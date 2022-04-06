Live updates from Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in the Frozen Four

Last Updated 5:38 PM, April 06, 2022Evan MarinofskyLive updates from Minnesota vs. Minnesota State in the Frozen FourShare The best goals from the men's hockey quarterfinals 4:20 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest9:17 pm, April 6, 2022How to watch Minnesota vs. Minnesota State The second spot in the national championship will be filled at the conclusion of this game. Here's how you can watch the semifinal: Time: 8:30 p.m. ET TV: ESPNU Stream: Click or tap here Location: Boston, MA share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:14 pm, April 6, 2022Path to the Frozen Four Minnesota and Minnesota State are two wins away from a national championship. Before the puck drops in Boston, here's how they did in their two NCAA tournament games. Minnesota STAT Minnesota State No. 2 Seed No. 1 Big Ten Conference CCHA Def. No. 3 UMass, 4-3 (OT) First round Def. No. 4 Harvard, 4-3 Def. No. 1 Western Michigan, 3-0 Regional final Def. No. 3 Notre Dame, 1-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:47 pm, April 6, 2022Minnesota vs. Minnesota State all-time matchup history Despite Minnesota and Minnesota State not being in the same conference, they are in the same state. That makes playing each other far easier than Michigan and Denver trying to schedule a matchup. The first game between the Gophers and the Mavericks came on Jan. 2, 1998. Since then, the two teams have battled 60 times. Minnesota has the upper hand in the series with a record of 37-17-6. Here's how the last 10 games have gone: Michigan vs. Denver all-time matchup history DATE WINNER LOSER FINAL SCORE March 28, 2021 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-0 Nov. 8, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 2-1 Nov. 2, 2018 Minnesota State Minnesota 5-1 Nov. 19, 2016 Minnesota Minnesota State 1-0 Nov. 18, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-1 Jan. 31, 2016 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2 Nov. 14, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 3-2 Nov. 13, 2015 Minnesota Minnesota State 4-0 Jan. 23, 2015 Minnesota State Minnesota 4-2 Nov. 16, 2013 Minnesota Minnesota State 3-0 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link