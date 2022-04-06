Live updates from Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in the Frozen Four

Despite Minnesota and Minnesota State not being in the same conference, they are in the same state. That makes playing each other far easier than Michigan and Denver trying to schedule a matchup.

The first game between the Gophers and the Mavericks came on Jan. 2, 1998. Since then, the two teams have battled 60 times. Minnesota has the upper hand in the series with a record of 37-17-6.

Here's how the last 10 games have gone: