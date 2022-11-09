Last Updated 4:07 PM, November 09, 2022
Minnesota vs. Penn State men's hockey: Preview, how to watch

How to watch Minnesota vs. Penn State

The Minnesota vs. Penn State matchup headlines a big men's college hockey weekend. Puck-drop in the first contest of this two-game series is Thursday.

Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend:

Comparing Minnesota and Penn State

Both the Gophers and Nittany Lions are rolling as they enter this series that has become one of the marquee matchups of the season so far.

Minnesota — on a three-game winning streak — has been in the top-five of the rankings all season with this being the second time earning the top spot. Coming off a sweep of former-No. 12 Notre Dame, the Gophers outscored the Irish 7-1 on the weekend. Sophomore Matthew Knies (2g, 2a) and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud (2g, 1a) had big weekends against the Irish last time out.

Meanwhile, Penn State is fresh off a split with then-No. 1 Michigan in what was a clash between the top two offenses in the country. The Nittany Lions are still among the best in that department with the fifth-most goals per game and third-highest goal total in the nation. 

In last weekend's series, PSU shut out the Wolverines 3-0 before fighting back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime loss the following day. 

Special teams will be an area of focus this weekend as both penalty kills have generally struggled. Interestingly enough, Penn State hasn't produced much on the power play, considering their high output this year.

Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: 

Minnesota STAT Penn State
(7-3-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) Record (9-1-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten)
No. 1 Current Ranking No. 8
Frozen Four 2022 NCAA tournament Did not make tournament
38 Goals scored 43
3.8 Goals per game 4.3
24 Goals against 20
2.4 Goals against per game 2.0
22.5% Power play 13.3%
76.7% Penalty kill 75.9%
Jimmy Snuggerud, 12 points
(eight goals, four assists)		 Top scorer Ture Linden, 11 points (four goals, seven assists)
Justen Close, 6-3-0 (two shutouts)
(.919 save percentage, 1.84 GAA)		 Top goaltender Liam Souliere, 7-1-0 (two shutouts)
(.937 save percentage, 1.63 GAA)
Here is this week's USCHO poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Minnesota (32) 7-3-0 939 3
2 Denver (5) 7-3-0 887 2
3 Michigan (3) 8-2-0 864 1
4 St. Cloud (6) 8-2-0 863 4
5 Quinnipiac 5-1-2 746 7
6 Minnesota State 7-3-0 734 6
7 Connecticut (2) 9-1-1 688 8
8 Penn State (3) 9-1-0 627 13
9 Providence 6-2-1 559 14
10 Ohio State 7-2-1 541 9
11 UMass 5-3-1 491 5
12 North Dakota 4-3-2 441 10
13 Harvard 4-0-0 425 15
14 Boston Univerisity 4-3-0 374 11
15 Northeastern 6-2-2 321 16
16 UMass Lowell 7-3-0 280 17
17 Western Michigan 7-4-0 220 18
18 Notre Dame 4-4-2 185 12
19 Merrimack 6-3-0 72 NR
20 Minnesota Duluth 5-5-0 49 19
