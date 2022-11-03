Preview, how to watch No. 2 Denver men's hockey vs. No. 4 St. Cloud State

Last Updated 5:03 PM, November 03, 2022Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.comPreview, how to watch No. 2 Denver men's hockey vs. No. 4 St. Cloud StateShare The top college ice hockey storylines for 2022-23 15:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkPathCreated with Sketch. PINNED 8:14 pm, November 3, 2022How to watch Denver vs. St. Cloud StateThe Denver vs. St. Cloud State matchup headlines an exciting slate across men's college hockey this weekend. Puck-drop in the first contest of this two-game series is Friday. Here's how to watch and follow along this weekend: When: Friday 9 p.m. ET | Saturday 8 p.m. ET Where: Magness Arena, Denver, Colo. Watch live: NCHC.tv (subscription required) Live stats: NCAA.com | Denver Previews: Denver Rosters: Denver | St. Cloud State share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link7:40 pm, November 3, 2022Comparing Denver and St. Cloud StateDenver has been rolling since an upset sweep on the road at UMass last month. The Pioneers have rattled off consecutive sweeps over then-No. 11 Providence and Miami (Ohio), averaging 3.75 goals per game over their last four games. The defending national champions have gotten solid goaltending out of returning starter Magnus Chrona, while returning sophomores Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur (10g, 2a) have been building off strong rookie seasons. The addition of Casey Dornbach has added extra offensive punch, as the former Harvard captain is tied for second on the team in points with 12 points (4g, 8a). Mazur was named NCHC Player of the Month for October. St. Cloud surged to second in the rankings over the first few weeks of the season but had a slip-up last Friday in a 3-1 upset loss at Bemidji State. The Huskies bounced back on Saturday with a 4-1 victory. Former Colorado College standout Grant Cruikshank and senior defenseman Dylan Anhorn (2g, 8a) have been the top producers for SCSU with 10 points each. In goal, junior Dominic Basse and senior Jaxon Castor (.938 save percentage, 1.51 GAA) have each been strong in four starts apiece. Although, Basse just took home NCHC and Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) Goaltender of the Month honors. Here's how the teams stack up, statistically: Denver STAT st. cloud state 6-2-0 (2-0-0 NCHC) Record 7-1-0 No. 2 Current Ranking No. 4 National champion 2021 NCAA tournament First round 25 Goals scored 25 3.1 Goals per game 3.3 15 Goals against 12 1.9 Goals against per game 1.5 24.4% Power play 23.7% 77.8% Penalty kill 87.1% Massimo Rizzo, 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) Top scorer Grant Cruikshank, 10 points (six goals, four assists) Magnus Chrona, 5-2-0 (one shutout) (.918 save percentage, 1.80 GAA) Top goaltender Dominic Basse, 4-0-0 (one shutout) (.945 save percentage, 1.25 GAA) share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link8:13 pm, November 3, 2022Previewing the 2022-23 men's hockey seasonBefore the series begins, you can catch yourself up on everything you need to know for this season in college hockey. Watch your's truly and former NCAA.com hockey reporter Evan Marinofsky break down some of the best storylines this season with Michella Chester, or read up on five storylines to watch in 2022-23. Check out a way-too-early watchlist for the Hobey Baker Award, breaking down some of the top players that could have the best shot at taking home the hardware at the end of the year. Even though it may be early — really early — here are some of the teams right now that have the best chance to reach the 2023 Frozen Four in Tampa. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link