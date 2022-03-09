Last Updated 10:23 PM, March 09, 2022

Latest scores, bracket from the DIII women's hockey championship

DIII women's ice hockey: 2022 Selection Show
Results from first-round action on Wednesday

Two first-round games took place in the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey tournament on Wednesday.

Here are the results: 

The next round of games in the tournament come this Saturday. Here's the full schedule: 

First round schedule for Wednesday, March 9

The 2022 DIII women's hockey championship kicks off today, Wednesday, March 9, with two first round matchups at 8 p.m. ET. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Here is Wednesday's schedule (all times Eastern):

The winners of Wednesday night's games will face each other in Saturday's quarterfinals. Click or tap here to see the rest of the interactive bracket.

Division III women’s ice hockey selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the ten teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.  Of the ten teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship.  Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions. 

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Hockey Conference Elmira
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury
Northeast Women’s Hockey League Plattsburgh State
United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth
Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Aurora

The three institutions selected from Pool C were ColbyUniversity of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 9 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 12.  All tournament games will be played on campus sites.  First round games will be played at 7 p.m. local time. Quarterfinal round games will be played at 3 p.m. local time. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 12, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 18 and the third-place game and championship game March 19.  For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.  The 2020 and 2021 championships were not contested.

How to watch the 2022 DIII women's hockey selection show

The DIII women's ice hockey championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Sunday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here.

The final site dates will be March 18-19, with the location being the home-ice of highest remaining seed.

DIII women's hockey championship history

Plattsburgh State currently holds the DIII women's hockey championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira