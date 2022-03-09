Latest scores, bracket from the DIII women's hockey championship

Last Updated 10:23 PM, March 09, 2022Latest scores, bracket from the DIII women's hockey championshipShare DIII women's ice hockey: 2022 Selection Show 6:28 share with Facebookshare with Twittercopy linkSort By:Oldest FirstLatest3:10 am, March 10, 2022Results from first-round action on Wednesday Two first-round games took place in the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey tournament on Wednesday. Here are the results: Gustavus Adolphus 3, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 0 Wisconsin-River Falls 7, Aurora 0 The next round of games in the tournament come this Saturday. Here's the full schedule: Middlebury vs. Endicott, 3 p.m. ET Nazareth vs. Elmira, 3 p.m. ET Plattsburgh St. vs. Colby, 3 p.m. ET UW-River Falls vs. Gust. First round schedule for Wednesday, March 9 The 2022 DIII women's hockey championship kicks off today, Wednesday, March 9, with two first round matchups at 8 p.m. ET. Winners will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Here is Wednesday's schedule (all times Eastern): Aurora vs. Wisconsin-River Falls | 8 p.m. | Live stats | Watch live Wisconsin-Eau Claire vs. Gustavus Adolphus | 8 p.m. | Live stats | Watch live The winners of Wednesday night's games will face each other in Saturday's quarterfinals. Click or tap here to see the rest of the interactive bracket. Division III women's ice hockey selections announcedINDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Committee has announced the ten teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship. Of the ten teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions. Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification: CONFERENCE SCHOOL Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Hockey Conference Elmira New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury Northeast Women's Hockey League Plattsburgh State United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Aurora The three institutions selected from Pool C were Colby, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-River Falls. Two first-round games will be played on March 9 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 12. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. First round games will be played at 7 p.m. local time. Quarterfinal round games will be played at 3 p.m. local time. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 12, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 18 and the third-place game and championship game March 19. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com. In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women's Ice Hockey Championship title. The 2020 and 2021 championships were not contested. How to watch the 2022 DIII women's hockey selection show The DIII women's ice hockey championship selection show will be live streamed here on NCAA.com Sunday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Shortly after the show, the bracket will be live here. The final site dates will be March 18-19, with the location being the home-ice of highest remaining seed. DIII women's hockey championship history Plattsburgh State currently holds the DIII women's hockey championship title after its win in 2019. The championship games were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas 2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich 2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian 2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State 2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State 2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State 2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior 2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT 2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT 2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus 2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury 2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State 2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State 2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State 2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira 2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury 2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira 2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira