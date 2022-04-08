Minnesota State takes down Minnesota in Frozen Four to advance to title game

Minnesota State's Nathan Smith on dominating Frozen Four win over Minnesota

Minnesota State took down Minnesota, 5-1, in the second Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday.

Despite giving up the first goal on a turnover to Minnesota’s Matthew Knies, the Mavericks battled back and scored the last five goals over the course of the final two periods.

The scoring for Minnesota State began midway through the second period when Benton Maass converted on a wraparound chance to tie the game, 1-1.

Not a bad time for the third-pairing defenseman to cash in, right?

Reggie Lutz followed Maass’ lead and scored on a wraparound of his own just moments later to make it 2-1 Minnesota. That ended up being the game-winner.

The Mavericks opened the third period by setting a tone and scoring when Ondrej Pavel tipped one past Minnesota goalie Justen Close to make it 3-1.

And then, with less than seven minutes left in the game, David Silye roofed one after dangling a Minnesota defender to make it 4-1 Minnesota State.

Brendan Furry added an empty-netter with 1:09 to play.

Minnesota State moves on to its first national title game in program history. The Mavericks will face Denver at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.