No. 1 Minnesota comes back to take down No. 8 Penn State, split series

Senior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored two third period goals within 1:06 of each other, lifting No. 1 Minnesota to a 3-1 win and series split against No. 8 Penn State.

Junior forward Mason Nevers also scored, and senior goaltender Justen Close made 38 saves for the Golden Gophers (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 4-2 upset loss on Friday. Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two assists.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo scored for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten). Junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 29 saves. It’s the second straight split for PSU after last weekend against former-No. 1 Michigan.

Sarlo opened the scoring early in the first after Xander Lamppa kept the play alive and found him in the slot for an easy goal.

Nevers tied it 1-1 late in the second, redirecting Mike Koster’s one-timer from the point on the power play.

Brodzinski gave Minnesota their first lead of the weekend, making it 2-1 with 13:05 left in regulation on a wrist shot, blocker-side from the top of the right circle after Nelson kept the puck in the zone.

He added insurance just over a minute later with a one-timer off a feed from Nelson, who put on a forechecking clinic below the dots, outmuscling a defender before dishing to Brodzinski.

Penn State will face Michigan State next weekend, who just completed a sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, while it doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Ann Arbor for a series with Michigan.