Hobart wins the 2023 NCAA DIII men's ice hockey championship
Wil Crane's overtime winner lifted Hobart to a 3-2 win and a national championship against Adrian on Sunday night.
Hobart completed a 29-2 season and topped the defending champions to win its first national title. The Statesmen needed an OT winner after Adrian's Matus Spodniak tied the game at 2 at 14:30 in the third period. Adrian outshot Hobart 39-35, but the Statesmen never trailed. Shane Shell and Luke Aquaro gave Hobart a 2-0 lead before Adrian rallied to tie at 2.
The national championship is set 🏆
The 2023 DIII Men's Ice Hockey national championship is set. Adrian and Hobart will face off in the championship game. Adrian is coming off an 8-7 win over the University of New England in overtime fashion. Hobart defeated Endicott 3-1 on Friday night.
Who: Adrian vs. Hobart
Where: Endicott College
When: Sunday, March 26 at 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: The championship will be live streamed on NCAA.com
The 2023 men's hockey tournament will run from March 11 and goes to March 26. You can find the bracket and scoreboard below.
Adrian won the 2022 championship by taking down SUNY Geneseo 5-2 in the title game.
2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey committee selects championship field
INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of 12 teams for the 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Ice Hockey Championship. Nine conferences have been awarded an automatic qualification.
The remaining three teams were selected at-large by the committee.
The championship playoff format involves four first-round games, March 11 and four quarterfinal games, March 18 that are played on the campuses of the participating institutions. All games in the championship are single elimination. The host for the championship semi-final and finals will be confirmed Saturday night, March 18 after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games.
Conferences receiving automatic qualification are:
Commonwealth Coast Conference: Endicott College (22-2-2)
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference: Plymouth State University (23-3-1)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Augsburg University (16-9-2)
New England Hockey Conference: Hobart College (26-2-0)
New England Small College Athletic Conference: Bowdoin College (15-9-3)
Northern Collegiate Hockey Association: Adrian College (23-4-2)
State University of New York Athletic Conference: Plattsburgh State University of New York (20-5-2)
United Collegiate Hockey Conference: Utica College (25-2-1)
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point (19-5-4)
Curry College (21-5-1), the University of New England (19-6-2) and Norwich University (19-6-2) enter the field as the three at-large selections.
The semifinal and championship games will be web streamed live on NCAA.com.
In 2022, Adrian claimed its first title with a 5-2 win over SUNY Geneseo at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid, New York.
Selection date for DIII men's ice hockey championship
The 2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will be take place right here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6.
When: Monday, March 6 by 10 a.m. ET
Where: Here on NCAA.com
This year's tournament begins March 11 and concludes with the national championship game on March 26.
DIII men's ice hockey championship history
Below is the full championship history for NCAA Division III men's ice hockey. The inaugural championships were held in 1984.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Adrian (31-1)
|Adam Krug
|5-2
|SUNY Geneseo
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2)
|Tyler Krueger
|3-2 (OT)
|Norwich
|Stevens Point, WI
|2018
|St. Norbert (27-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-2 (2ot)
|Salve Regina
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2017
|Norwich (27-1-3)
|Mike McShane
|4-1
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Utica, N.Y.
|2016
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)
|Chris Brooks
|5-1
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2015
|Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1)
|Matthew Greason
|5-2
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Minneapolis
|2014
|St. Norbert (28-3-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-1
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Lewiston, Maine
|2013
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2)
|Matt Loen
|5-3
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2012
|St. Norbert (21-5-5)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-1
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2011
|St. Norbert (25-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-3
|Adrian
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Norwich (26-1-4)
|Mike McShane
|2-1 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2009
|Neumann (21-9-2)
|Dominick Dawes
|4-1
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2008
|St. Norbert (27-1-4)
|Tim Coghlin
|2-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2007
|Oswego State (23-3-3)
|Ed Gosek
|4-3 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2006
|Middlebury (26-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-0
|St. Norbert
|Elmira
|2005
|Middlebury (23-4-3)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Middlebury
|2004
|Middlebury (27-3)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Norwich
|2003
|Norwich (27-3)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|Oswego State
|Norwich
|2002
|Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5)
|Dan Stauber
|3-2 (ot)
|Norwich
|Middlebury
|2001
|Plattsburgh State (29-5)
|Bob Emery
|6-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|2000
|Norwich (29-2-1)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1999
|Middlebury (21-5-1)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Norwich
|1998
|Middlebury (24-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1997
|Middlebury (22-3-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Middlebury
|1996
|Middlebury (26-2-0)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|1995
|Middlebury (23-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0
|Fredonia State
|Middlebury
|1994
|Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4)
|Dean Talafous
|6-4
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1993
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2)
|Joe Baldarotta
|4-3 (ot)
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1992
|Plattsburgh State (32-2-2)
|Bob Emery
|7-3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1991
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|6-2
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Elmira
|1990
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|10-1, 3-6, 1-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1989
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|3-3, 3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|1988
|Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1)
|Rick Kozuback
|7-1, 3-5, 3-0
|Elmira
|Elmira
|1987
|#Plattsburgh State (34-6)
|Steve Hoar
|8-3
|Oswego State
|Plattsburgh State
|1986
|Bemidji State (25-9-1)
|R.H. Peters
|8-5
|#Plattsburgh State
|Bemidji State
|1985
|Rochester Institute (26-6)
|Bruce Delventhal
|5-1
|Bemidji State
|Union (N.Y.)
|1984
|Babson (27-5-1)
|Rob Riley
|8-0
|Union (N.Y.)
|Rochester Institute
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.