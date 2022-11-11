Last Updated 10:32 PM, November 11, 2022
Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com

No. 1 Minnesota comes back to take down No. 8 Penn State, split series

Share
The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23
15:02
PathCreated with Sketch. PINNED
3:28 am, November 12, 2022

FINAL: Minnesota tames the Nittany Lions to split series 😤

Senior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored two third period goals within 1:06 of each other, lifting No. 1 Minnesota to a 3-1 win and series split against No. 8 Penn State.

Junior forward Mason Nevers also scored, and senior goaltender Justen Close made 38 saves for the Golden Gophers (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 4-2 upset loss on Friday. Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two assists.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo scored for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten). Junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 29 saves. It’s the second straight split for PSU after last weekend against former-No. 1 Michigan.

Sarlo opened the scoring early in the first after Xander Lamppa kept the play alive and found him in the slot for an easy goal.

Nevers tied it 1-1 late in the second, redirecting Mike Koster’s one-timer from the point on the power play.

Brodzinski gave Minnesota their first lead of the weekend, making it 2-1 with 13:05 left in regulation on a wrist shot, blocker-side from the top of the right circle after Nelson kept the puck in the zone.

He added insurance just over a minute later with a one-timer off a feed from Nelson, who put on a forechecking clinic below the dots, outmuscling a defender before dishing to Brodzinski.

Penn State will face Michigan State next weekend, who just completed a sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, while it doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Ann Arbor for a series with Michigan.

2:52 am, November 12, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Brodzinski again | 3rd – 11:59

1:06 after giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead, Bryce Brodzinski gets his second of the period to make it 3-1.

Jaxon Nelson was the setup man once again, putting on a forechecking clinic below the dots before outmuscling a defender and feeding Brodzinski in the slot for a one-timer.

2:49 am, November 12, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota takes the lead | 3rd – 13:05

The Gophers lead for the first time this weekend as Bryce Brodzinski's second of the series and fourth of the season makes it 2-1.

Jaxon Nelson kept the puck in the zone before hitting Brodzinski, who closed in on the top of the right circle before firing a wrist shot past Souliere's blocker. 

2:39 am, November 12, 2022

The third period is a go 🔘🔘🔘

The final period of regulation is underway between Penn State and Minnesota.

Like last night, the third begins with both teams tied 1-1. PSU went on to win 4-2 last night.

2:30 am, November 12, 2022

END 2nd: Deadlocked at ones 😮‍💨

Through 40 minutes in Minneapolis, the Gophers and Nittany Lions are tied 1-1.

Mason Nevers' fifth of the season on the power play serves as the equalizer for Minnesota.

Liam Souliere made a number of big saves to preserve the tie at the end of the period. The Golden Gophers will have 30 seconds of power play time to start the third.

PSU is outshooting Minnesota, 23-20.

2:20 am, November 12, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Gophers tie it | 2nd – 3:11

Minnesota evens it up at one apiece on the power play late in the second.

Mason Nevers picks up his fifth of the year, deflecting Mike Koster's one-timer from the point.

1:48 am, November 12, 2022

The second period is underway 🔘🔘⚪️

The middle frame is underway in Minneapolis.

Penn State leads Minnesota, 1-0.

1:35 am, November 12, 2022

END 1st: PSU leads by 1️⃣

Through 20 minutes in Minneapolis, the No. 8 Nittany Lions lead the No. 1 Golden Gophers, 1-0.

Christian Sarlo scored his second of the series as Penn State opened the scoring and took a lead into the locker room once again.

1:27 am, November 12, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Penn State opens the scoring | 1st – 6:18

The Nittany Lions take a 1-0 lead at the 13:42 mark of the first period.

Xander Lamppa kept the play alive around the goal off a failed opportunity on the rush, and found Christian Sarlo in front for an easy goal. It's Sarlo's second of the weekend.

1:08 am, November 12, 2022

The game is on 👀

The puck is down and we're underway in Game 2 between Minnesota and Penn State. The Gophers are looking to bounce back as the Nittany Lions aim to sweep. 

12:48 am, November 12, 2022

Here tonight's lineups 📝

Here are the lines for tonight's rematch between Minnesota and Penn State. Puck drop is just over 10 minutes away.

Liam Souliere and Justen Close get the call between the pipes once again for their respective teams.

12:28 am, November 12, 2022

Get ready for Game 2 between Minnesota and Penn State 📋

Tonight's rematch between the No. 1 Golden Gophers and No. 8 Nittany Lions is just about a half hour way.

Penn State took Thursday's series-opener 4-2, defeating the nation's top team for the second week in a row, thanks to Connor MacEachern's two goals and assist. 

Here's how to follow along tonight:

3:00 am, November 11, 2022

FINAL: Down goes No. 1! Penn State upsets Minnesota 😱

Senior forward Connor MacEachern had two goals and an assist for No. 8 Penn State as the Nittany Lions upset No. 1 Minnesota in an 4-2 win on the road Thursday.

It's the second straight week that Penn State has upset the No. 1 team in the nation as they shut out Michigan 3-0 last Friday before splitting the series.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo also scored for PSU (10-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Ten), and junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 24 saves.

Sophomore forward Aaron Huglen and senior forward Bryce Brodzinski each scored for the Golden Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten). Senior netminder Justen Close made 24 saves.

MacEachern opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game on a 2-on-1 with senior forward Connor McMenamin, who dished to MacEachern for a one-timer.

Brodzinski tied it 1-1 early in the second period, scoring with a wrist shot to the top right corner after freshman forward Logan Cooley made a beautiful move to set him up.

Sarlo restored Penn State’s lead, making it 2-1 with 5.8 seconds left in the second. A Minnesota turnover at the end of a power play went right to Sarlo on his way out of the box, and he froze the defender before driving into the slot and scoring.

MacEachern capitalized on another Gopher turnover to make it 3-1 just 48 seconds into the third, firing a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.

Huglen's first of the season cut it to 3-2 moments later, scoring from the top of the left circle off the rush as Souliere got a piece of the shot, but not enough. The goal stood after an offside review. 

Graduate forward Ashton Calder scored on an empty net with 18.5 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Game 2 in Minneapolis is set for Friday at 8 p.m.

2:58 am, November 11, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 PSU adds an empty-netter | 3rd – 18.5 seconds

The Nittany Lions get more insurance as Ashton Calder pots the empty-net goal late in regulation.