Last Updated 10:59 PM, March 26, 2023
Hobart wins the 2023 NCAA DIII men's ice hockey championship

2:08 am, March 27, 2023

Wil Crane's overtime winner lifted Hobart to a 3-2 win and a national championship against Adrian on Sunday night.

Hobart completed a 29-2 season and topped the defending champions to win its first national title. The Statesmen needed an OT winner after Adrian's Matus Spodniak tied the game at 2 at 14:30 in the third period. Adrian outshot Hobart 39-35, but the Statesmen never trailed. Shane Shell and Luke Aquaro gave Hobart a 2-0 lead before Adrian rallied to tie at 2.

3:03 am, March 25, 2023

The national championship is set 🏆

Adrian Hockey

The 2023 DIII Men's Ice Hockey national championship is set. Adrian and Hobart will face off in the championship game. Adrian is coming off an 8-7 win over the University of New England in overtime fashion. Hobart defeated Endicott 3-1 on Friday night.

Who: Adrian vs. Hobart
Where: Endicott College
When: Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: The championship will be live streamed on NCAA.com

6:30 pm, March 11, 2023

Here are the bracket and scores from the DIII men's hockey tournament

Nancie Battaglia/NCAA Photos Pucks on ice during the Division III Men's Ice Hockey ChampionshipPucks on ice during the Division III Men's Ice Hockey Championship

The 2023 men's hockey tournament will run from March 11 and goes to March 26. You can find the bracket and scoreboard below. 

Adrian won the 2022 championship by taking down SUNY Geneseo 5-2 in the title game.

3:05 pm, March 6, 2023

2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey committee selects championship field

INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. Nine conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification.

The remaining three teams were selected at-large by the committee.

The championship playoff format involves four first-round games, March 11 and four quarterfinal games, March 18 that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The host for the championship semi-final and finals will be confirmed Saturday night, March 18 after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott College (22-2-2)
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference: Plymouth State University (23-3-1)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Augsburg University (16-9-2)
New England Hockey Conference: Hobart College (26-2-0)
New England Small College Athletic Conference: Bowdoin College (15-9-3)
Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian College (23-4-2)
State University of New York Athletic Conference: Plattsburgh State University of New York (20-5-2)
United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Utica College (25-2-1)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point (19-5-4)

Curry College (21-5-1), the University of New England (19-6-2) and Norwich University (19-6-2) enter the field as the three at-large selections.

The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.

In 2022, Adrian claimed its first title with a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York.

Click or tap here for the full bracket

9:15 pm, March 4, 2023
9:15 pm, March 4, 2023

Selection date for DIII men's ice hockey championship

The 2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will be take place right here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6.

When: Monday, March 6 by 10 a.m. ET

Where: Here on NCAA.com

This year's tournament begins March 11 and concludes with the national championship game on March 26.

9:13 pm, March 4, 2023

DIII men's ice hockey championship history

Below is the full championship history for NCAA Division III men's ice hockey. The inaugural championships were held in 1984.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Adrian (31-1) Adam Krug 5-2 SUNY Geneseo Lake Placid, N.Y.
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2) Tyler Krueger 3-2 (OT) Norwich Stevens Point, WI
2018 St. Norbert (27-4-1) Tim Coghlin 3-2 (2ot) Salve Regina Lake Placid, N.Y.
2017 Norwich (27-1-3) Mike McShane 4-1 Trinity (Conn.) Utica, N.Y.
2016 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)  Chris Brooks 5-1 St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2015 Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1) Matthew Greason 5-2 Wis.-Stevens Point Minneapolis
2014 St. Norbert (28-3-1) Tim Coghlin 3-1 Wis.-Stevens Point Lewiston, Maine
2013 Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2) Matt Loen 5-3 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2012 St. Norbert (21-5-5) Tim Coghlin 4-1 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2011 St. Norbert (25-4-1) Tim Coghlin 4-3 Adrian Minneapolis
2010 Norwich (26-1-4) Mike McShane 2-1 (ot) St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2009 Neumann (21-9-2) Dominick Dawes 4-1 Gustavus Adolphus Lake Placid, N.Y.
2008 St. Norbert (27-1-4) Tim Coghlin 2-0 Plattsburgh State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2007 Oswego State (23-3-3) Ed Gosek 4-3 (ot) Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2006 Middlebury (26-2-2) Bill Beaney 3-0 St. Norbert Elmira
2005 Middlebury (23-4-3) Bill Beaney 5-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Middlebury
2004 Middlebury (27-3) Bill Beaney 1-0 (ot) St. Norbert Norwich
2003 Norwich (27-3) Mike McShane 2-1 Oswego State Norwich
2002 Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5) Dan Stauber 3-2 (ot) Norwich Middlebury
2001 Plattsburgh State (29-5) Bob Emery 6-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
2000 Norwich (29-2-1) Mike McShane 2-1 St. Thomas (Minn.) Wisconsin-Superior
1999 Middlebury (21-5-1) Bill Beaney 5-0 Wisconsin-Superior Norwich
1998 Middlebury (24-2-2) Bill Beaney 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1997 Middlebury (22-3-2) Bill Beaney 3-2 Wisconsin-Superior Middlebury
1996 Middlebury (26-2-0) Bill Beaney 3-2 Rochester Institue Wisconsin-River Falls
1995 Middlebury (23-2-2) Bill Beaney 1-0 Fredonia State Middlebury
1994 Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4) Dean Talafous 6-4 Wisconsin-Superior Wisconsin-Superior
1993 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2) Joe Baldarotta 4-3 (ot) Wisconsin-River Falls Maplewood, Minn.
1992 Plattsburgh State (32-2-2) Bob Emery 7-3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1991 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9) Mark Mazzoleni 6-2 Minnesota State-Mankato Elmira
1990 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6) Mark Mazzoleni 10-1, 3-6, 1-0 Plattsburgh State Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1989 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2) Mark Mazzoleni 3-3, 3-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
1988 Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1) Rick Kozuback 7-1, 3-5, 3-0 Elmira Elmira
1987 #Plattsburgh State (34-6) Steve Hoar 8-3 Oswego State Plattsburgh State
1986 Bemidji State (25-9-1) R.H. Peters 8-5 #Plattsburgh State Bemidji State
1985 Rochester Institute (26-6) Bruce Delventhal 5-1 Bemidji State Union (N.Y.)
1984 Babson (27-5-1) Rob Riley 8-0 Union (N.Y.) Rochester Institute

#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.