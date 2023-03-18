Live updates: 2023 DI men's ice hockey championship
How to watch the 2023 DI men's hockey selection show
The 2023 NCAA DI men's ice hockey selection show is scheduled for Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch it on ESPNU or ESPN+ (subscription required). Shortly after, we will have the full bracket listed right here.
When: Sunday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Live on ESPNU or ESPN+ (subscription required)
2023 championship dates and venues
|2023 NCAA MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP
|Round
|City
|Venue
|Dates
|Host
|Regional
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|March 24 & 26
|Penn State
|Regional
|Manchester, NH
|SNHU Arena
|March 23 & 25
|New Hampshire
|Regional
|Bridgeport, CT
|Webster Bank Arena
|March 24 & 26
|Yale
|Regional
|Fargo, ND
|Scheels Arena
|March 23 & 25
|North Dakota
|Frozen Four
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|April 6 & 8
|Wisconsin
What you need to know this season in men's hockey
It's been another wild year for men's college hockey. Through the ups and downs of a long season, some teams like Denver and Minnesota have remained juggernauts, as expected, while others like Quinnipiac and Penn State have put themselves firmly in the mix.
Here's the latest that you need to know:
How Denver won in 2022
Denver took down Minnesota State, 5-1, to win the 2022 DI men’s ice hockey national championship for its ninth title.
Despite being down 1-0 and heavily outshot heading into the third period, the Pioneers didn’t quit. Instead, they turned up the heat and went to work.
The scoring started less than five minutes into the final frame when Ryan Barrow stuffed a rebound through Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay’s legs. That tied the game, 1-1. Just a few moments later, Mike Benning one-timed a rocket over McKay to give Denver the 2-1 lead. It was the eventual game-winner.
Massimo Rizzo one-timed another goal past McKay with under seven minutes to play to add some insurance. Denver added two empty-net goals in the final three minutes. The first came from Brett Stapley, while the second came from Cameron Wright.
DI men's hockey championship history
Below is the year-by-year team championship history in NCAA DI men's ice hockey, going back to 1948.
Denver claimed the most recent championship in 2022, 5-1 over Minnesota State, for its ninth title, tied with Michigan for the most.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Denver (31-9-1)
|David Carle
|5-1
|Minnesota State
|Boston
|2021
|Massachusetts (20-5-4)
|Greg Carvel
|5-0
|St. Cloud State
|Pittsburgh
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Minnesota Duluth (29-11-2)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-0
|Massachusetts
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2018
|Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3)
|Scott Sandelin
|2-1
|Notre Dame
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2017
|Denver (33-7-4)
|Jim Montgomery
|3-2
|Minnesota Duluth
|Chicago
|2016
|North Dakota (34-6-4)
|Brad Berry
|5-1
|Quinnipiac
|Tampa
|2015
|Providence (26-13-2)
|Nate Leaman
|4-3
|Boston University
|Boston
|2014
|Union (N.Y.) (32-6-4)
|Rick Bennett
|7-4
|Minnesota
|Philadelphia
|2013
|Yale (22-12-3)
|Keith Allain
|4-0
|Quinnipiac
|Pittsburgh
|2012
|Boston College (33-10-1)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Ferris State
|Tampa, Fla.
|2011
|Minnesota Duluth (26-10-6)
|Scott Sandelin
|3-2 (ot)
|Michigan
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2010
|Boston College (29-10-3)
|Jerry York
|5-0
|Wisconsin
|Detroit
|2009
|Boston University (35-6-4)
|Jack Parker
|4-3 (ot)
|Miami (Ohio)
|Washington D.C.
|2008
|Boston College (25-11-8)
|Jerry York
|4-1
|Notre Dame
|Denver
|2007
|Michigan State (26-13-3)
|Rick Comley
|3-1
|Boston College
|St. Louis
|2006
|Wisconsin (30-10-3)
|Mike Eaves
|2-1
|Boston College
|Milwaukee
|2005
|Denver (32-9-2)
|George Gwozdecky
|4-1
|North Dakota
|Columbus, Ohio
|2004
|Denver (27-12-5)
|George Gwozdecky
|1-0
|Maine
|Boston
|2003
|Minnesota (30-8-9)
|Don Lucia
|5-1
|New Hampshire
|Buffalo, N.Y.
|2002
|Minnesota (32-8-4)
|Don Lucia
|4-3 (ot)
|Maine
|St. Paul, Minn.
|2001
|Boston College (33-8-2)
|Jerry York
|3-2 (ot)
|North Dakota
|Albany, N.Y.
|2000
|North Dakota (31-8-5)
|Dean Blais
|4-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1999
|Maine (31-6-4)
|Shawn Walsh
|3-2 (ot)
|New Hampshire
|Anaheim, Calif.
|1998
|Michigan (32-11-1)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Boston College
|Boston
|1997
|North Dakota (31-10-2)
|Dean Blais
|6-4
|Boston University
|Milwaukee
|1996
|Michigan (33-7-2)
|Gordon "Red" Berenson
|3-2 (ot)
|Colorado College
|Cincinnati
|1995
|Boston University (31-6-3)
|Jack Parker
|6-2
|Maine
|Providence, R.I.
|1994
|Lake Superior State (31-10-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|9-1
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1993
|Maine (42-1-2)
|Shawn Walsh
|5-4
|Lake Superior State
|Milwaukee
|1992
|Lake Superior State (30-9-4)
|Jeff Jackson
|5-3
|#Wisconsin
|Albany, N.Y.
|1991
|Northern Michigan (38-5-4)
|Rick Comley
|8-7 (3ot)
|Boston University
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1990
|Wisconsin (36-9-1)
|Jeff Sauer
|7-3
|Colgate
|Detroit
|1989
|Harvard (31-3)
|Bill Cleary
|4-3 (ot)
|Minnesota
|St. Paul, Minn.
|1988
|Lake Superior State (33-7-6)
|Frank Anzalone
|4-3 (ot)
|St. Lawrence
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1987
|North Dakota (40-8)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-3
|Michigan State
|Detroit
|1986
|Michigan State (34-9-2)
|Ron Mason
|6-5
|Harvard
|Providence, R.I.
|1985
|Rensselaer (35-2-1)
|Mike Addesa
|2-1
|Providence
|Detroit
|1984
|Bowling Green (34-8-2)
|Jerry York
|5-4 (4ot)
|Minnesota Duluth
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1983
|Wisconsin (33-10-4)
|Jeff Sauer
|6-2
|Harvard
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|1982
|North Dakota (35-12)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Wisconsin
|Providence, R.I.
|1981
|Wisconsin (27-14-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-3
|Minnesota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1980
|North Dakota (31-8-1)
|John "Gino" Gasparini
|5-2
|Northern Michigan
|Providence, R.I.
|1979
|Minnesota (32-11-1)
|Herb Brooks
|4-3
|North Dakota
|Detroit
|1978
|Boston University (30-2)
|Jack Parker
|5-3
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1977
|Wisconsin (37-7-1)
|Bob Johnson
|6-5 (ot)
|Michigan
|Detroit
|1976
|Minnesota (28-14-2)
|Herb Brooks
|6-4
|Michigan Tech
|Denver
|1975
|Michigan Tech (32-10)
|John MacInnes
|6-1
|Minnesota
|St. Louis
|1974
|Minnesota (22-12-6)
|Herb Brooks
|4-2
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1973
|Wisconsin (29-9-2)
|Bob Johnson
|4-2
|#Denver
|Boston
|1972
|Boston University (26-4-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-0
|Cornell
|Boston
|1971
|Boston University (28-2-1)
|Jack Kelley
|4-2
|Minnesota
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1970
|Cornell (29-0)
|Ned Harkness
|6-4
|Clarkson
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1969
|Denver (26-6)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-3
|Cornell
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1968
|Denver (28-5-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|4-0
|North Dakota
|Duluth, Minnesota
|1967
|Cornell (27-1-1)
|Ned Harkness
|4-1
|Boston University
|Syracuse, N.Y.
|1966
|Michigan State (16-13)
|Amo Bessone
|6-1
|Clarkson
|Minneapolis
|1965
|Michigan Tech (24-5-2)
|John MacInnes
|8-2
|Boston College
|Providence, R.I.
|1964
|Michigan (24-4-1)
|Allan Renfrew
|6-3
|Denver
|Denver
|1963
|North Dakota (22-7-3)
|Barry Thorndycraft
|6-5
|Denver
|Boston
|1962
|Michigan Tech (29-3)
|John MacInnes
|7-1
|Clarkson
|Utica, N.Y.
|1961
|Denver (30-1-1)
|Murray Armstrong
|12-2
|St. Lawrence
|Denver
|1960
|Denver (27-4-3)
|Murray Armstrong
|5-3
|Michigan Tech
|Boston
|1959
|North Dakota (20-10-1)
|Bob May
|4-3 (ot)
|Michigan State
|Troy, N.Y.
|1958
|Denver (24-10-2)
|Murray Armstrong
|6-2
|North Dakota
|Minneapolis
|1957
|Colorado College (25-5)
|Thomas Bedecki
|13-6
|Michigan
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1956
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-5
|Michigan Tech
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1955
|Michigan (18-5-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|5-3
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1954
|Rensselaer (18-5)
|Ned Harkness
|5-4 (ot)
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1953
|Michigan (17-7)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-3
|Minnesota
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1952
|Michigan (22-4)
|Vic Heyliger
|4-1
|Colorado College
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1951
|Michigan (22-4-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|7-1
|Brown
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1950
|Colorado College (18-5-1)
|Cheddy Thompson
|13-4
|Boston University
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1949
|Boston College (21-1)
|John "Snooks" Kelley
|4-3
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|1948
|Michigan (20-2-1)
|Vic Heyliger
|8-4
|Dartmouth
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.