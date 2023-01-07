Last Updated 8:59 PM, January 07, 2023
Northeastern, Boston College pick up wins at Frozen Fenway

1:49 am, January 8, 2023

Boston College pulls off the upset! 🦅🏒

The Eagles survive a late UMass push to secure a huge conference win over No. 15 UMass. Cam Burke scored twice for Boston College, Cutter Gauthier and Eamon Powell scored the other two in the win.

1:09 am, January 8, 2023

Third period starts now ⏰

Boston College starts the period with 60 seconds on the power play and a 3-1 lead over No. 15 UMass.

12:46 am, January 8, 2023

End of 2️⃣ at Fenway

Boston College's Cam Burke notched his second goal of the night to give the Eagles a 3-1 lead over No. 15 UMass.

12:33 am, January 8, 2023

GOAL! Boston College extends their lead 🚨

Cam Burke nets his second of the night off a nice pass from Oskar Jellvik. 3-1 Boston College as the second period nears its end.

11:56 pm, January 7, 2023

Boston College leads after 1️⃣

Goals by Cutter Gauthier and Cam Burke push the Eagles in front of No. 15 UMass at the first intermission.
11:42 pm, January 7, 2023

BC Goal 🦅

A beautiful redirection by Boston College's Cam Burke puts the Eagles in front 2-1.

11:22 pm, January 7, 2023

BC strikes first ⚡️

Cutter Gauthier slides one into the back of UMass' net to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead early in the first period.
10:50 pm, January 7, 2023

It's time for game two at Fenway 🏒x⚾️

Boston College tries to knock off in-state rival, No. 9 Massachusetts in the second game of Saturday's Frozen Fenway doubleheader.

10:07 pm, January 7, 2023

FINAL: Northeastern upsets No. 9 UConn at Fenway Park.

Jack Williams' late goal sealed the deal for the hometown Huskies, as they cruised past UConn 4-1 in the first game of today's Frozen Fenway Doubleheader.

Williams, Aidan McDonough, Liam Walsh and Justin Hryckowian scored for Northeastern and Matthew Wood got UConn's lone goal.

9:49 pm, January 7, 2023

Back-and-forth excitement in the third 🤯

UConn's Matthew Wood cuts the deficit in half, but less than 40 seconds later Northeastern's Justin Hryckowian puts one in the back of UConn's net to bring Northeastern's lead to 3-1.

9:29 pm, January 7, 2023

Third period starts now 🚨

No. 9 UConn looks to overcome a two deficit and escape Northeastern's upset bid in a critical third period.

9:15 pm, January 7, 2023

Northeastern up 2️⃣ after 2️⃣

The hometown team remains in control as a quiet second period comes to an end. 2-0 Northeastern.