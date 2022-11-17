No. 2 Minnesota takes down No. 3 Michigan men's hockey 5-2; Game 2 set for Saturday

Last Updated 9:01 PM, November 17, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 2 Minnesota takes down No. 3 Michigan men's hockey 5-2; Game 2 set for SaturdayShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatestPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 1:50 am, November 18, 2022FINAL: Minnesota takes down Michigan, 5-2 😤Freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt had a goal and an assist as No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey took down No. 3 Michigan 5-2 on the road on Thursday. Freshman forwards Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Gophers (9-5-0, 5-2-0 Big Ten). Sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick scored twice, while defensemen Mike Kastor and Jackson LaCombe each had two assists. Sophomore goaltender Owen Bartoskiewicz made 29 saves. Sophomore forward Dylan Duke scored twice for the Wolverines (9-4-0, 2-4-0 Big Ten), and freshman blue-liner Seamus Casey had two assists. Junior netminder Erik Portillo made 37 saves. Minnesota was without senior goaltender Justen Close and sophomore forward Aaron Huglen due to illness, while Michigan was without five players due to illness, including their top-scorer in Adam Fantilli. Third-string freshman goaltender Tyler Shea dressed as a forward for the Wolverines in order to meet the minimum skater requirement. Pitlick opened the scoring just over five minutes into the first, roofing a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. Duke tied it 1-1 with 3:21 left in the first, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play with Rutger McGroarty and Casey on the power play. Pitlick picked up his second of the night early in the second, scoring off a backdoor setup from Kestor, and Duke tied it 2-2 moments later, batting a rebound out of the air on the power play to earn his first multi-goal game of his career. Snuggerud gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead 1:20 after Duke's equalizer, scoring on a rebound in front after Portillo saved Cooley's shot. Cooley made it 4-2 just 38 seconds into the third with a one-timer from the left circle on a 5-on-3 power play, and Mittelstadt's first collegiate goal extended it to 5-2 on a bomb from the right circle. Minnesota went 1-for-5 on the power play, while Michigan went 2-for-5. Game 2 is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. 

Valiant effort#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/07dXJYrjkc— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022 1:25 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Gophers tack on another | 3rd – 14:21

Minnesota makes it 5-2 as Luke Mittlestadt gets in on the goal-scoring with his first collegiate goal on a one-timer that rocketed in and out of the goal. 

.@lmittelstadt16's first of his career almost went through the net!WHAT. A. BOMB. pic.twitter.com/IZfgjm785T— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022 1:16 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota adds insurance | 3rd – 19:22

The Gophers tack on another just 38 seconds into the third period on a 5-on-3 power play to make it 4-2, thanks to freshman forward Logan Cooley. It's Cooley's second point of the night as he rips a one-timer from the top of the left circle. 

LET IT RIP LOGAN pic.twitter.com/HRSw7POjNS— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022

1:14 am, November 18, 2022

The third period is on 🔥

The final period of regulation is underway at Yost. Minnesota leads 3-2. The Gophers will start the third period on the power play. 

After 40 minutes, Michigan trails by one#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/jY0GhNHMmx— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022

12:59 am, November 18, 2022

END 2nd: Gophers lead by 1️⃣

Through 40 minutes in Ann Arbor, No. 2 Minnesota leads No. 3 Michigan, 3-2. Rhett Pitlick picked up his second of the night for the Gophers before Dylan Duke's second of the game evened it for the Wolverines. Jimmy Snuggerud's tally stands as the difference-maker right now. Shots on goal are 30-20 for Minnesota, who outshot Michigan 17-12 in the period. 

#Gophers on top after two! pic.twitter.com/wvFedNLntF— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022

12:43 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota back on top | 2nd – 8:01

Just 1:20 after Michigan tied it, the Gophers retake the lead, going up 3-2. Logan Cooley wheeled around the offensive zone before letting a shot go from the high slot. Portillo made the save, but the puck fell right into the slot, where Jimmy Snuggerud was able to bury the rebound. He can score 'em pretty or he can score 'em greasy.They all count the same 😎 @JSnuggerud pic.twitter.com/gNAqD0FUgE— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022

12:41 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Wolverines pull back even | 2nd – 9:21

In the closing moments of a five-minute major power play, Dylan Duke nets his second of the night for Michigan to tie it 2-2. It's Duke's first multi-goal game of his career as he batted the puck out of mid-air off Casey's rebound. 

Batting practice went well this week 😉 pic.twitter.com/IRAfQ1Dpyf— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022

12:36 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Gophers regain the lead | 2nd – 12:43

On a 4-on-4, Rhett Pitlick picks up his second of the night to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead. Pitlick finished a sweet backdoor setup from Mike Kastor. Luke Mittelstadt earned his second assist of the game as well. "Don't mind if I do for No. 2"- Rhett Pitlick, probablyWhat an 🍎 by @mikey_koster though! pic.twitter.com/1PtxBanoGj— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022

12:19 am, November 18, 2022

The second period is underway 👀

The middle frame is on at Yost as No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan are tied 1-1. 

Tied at one after one. pic.twitter.com/21CkpPm9Bm— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 18, 2022

12:05 am, November 18, 2022

END 1st: Tied at 1️⃣

Through 20 minutes, No. 2 Minnesota and No. 3 Michigan are knotted up at 1-1. Rhett Pitlick got the Gophers on the board early with a snipe from the left circle before Dylan Duke tied it late for the Wolverines, finishing a tic-tac-toe on the power play. Shots on goal are 13-8 in favor of Minnesota 

Knotted at 1-1 after 1#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/GlvtKcaL2N— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022

12:02 am, November 18, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Michigan ties it | 1st – 3:21

The Wolverines draw even at 1-1 late in the first period on the power play. Dylan Duke had a tap-in, finishing a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play with Rutger McGroarty and Seamus Casey. 

Duker ties things up - assist to McGroarty and Casey pic.twitter.com/0WUYrMaQzA— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 18, 2022

11:48 pm, November 17, 2022

GOAL! 🚨 Gophers take an early lead | 1st – 14:19

Just over five minutes into the first period, Minnesota makes it 1-0. The Gophers worked the puck to Rhett Pitlick at the left face-off dot, and he closed in on goal before roofing a wrist shot top shelf. Where momma hides the cookies! 🍪 pic.twitter.com/UvT30FaGVR— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 17, 2022

11:36 pm, November 17, 2022

The game is on! 👀

The puck is down, and we're underway at Yost between Minnesota and Michigan. 

And we are underway at Yost!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/4YKkADkF8G— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 17, 2022

11:17 pm, November 17, 2022

Puck drop is moments away ⏳

Game 1 between the No. 2 Golden Gophers and No. 3 Wolverines is just over 10 minutes away in Ann Arbor. Below are tonight's lineups. Minnesota is missing multiple players due to illness, including top-scorer Adam Fantilli. Tonight's lines ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AyYgk7uir2— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 17, 2022 

Another Thursday night edition of #PrideOnIce 🔜🔜🔜 pic.twitter.com/h4xhrUZR1o— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 17, 2022

11:11 pm, November 17, 2022

How Minnesota and Michigan stack up historically 📝

This is the first meeting between the Golden Gophers and Wolverines since last season's Big Ten Championship, where Michigan won 4-3. The series marks the 298th and 299th all-time meeting between these two teams, with Minnesota holding the edge, 147-131-19. Although, last year, the Wolverines claimed the Renfrew-Mariucci Trophy, taking seven of 12 possible points in the season series. At home at Yost, Michigan is 68-55-10 against the Gophers. 

Here come the #Gophers 〽️ pic.twitter.com/2OwYOVbqrd— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 17, 2022