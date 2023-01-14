No. 6 Michigan downs No. 8 Ohio State men's hockey, 4-2, to split series
Jacob Truscott had a goal and two assists as No. 6 Michigan took down No. 8 Ohio State to split a crucial top-10 series in the Big Ten.
The Buckeyes took Friday's Game 1 in a lopsided affair, winning 7-2.
Mackie Samoskevich had a goal and an assist for the Wolverines (13-8-1, 5-7-0 Big Ten), while Rutger McGroarty and Gavin Brindley each scored as well. Adam Fantilli added two assists, and Erik Portillo made 37 saves in another busy night.
Cam Thiesing had a goal and an assist for OSU (15-8-1, 8-6-0 Big Ten), and Mason Lohrei scored his first of the season. Jakub Dobeš stopped 22 shots.
Thiesing opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the game, taking advantage of a turnover and putting a backhand on goal that found a way through.
Samoskevich evened it up with 12:37 to go in the first, picking the top-right corner with a good snap shot off the rush. It was his first goal since Nov. 26.
Truscott gave UM a 2-1 lead with a little over five minutes to go in the period. Fantilli stole the puck along the boards, where Truscott picked it up to start a counter rush with Samoskevich. The initial chance wouldn't go, but Truscott stuck with it, stuffing it in short-side.
The Bucks made a big push in the second period, but Michigan managed to add to their lead when Gavin Brindley won a puck battle in front to make it 3-1.
Ohio State cut it to 3-2 with 11 minutes to go when Lohrei blasted a one-timer from the top of the left circle after a great effort by Jake Wise.
It wasn't enough for OSU, though, as McGroary added insurance to make it 4-2 with a one-timer on the power play after Luke Hughes made a nice play at the point.
The Wolverines went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Buckeyes were unable to replicate their success from Friday, going 0-for-4.
UM will return to action next weekend when they travel to Minnesota for a series with the No. 3 Golden Gophers. Ohio State will continue their road swing in a series at Wisconsin.
The Wolverines take this one by a 4-2 final to split the series with the Buckeyes.
The final shot tally was 39-27 in favor of Ohio State.
GOAL! 🚨 Wolverines add insurance | 3rd – 3:54
Michigan makes it 4-2 to restore their two-goal cushion.
On the power play, Rutger McGroarty dished it to Luke Hughes at the point, who shook off a defender to create space before sending it back to McGroarty at the right dot for a one-timer that beat Dobeš.
GOAL! 🚨 OSU pulls within one | 3rd – 11:00
The Buckeyes cut it to 3-2 off a one-timer from Mason Lohrei.
Jake Wise made a great individual move before curling around the net and sending a backhand feed to Lohrei, who blasted it home for his first of the season.
Shots are 34-22 OSU (9-1 in the third).
The third period is a go 🔥
The final 20 minutes of regulation are underway. No. 6 Michigan leads No. 8 Ohio State, 3-1.
END 2ND: Michigan leads by 2️⃣
Ohio State made a big push for most of the middle stanza, but the Wolverines managed to add insurance for a two-goal lead heading into the third.
Brindley made it 3-1, finishing a chance in front from Casey and Truscott.
Shots on goal are 25-21 in favor of the Buckeyes, who had a 12-5 advantage in the period, keeping UM goaltender Erik Portillo busy.
GOAL! 🚨 UM pads the lead | 2nd – 4:42
With less than five minutes to go in the second period, the Wolverines add insurance to make it 3-1, thanks to Gavin Brindley.
Truscott's shot from the point didn't get through, but Seamus Casey picked up the rebound and sent it back out front. Brindley was right there to win the puck battle and score.
The second period is underway 🔘🔘⚪️
The middle frame is underway as Michigan leads Ohio State, 2-1. The Buckeyes begin the period on the power play.
END 1ST: UM leads by 1️⃣
After 20 minutes, the Wolverines lead the Buckeyes, 2-1.
Ohio State opened the scoring as Cam Thieling picked up his 11th of the season, taking advantage of some U-M turnovers. Michigan evened it up when Mackie Samoskevich ripped one to the top-right corner for his first goal in nearly two months, and Jacob Truscott finished off a rush with Samoskevich late in the period for the one-goal cushion.
Shots on goal are 16-13 in favor of the Wolverines. OSU will have 1:47 of power play time to begin the second period.
GOAL! 🚨 Michigan takes the lead | 1st – 5:38
The Wolverines take a 2-1 lead during a 4-on-4 with just over five minutes to go in the first.
Adam Fantilli stole the puck from OSU along the boards, and Jacob Truscott took it for a 2-on-1 with Samoskevich, dishing it over and setting up for a one-timer at the far post. The initial chance didn't connect, but Truscott stuck with the rebound, putting it in on the short side.
GOAL! 🚨 Wolverines tie it | 1st – 12:37
Michigan evens it up 1-1 as Mackie Samoskevich picks up his 13th of the season.
Samoskevich skated into the OSU zone, pulling it up at the left face-off circle and snapping a quick shot to the top right corner. It's his first goal since Nov. 26.
GOAL! 🚨 Buckeyes get it started early | 1st – 19:42
Ohio State opens the scoring just 18 seconds into the game as Cam Thiesing nets his team-leading 11th goal of the season.
Thiesing took advantage of some Michigan turnovers, finding space down low and putting it home.
His 11th goal of the season.
The game is on! 🍿
The puck is down and we're underway in a critical Game 2 between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Ohio State.
Puck drop is moments away 👀
Game 2 between U-M and OSU is just over 10 minutes away.
Here is today's lineup for Michigan. Ohio State's is not available yet.
How Michigan and Ohio State compare, historically 📝
Saturday's Game 2 marks the 156th all-time meeting between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
In the series, Michigan is 91-50-14 after Friday's loss in Game 1. At home, they are 46-20-8 against Ohio State.
