Northeastern, Boston College pick up wins at Frozen Fenway
Boston College pulls off the upset! 🦅🏒
The Eagles survive a late UMass push to secure a huge conference win over No. 15 UMass. Cam Burke scored twice for Boston College, Cutter Gauthier and Eamon Powell scored the other two in the win.
Love That Dirty Water! pic.twitter.com/VjYUTbftQG— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 8, 2023
UMass Goal 🚨
Ryan Ufko knocks the Minutemen's deficit down to one less than four minutes into the third period. We've got a one goal game at Fenway 🍿🍿
Here's a peek at the second goal of the game - @RyanUfko from @Scott23Morrow and @kennyconnors25!#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/pCkWvsiK3a— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 8, 2023
Third period starts now ⏰
Boston College starts the period with 60 seconds on the power play and a 3-1 lead over No. 15 UMass.
Back on the ice for the start of the third period!#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 8, 2023
End of 2️⃣ at Fenway
Boston College's Cam Burke notched his second goal of the night to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead over No. 15 UMass.
Through two at the ballpark, and it's time to stretch. pic.twitter.com/qmJVRGrXRO— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 8, 2023
GOAL! Boston College extends their lead 🚨
Cam Burke nets his second of the night off a nice pass from Oskar Jellvik. 3-1 Boston College as the second period nears its end.
Jellvik to Burke, and that's a double for #17. pic.twitter.com/dt46kjwyhK— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 8, 2023
Boston College leads after 1️⃣
Pushed across a pair in the first. pic.twitter.com/1y5yLdMzRB— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 7, 2023
BC Goal 🦅
A beautiful redirection by Boston College's Cam Burke puts the Eagles in front 2-1.
Beauty of a tip from the Boxborough native 👌 pic.twitter.com/nuj2PFvWq9— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 7, 2023
GOAL! UMass ties it back up ‼️
Here's a look at Michael Cameron's 5th of the season from @cohara19 and @RLaut14!#NewMass X #Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/zzYtmyeEdl— UMass Hockey (@UMassHockey) January 7, 2023
BC strikes first ⚡️
CUTTER!!! We have the lead just 2:25 in! pic.twitter.com/8kEKC50lUC— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 7, 2023
It's time for game two at Fenway 🏒x⚾️
Boston College tries to knock off in-state rival, No. 9 Massachusetts in the second game of Saturday's Frozen Fenway doubleheader.
Bring ‘em out ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/USJr3Z3rAQ— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) January 7, 2023
FINAL: Northeastern upsets No. 9 UConn at Fenway Park.
Jack Williams' late goal sealed the deal for the hometown Huskies, as they cruised past UConn 4-1 in the first game of today's Frozen Fenway Doubleheader.
Williams, Aidan McDonough, Liam Walsh and Justin Hryckowian scored for Northeastern and Matthew Wood got UConn's lone goal.
Please let us know if anyone needs help getting off the bus, we're at the Fenway stop. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/m3eAjnpZmL— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 7, 2023
Back-and-forth excitement in the third 🤯
UConn's Matthew Wood cuts the deficit in half, but less than 40 seconds later Northeastern's Justin Hryckowian puts one in the back of UConn's net to bring Northeastern's lead to 3-1.
This is just electric, plain and simple. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/zAffGTPvHm— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 7, 2023
Third period starts now 🚨
No. 9 UConn looks to overcome a two deficit and escape Northeastern's upset bid in a critical third period.
Teeing off for the third! #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/5p2mjvz0lK— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 7, 2023
Northeastern up 2️⃣ after 2️⃣
The hometown team remains in control as a quiet second period comes to an end. 2-0 Northeastern.
Bringing out our closers for the third. #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/oIEJqEE4r7— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) January 7, 2023