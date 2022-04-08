Live updates from Minnesota State vs. Denver in the Frozen Four title game

We're down to the last two, as Minnesota State and Denver will meet for the NCAA DI men's hockey championship on Saturday. Denver took out Michigan in OT in the first semifinal before the Mavericks swamped Minnesota 5-1 in the second. The national championship game is at 8 p.m. on Saturday. We'll have live updates here during the game, which will be on ESPN2.

Here's a look at each team's path to the final:

MINNESOTA STATE HOW THEY GOT HERE DENVER 38-5-0 Record 30-9-1 No. 1 Seed No. 1 Def. Harvard, 4-3 Regional semifinal Def. UMass Lowell, 3-2 Def. Notre Dame, 1-0 Regional final Def. Minnesota Duluth, 2-1 Def. Minnesota, 5-1 Frozen Four semifinal Def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT)

The Pioneers are going for their ninth national title; Minnesota State is playing in the championship game for the first time. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.