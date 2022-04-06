Last Updated 5:19 PM, April 06, 2022
Evan Marinofsky

Live updates from Michigan vs. Denver in the Frozen Four

7:44 pm, April 6, 2022

How to watch Michigan vs. Denver

The first spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal: 

7:37 pm, April 6, 2022

Path to the Frozen Four

Michigan and Denver are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games. 

Michigan STAT Denver
No. 1 Seed No. 1
Big Ten Conference NCHC
Def. No. 4 AIC, 5-3 First round Def. No. 4 UMass Lowell, 3-2
Def. No. 2 Quinnipiac, 7-4 Regional final Def. No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, 2-1
7:50 pm, April 6, 2022

Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history

March 23, 2002 — that was the last time Denver and Michigan took the ice against each other. 

"I'd love to play it," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said about playing Denver more during the regular season. "[David Carle] and I have talked a few times about trying to get a game on the schedule. We'll work towards it. I'd love to play them." 

Denver has an all-time record of 46-36-1 against Michigan. Even though it's been awhile, let's take a look back at those matchups. 

DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 23, 2002 Michigan Denver 5-3
March 26, 1999 Michigan  Denver 5-3
March 7, 1981 Michigan  Denver 5-4
March 5, 1981 Michigan  Denver 5-2
Feb. 21, 1981 Michigan  Denver 7-5
Feb. 20, 1981 Michigan  Denver 9-4
Feb. 2, 1980 Denver Michigan  9-5
Feb. 1, 1980 Denver Michigan 4-2
Feb. 10, 1979 Denver Michigan 8-3
Feb. 9, 1979 Denver Michigan  7-4