 am, April 8, 2022Carter Savoie sends Denver to national championship with OT-winnerThe Pioneers are Championship bound‼️@DU_Hockey defeats Michigan 3-2 in an overtime thriller and advance to the National Championship game.#MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/HSQ2et9UiM— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 8, 2022 Michigan vs. Denver was so close that it needed overtime. But in the end, the better team won on Thursday: Denver took down Michigan, 3-2. Bobby Brink had the puck in the corner of the Michigan zone. He found teammate Carter Savoie open in front of the net. Bobby Brink to Carter Savoie, who scores on his own rebound to send Denver to the national championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Michigan. pic.twitter.com/omBxy6Bww3— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 8, 2022
His first shot was stopped. The second was not. Denver got the scoring started in the first period when Brett Stapley roofed one over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to make it 1-0. Michigan's offense struggled early on, but found itself early in the second period when Jimmy Lambert converted on a chance from right in front of the Denver net to tie the game, 1-1. In the third period, both squads traded lamplighters. First it was Cameron Wright tipping one past Portillo to make it 2-1. But then, just a few moments later, Thomas Bordeleau knotted up the score, 2-2. With the win, Denver will play the winner of Minnesota vs. Minnesota State on Saturday for the national championship.
11:38 pm, April 7, 2022
Michigan-Denver moved to ESPNU
With Michigan-Denver headed to OT, the game has been moved to ESPNU. Minnesota-Minnesota State will also be played on ESPNU. Puck drop is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.
11:19 pm, April 7, 2022
Denver and Michigan headed to overtime tied, 2-2
Denver and Michigan will need overtime in this first Frozen Four semifinal. Denver leads in shots, 26-13.
11:04 pm, April 7, 2022
Michigan's Thomas Bordeleau ties the game | 2-2, 10:51 P3
Bordeleau with a side of Pasta and Estapa!#GoBlue #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/MZWrP7pGaG— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 7, 2022
Well, that didn't take long. Just a few moments after Denver took the 2-1 lead, Michigan came right back and tied the score, 2-2. Off a mad scramble in front of the Denver net, Thomas Bordeleau batted the puck out of the air and past Denver goalie Magnus Chrona to make it 2-2. The game is tied, 2-2, with 10:51 to play in the third period.
10:58 pm, April 7, 2022
Cameron Wright gives Denver the lead | 2-1 Denver, 14:24 P3
Cameron Wright gives @DU_Hockey a 2-1 lead in the 3rd!🎥 @espn#MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/L1ptf09HOY— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2022
Denver's Cameron Wright gave the Pioneers the lead shortly into the third period. Defenseman Mike Benning ripped a shot from the point and Wright was in the perfect place, tipping it past Michigan goalie Erik Portillo. Denver leads, 2-1, with 14:24 to play in the third period.
10:31 pm, April 7, 2022
After 2: Denver 1, Michigan 1
Denver and Michigan are tied, 1-1, after two periods. The lone goal of the period came when Michigan's fourth trio went to work. Nolan Moyle drove the puck to the net and it was stopped by Denver netminder Magnus Chrona. But Garrett Van Wyhe picked it up and passed it behind the net to Moyle. #Senior LoveLambert from Moyle and Van Whye at 4:03 and we're tied 1-1#GoBlue #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/oQR11hbHOM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 7, 2022
That was when Moyle hit Jimmy Lambert with a pass in front of the net. He converted to tie it, 1-1. That was the only puck that found the back of the net of the period. So much for the high-scoring game we thought we were going to get between Denver and Michigan. Denver leads in shots, 16-9, after two periods. 10:01 pm, April 7, 2022
Michigan's Jimmy Lambert ties the game | 1-1, 15:57 P2
#Senior LoveLambert from Moyle and Van Whye at 4:03 and we're tied 1-1#GoBlue #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/oQR11hbHOM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) April 7, 2022
Michigan wasted no time tying the game early in the second period, as its fourth line went to work. After a great drive to the Denver net, Nolan Moyle recovered and dished it out to a wide open Jimmy Lambert in front for the goal. Garrett Van Wyhe also registered an assist. The game is now tied, 1-1, with 15:57 to play in the second period.
9:37 pm, April 7, 2022
After 1: Denver 1, Michigan 0
1st goal of the Frozen Four goes to @DU_Hockey's BRETT STAPLEY!!! 🎥 @espn#MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/QbnlrDtwDy— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2022
Denver leads Michigan, 1-0, after one period. The one goal came off the stick of Brett Stapley. He picked up a rebound from teammate Justin Lee's shot and roofed it over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo with 8:38 to play in the frame. Both teams took some time to get used to the game. Michigan didn't get its first shot to the Denver net until about 4 minutes remained in the period. Denver leads in shots as well, 7-4.
9:21 pm, April 7, 2022
Brett Stapley gives Denver the early 1-0 lead | 1-0 Denver, 8:38 P1
1st goal of the Frozen Four goes to @DU_Hockey's BRETT STAPLEY!!! 🎥 @espn#MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/QbnlrDtwDy— NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 7, 2022
After a fairly defensive first 10 minutes, Denver broke through to open the scoring. Denver's Justin Lee took a shot from the point and the rebound popped loose to Brett Stapley. The senior dragged the puck and put it over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to register the tally. Denver leads, 1-0, with 8:38 to play in the first period. 8:50 pm, April 7, 2022
Lineups for Michigan vs. Denver
The Frozen Four semifinal between Michigan and Denver is just moments away. Here are the lineups: Denver Ryan Barrow - Cole Guttman - Bobby Brink Carter Savoie - Brett Stapley - Jack Devine Carter Mazur - Massimo Rizzo - Cameron Wright Carter King - McKade Webster - Owen Ozar Brett Edwards Sean Behrens - Kyle Mayhew Shai Buium - Mike Benning Justin Lee - Antti Tusmisto Magnus Chrona Michigan Kent Johnson - Matty Beniers - Brendan Brisson Mark Estapa - Thomas Bordeleau - Michael Pastujov Dylan Duke - Johnny Beecher - Mackie Samoskevich Garrett Van Wyhe - Jimmy Lambert - Nolan Moyle Luke Morgan Owen Power - Keaton Pehrson Jacob Truscott - Luke Hughes Ethan Edwards - Nick Blankenburg Erik Portillo share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:11 pm, April 7, 2022Tonight: Michigan battles Denver in Frozen Four semifinal It all comes down to this: the 2022 Frozen Four. Tonight, four teams battle for two spots in Saturday’s national championship game. The first game is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET between Michigan and Denver. That game can be watched on ESPN2. The one constant among all Frozen Four teams: it's not a surprise that they're here. Still, Michigan, Minnesota, Denver and Minnesota State all had unique paths to get to Boston. Marinofsky details the journey each took to get to this moment and how that prepared them for Thursday and Saturday night. The regional finals were over a week ago, so you may need to refresh your memory. Here were the five most memorable storylines from the regional finals. The first round of regionals was even longer ago, so you may need to refresh your memory again. Here were the five most memorable storylines of the first round. Click here to access the official bracket for the 2022 DI men's ice hockey tournament.
7:44 pm, April 6, 2022
How to watch Michigan vs. Denver
The first spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal:
Time: 5 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Stream: Click or tap here
Location: Boston, MA
7:37 pm, April 6, 2022
Path to the Frozen Four
Michigan and Denver are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games.
Michigan STAT Denver
No. 1 Seed No. 1
Big Ten Conference NCHC
Def. No. 4 AIC, 5-3 First round Def. No. 4 UMass Lowell, 3-2
Def. No. 2 Quinnipiac, 7-4 Regional final Def. No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, 2-1
7:50 pm, April 6, 2022
Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history
March 23, 2002 — that was the last time Denver and Michigan took the ice against each other. "I'd love to play it," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said about playing Denver more during the regular season. "[David Carle] and I have talked a few times about trying to get a game on the schedule. We'll work towards it. I'd love to play them." Denver has an all-time record of 46-36-1 against Michigan. Even though it's been awhile, let's take a look back at those matchups. Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history
DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 23, 2002 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 26, 1999 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 7, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-4
March 5, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-2
Feb. 21, 1981 Michigan Denver 7-5
Feb. 20, 1981 Michigan Denver 9-4
Feb. 2, 1980 Denver Michigan 9-5
Feb. 1, 1980 Denver Michigan 4-2
Feb. 10, 1979 Denver Michigan 8-3
Feb. 9, 1979 Denver Michigan 7-4 Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history
DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 23, 2002 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 26, 1999 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 7, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-4
March 5, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-2
Feb. 21, 1981 Michigan Denver 7-5
Feb. 20, 1981 Michigan Denver 9-4
Feb. 2, 1980 Denver Michigan 9-5
Feb. 1, 1980 Denver Michigan 4-2
Feb. 10, 1979 Denver Michigan 8-3
Feb. 9, 1979 Denver Michigan 7-4