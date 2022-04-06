Live updates from Michigan vs. Denver in the Frozen Four

Last Updated 5:19 PM, April 06, 2022Evan MarinofskyLive updates from Michigan vs. Denver in the Frozen FourShare The best goals from the men's hockey quarterfinals 4:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:44 pm, April 6, 2022How to watch Michigan vs. Denver The first spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal: Time: 5 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2 Stream: Click or tap here Location: Boston, MA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:37 pm, April 6, 2022Path to the Frozen Four Michigan and Denver are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games. Michigan STAT Denver No. 1 Seed No. 1 Big Ten Conference NCHC Def. No. 4 AIC, 5-3 First round Def. No. 4 UMass Lowell, 3-2 Def. No. 2 Quinnipiac, 7-4 Regional final Def. No. 2 Minnesota Duluth, 2-1 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:50 pm, April 6, 2022Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history March 23, 2002 — that was the last time Denver and Michigan took the ice against each other. "I'd love to play it," Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said about playing Denver more during the regular season. "[David Carle] and I have talked a few times about trying to get a game on the schedule. We'll work towards it. I'd love to play them." Denver has an all-time record of 46-36-1 against Michigan. Even though it's been awhile, let's take a look back at those matchups. Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE March 23, 2002 Michigan Denver 5-3 March 26, 1999 Michigan Denver 5-3 March 7, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-4 March 5, 1981 Michigan Denver 5-2 Feb. 21, 1981 Michigan Denver 7-5 Feb. 20, 1981 Michigan Denver 9-4 Feb. 2, 1980 Denver Michigan 9-5 Feb. 1, 1980 Denver Michigan 4-2 Feb. 10, 1979 Denver Michigan 8-3 Feb. 9, 1979 Denver Michigan 7-4 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link