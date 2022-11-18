No. 2 Minnesota completes sweep of No. 3 Michigan men's hockey with 6-3 win in Game 2

Last Updated 8:28 PM, November 18, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 2 Minnesota completes sweep of No. 3 Michigan men's hockey with 6-3 win in Game 2Share The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 1:17 am, November 19, 2022FINAL: Minnesota completes the sweep with 6-3 win 😤Senior forward Jaxon Nelson had two goals and an assist, and No. 2 Minnesota men’s hockey completed the sweep of No. 3 Michigan with an 6-3 win on the road on Friday. Sophomore forward Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists, and senior defenseman Jackson LaCombe had a goal and an assist for the Golden Gophers (10-4-0, 6-2-0 Big Ten). Sophomore goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz made 27 saves. Sophomore forward Dylan Duke scored twice for the Wolverines (9-5-0, 2-4-0 Big Ten). Forwards Seamus Casey and Mark Estapa each had two assists, and junior netminder Erik Portillo made 35 saves. Multiple players were out of the lineup once again for each team due to illness. Freshman forward Logan Cooley was suspended for a dangerous hit in Game 1. LaCombe opened the scoring with 10:47 left in the first, wiring a wrist shot to the top left corner from the left circle off the rush, and sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick doubled the lead just over three minutes later, finishing an odd-man rush with a one-timer off a feed from Knies. It was Pitlick's third of the series. Nelson extended it to 3-0 on the power play less than five minutes into the second period on a tap-in from the slot, thanks to a setup from freshman Jimmy Snuggerud. Duke cut it to 3-1 with 6:34 left in the second, jamming a loose puck just over the goal line. Video review confirmed the goal, and it held up after a Minnesota challenge. Freshman Rutger McGroarty nearly made it 3-2 in the dying seconds of the period, but time ran out before the puck crossed the line. Nelson restored the three-goal lead late in the middle frame, making it 4-1 when the puck deflected off him and trickled through Portillo. Duke picked up his second of the game and fourth of the series with 11:38 left in the third, potting the rebound after sophomore blue-liner Luke Hughes' bomb from the point rocketed off the boards. Knies made it 5-2 when Nelson's one-timer from distance deflected in off him on the power play, but sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich answered right back for Michigan, cutting it to 5-3 just 24 seconds later. Senior defenseman Ryan Johnson scored on an empty net from his own zone for the 6-3 final with under three minutes remaining. Minnesota will travel to Arizona State next weekend, while Michigan will host undefeated No. 10 Harvard in an exciting non-conference matchup. Do〽️inant The #Gophers SWEEP the Wolverines in Ann Arbor! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/9BTnMlCC0n— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022
1:13 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Gophers seal it | 3rd – 2:42
Ryan Johnson seals the win, making it 6-3 with an empty-netter from his own zone with less then three minutes to go. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨Ryan Johnson hits the empty net for his first of the year!6-3 pic.twitter.com/zER44xhPWa— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022 1:01 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Michigan stays in it | 3rd – 8:53
Mackie Samoskevich cuts the deficit back to two, making it 5-3 with a quick release from the top of the left circle just 24 seconds after Knies' tally. GOAL! Mackie Samoskevich with the response! pic.twitter.com/T6cEP5w6pA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 19, 2022
12:59 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota strikes back | 3rd – 9:18
Minnesota makes it 5-2 as Nelson's one-time bomb deflects in off Matthew Knies, who was parked in front of the crease on the power play. Power-play goal for Knies, 5-2 Minnesota— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 19, 2022
12:54 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Duke stays hot | 3rd – 11:38
Michigan cuts the Gophers' lead to 4-2, thanks to Dylan Duke's second of the game and fourth of the series. Luke Hughes' bomb from the point rocketed off the end boards, and Duke backhanded the rebound into the yawning cage. DUKER! That's 1-2-3-4 on the weekend! pic.twitter.com/bQCjsSFKt0— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 19, 2022
12:41 am, November 19, 2022
The third period is on ⏳
The final period of regulation is underway in Ann Arbor as the Gophers look to maintain their lead and close out the sweep. #Gophers up by three after a pair of goals from Mr. Jaxon Nelson! pic.twitter.com/SPLcIrYPI7— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022
12:28 am, November 19, 2022
END 2nd: Minnesota leads by 3️⃣
Through 40 minutes, the Gophers lead 4-1. Jaxon Nelson scored twice for Minnesota, while Dylan Duke stayed hot for Michigan, picking up his third of the weekend. Rutger McGroarty nearly cut it to 4-2 as time expired, but the puck did not cross the line before the clock hit zeroes. Off Nelly and into the net!That puck had a force field around it 😂 pic.twitter.com/NFEu0kzj7y— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022
12:22 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Gophers get it right back | 2nd –
Minnesota restores their three-goal lead, making it 4-1 with just over two minutes remaining in the second period with the extra attacker on the ice during a delayed penalty. Portillo made the initial save before the puck trickled through him and across the line. Nelson gets credit for the goal, his second of the game. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨After controlling the puck for about a minute in a delayed penalty the puck finally crosses the line! It's Nelly's second of the game AND we'll get a power play!4-1 pic.twitter.com/uOKaf9lY6v— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 19, 2022
12:12 am, November 19, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Michigan is on the board | 2nd – 6:34
The Wolverines answer to cut it 3-1 with Dylan Duke's third goal of the weekend. It's Michigan's first goal in 63 minutes of game action. The puck made its way to Duke at the goalmouth, and he jammed it across the line. The goal stood after review and a Minnesota challenge. Duke with his third goal of the weekend - Estapa and Casey with the apples and Michigan is on the board pic.twitter.com/l2TiEbtAI8— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 19, 2022
11:56 pm, November 18, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota adds insurance | 2nd – 15:23
The Gophers extend their lead to 3-0 on the power play early in the second period. Jaxon Nelson had a tap-in in from the slot off a nice feed from Snuggerud after Bryce Brodzinski kept the play going behind the net. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨Nelly with the redirection on the power play! Snuggs ➡️ Nelson to make it three!3-0 pic.twitter.com/54WCCr2njW— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022
11:49 pm, November 18, 2022
The second period is underway 🔥
We're back for the middle frame at Yost. Minnesota leads 2-0, thanks to Pitlick and LaCombe. Down 2 after 1 pic.twitter.com/yBHc98IKH6— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022
11:37 pm, November 18, 2022
END 1st: Gophers lead by 2️⃣
Through 20 minutes at Yost, No. 2 Minnesota leads No. 3 Michigan, 2-0. Rhett Pitlick and Jackson LaCombe scored for the Gophers. The Wolverines started strong, but had nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. They're outshooting Minnesota, 15-7. On top by two after 20! pic.twitter.com/xnCcw7LTnp— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022
11:26 pm, November 18, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota doubles their lead | 1st – 7:17
The Gophers make it 2-0 as Rhett Pitlick stays hot, picking up his third goal of the series. On an odd-man rush with Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Knies, Snuggerud popped the puck to Knies, who fed Pitlick across the crease for a one-timer. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨A beautiful passing play and we're up by two! Snuggerud to Knies to Pitter for his third of the series!2-0 pic.twitter.com/teiCgpVkf7— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022
11:19 pm, November 18, 2022
GOAL! 🚨 Gophers open the scoring | 1st – 10:47
Seconds before the halfway mark of the first period, Minnesota takes a 1-0 lead on just its second shot of the game. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe skated the puck in off the rush before roofing a wrist shot, short side from the left face-off dot. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨Another SNIPE to start the game! This time brought to you by @lacombe_jackson!1-0 pic.twitter.com/XPYv7KZD44— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022
11:06 pm, November 18, 2022
The game is on! 👀
The puck is down, and we're underway in Ann Arbor as Minnesota looks to close out the sweep. Michigan is hoping to bounce back from a tough loss last night. And we're underway at Yost Ice Arena! pic.twitter.com/VOWaAosn2X— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022