No. 8 Penn State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2; Game 2 set for Friday

Senior forward Connor MacEachern had two goals and an assist for No. 8 Penn State as the Nittany Lions upset No. 1 Minnesota in an 4-2 win on the road Thursday.

It's the second straight week that Penn State has upset the No. 1 team in the nation as they shut out Michigan 3-0 last Friday before splitting the series.

Junior forward Christian Sarlo also scored for PSU (10-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Ten), and junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 24 saves.

Sophomore forward Aaron Huglen and senior forward Bryce Brodzinski each scored for the Golden Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten). Senior netminder Justen Close made 24 saves.

MacEachern opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game on a 2-on-1 with senior forward Connor McMenamin, who dished to MacEachern for a one-timer.

Brodzinski tied it 1-1 early in the second period, scoring with a wrist shot to the top right corner after freshman forward Logan Cooley made a beautiful move to set him up.

Sarlo restored Penn State’s lead, making it 2-1 with 5.8 seconds left in the second. A Minnesota turnover at the end of a power play went right to Sarlo on his way out of the box, and he froze the defender before driving into the slot and scoring.

MacEachern capitalized on another Gopher turnover to make it 3-1 just 48 seconds into the third, firing a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.

Huglen's first of the season cut it to 3-2 moments later, scoring from the top of the left circle off the rush as Souliere got a piece of the shot, but not enough. The goal stood after an offside review.

Graduate forward Ashton Calder scored on an empty net with 18.5 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Game 2 in Minneapolis is set for Friday at 8 p.m.