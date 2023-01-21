Last Updated 9:54 PM, January 21, 2023
Patrick Donnelly | NCAA.com

No. 4 St. Cloud State shuts out No. 3 Denver in Game 2 to sweep series

2:41 am, January 22, 2023

Huskies pitch shutout in Game 2 for sweep 🧹

No. 4 St. Cloud State men’s hockey powered to a 2-0 shutout to sweep NCHC rival No. 3 Denver on Saturday thanks to a big second period for the second night in a row.

The Huskies took Friday’s Game 1, 7-3, riding a four-goal middle frame to the victory. On Saturday, they scored both their goals in the second period. The sweep moves them into a tie with the Pioneers for first place in the conference.

Jack Rogers and Zach Okabe each scored their second of the weekend for SCSU (18-6-0, 10-4-0 NCHC), who has won three straight, and Jaxon Castor made 19 saves. Jami Krannila had two assists.

Magnus Chrona made 21 saves in the loss for the Pios (19-7-0, 10-4-0 NCHC), who are 3-3-0 since the semester break. DU had the Huskies busy in their own end, out-attempting them 50-33 on the night.

After a scoreless first period, Rogers broke the stalemate 7:32 into the second. St. Cloud’s forecheck forced a turnover, and the loose puck trickled in front of the crease, where Rogers shoveled a backhand that found a way through.

Okabe doubled the lead just 2:56 later. Krannila walked in and fired from the top of the right circle, the rebound jumped right to Okabe, and he buried it top shelf.

The Pios nearly cut it to 2-1 with 1:15 to go in the middle frame when Casey Dornbach cut into the offensive zone and sent a wrist shot that squeaked through Castor and over the goal line. However, one of the officials had blown the play dead before the puck crossed the line, so the goal did not count. 

St. Cloud went 1 for 2 on the power play, while Denver went 0 for 1.

The Huskies will travel to Minnesota Duluth for a series with the Bulldogs next weekend, while the Pioneers will return home to face cross-state foe, Colorado College.

2:16 am, January 22, 2023

Huskies holding onto lead halfway through the third 👀

10 minutes into the third period, No. 4 St. Cloud State still leads 2-0 over No. 3 Denver, who is looking to avoid a sweep. 

Shots are 5-4 in favor of the Pioneers through the period so far.

 

2:01 am, January 22, 2023

The third period is underway ⏳

The final 20 minutes of regulation are a go between Denver and St. Cloud State. The Huskies lead, 2-0. They are undefeated when leading after two periods.

1:44 am, January 22, 2023

END 2ND: St. Cloud State leads by 2️⃣

The Huskies broke the deadlock in the second period to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room, thanks to goals from Rogers and Okabe.

Each side had a goal waved off as well. Shots on goal are 16-11, SCSU. Denver is out-attempting the Huskies, 30-21. 

1:36 am, January 22, 2023

NO GOAL 🥴 Denver catches a tough break

The Pioneers thought they cut it to 2-1 in the closing minutes of the period when Casey Dornbach drove into the offensive zone and fired a shot on goal, which squeaked through Castor. However, one of the officials had blown the play dead before the puck crossed the line, so the goal did not count. 

1:13 am, January 22, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 SCSU doubles the lead | 1st – 9:34

The Huskies extend it to 2-0 on the power play as Zach Okabe picks up his second of the weekend.

Jami Krannila shot from the right face-off circle, and the rebound bounced right to Okabe in the slot as he buried it top shelf. 

1:08 am, January 22, 2023

GOAL! 🚨 Huskies break the stalemate | 2nd – 12:28

St. Cloud State breaks through first nearly halfway through the game, taking a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies forecheck forced a turnover below the goal line, and the puck trickled towards the front of the net, where Jack Rogers' backhand found a way through for his second of the weekend.

12:55 am, January 22, 2023

The second period is a go 👀

The middle frame is underway in St. Cloud as the Pionners and Huskies are scoreless.

12:40 am, January 22, 2023

END 1ST: Scoreless after one 🙅‍♂️

The stalemate continues as it's 0-0 in Game 2 between No. 3 Denver and No. 4 St. Cloud after the opening 20 minutes.

Shots on goal are 5-3 in favor of the Huskies, while the Pioneers lead in attempts, 9-8. Denver went 0-for-1 on the man-advantage.

12:22 am, January 22, 2023

No score halfway through the first 🧱

As we pass the 10:00 mark of the first period, Denver and St. Cloud are deadlocked at zero. 

Shots on goal are 3-2 in favor of the Huskies. Attempts are 5-4, Denver, who is 0-for-1 on the power play.

12:07 am, January 22, 2023

Game 2 is underway 🍿

The puck is down, and Game 2 between the Pioneers and Huskies is underway in St. Cloud.

11:45 pm, January 21, 2023

Puck-drop is coming up 👀

We're about 15 minutes way from Game 2 between No. 3 Denver and No. 4 St. Cloud State in one of this weekend's premier men's college hockey matchups. The Pioneers are looking to stave off a sweep after a high-powered win for the Huskies on Friday.

Here are tonight's lineups:

11:04 pm, January 21, 2023

Get ready for Game 2 between Denver and St. Cloud State 🗞

The No. 3 Pioneers look to avoid a sweep on Saturday night after the No. 4 Huskies took over in Friday's Game 1, rolling to a 7-3 win. 

Here's how to follow tonight's action:

4:45 am, January 21, 2023

No. 4 St. Cloud State rides big second period to 7-3 win over No. 3 Denver 🔥

No. 4 St. Cloud State men's hockey rode a four-goal second period to a 7-3 win over No. 3 Denver at home in Game 1 of a pivotal NCHC series on Friday.

Jami Krannila scored twice for the Huskies (17-6-0, 9-4-0 NCHC) and Grant Cruikshank and Zach Okabe each added a goal and an assist. Jack Rogers and Veeti Miettinen each scored, and Dylan Anhorn and Josh Luedtke each had two assists. Dominic Basse made 28 saves.

Carter King, Jack Devine and Brett Edwards each scored for the Pioneers (19-6-0, 10-3-0 NCHC). Magnus Chrona stopped 24 of 30 shots, and Matt Davis made two saves in relief. 

Okabe opened the scoring on the power play 6:35 into the game when he redirected Spencer Meier's shot from distance. 

SCOREBOARD: Click or tap here for the latest scores around Division I men's hockey

King tied it up 1-1 just after the midway point of the first. Casey Dornbach cut to the slot and shoveled a backhand on goal before King put home the rebound.

Devine gave Denver the lead early in the second, redirecting Aidan Thompson's pass from a sharp angle, but Krannila drew SCSU back even 2-2 moments later when he tipped in Okabe's shot from the point.

Rogers restored the lead for the Huskies, making it 3-2 just over three minutes later on a rebound at the top of the crease. Krannila extended it to 4-2 shortly after St. Cloud State killed off a lengthy 5-on-3, putting a one-timer over Chrona's glove on a rush with Cruikshank. 

Edwards pulled Denver back to 4-3 just 45 seconds after Krannila's second of the night, but Miettinen picked the top right corner on the power play with 3:37 to go in the second to add insurance for SCSU again.

TOP STORIES: Five top storylines to watch in the second half of the men's college hockey season

Cruikshank tacked on another for St. Cloud to make it 6-3 with 8:04 to go in regulation with a one-timer from the slot after Anhorn drew defenders over to him to open up the passing option.

Mason Salquist scored on an empty net from the defensive zone with 46 seconds to go for the 7-3 final. 

The Huskies went 3-for-5 on the power play, and the Pios went 1-for-3.

Game 2 between Denver and St. Cloud is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. 

4:05 am, January 21, 2023

FINAL: Huskies take lopsided Game 1 😤

No. 4 St. Cloud State downs No. 3 Denver with a 7-3 victory in Game 1, outscoring the Pioneers 6-2 over the final two periods of action.