No. 3 Minnesota downs No. 4 St. Cloud State men's hockey in overtime to split series

Logan Cooley scored with 18.8 seconds remaining in overtime, and No. 3 Minnesota men's hockey took down No. 4 St. Cloud State, 2-1, to split the series.

Cooley finished the game with a goal and an assist for the Golden Gophers (16-6-0, 10-2-0 Big Ten), while Matthew Knies also scored. Justen Close made 21 saves. Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko picked up his 100th win as skipper of the Gophers.

Chase Brand scored for the Huskies (15-5-0, 7-30 NCHC), and Jaxon Castor made 28 saves.

The first two periods came and went without much offensive firepower for either team, but Knies broke the stalemate just under three minutes into the third period on the power play.

Quick puck movement by the Gophers opened up a passing lane in the SCSU penalty kill, and Cooley found Knies for a redirect in the slot.

About five minutes later, the Huskies found an equalizer. Brendan Bushy started a 3-on-1 rush after exiting the penalty box, dishing to Brand, who tried to pass to Mason Salquist on the doorstep, and the pass deflected off a defender and in.

In overtime, St. Cloud rushed up the ice for one final chance, but Brock Faber forced a turnover, poking the puck forward to Cooley, who broke into the zone, cut to the slot and scored after waiting out the defense.

Minnesota will travel to South Bend, Ind., next weekend for a series with Notre Dame. Meanwhile, SCSU will return to action when they host Colorado College, beginning Friday.