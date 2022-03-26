Adrian wins 2022 DIII men's ice hockey national championship

2022 DIII men's ice hockey championship: SUNY Geneseo vs. Adrian full replay

A three-goal first period carried Adrian to a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo in the national championship game. It's the first national championship for Adrian in its history.

The Bulldogs started the scoring roughly eight minutes into the contest when Sam Ruffin finished off a play to make it 1-0. After SUNY Geneseo responded with a goal of its own to make it 1-1 just 20 seconds after, Adrian retook the lead midway through the first period when Alessio Luciani scored to make it 2-1 Adrian.

Trevor Coykendall potted the eventual game-winner with 7:21 to play in the first period to make it 3-1 Adrian.

Despite Levi Wunder scoring for the Knights in the second period, Adrian added insurance in the third when Ryan Pitoscia made it 4-2. Ruffin scored his second of the game when he notched an empty-netter with 11 seconds left in the game.

SUNY Geneseo outshot Adrian, 30-23.

Adrian goalie Cameron Gray stopped 28 of the 30 shots he faced en route to the win. Matt Petizian countered with 18 saves on 22 shots faced.

