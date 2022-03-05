2022 NCAA DIII men's hockey championship: Selection show date, time, how to watch

Last Updated 10:36 AM, March 05, 20222022 NCAA DIII men's hockey championship: Selection show date, time, how to watchShare Wisconsin-Stevens Point wins the 2019 DIII men's Ice Hockey Championship 2:02 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest2:46 pm, March 5, 2022What to know for the DIII men's ice hockey selection show The DIII men's ice hockey selection show for the championship is coming up soon. Here is everything you need to know for it. When: Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Streamed on NCAA.com Once the qualifiers are revealed, the bracket will be live here. Here are some other important dates. Saturday, March 12: First round begins Saturday, March 19: Quarterfinals Friday, March 25: Semifinals Saturday, March 26: Championship game share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link2:19 pm, March 5, 2022DIII men's ice hockey championship historySince the last two championships were canceled due to COVID-19, Wisconsin-Stevens Point is still the defending champ from 2019. Here's a list of all the champions dating back to 1984: YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2) Tyler Krueger 3-2 (OT) Norwich Stevens Point, WI 2018 St. Norbert (27-4-1) Tim Coghlin 3-2 (2ot) Salve Regina Lake Placid, N.Y. 2017 Norwich (27-1-3) Mike McShane 4-1 Trinity (Conn.) Utica, N.Y. 2016 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2) Chris Brooks 5-1 St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y. 2015 Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1) Matthew Greason 5-2 Wis.-Stevens Point Minneapolis 2014 St. Norbert (28-3-1) Tim Coghlin 3-1 Wis.-Stevens Point Lewiston, Maine 2013 Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2) Matt Loen 5-3 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y. 2012 St. Norbert (21-5-5) Tim Coghlin 4-1 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y. 2011 St. Norbert (25-4-1) Tim Coghlin 4-3 Adrian Minneapolis 2010 Norwich (26-1-4) Mike McShane 2-1 (ot) St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y. 2009 Neumann (21-9-2) Dominick Dawes 4-1 Gustavus Adolphus Lake Placid, N.Y. 2008 St. Norbert (27-1-4) Tim Coghlin 2-0 Plattsburgh State Lake Placid, N.Y. 2007 Oswego State (23-3-3) Ed Gosek 4-3 (ot) Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior 2006 Middlebury (26-2-2) Bill Beaney 3-0 St. Norbert Elmira 2005 Middlebury (23-4-3) Bill Beaney 5-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Middlebury 2004 Middlebury (27-3) Bill Beaney 1-0 (ot) St. Norbert Norwich 2003 Norwich (27-3) Mike McShane 2-1 Oswego State Norwich 2002 Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5) Dan Stauber 3-2 (ot) Norwich Middlebury 2001 Plattsburgh State (29-5) Bob Emery 6-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute 2000 Norwich (29-2-1) Mike McShane 2-1 St. Thomas (Minn.) Wisconsin-Superior 1999 Middlebury (21-5-1) Bill Beaney 5-0 Wisconsin-Superior Norwich 1998 Middlebury (24-2-2) Bill Beaney 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State 1997 Middlebury (22-3-2) Bill Beaney 3-2 Wisconsin-Superior Middlebury 1996 Middlebury (26-2-0) Bill Beaney 3-2 Rochester Institue Wisconsin-River Falls 1995 Middlebury (23-2-2) Bill Beaney 1-0 Fredonia State Middlebury 1994 Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4) Dean Talafous 6-4 Wisconsin-Superior Wisconsin-Superior 1993 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2) Joe Baldarotta 4-3 (ot) Wisconsin-River Falls Maplewood, Minn. 1992 Plattsburgh State (32-2-2) Bob Emery 7-3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State 1991 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9) Mark Mazzoleni 6-2 Minnesota State-Mankato Elmira 1990 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6) Mark Mazzoleni 10-1, 3-6, 1-0 Plattsburgh State Wisconsin-Stevens Point 1989 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2) Mark Mazzoleni 3-3, 3-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute 1988 Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1) Rick Kozuback 7-1, 3-5, 3-0 Elmira Elmira 1987 #Plattsburgh State (34-6) Steve Hoar 8-3 Oswego State Plattsburgh State 1986 Bemidji State (25-9-1) R.H. Peters 8-5 #Plattsburgh State Bemidji State 1985 Rochester Institute (26-6) Bruce Delventhal 5-1 Bemidji State Union (N.Y.) 1984 Babson (27-5-1) Rob Riley 8-0 Union (N.Y.) Rochester Institute #Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions. share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy link