Denver tops Michigan in OT in Frozen Four behind Carter Savoie's goal

The Pioneers are Championship bound‼️@DU_Hockey defeats Michigan 3-2 in an overtime thriller and advance to the National Championship game.#MFrozenFour pic.twitter.com/HSQ2et9UiM — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) April 8, 2022

Michigan vs. Denver was so close that it needed overtime. But in the end, the better team won on Thursday: Denver took down Michigan, 3-2.

Bobby Brink had the puck in the corner of the Michigan zone. He found teammate Carter Savoie open in front of the net.

Bobby Brink to Carter Savoie, who scores on his own rebound to send Denver to the national championship with a 3-2 overtime win over Michigan. pic.twitter.com/omBxy6Bww3 — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) April 8, 2022

His first shot was stopped. The second was not.

Denver got the scoring started in the first period when Brett Stapley roofed one over Michigan goalie Erik Portillo to make it 1-0.

Michigan’s offense struggled early on, but found itself early in the second period when Jimmy Lambert converted on a chance from right in front of the Denver net to tie the game, 1-1.

In the third period, both squads traded lamplighters. First it was Cameron Wright tipping one past Portillo to make it 2-1. But then, just a few moments later, Thomas Bordeleau knotted up the score, 2-2.

With the win, Denver will play the winner of Minnesota vs. Minnesota State on Saturday for the national championship.