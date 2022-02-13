Northeastern-BU to meet for men's Beanpot title; Harvard wins women's tournament

How about that for a memorable Beanpot final?

The Crimson edged out the Eagles, 5-4, to win the 2022 women's Beanpot. It's the 14th time Harvard has won the Beanpot and first time since 2015.

After going blow-for-blow all night long on the scoreboard, Harvard senior Becca Gilmore entered the BC zone, cut middle and fired one into the Eagles net to make it 5-4 with 3:21 go. That's all the Crimson would need to win. Gilmore's game-winner, plus her four other assists over the two games, were enough to get her the Beanpot MVP trophy.

The scoring started shortly into the game when junior Kristin Della Rovere sent a long-distance shot on net that went in to make it 1-0 Harvard.

While BC didn't score in the first, the Eagles didn't waste any time responding in the second, getting a goal from sophomore Maddie Crowley-Cahill to tie it, 1-1. Harvard responded with one from first-year Taze Thompson. Then BC tied the game again with another goal from Crowley-Cahill. Sensing a trend?

The third period was more of the same back-and-forth scoring. Harvard first-year defenseman Mia Biotti set the tone within the first five minutes by scoring on a 3-on-1 to make it 3-2. Then BC responded with sophomore Caroline Goffredo scoring a goal to tie it. Just a few moments later, junior Kristin Della Rovere gave Harvard the 4-3 lead. BC re-tied the game when freshman Abby Newhook deflected one into the Harvard net to make it 4-4. Newhook now has a goal in eight-straight games.

Harvard goalie Becky Dutton stopped 26 of the 30 shots she faced. On the other side, goalie Abigail Levy stopped 49 of the 54 shots she faced. Levy won the Bertagna Award for best goalie in the Beanpot due to her 99 saves across two games.