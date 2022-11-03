Preview, how to watch No. 2 Denver men's hockey vs. No. 4 St. Cloud State

Denver has been rolling since an upset sweep on the road at UMass last month. The Pioneers have rattled off consecutive sweeps over then-No. 11 Providence and Miami (Ohio), averaging 3.75 goals per game over their last four games.

The defending national champions have gotten solid goaltending out of returning starter Magnus Chrona, while returning sophomores Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur (10g, 2a) have been building off strong rookie seasons. The addition of Casey Dornbach has added extra offensive punch, as the former Harvard captain is tied for second on the team in points with 12 points (4g, 8a). Mazur was named NCHC Player of the Month for October.

St. Cloud surged to second in the rankings over the first few weeks of the season but had a slip-up last Friday in a 3-1 upset loss at Bemidji State. The Huskies bounced back on Saturday with a 4-1 victory.

Former Colorado College standout Grant Cruikshank and senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn (2g, 8a) have been the top producers for SCSU with 10 points each. In goal, junior Dominic Basse and senior Jaxon Castor (.938 save percentage, 1.51 GAA) have each been strong in four starts apiece. Although, Basse just took home NCHC and Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) Goaltender of the Month honors.

Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: