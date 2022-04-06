Live updates from Michigan vs. Denver in the Frozen Four

March 23, 2002 — that was the last time Denver and Michigan took the ice against each other.

"I'd love to play it," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said about playing Denver more during the regular season. "[David Carle] and I have talked a few times about trying to get a game on the schedule. We'll work towards it. I'd love to play them."

Denver has an all-time record of 46-36-1 against Michigan. Even though it's been awhile, let's take a look back at those matchups.