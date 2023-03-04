Last Updated 5:25 PM, March 04, 2023
Live updates: 2023 NCAA DIII men's ice hockey championship

Adrian wins the 2022 DIII men's ice hockey championship
2:22
Selection date for DIII men's ice hockey championship

DIII men's ice hockey

The 2023 NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship selection show will be take place right here on NCAA.com at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, March 6.

When: Monday, March 6 by 10 a.m. ET

Where: Here on NCAA.com

This year's tournament begins March 11 and concludes with the national championship game on March 26.

DIII men's ice hockey championship history

Below is the full championship history for NCAA Division III men's ice hockey. The inaugural championships were held in 1984.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP HOST OR SITE
2022 Adrian (31-1) Adam Krug 5-2 SUNY Geneseo Lake Placid, N.Y.
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (29-0-2) Tyler Krueger 3-2 (OT) Norwich Stevens Point, WI
2018 St. Norbert (27-4-1) Tim Coghlin 3-2 (2ot) Salve Regina Lake Placid, N.Y.
2017 Norwich (27-1-3) Mike McShane 4-1 Trinity (Conn.) Utica, N.Y.
2016 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (23-5-2)  Chris Brooks 5-1 St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2015 Trinity (Conn.) (25-3-1) Matthew Greason 5-2 Wis.-Stevens Point Minneapolis
2014 St. Norbert (28-3-1) Tim Coghlin 3-1 Wis.-Stevens Point Lewiston, Maine
2013 Wisconsin-Eau Claire (24-5-2) Matt Loen 5-3 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2012 St. Norbert (21-5-5) Tim Coghlin 4-1 Oswego State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2011 St. Norbert (25-4-1) Tim Coghlin 4-3 Adrian Minneapolis
2010 Norwich (26-1-4) Mike McShane 2-1 (ot) St. Norbert Lake Placid, N.Y.
2009 Neumann (21-9-2) Dominick Dawes 4-1 Gustavus Adolphus Lake Placid, N.Y.
2008 St. Norbert (27-1-4) Tim Coghlin 2-0 Plattsburgh State Lake Placid, N.Y.
2007 Oswego State (23-3-3) Ed Gosek 4-3 (ot) Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2006 Middlebury (26-2-2) Bill Beaney 3-0 St. Norbert Elmira
2005 Middlebury (23-4-3) Bill Beaney 5-0 St. Thomas (Minn.) Middlebury
2004 Middlebury (27-3) Bill Beaney 1-0 (ot) St. Norbert Norwich
2003 Norwich (27-3) Mike McShane 2-1 Oswego State Norwich
2002 Wisconsin-Superior (24-5-5) Dan Stauber 3-2 (ot) Norwich Middlebury
2001 Plattsburgh State (29-5) Bob Emery 6-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
2000 Norwich (29-2-1) Mike McShane 2-1 St. Thomas (Minn.) Wisconsin-Superior
1999 Middlebury (21-5-1) Bill Beaney 5-0 Wisconsin-Superior Norwich
1998 Middlebury (24-2-2) Bill Beaney 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1997 Middlebury (22-3-2) Bill Beaney 3-2 Wisconsin-Superior Middlebury
1996 Middlebury (26-2-0) Bill Beaney 3-2 Rochester Institue Wisconsin-River Falls
1995 Middlebury (23-2-2) Bill Beaney 1-0 Fredonia State Middlebury
1994 Wisconsin-River Falls (21-8-4) Dean Talafous 6-4 Wisconsin-Superior Wisconsin-Superior
1993 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (25-5-2) Joe Baldarotta 4-3 (ot) Wisconsin-River Falls Maplewood, Minn.
1992 Plattsburgh State (32-2-2) Bob Emery 7-3 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Plattsburgh State
1991 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (27-9) Mark Mazzoleni 6-2 Minnesota State-Mankato Elmira
1990 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (28-4-6) Mark Mazzoleni 10-1, 3-6, 1-0 Plattsburgh State Wisconsin-Stevens Point
1989 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (34-5-2) Mark Mazzoleni 3-3, 3-2 Rochester Institue Rochester Institute
1988 Wisconsin-River Falls (31-6-1) Rick Kozuback 7-1, 3-5, 3-0 Elmira Elmira
1987 #Plattsburgh State (34-6) Steve Hoar 8-3 Oswego State Plattsburgh State
1986 Bemidji State (25-9-1) R.H. Peters 8-5 #Plattsburgh State Bemidji State
1985 Rochester Institute (26-6) Bruce Delventhal 5-1 Bemidji State Union (N.Y.)
1984 Babson (27-5-1) Rob Riley 8-0 Union (N.Y.) Rochester Institute

#Participation in the tournament vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.