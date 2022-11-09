Minnesota vs. Penn State men's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Last Updated 4:07 PM, November 09, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comMinnesota vs. Penn State men's hockey: Preview, how to watchShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 8:03 pm, November 9, 2022How to watch Minnesota vs. Penn StateThe Minnesota vs. Penn State matchup headlines a big men's college hockey weekend. Puck-drop in the first contest of this two-game series is Thursday. Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend: When: 8 p.m. ET Thursday | 8 p.m. ET Friday Where: 3M Arena at Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minn. Watch live: Bally Sports North and B1G+ (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com | Minnesota Previews: Minnesota | Penn State Rosters: Minnesota | Penn Sate Game notes: Minnesota | Penn State Another week, another top-12 matchup for #PrideOnIce.Be there Thursday and Friday night as the No. 1 #Gophers take on No. 8 Penn State.🎟: https://t.co/F2bjmZTTMsPreview: https://t.co/XFe8K0LxzR pic.twitter.com/xlCmAV8YEc— Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 9, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:47 pm, November 9, 2022Comparing Minnesota and Penn StateBoth the Gophers and Nittany Lions are rolling as they enter this series that has become one of the marquee matchups of the season so far. Minnesota — on a three-game winning streak — has been in the top-five of the rankings all season with this being the second time earning the top spot. Coming off a sweep of former-No. 12 Notre Dame, the Gophers outscored the Irish 7-1 on the weekend. Sophomore Matthew Knies (2g, 2a) and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud (2g, 1a) had big weekends against the Irish last time out. Meanwhile, Penn State is fresh off a split with then-No. 1 Michigan in what was a clash between the top two offenses in the country. The Nittany Lions are still among the best in that department with the fifth-most goals per game and third-highest goal total in the nation. In last weekend's series, PSU shut out the Wolverines 3-0 before fighting back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime loss the following day. Special teams will be an area of focus this weekend as both penalty kills have generally struggled. Interestingly enough, Penn State hasn't produced much on the power play, considering their high output this year. Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: Minnesota STAT Penn State (7-3-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) Record (9-1-0, 3-1-0 Big Ten) No. 1 Current Ranking No. 8 Frozen Four 2022 NCAA tournament Did not make tournament 38 Goals scored 43 3.8 Goals per game 4.3 24 Goals against 20 2.4 Goals against per game 2.0 22.5% Power play 13.3% 76.7% Penalty kill 75.9% Jimmy Snuggerud, 12 points (eight goals, four assists) Top scorer Ture Linden, 11 points (four goals, seven assists) Justen Close, 6-3-0 (two shutouts) (.919 save percentage, 1.84 GAA) Top goaltender Liam Souliere, 7-1-0 (two shutouts) (.937 save percentage, 1.63 GAA) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:46 pm, November 9, 2022Here is this week's USCHO poll RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Minnesota (32) 7-3-0 939 3 2 Denver (5) 7-3-0 887 2 3 Michigan (3) 8-2-0 864 1 4 St. Cloud (6) 8-2-0 863 4 5 Quinnipiac 5-1-2 746 7 6 Minnesota State 7-3-0 734 6 7 Connecticut (2) 9-1-1 688 8 8 Penn State (3) 9-1-0 627 13 9 Providence 6-2-1 559 14 10 Ohio State 7-2-1 541 9 11 UMass 5-3-1 491 5 12 North Dakota 4-3-2 441 10 13 Harvard 4-0-0 425 15 14 Boston Univerisity 4-3-0 374 11 15 Northeastern 6-2-2 321 16 16 UMass Lowell 7-3-0 280 17 17 Western Michigan 7-4-0 220 18 18 Notre Dame 4-4-2 185 12 19 Merrimack 6-3-0 72 NR 20 Minnesota Duluth 5-5-0 49 19 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:47 pm, November 9, 2022Previewing the 2022-23 men's hockey seasonBefore the series begins, you can catch yourself up on everything you need to know for this season in college hockey. Watch your's truly and former NCAA.com hockey reporter Evan Marinofsky break down some of the best storylines this season with Michella Chester, or read up on five storylines to watch in 2022-23. Here is a way-too-early watchlist for the Hobey Baker Award, breaking down some of the top players that could have the best shot at taking home the hardware at the end of the year. Even though it may be early — really early — here are some of the teams right now that have the best chance to reach the 2023 Frozen Four in Tampa. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link