Northeastern-BU to meet for men's Beanpot title; Harvard wins women's tournament

Last Updated 2:47 PM, February 13, 2022Evan MarinofskyNortheastern-BU to meet for men's Beanpot title; Harvard wins women's tournamentShare Beanpot preview: Boston University faces three-peat reigning champion Northeastern 7:23 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest7:40 pm, February 13, 2022How to watch Monday's men's Beanpot finalsBoston University and Northeastern will play for the 2022 men's hockey Beanpot tournament title Monday, Feb. 14. The Huskies are winners of the last three Beanpot titles (2018-20) while BU last won in 2015. Here's how and when to watch Monday's men's finals: WHO: Boston University vs. Northeastern WHEN: Monday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET | Watch live on NESN WHERE: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts Harvard won the 2022 women's Beanpot, defeating Boston College 5-4 on Feb. 8. It's the Crimson's 14th tournament title and first since 2015. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:16 am, February 9, 2022Harvard takes down BC, 5-4, in thriller, wins women's Beanpot How about that for a memorable Beanpot final? The Crimson edged out the Eagles, 5-4, to win the 2022 women's Beanpot. It's the 14th time Harvard has won the Beanpot and first time since 2015. After going blow-for-blow all night long on the scoreboard, Harvard senior Becca Gilmore entered the BC zone, cut middle and fired one into the Eagles net to make it 5-4 with 3:21 go. That's all the Crimson would need to win. Gilmore's game-winner, plus her four other assists over the two games, were enough to get her the Beanpot MVP trophy. Back in front! Becca Gilmore scores with 3:21 to play to give the Crimson a 5-4 lead on the Eagles in the Beanpot Championship!Catch the finish ⬇️📺 (NESN+) https://t.co/KFLeZDbYUC📺 (CSL) https://t.co/1Or67nbzdb#GoCrimson #OneCrimson pic.twitter.com/600PyUT57a— Harvard W Hockey (@HarvardWHockey) February 9, 2022 The scoring started shortly into the game when junior Kristin Della Rovere sent a long-distance shot on net that went in to make it 1-0 Harvard. While BC didn't score in the first, the Eagles didn't waste any time responding in the second, getting a goal from sophomore Maddie Crowley-Cahill to tie it, 1-1. Harvard responded with one from first-year Taze Thompson. Then BC tied the game again with another goal from Crowley-Cahill. Sensing a trend? The third period was more of the same back-and-forth scoring. Harvard first-year defenseman Mia Biotti set the tone within the first five minutes by scoring on a 3-on-1 to make it 3-2. Then BC responded with sophomore Caroline Goffredo scoring a goal to tie it. Just a few moments later, junior Kristin Della Rovere gave Harvard the 4-3 lead. BC re-tied the game when freshman Abby Newhook deflected one into the Harvard net to make it 4-4. Newhook now has a goal in eight-straight games. Harvard goalie Becky Dutton stopped 26 of the 30 shots she faced. On the other side, goalie Abigail Levy stopped 49 of the 54 shots she faced. Levy won the Bertagna Award for best goalie in the Beanpot due to her 99 saves across two games. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link12:23 am, February 9, 2022Happening now: No. 6 Harvard battles Boston College for women's Beanpot title A champ will be crowned tonight. At 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 6 Harvard takes on Boston College for the women's Beanpot championship. The Eagles look to win their first Beanpot since 2018, while the Crimson go for their first since 2015. You can watch the game here. You can follow the game here. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link11:16 pm, February 8, 2022Maureen Murphy leads Northeastern women's hockey to 3-0 win over BU Northeastern senior Maureen Murphy didn't seem to care that Tuesday's matchup against BU was only the consolation of the women's Beanpot. She went off, potting a hat trick en route to a 3-0 win for the Huskies. Murphy scored her first of the day roughly 12 minutes into the contest when she finished off a power play goal after a great cross-ice pass from graduate student Skylar Fontaine. Her second was all about the flash, as she blazed through two BU defenders, earned a breakaway and finished on the backhand to make it 2-0. JUST ABSURDMaureen Murphy makes it 2-0 with her second goal of the day! #HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/gUfF94qeIN— Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 8, 2022 Less than three minutes into the third period, Murphy finished off the hat trick with a dart from the top of the right circle that beat BU goalie Nicole McGuigan. Murphy's three goals bring her to 20 on the season. In the Northeastern net, Gwyneth Phillips stopped all 14 shots she faced. McGuigan was much busier, stopping 34 of 37 Northeastern shots. No. 6 Harvard will face Boston College in the Beanpot final at 7:30 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link9:07 pm, February 8, 2022Happening now: Northeastern battles BU in women's consolation game After No. 5 Northeastern and BU lost in the opening round of the women's Beanpot last week, they face off right now on NESN+ in the consolation game. You can watch it live here. You can follow the game live here. No. 6 Harvard takes on BC in the women's Beanpot final at 7:30 p.m. ET. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link6:02 am, February 8, 20225 takeaways from the thrilling 2022 Beanpot semifinals Well, that was a pretty exciting return to the men's Beanpot tournament. Here are the 5 biggest takeaways. TJ Semptimphelter was brilliant Teams missing goalies at the Olympics succeeded while teams missing skaters fell short BU looked like one of the hottest teams in college hockey Harvard hung in there with BU BC is going through a serious rough patch, but outplayed Northeastern Click here for the full story. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:17 am, February 8, 2022Northeastern rides 41-save performance from TJ Semptimphelter to beat BC, 3-1 The Huskies beat the Eagles, 3-1, in Monday night's second Beanpot semifinal game to advance to the final next Monday. It's the fourth-straight Beanpot championship Northeastern will be apart of. Northeastern opened the scoring midway through the first period when sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine's shot trickled through BC goalie Eric Dop. Fontaine realized the rebound was there before Dop did and pushed it into the open net to make it 1-0. NU lighting the lamp early 🚨@GoNU_MHockey | #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/bJn3w8BUli— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2022 Then in the second period, sophomore Sam Colangelo fired a one-timer past Dop on the power play to make it 2-0 Huskies. Despite the 2-0 lead, BC consistently outshot Northeastern throughout the night, and the Eagles got a glimmer of hope when senior Patrick Giles finished a 2-on-1 chance by ripping a shot past Northeastern goalie TJ Semptimphelter to cut the lead to 2-1. BC pushed hard for the tying goal late, but any hopes of that were thwarted after sophomore Nikita Nesterenko took a cross-checking penalty with 35.3 seconds left. That opened the door for Northeastern freshman Justin Hryckowian to score on the man-advantage with 14.5 seconds left to ensure the win. Semptimphelter said NOPE pic.twitter.com/qnZW1VpUY4— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2022 Even with the three goals, the story of the night was the play of Semptimphelter in net. A freshman who'd only started two games prior to this one, Semptimphelter was sensational, stopping 41 of the 42 shots he faced. His best save of the night came on BC forward Brandon Kruse when he robbed the graduate student on a 2-on-1 midway through the second period. The Huskes have won the last three Beanpots. They'll be going for the four-peat next Monday when they face BU in the championship. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:14 am, February 8, 2022Northeastern takes down BC, 3-1, to advance to Beanpot final Despite a tight game all night, Northeastern took down Boston College, 3-1, in the Beanpot semifinal Monday night. The Huskies have now won eight-straight Beanpot games and will look to win four-straight Beanpot championships next Monday against BU. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link4:09 am, February 8, 2022Justin Hryckowian scores with 14.5 seconds left | 3-1 Northeastern, 0:14 P3After BC took a penalty with 35.3 seconds left, Northeastern put the game away when freshman Justin Hryckowian pushed a goal past BC goalie Eric Dop. Northeastern leads, 3-1, with 14.5 seconds to play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:39 am, February 8, 2022Patrick Giles gets BC on the board | 2-1 Northeastern, 14:45 P3The Eagles finally converted on a chance, getting their first goal of the night from senior Patrick Giles to make it 2-1 Northeastern with 14:45 left in regulation. Nikita Nesterenko slips a nice feed in transition to Patrick Giles and just like that it's game on at TD Garden. BC cuts the lead to 2-1 #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/4wWZvB8nKk— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 8, 2022 It all started with Giles cutting through both Northeastern defenders. Then he passed it over to sophomore Nikita Nesterenko, who passed it right back. Northeastern netminder TJ Semptimphelter never had a chance. Northeastern leads, 2-1, with 14:45 to play. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link3:11 am, February 8, 2022Second period recap: Northeastern 2, BC 0 Northeastern leads BC, 2-0, after 40 minutes. The lone lamplighter of the period came from Huskies sophomore Sam Colangelo, who cashed in with a one-timer on the power play. That came after BC freshman Aidan Hreschuk ran into Huskies netminder TJ Semptimphelter and got a two-minute goalie interference penalty. Pushin' 🅿️🅿️goals pic.twitter.com/xTbKmKwsU7— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2022 As nice as Colangelo's goal was, it wasn't the story of the period. The real story of the period was Semptimphelter. The freshman goaltender has stopped all 25 shots he's faced, including some extremely difficult post-to-post stops off the rush. His best came with seven minutes to play in the period when he robbed BC graduate student Brandon Kruse of a sure goal. Semptimphelter said NOPE pic.twitter.com/qnZW1VpUY4— NESN (@NESN) February 8, 2022 Without Septimphelter's superb play in net, BC would certainly be on the board. The Eagles have outshot the Huskies, 25-20, through two periods. Still, Northeastern leads, 2-0, entering the final 20 minutes. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:42 am, February 8, 2022Sam Colangelo extends the Northeastern lead | 2-0 Northeastern, 14:40 P2Roughly five minutes into the second period, BC freshman Aidan Hreschuk barreled into Northeastern goalie TJ Semptimphelter, resulting in him making a trip to the penalty box for goalie interference. Sam Colangelo (#FlyTogether) short side rip on the PP and it's 2-0 Northeastern #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/9YJ2wKJNHT— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 8, 2022 Northeastern capitalized on the power play, with sophomore Sam Colangelo one-timing a shot right past BC goalie Eric Dop. Northeastern leads, 1-0, with 14:40 to play in the second period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:13 am, February 8, 2022First period recap: Northeastern 1, BC 0 Not only does Northeastern sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine have one of the best names in college hockey, but he also has the game's lone goal so far. Roughly halfway through the first period, Fontaine's initial shot was stopped by BC goalie Eric Dop. The puck snuck through, however, and Fontaine hustled to it and slapped it in to give Northeastern the 1-0 lead. BC responded well, outshooting the Huskies, 11-4, after Fontaine's goal. That led to the MVP of the period being Huskies freshman goalie TJ Semptimphelter. He stopped all 13 shots faced, with multiple desperation stops. Even though the Eagles are outshooting Northeastern, 13-10, through one period, Northeastern enters the middle 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:48 am, February 8, 2022Gunnarwolfe Fontaine opens the scoring | 1-0 Northeastern, 11:58 P1It didn't take too long for the Huskies to strike. With 11:58 to play in the first period, Northeastern sophomore Gunnarwolfe Fontaine ripped a shot on BC goalie Eric Dop. The puck was initially stopped, but slipped through Dop and Fontaine dove and slapped the puck in. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine makes it 1-0 Northeastern. pic.twitter.com/JSti5skU0v— James Garrison (@JamesGarrison27) February 8, 2022 Northeastern leads, 1-0, with 11:58 to play in the first period. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link1:10 am, February 8, 2022Pregame: Boston College vs. Northeastern The benefit to playing second in the Beanpot semifinals is teams know who they will face in the championship. The next step is all about getting there. Boston College and Northeastern will battle to face BU in just a few moments. The Eagles have struggled of late. Entering Monday night's game, they're 0-8-1. Losing senior Marc McLaughlin, senior Jack McBain and junior Drew Helleson to the Olympics certainly won't help. Nevertheless, they still have contributors like sophomore Nikita Nesterenko, graduate student Brandon Kruse and seniors Patrick Giles and Jack St. Ivany looking to step up. Here's BC's lineup: Links & Lines.📺 @NESN📻 @WEEI 850 AM🎧 https://t.co/lSNTmot7F4 📊 https://t.co/lIH209csWd pic.twitter.com/swUneTYypO— BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) February 8, 2022 Northeastern isn't without big losses either. The Huskies will be without star goalie Devon Levi, who is also over in Beijing competing in the Olympics. Filling in for Levi will be freshman TJ Semptimphelter. The freshman netminder will look to lead Northeastern to its fourth-straight Beanpot win. Here's Northeastern's lineup: Getting closer...⏰ 8 p.m.🏟 TD Garden📺 @NESN / @NHLNetwork📻 https://t.co/uv8JVfJnWV (HD2)📊 https://t.co/gCCvxtD8Nj#HowlinHuskies | #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/kJm47sR4mx— Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) February 8, 2022 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link LOAD MORE +