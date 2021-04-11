UMass wins 2021 DI men's hockey championship, program's first national title

Recap: UMass handles St. Cloud State to win first-ever national championship

UMass took down St. Cloud State, 5-0, in Saturday night’s national championship. For the Mintuemen, it’s their first title win in program history.

ROLL THE TAPE: View the game highlights here | Watch the final minute & celebration

The scoring started a little over seven minutes into the first period when Aaron Bohlinger found himself on a 2-on-0 and cashed in to make it 1-0 UMass. With 1:04 left in the first 20 minutes, Reed Lebster tapped one past David Hrenak to give UMass the 2-0 lead entering the first intermission.

With St. Cloud State on the power play five minutes into the second frame, Phil Lagunov dangled around Nick Perbix to score a shorthanded goal that’ll be on every highlight reel for the next decade. Matt Kessel added a power play goal in the back half of the second period to make it 4-0.

Bobby Trivigno added a snipe in the third period to make it 5-0.

The championship comes just four seasons after UMass went 5-29-2. It’s a turnaround that is stunning in the college hockey world.

To view the completed bracket, click or tap here.