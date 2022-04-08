Live updates from Minnesota State vs. Denver in the Frozen Four title game

Last Updated 4:45 PM, April 08, 2022Evan MarinofskyLive updates from Minnesota State vs. Denver in the Frozen Four title gameShare The goal that sent Denver to the 2022 Frozen Four final 1:55 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:30 pm, April 8, 2022Tomorrow is the big day 👀 The entire college hockey season comes down to tomorrow night: the national championship. Minnesota State. Denver. 8 p.m. Saturday. TD Garden. Boston. Before the game gets here, let's take a look at some interesting facts for each team. Minnesota State The Mavericks enter Saturday's national championship on an 18-game win streak, which is a school record for consecutive wins. Four players on the roster have over 40 points (Nathan Smith, Julian Napravnik, Brendan Furry, Cade Borchardt). There's only one other team who has that: Denver. Minnesota State has won 273 games in 10 seasons under head coach Mike Hastings. That is the most wins of any program in that time. This is Minnesota State's first national title game. It became a DI program in the 1996-97 season. Minnesota State leads the country in goals with 177. It ranks second in goals per game at 4.1. Denver Denver has made it to four of the last six Frozen Fours. The Pioneers are tied with North Dakota for second-most national titles all-time with eight. A win Saturday night would tie them with Michigan for No. 1. Denver has an 8-3 record in national championship games. While Minnesota State was in the Frozen Four just last season, Denver made it in 2019. Four players on this Pioneers roster were on the one that made the run in 2019: Cole Guttman, Ryan Barrow, Brett Stapley and Kyle Mayhew. Denver leads the country in goals per game at 4.3 It ranks second in goals for with 170. Here's some other reading before national championship day arrives: NCAA.com: Denver tops Michigan in OT in Frozen Four behind Carter Savoie's goal NCAA.com: Relive Minnesota State's 5-1 win over Minnesota USCHO: Minnesota State paying no mind to winning streak as it enters NCAA title game USCHO: Denver finds a flexible approach to be a winning one in its path to the NCAA final share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link We're down to the last two, as Minnesota State and Denver will meet for the NCAA DI men's hockey championship on Saturday. Denver took out Michigan in OT in the first semifinal before the Mavericks swamped Minnesota 5-1 in the second. The national championship game is at 8 p.m. on Saturday. We'll have live updates here during the game, which will be on ESPN2. How Denver beat Michigan in OT thriller How Minnesota State surged past Minnesota Here's a look at each team's path to the final: MINNESOTA STATE HOW THEY GOT HERE DENVER 38-5-0 Record 30-9-1 No. 1 Seed No. 1 Def. Harvard, 4-3 Regional semifinal Def. UMass Lowell, 3-2 Def. Notre Dame, 1-0 Regional final Def. Minnesota Duluth, 2-1 Def. Minnesota, 5-1 Frozen Four semifinal Def. Michigan, 3-2 (OT) The Pioneers are going for their ninth national title; Minnesota State is playing in the championship game for the first time. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link