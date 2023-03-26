Hobart wins the 2023 NCAA DIII men's ice hockey championship

INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. Nine conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification.

The remaining three teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games, March 11 and four quarterfinal games, March 18 that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The host for the championship semi-final and finals will be confirmed Saturday night, March 18 after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games.

CHAMPS: Adrian wins 2022 title

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott College (22-2-2)

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference: Plymouth State University (23-3-1)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Augsburg University (16-9-2)

New England Hockey Conference: Hobart College (26-2-0)

New England Small College Athletic Conference: Bowdoin College (15-9-3)

Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian College (23-4-2)

State University of New York Athletic Conference: Plattsburgh State University of New York (20-5-2)

United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Utica College (25-2-1)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point (19-5-4)

Curry College (21-5-1), the University of New England (19-6-2) and Norwich University (19-6-2) enter the field as the three at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.

HISTORY: Click or tap here for the full list of past champions since 1984

In 2022, Adrian claimed its first title with a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York.

For more information about the 2023 Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship, log on to NCAA.com.

Click or tap here for the full bracket