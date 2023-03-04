Live updates: 2023 NCAA DIII men's ice hockey championship
9:15 pm, March 4, 2023
Selection date for DIII men's ice hockey championship
The 2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will be take place right here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6.
When: Monday, March 6 by 10 a.m. ET
Where: Here on NCAA.com
This year's tournament begins March 11 and concludes with the national championship game on March 26.
9:13 pm, March 4, 2023
DIII men's ice hockey championship history
Below is the full championship history for NCAA Division III men's ice hockey. The inaugural championships were held in 1984.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|HOST OR SITE
|2022
|Adrian (31-1)
|Adam Krug
|5-2
|SUNY Geneseo
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2021
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2020
|Canceled due to Covid-19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|2019
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2)
|Tyler Krueger
|3-2 (OT)
|Norwich
|Stevens Point, WI
|2018
|St. Norbert (27-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-2 (2ot)
|Salve Regina
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2017
|Norwich (27-1-3)
|Mike McShane
|4-1
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Utica, N.Y.
|2016
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)
|Chris Brooks
|5-1
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2015
|Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1)
|Matthew Greason
|5-2
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Minneapolis
|2014
|St. Norbert (28-3-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|3-1
|Wis.-Stevens Point
|Lewiston, Maine
|2013
|Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2)
|Matt Loen
|5-3
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2012
|St. Norbert (21-5-5)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-1
|Oswego State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2011
|St. Norbert (25-4-1)
|Tim Coghlin
|4-3
|Adrian
|Minneapolis
|2010
|Norwich (26-1-4)
|Mike McShane
|2-1 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2009
|Neumann (21-9-2)
|Dominick Dawes
|4-1
|Gustavus Adolphus
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2008
|St. Norbert (27-1-4)
|Tim Coghlin
|2-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Lake Placid, N.Y.
|2007
|Oswego State (23-3-3)
|Ed Gosek
|4-3 (ot)
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2006
|Middlebury (26-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-0
|St. Norbert
|Elmira
|2005
|Middlebury (23-4-3)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Middlebury
|2004
|Middlebury (27-3)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0 (ot)
|St. Norbert
|Norwich
|2003
|Norwich (27-3)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|Oswego State
|Norwich
|2002
|Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5)
|Dan Stauber
|3-2 (ot)
|Norwich
|Middlebury
|2001
|Plattsburgh State (29-5)
|Bob Emery
|6-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|2000
|Norwich (29-2-1)
|Mike McShane
|2-1
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1999
|Middlebury (21-5-1)
|Bill Beaney
|5-0
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Norwich
|1998
|Middlebury (24-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1997
|Middlebury (22-3-2)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Middlebury
|1996
|Middlebury (26-2-0)
|Bill Beaney
|3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|1995
|Middlebury (23-2-2)
|Bill Beaney
|1-0
|Fredonia State
|Middlebury
|1994
|Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4)
|Dean Talafous
|6-4
|Wisconsin-Superior
|Wisconsin-Superior
|1993
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2)
|Joe Baldarotta
|4-3 (ot)
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|Maplewood, Minn.
|1992
|Plattsburgh State (32-2-2)
|Bob Emery
|7-3
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Plattsburgh State
|1991
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|6-2
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Elmira
|1990
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|10-1, 3-6, 1-0
|Plattsburgh State
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|1989
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2)
|Mark Mazzoleni
|3-3, 3-2
|Rochester Institue
|Rochester Institute
|1988
|Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1)
|Rick Kozuback
|7-1, 3-5, 3-0
|Elmira
|Elmira
|1987
|#Plattsburgh State (34-6)
|Steve Hoar
|8-3
|Oswego State
|Plattsburgh State
|1986
|Bemidji State (25-9-1)
|R.H. Peters
|8-5
|#Plattsburgh State
|Bemidji State
|1985
|Rochester Institute (26-6)
|Bruce Delventhal
|5-1
|Bemidji State
|Union (N.Y.)
|1984
|Babson (27-5-1)
|Rob Riley
|8-0
|Union (N.Y.)
|Rochester Institute
#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.