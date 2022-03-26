Last Updated 11:28 PM, March 26, 2022

Adrian wins 2022 DIII men's ice hockey national championship

Adrian wins the 2022 DIII men's ice hockey championship
1:15 am, March 27, 2022

Adrian takes down SUNY Geneseo, 5-2, to win first national championship in program history

2022 DIII men's ice hockey championship: SUNY Geneseo vs. Adrian full replay

A three-goal first period carried Adrian to a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo in the national championship game. It's the first national championship for Adrian in its history. 

The Bulldogs started the scoring roughly eight minutes into the contest when Sam Ruffin finished off a play to make it 1-0. After SUNY Geneseo responded with a goal of its own to make it 1-1 just 20 seconds after, Adrian retook the lead midway through the first period when Alessio Luciani scored to make it 2-1 Adrian. 

Trevor Coykendall potted the eventual game-winner with 7:21 to play in the first period to make it 3-1 Adrian. 

Despite Levi Wunder scoring for the Knights in the second period, Adrian added insurance in the third when Ryan Pitoscia made it 4-2. Ruffin scored his second of the game when he notched an empty-netter with 11 seconds left in the game. 

SUNY Geneseo outshot Adrian, 30-23. 

Adrian goalie Cameron Gray stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced en route to the win. Matt Petizian countered with 18 saves on 22 shots faced. 

Click here to view the full bracket. 

12:19 am, March 27, 2022

After 2: Adrian 3, SUNY Geneseo 2

After a first period that saw a total of four goals, SUNY Geneseo was the only team who got on the board in the second. 

Roughly five minutes into the middle frame, Levi Wunder notched a goal for SUNY Geneseo to cut the Adrian lead to 3-2. 

SUNY Geneseo holds a 22-15 edge in shots on goal through 40 minutes. 

Click here to view the bracket

11:36 pm, March 26, 2022

After 1: Adrian 3, SUNY Geneseo 1

If you like high-scoring games, this national championship game is for you. Through 20 minutes, Adrian leads SUNY Geneseo, 3-1. 

Adrian struck first when Sam Ruffin potted one on the power play roughly eight minutes into the matchup. But, just 20 seconds later, Matthew Doran notched a shorthanded goal for SUNY Geneseo to tie it, 1-1. 

A little over a minute later, Alessio Luciani put Adrian back in the lead. Trevor Coykendall extended Adrian's lead to 3-1 with 7:21 to play in the first. 

Despite the two-goal advantage, shots are tied up, 10-10. 

Click here to view the bracket

8:15 pm, March 26, 2022

The Division III men's ice hockey championship is today

The Division III men's ice hockey championship is today at 7 p.m. ET in Lake Placid, New York at the Herb Brooks Arena. SUNY Geneseo will face Adrian for the title. 

Click here to view the bracket. 

1:39 am, March 26, 2022

SUNY Geneseo takes down U New England, 8-3, to advance to national championship

2022 DIII men's ice hockey semifinal: University of New England vs. Suny Geneseo

SUNY Geneseo exploded for eight goals en route to an 8-3 win over U New England to advance to the national championship. 

In the first period, the Knights got two goals from Dan Bosio and then one from both Chris Perna and Peter Morgan. Morgan's lamplighter ended up being the game-winner. 

SUNY Geneseo added another goal from Morgan in the second period, and then ones from Tyson Gilmour, Matthew Doran and Alex Wilkins in the third. 

The Knights will face Adrian for the DIII men's ice hockey national championship on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. 

Click here to view the bracket. 

11:58 pm, March 25, 2022

After 2: SUNY Geneseo 5, U New England 2

Through 40 minutes, SUNY Geneseo leads UNE, 5-2. UNE would've had a third goal, but it was waved off. 

Click here to view the full bracket. 

11:11 pm, March 25, 2022

After 1: SUNY Geneseo 4, UNE 1

SUNY Geneseo got off to a great start in the semifinals, leading UNE 4-1 after 20 minutes. 

Click here to view the full bracket. 

9:15 pm, March 25, 2022

Adrian advances to national title game after 5-1 win over Augsburgh

2022 DIII men's ice hockey semifinal: Augsburg vs. Adrian full replay

In Friday afternoon's semifinal, the Bulldogs knocked off Augsburg, 5-1. The win is the program's 30th consecutive win of the season.

The Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead entering the third period, looking comfortable en route to a win. But Augsburg made a game of it seven minutes into the final frame. Austin Dollimer ended Adrian's shutout bid, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Even so, the Bulldogs answered back in short order. A little over two minutes later, Zach Goberis extended Adrian's lead to 3-1.

Augsburg pulled its goalie as the period came to a close. But the Bulldogs twice capitalized on the empty net to extend the lead to 5-1.

Hunter Wendt scored the first empty-netter. Goberts scored the second.

Adrian will play in the national championship game, scheduled to take place Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

8:26 pm, March 25, 2022

After 2, Adrian leads Augsburg 2-0

Neither team surrendered a goal in the second period, sending Adrian into the second intermission with a 2-0 lead.

Augsburg's ramped up its offensive efforts this period, forcing  Adrian goalie Cameron Gray to make 10 saves. Even so, he Eagles were again outshot 12-10.

The silver lining: Samuel Vyletelka made all 12 saves this period.

For the game, Adrian leads the shot tally 25-14.

7:08 pm, March 25, 2022

After 1: Adrian leads Augsburg 2-0

Adrian holds a 2-0 lead over Augsburg after one period of play.

The game was scoreless for the first 17 minutes, but Sam Ruffin broke through for Adrian with 2:53 remaining in the period. Roughly a minute and a half later, Adrian added another -- this time off the stick of Trevor Coykendall.

Adrian is outshooting Augsburg by a wide margin. The Bulldogs have put 13 shots on goal while the Eagles only managed four.

2:21 am, March 20, 2022

Results from quarterfinals

The quarterfinals of the 2022 DIII men's hockey tournament have come to an end. 

Click here to view the DIII men's ice hockey interactive bracket.

Here's what happened: 

Both semifinal matchups will take place Friday, March 25. 

Here are the matchups: 

8:09 pm, March 19, 2022

U New England defeats Utica 2-0

After a scoreless first period in the first of four DIII men's hockey quarterfinals on Saturday, U New England struck first in the second period, taking a 1-0 lead on Daniel Winslow's short-handed goal, and U New England added another goal, an empty-netter, from Tyler Seltenreich in the third period to win 2-0.

U New England will advance to the semifinals, where it will play the winner of SUNY Geneseo and Babson.

Click here to view the interactive championship bracket.

1:18 pm, March 19, 2022

Follow all of Saturday's quarterfinal action

The 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship field will be cut in half on Saturday, March 19, from eight teams to four, with four quarterfinal matchups on tap, each featuring a team that received a first-round bye in the championship bracket. Babson, which won the first-ever DIII men's hockey national championship in 1984, and St. Norbert, which has won four of the last nine national titles, will each play Saturday.

Here are the four quarterfinal matchups scheduled for Saturday, March 19: 

Click here to view the DIII men's ice hockey interactive bracket.

Here's how the eight teams in the quarterfinals reached this point in the bracket. Adrian, Augsburg, SUNY Geneseo and Utica each received a first-round bye.