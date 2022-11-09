Minnesota vs. Penn State men's hockey: Preview, how to watch

Both the Gophers and Nittany Lions are rolling as they enter this series that has become one of the marquee matchups of the season so far.

Minnesota — on a three-game winning streak — has been in the top-five of the rankings all season with this being the second time earning the top spot. Coming off a sweep of former-No. 12 Notre Dame, the Gophers outscored the Irish 7-1 on the weekend. Sophomore Matthew Knies (2g, 2a) and freshman Jimmy Snuggerud (2g, 1a) had big weekends against the Irish last time out.

Meanwhile, Penn State is fresh off a split with then-No. 1 Michigan in what was a clash between the top two offenses in the country. The Nittany Lions are still among the best in that department with the fifth-most goals per game and third-highest goal total in the nation.

In last weekend's series, PSU shut out the Wolverines 3-0 before fighting back from a 3-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime loss the following day.

Special teams will be an area of focus this weekend as both penalty kills have generally struggled. Interestingly enough, Penn State hasn't produced much on the power play, considering their high output this year.

Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: