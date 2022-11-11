No. 1 Minnesota comes back to take down No. 8 Penn State, split series

Last Updated 10:32 PM, November 11, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 1 Minnesota comes back to take down No. 8 Penn State, split seriesShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 3:28 am, November 12, 2022FINAL: Minnesota tames the Nittany Lions to split series 😤Senior forward Bryce Brodzinski scored two third period goals within 1:06 of each other, lifting No. 1 Minnesota to a 3-1 win and series split against No. 8 Penn State. Junior forward Mason Nevers also scored, and senior goaltender Justen Close made 38 saves for the Golden Gophers (8-4-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten), who bounced back from a 4-2 upset loss on Friday. Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two assists. Junior forward Christian Sarlo scored for the Nittany Lions (10-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten). Junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 29 saves. It’s the second straight split for PSU after last weekend against former-No. 1 Michigan. Sarlo opened the scoring early in the first after Xander Lamppa kept the play alive and found him in the slot for an easy goal. Nevers tied it 1-1 late in the second, redirecting Mike Koster’s one-timer from the point on the power play. Brodzinski gave Minnesota their first lead of the weekend, making it 2-1 with 13:05 left in regulation on a wrist shot, blocker-side from the top of the right circle after Nelson kept the puck in the zone. He added insurance just over a minute later with a one-timer off a feed from Nelson, who put on a forechecking clinic below the dots, outmuscling a defender before dishing to Brodzinski. Penn State will face Michigan State next weekend, who just completed a sweep of No. 10 Ohio State, while it doesn’t get any easier for Minnesota as they travel to Ann Arbor for a series with Michigan. Lions: TamedWin: SecuredNight: Good pic.twitter.com/6uPNS3pQdZ— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 2:52 am, November 12, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Brodzinski again | 3rd – 11:591:06 after giving Minnesota a 2-1 lead, Bryce Brodzinski gets his second of the period to make it 3-1. Jaxon Nelson was the setup man once again, putting on a forechecking clinic below the dots before outmuscling a defender and feeding Brodzinski in the slot for a one-timer. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨AND ANOTHER FOR BRYCE!!!3-1 pic.twitter.com/V5xS2CKsbl— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 Jaxon Nelson kept the puck in the zone before hitting Brodzinski, who closed in on the top of the right circle before firing a wrist shot past Souliere's blocker. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨Another day, another @bbrodzyy snipe! GOOD GUYS IN FRONT!2-1 pic.twitter.com/pDo4Shm5wk— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 2:39 am, November 12, 2022The third period is a go 🔘🔘🔘The final period of regulation is underway between Penn State and Minnesota. Like last night, the third begins with both teams tied 1-1. PSU went on to win 4-2 last night. Deadlocked after two periods. pic.twitter.com/EiQEuo2HvL— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 Liam Souliere made a number of big saves to preserve the tie at the end of the period. The Golden Gophers will have 30 seconds of power play time to start the third. PSU is outshooting Minnesota, 23-20. Unreal three-save sequence from Souly to keep this game tied late in the second period!! pic.twitter.com/mTPZGxKpVK— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 12, 2022 2:20 am, November 12, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Gophers tie it | 2nd – 3:11Minnesota evens it up at one apiece on the power play late in the second. Mason Nevers picks up his fifth of the year, deflecting Mike Koster's one-timer from the point. Come for the goalstay for the celly pic.twitter.com/s3zizDgqbC— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 Up one after one against No. 1 at Mariucci!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/b9zpo6qAMo— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 12, 2022 1:35 am, November 12, 2022END 1st: PSU leads by 1️⃣Through 20 minutes in Minneapolis, the No. 8 Nittany Lions lead the No. 1 Golden Gophers, 1-0. Christian Sarlo scored his second of the series as Penn State opened the scoring and took a lead into the locker room once again. After one period of play. pic.twitter.com/sX1Bt5M7w1— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 1:27 am, November 12, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Penn State opens the scoring | 1st – 6:18The Nittany Lions take a 1-0 lead at the 13:42 mark of the first period. Xander Lamppa kept the play alive around the goal off a failed opportunity on the rush, and found Christian Sarlo in front for an easy goal. It's Sarlo's second of the weekend. Strong play by Lamps to take the puck away near the goal and beautiful vision to find Sarlo for the early lead!! pic.twitter.com/tcSKzS6xEB— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 12, 2022 1:08 am, November 12, 2022The game is on 👀The puck is down and we're underway in Game 2 between Minnesota and Penn State. The Gophers are looking to bounce back as the Nittany Lions aim to sweep. Game 🔛#SweepMinnesota pic.twitter.com/tcas55Euuy— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 12, 2022 12:48 am, November 12, 2022Here tonight's lineups 📝Here are the lines for tonight's rematch between Minnesota and Penn State. Puck drop is just over 10 minutes away. Liam Souliere and Justen Close get the call between the pipes once again for their respective teams. #WeAre just 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes from puck drop of tonight's #B1GHockey series finale against No. 1 Minnesota!!Here's how each side will line up when they hit the ice at Mariucci!!#HockeyValley #SweepMinnesota pic.twitter.com/7h877dfhEg— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 12, 2022 12:28 am, November 12, 2022Get ready for Game 2 between Minnesota and Penn State 📋Tonight's rematch between the No. 1 Golden Gophers and No. 8 Nittany Lions is just about a half hour way. Penn State took Thursday's series-opener 4-2, defeating the nation's top team for the second week in a row, thanks to Connor MacEachern's two goals and assist. Here's how to follow along tonight: When: 8 p.m. ET Friday Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minn. Watch live: Bally Sports North and B1G+ (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com | Minnesota Rosters: Minnesota | Penn Sate Game two viewing and listening information ⬇️📺: @BallySportsNOR Extra💻: B1G+ (https://t.co/g0FSc4kj95)📻: 103.5 FM/1130 KTLK-AM📊: https://t.co/1mEMZpSGwa#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/reYcFKS1ky— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 12, 2022 3:00 am, November 11, 2022FINAL: Down goes No. 1! Penn State upsets Minnesota 😱Senior forward Connor MacEachern had two goals and an assist for No. 8 Penn State as the Nittany Lions upset No. 1 Minnesota in an 4-2 win on the road Thursday. It's the second straight week that Penn State has upset the No. 1 team in the nation as they shut out Michigan 3-0 last Friday before splitting the series. Junior forward Christian Sarlo also scored for PSU (10-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Ten), and junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 24 saves. Sophomore forward Aaron Huglen and senior forward Bryce Brodzinski each scored for the Golden Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten). Senior netminder Justen Close made 24 saves. MacEachern opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game on a 2-on-1 with senior forward Connor McMenamin, who dished to MacEachern for a one-timer. Brodzinski tied it 1-1 early in the second period, scoring with a wrist shot to the top right corner after freshman forward Logan Cooley made a beautiful move to set him up. Sarlo restored Penn State’s lead, making it 2-1 with 5.8 seconds left in the second. A Minnesota turnover at the end of a power play went right to Sarlo on his way out of the box, and he froze the defender before driving into the slot and scoring. MacEachern capitalized on another Gopher turnover to make it 3-1 just 48 seconds into the third, firing a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush. Huglen's first of the season cut it to 3-2 moments later, scoring from the top of the left circle off the rush as Souliere got a piece of the shot, but not enough. The goal stood after an offside review. Graduate forward Ashton Calder scored on an empty net with 18.5 seconds left for the 4-2 final. Both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play. Game 2 in Minneapolis is set for Friday at 8 p.m. DOWN GOES NO. 1...AGAIN!!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/wtfPpAoDf7— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 2:58 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 PSU adds an empty-netter | 3rd – 18.5 secondsThe Nittany Lions get more insurance as Ashton Calder pots the empty-net goal late in regulation. CALDERRRRRRR EMPTY NET!!!!— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022