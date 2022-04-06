Last Updated 5:38 PM, April 06, 2022
Evan Marinofsky

Live updates from Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in the Frozen Four

9:17 pm, April 6, 2022

How to watch Minnesota vs. Minnesota State

The second spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal: 

9:14 pm, April 6, 2022

Path to the Frozen Four

Minnesota and Minnesota State are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games. 

Minnesota  STAT Minnesota State
No. 2 Seed No. 1
Big Ten Conference CCHA
Def. No. 3 UMass, 4-3 (OT) First round Def. No. 4 Harvard, 4-3
Def. No. 1 Western Michigan, 3-0 Regional final Def. No. 3 Notre Dame, 1-0
8:47 pm, April 6, 2022

Minnesota vs. Minnesota State all-time matchup history

Despite Minnesota and Minnesota State not being in the same conference, they are in the same state. That makes playing each other far easier than Michigan and Denver trying to schedule a matchup. 

The first game between the Gophers and the Mavericks came on Jan. 2, 1998. Since then, the two teams have battled 60 times. Minnesota has the upper hand in the series with a record of 37-17-6. 

Here's how the last 10 games have gone: 

DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE
March 28, 2021 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-0
Nov. 8, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 2-1
Nov. 2, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 5-1
Nov. 19, 2016 Minnesota Minnesota State 1-0
Nov. 18, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-1
Jan. 31, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2
Nov. 14, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2
Nov. 13, 2015 Minnesota Minnesota State 4-0
Jan. 23, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-2
Nov. 16, 2013 Minnesota Minnesota State 3-0