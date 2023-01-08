No. 3 Minnesota downs No. 4 St. Cloud State men's hockey in overtime to split series
FINAL: Minnesota bounces back in overtime to split series 〽️
Logan Cooley scored with 18.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey took down No. 4 St. Cloud State, 2-1, to split the series.
Cooley finished the game with a goal and an assist for the Golden Gophers (16-6-0, 10-2-0 Big Ten), while Matthew Knies also scored. Justen Close made 21 saves. Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko picked up his 100th win as skipper of the Gophers.
Chase Brand scored for the Huskies (15-5-0, 7-30 NCHC), and Jaxon Castor made 28 saves.
The first two periods came and went without much offensive firepower for either team, but Knies broke the stalemate just under three minutes into the third period on the power play.
Quick puck movement by the Gophers opened up a passing lane in the SCSU penalty kill, and Cooley found Knies for a redirect in the slot.
About five minutes later, the Huskies found an equalizer. Brendan Bushy started a 3-on-1 rush after exiting the penalty box, dishing to Brand, who tried to pass to Mason Salquist on the doorstep, and the pass deflected off a defender and in.
In overtime, St. Cloud rushed up the ice for one final chance, but Brock Faber forced a turnover, poking the puck forward to Cooley, who broke into the zone, cut to the slot and scored after waiting out the defense.
Minnesota will travel to South Bend, Ind., next weekend for a series with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, SCSU will return to action when they host Colorado College, beginning Friday.
GOAL! 🚨 Logan Cooley wins it in OT
With less than a minute remaining in overtime, Minnesota takes the win, 2-1.
Gophers captain Brock Faber forced a St. Cloud State turnover off the rush, poking the puck forward for Logan Cooley to pick it up in stride. Cooley broke into the offensive zone, cut to the slot and out-waited Castor before burying the game-winning goal with 18.8 seconds remaining.
END 3RD: On to overtime 😮💨
60 minutes weren't enough as Minnesota and St. Cloud State are tied 1-1.
Shots on goal are 26-22 in favor of the Gophers.
GOAL! 🚨 Huskies tie it up | 3rd – 12:04
Chase Brand ties it up 1-1 for St. Cloud State.
The Huskies broke into the offensive zone on a quick 3-on-1 counter rush. Brendan Bushy dished to Brand, who looked to pass to Mason Salquist, but the pass deflected off a defender and in.
GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota breaks through | 3rd – 17:05
The Gophers end the stalemate, opening the scoring early in the third period on the power play.
St. Cloud State's penalty kill got loose after quick puck movement by Minnesota, and Matthew Knies redirected a pass to the slot from Logan Cooley.
The third period is underway 🔥
The final period of regulation is underway. Minnesota and St. Cloud are still scoreless.
END 2ND: Deadlocked at 0️⃣
The stalemate rages on as Minnesota and St. Cloud are still knotted up at 0-0.
Shots on goal are 14-11 in favor of the Gophers, who nearly broke through with about a minute remaining, but Huskies goaltender Jaxon Castor came up with a big pad stop.
Still scoreless late in the second period 🧱
Both teams are still unable to break through as time winds down in the middle period.
The Gophers hold a 13-10 advantage in shots on goal.
The second period is a go 👀
We're back for the middle frame between Minnesota and St. Cloud State. There is no score through the first period.
END 1ST: No score in Minneapolis ❌
No. 3 Minnesota and No. 4 St. Cloud State are scoreless after the first 20 minutes came and went.
Shots on goal are 5-4 in favor of the Gophers, who squandered one power play opportunity.
The Huskies went 0-for-2 on the man-advantage. They will have 1:55 of carryover power play time to begin the second period.
The game is on 🍿
The puck is down and we're underway in a top-five matchup between Minnesota and St. Cloud State.
Here are today's lineups 📝
Game 2 between the No. 3 Gophers and No. 4 Huskies is moments away in Minneapolis. Here is how each team will line up this afternoon:
How to watch Minnesota vs. St. Cloud State 📺
The rematch between the No. 3 Gophers and No. 4 Huskies headlines Sunday's men's college hockey slate. Here's how to keep up with the action:
When: 4 p.m. ET Sunday
Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minn.
How to watch: Bally Sports North | B1G+ (subscription required)
Live stats: NCAA.com | Minnesota
Game 1 stats: NCAA.com | St. Cloud State
Rosters: Minnesota | St. Cloud State
Comparing Minnesota and St. Cloud State 📊
St. Cloud State enters Sunday's matinee looking to sweep their interstate rivals in the Gophers.
The Huskies shut out Minnesota in Saturday's Game 1 at home, winning 3-0. Aidan Spellacy scored midway through the second period, and SCSU never looked back, adding two late insurance goals in the third, thanks to Kyler Kupka and Grant Cruikshank.
Jaxon Castor stopped all 23 shots he faced, while Justen Close made 19 saves in the loss for Minnesota.
Here's how the Huskies and Gophers stack up this season, statistically:
|Minnesota
|STAT
|St. cloud state
|15-6-0 (10-2-0 Big Ten)
|Record
|15-4-0 (7-3-0 NCHC)
|No. 3
|Current Ranking
|No. 4
|Frozen Four
|2022 NCAA tournament
|First Round
|86
|Goals scored
|69
|4.1
|Goals per game
|3.63
|53
|Goals allowed
|37
|2.52
|Goals allowed per game
|1.95
|25.35%
|Power play
|24.36%
|80%
|Penalty kill
|80.77%
|Jimmy Snuggerud, 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists)
|Top scorer
|Jami Krannila, 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists)
|Justen Close, 12-6-0
(.917 save percentage, 2.16 GAA, 3 SO)
|Top goaltender
|Jaxon Castor, 8-2-0
(.926 save percentage, 1.91 GAA, 1 SO)
