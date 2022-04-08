Minnesota State takes down Minnesota in Frozen Four to advance to title game

Last Updated 1:13 AM, April 08, 2022Evan MarinofskyMinnesota State takes down Minnesota in Frozen Four to advance to title gameShare Minnesota State cruises past Minnesota to advance to the the Frozen Four title game 3:38 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 3:28 am, April 8, 2022Minnesota State takes down Minnesota, 5-1, to advance to national championship Minnesota State's Nathan Smith on dominating Frozen Four win over Minnesota Minnesota State took down Minnesota, 5-1, in the second Frozen Four semifinal on Thursday. Despite giving up the first goal on a turnover to Minnesota’s Matthew Knies, the Mavericks battled back and scored the last five goals over the course of the final two periods. The scoring for Minnesota State began midway through the second period when Benton Maass converted on a wraparound chance to tie the game, 1-1. Not a bad time for the third-pairing defenseman to cash in, right?
Reggie Lutz followed Maass' lead and scored on a wraparound of his own just moments later to make it 2-1 Minnesota. That ended up being the game-winner. The Mavericks opened the third period by setting a tone and scoring when Ondrej Pavel tipped one past Minnesota goalie Justen Close to make it 3-1.
And then, with less than seven minutes left in the game, David Silye roofed one after dangling a Minnesota defender to make it 4-1 Minnesota State. Brendan Furry added an empty-netter with 1:09 to play. Minnesota State moves on to its first national title game in program history. The Mavericks will face Denver at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.
After 2: Minnesota State 2, Minnesota 1
Minnesota State continued its dominant play in the second period. The only difference between this frame and the last: The Mavericks lead.
Both goals came off wraparounds. First it was Benton Maass. Then, a few moments later, it was Reggie Lutz.
The Mavericks have controlled most of the first two periods. They're outshooting Minnesota, 21-11.
We're in for quite the third period. Reggie Lutz gives Minnesota State the lead | 2-1 Minnesota State, 6:29 P2
Minnesota State was in the midst of one of its best offensive zone shifts of the game. Reggie Lutz made sure to capitalize. With the puck bouncing around the front of Minnesota's net, Lutz grabbed the puck and cashed in on a wraparound goal — the Mavericks' second goal of that style of the period. Minnesota State leads, 2-1, with 6:29 to play in the second period.
Minnesota State's Benton Maass ties the game | 1-1, 12:38 P2
Benton Maass picked a pretty good time for his third goal of the season. Maass wrapped the puck around the Minnesota net and shoved it through Gopher goalie Justen Close's legs to tie the game, 1-1. The score is tied, 1-1, with 12:38 to play in the second period.
After 1: Minnesota 1, Minnesota State 0
Minnesota leads Minnesota State, 1-0, after one period. The lone goal came from star freshman Matthew Knies. Along with Bryce Brodzinski, Knies finished off a 2-on-0 that came off of Minnesota State mishandling the puck leaving its own end. Despite being down on the scoreboard, Minnesota State controlled most of the first period, outshooting the Golden Gophers, 11-4.
Matthew Knies gives Minnesota the early lead | 1-0 Minnesota, 11:08 P1
It didn't matter that it was the Golden Gophers' first shot on net. All that matters is that it went in. After Minnesota State mishandled the puck leaving its own end, Matthew Knies and Bryce Brodzinski found themselves on a 2-on-0. They passed it back and forth, getting Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay out of position, before Knies deposited the puck into the open net. Minnesota leads, 1-0, with 11:08 to play in the first period.
Lineups for Minnesota vs. Minnesota State
The Frozen Four semifinal between Minnesota and Minnesota State is just moments away. Here are the lineups:
Minnesota State
Julian Napravnik - Nathan Smith - Cade Borchardt
Sam Morton - Brendan Furry - Ryan Sandelin
Reggie Lutz - David Silye - Lucas Sowder
Will Hillman - Ondrej Pavel - Josh Groll
Akito Hirose - Jack McNeely
Wyatt Aamodt - Jake Livingstone
Andy Carroll - Benton Maass
Tony Malinowski
Dryden McKay
Minnesota
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski
Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Aaron Huglen
Tristan Broz - Jaxon Nelson - Rhett Pitlick
Grant Cruikshank - Jack Perbix - Mason Nevers
Jonny Sorenson
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Justen Close
Start time moved from 8:30 p.m. ET
Due to Michigan and Denver going to overtime, the NCAA has announced the matchup between Minnesota State and Minnesota will begin 60 minutes after the game-winning goal in Game 1.
Tonight: Minnesota battles Minnesota State in Frozen Four semifinal
It all comes down to this: the 2022 Frozen Four. Tonight, four teams battle for two spots in Saturday's national championship game. The second game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET between Minnesota and Minnesota State. That game can be watched on ESPNU. You can follow the entire game on this page. To follow the first semifinal game, click here for live updates from the Michigan-Denver game. How to watch Minnesota vs. Minnesota State
The second spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game.
Here's how you can watch the semifinal:
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPNU
Location: Boston, MA
Path to the Frozen Four
Minnesota and Minnesota State are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games.
Minnesota STAT Minnesota State
No. 2 Seed No. 1
Big Ten Conference CCHA
Def. No. 3 UMass, 4-3 (OT) First round Def. No. 4 Harvard, 4-3
Def. No. 1 Western Michigan, 3-0 Regional final Def. No. 3 Notre Dame, 1-0
Minnesota vs. Minnesota State all-time matchup history
Despite Minnesota and Minnesota State not being in the same conference, they are in the same state. That makes playing each other far easier than Michigan and Denver trying to schedule a matchup. The first game between the Gophers and the Mavericks came on Jan. 2, 1998. Since then, the two teams have battled 60 times. Minnesota has the upper hand in the series with a record of 37-17-6. Here's how the last 10 games have gone:
Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history
DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 28, 2021 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-0
Nov. 8, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 2-1
Nov. 2, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 5-1
Nov. 19, 2016 Minnesota Minnesota State 1-0
Nov. 18, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-1
Jan. 31, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2
Nov. 14, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2
Nov. 13, 2015 Minnesota Minnesota State 4-0
Jan. 23, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-2
Nov. 16, 2013 Minnesota Minnesota State 3-0 