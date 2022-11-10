No. 8 Penn State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2; Game 2 set for Friday

Last Updated 10:19 PM, November 10, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comNo. 8 Penn State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 4-2; Game 2 set for FridayShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 3:00 am, November 11, 2022FINAL: Down goes No. 1! Penn State upsets Minnesota 😱Senior forward Connor MacEachern had two goals and an assist for No. 8 Penn State as the Nittany Lions upset No. 1 Minnesota in an 4-2 win on the road Thursday. It's the second straight week that Penn State has upset the No. 1 team in the nation as they shut out Michigan 3-0 last Friday before splitting the series. Junior forward Christian Sarlo also scored for PSU (10-1-0, 4-1-0 Big Ten), and junior goaltender Liam Souliere made 24 saves. Sophomore forward Aaron Huglen and senior forward Bryce Brodzinski each scored for the Golden Gophers (7-4-0, 3-2-0 Big Ten). Senior netminder Justen Close made 24 saves. MacEachern opened the scoring just over six minutes into the game on a 2-on-1 with senior forward Connor McMenamin, who dished to MacEachern for a one-timer. Brodzinski tied it 1-1 early in the second period, scoring with a wrist shot to the top right corner after freshman forward Logan Cooley made a beautiful move to set him up. Sarlo restored Penn State’s lead, making it 2-1 with 5.8 seconds left in the second. A Minnesota turnover at the end of a power play went right to Sarlo on his way out of the box, and he froze the defender before driving into the slot and scoring. MacEachern capitalized on another Gopher turnover to make it 3-1 just 48 seconds into the third, firing a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush. Huglen's first of the season cut it to 3-2 moments later, scoring from the top of the left circle off the rush as Souliere got a piece of the shot, but not enough. The goal stood after an offside review. Graduate forward Ashton Calder scored on an empty net with 18.5 seconds left for the 4-2 final. Both sides went 0-for-1 on the power play. Game 2 in Minneapolis is set for Friday at 8 p.m. DOWN GOES NO. 1...AGAIN!!!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/wtfPpAoDf7— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022
2:58 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 PSU adds an empty-netter | 3rd – 18.5 secondsThe Nittany Lions get more insurance as Ashton Calder pots the empty-net goal late in regulation. CALDERRRRRRR EMPTY NET!!!!— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 2:33 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Minnesota makes it a one-goal game | 3rd – 15:34The Gophers cut it 3-2 moments after Penn State made it 3-1. Aaron Huglen picked up his first of the year, scoring with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle off the rush. Souliere got a piece of the shot, but not enough. The goal stood after a review for offside. 🚨 #GOPHERS GOAL 🚨HUGLEN! His first of the year cuts the deficit to one!3-2 pic.twitter.com/l1mxYCdvOU— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022
2:29 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Penn State adds insurance | 3rd – 19:12Less than a minute into the third period, the Nittany Lions take a 3-1 lead. Connor MacEachern potted his second of the game with a laser from the high slot after Minnesota turned it over in the neutral zone. Early third period tally, the second of the night, for MacEachern!! 3-1 Penn State!! pic.twitter.com/ocQ9Z9qNaz— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 2:29 am, November 11, 2022The third period is on 🔘🔘🔘The final period of regulation is underway between Minnesota and Penn State. The Nittany Lions lead 2-1. We're back for the third!#Gophers lead 18-17 in SOG pic.twitter.com/dyLTp7GH0t— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022
2:17 am, November 11, 2022END 2nd: Nittany Lions lead 😤Penn State leads Minnesota 2-1 after 40 minutes in Minneapolis as Christian Sarlo's first of the year with five seconds left in the period is the difference-maker right now. Bryce Brodzinski tied it up for the Gophers off a gorgeous play by Logan Cooley. Brodzinski nearly gave Minnesota the lead, hitting the post moments before Sarlo's goal. Minnesota out-shot Penn State 14-8 in the period. They have an 18-17 advantage for the game. A late goal from Sarlo gives us the 2-1 edge heading into the third period at Mariucci!! pic.twitter.com/yfcZ9Neypw— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 2:14 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Penn State retakes the lead | 2nd – 5.8 secondsWith seconds remaining in the second period, the Nittany Lions lead 2-1. As time expired on the Minnesota power play, a Gopher turnover went right to Sarlo as he exited the penalty box. He broke into the zone and pulled up in the corner, freezing the defender and Close, before driving to the slot and scoring his first of the season. I think coach may forgive him for the penalty after this! Nittany Lions up 2-1 after two at Mariucci!#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/Ry2SiYUQt1— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 1:51 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Gophers tie it | 1st – 17:26Minnesota draws even early in the second period as Bryce Brodzinksi picks up his third of the season. Freshman forward Logan Cooley made a gorgeous move to get around the defender before dishing to Brodzinski, who roofed a wrist shot to the top right corner. #Yotes 2022 third overall pick Logan Cooley undresses the Penn State defender before setting up Bryce Brodzinski for the equalizer. pic.twitter.com/ZFse0p6N1Y— Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) November 11, 2022
1:44 am, November 11, 20222nd period is underway 🔘🔘⚪️The middle stanza is underway between No. 1 Minnesota and No. 8 Penn State in Minneapolis. The Nittany Lions lead 1-0. They are 6-0-0 this season when leading after the first period. Work to do after one. pic.twitter.com/s9O3MmcSBT— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022 1:33 am, November 11, 2022END 1st: Penn State leads 1-0 🔥After 20 minutes in Minneapolis, the Nittany Lions lead the Golden Gophers, 1-0l, thanks to Connor MacEachern's third of the year on a 2-on-1. Penn State is outshooting Minnesota, 9-4. Senior netminder Justen Close has been strong for the Gophers. Up 1 after 1 against No. 1 at Mariucci. pic.twitter.com/K7QpV9CFo5— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022
1:14 am, November 11, 2022GOAL! 🚨 Penn State leads early | 1st – 13:45The Nittany Lions score first for the ninth time in 11 games this season as Connor MacEachern nets his third of the year. PSU caught Minnesota in transition as MacEachern and Connor McMenamin broke in on a 2-on-1. McMenamin dished to MacEachern, who rifled a one-timer into the yawning cage. Physical play on the defensive end by Schade to set up this odd-man rush for the score!! pic.twitter.com/oL2AoTDMRA— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 1:07 am, November 11, 2022The game is on 👀The puck is down and we're underway between No. 1 Minnesota and No. 8 Penn State! HEY! Drop the puck!The series opener is underway from 3M Arena at Mariucci! pic.twitter.com/lZ9SZOTiJB— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022
12:35 am, November 11, 2022Puck drop is just over 20 minutes away ⏳Tonight's game between No. 1 Minnesota and No. 8 Penn State in Minneapolis is right around the corner. Below are tonight's lineups. As expected, Justen Close and Liam Souliere will start in goal for their respective teams. #WeAre just 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes from puck drop of tonight's #B1GHockey series opener against No. 1 Minnesota!!Here's how each side will line up when they hit the ice at Mariucci!!#HockeyValley #BeatMinnesota pic.twitter.com/BJrFxVi3JL— Penn State Men's Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 11, 2022 12:30 am, November 11, 2022How Minnesota and Penn State stack up, historically 📊Tonight will be the 40th all-time meeting between the Gophers and Nittany Lions. In the series, Minnesota is 21-17-1 against Penn State, going back to their first contest in 2014. The Gophers are 6-3-1 against PSU in their last 10 meetings, including a 3-2 win in last year's Big Ten tournament. Goaltender Justen Close was 3-0-0 against the Nittany Lions last season. Minnesota is 13-6-0 at home against Penn State. The puck drops on No. 1 vs. No. 7/8 in one hour! Here's how you can catch all of the action ⤵️📺: @BallySportsNOR💻: B1G+ (https://t.co/aeHfad1XsP)📻: 103.5 FM/1130 KTLK-AM📊: https://t.co/wnSYtJL9MK#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/AXD4XevmH3— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022 The puck drops on No. 1 vs. No. 7/8 in one hour! Here's how you can catch all of the action ⤵️📺: @BallySportsNOR💻: B1G+ (https://t.co/aeHfad1XsP)📻: 103.5 FM/1130 KTLK-AM📊: https://t.co/wnSYtJL9MK#PrideOnIce pic.twitter.com/AXD4XevmH3— Minnesota Men's Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 11, 2022